CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABB Global Industries and Services Pvt LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd #Interchangeable facility Barclays Investments and Loans India LtdCP CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Dynamic Electricals and Switchgear Pvt BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Dynamic Electricals and Switchgear Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Excel Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Discounting Excel LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Excel Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Goel Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Jawahar Education Society LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Jawahar Education Society Purchase Bill CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Mangal Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Mangal Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Mangal Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Mangal Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Mangal Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Mangal Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 1.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meeka Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Murari Lal Singhal BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Nestle India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Pansuriya Impex Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 395 Reaffirmed Negotiation Pansuriya Impex Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Pansuriya Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 581.6 Reaffirmed Pansuriya Impex Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 226.8 Reaffirmed Credit Paragon Irrigation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Royalcare Super Speciality Hospital Ltd BG CRISIL A4 43.5 Assigned Rustam Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 465 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Rustam Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A3+ 243 Reaffirmed Credit Saraca Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Saraca Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Seftech India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Super Sales India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Super Sales India Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A1+ 27392.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Rating Watch with Developing Implications **Includes buyer's credit limit of USD2.5 crore (around Rs. 161.6 Crore) Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Rating Watch with Developing Implications Tata Teleservices Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 37570 - Rating Watch with Developing Implications Tata Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5000 - Rating Watch with Developing Implications Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABB Global Industries and Services Pvt CC* CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd *Interchangeable with short-term loan Aqua World Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit Dynamic Electricals and Switchgear Pvt CC CRISIL C 25 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Excel CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Excel Corporate Mortgage CRISIL B- 48 Reaffirmed Loan Excel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ganpati Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Goel Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Goel Traders CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Innovative Techno Park Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Innovative Techno Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Innovative Techno Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed Jawahar Education Society Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Jawahar Education Society CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Jawahar Education Society Key CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Jawahar Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 355.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jawahar Education Society WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 225 Reaffirmed Jawahar Education Society TL CRISIL BBB 19 Reaffirmed Jawahar Education Society Rupee TL CRISIL D 310 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Reaffirmed Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Reaffirmed Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Lakshmi Precision Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Precision Tools Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 2 Reaffirmed Mangal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 375 Reaffirmed Mangal Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1959 Reaffirmed Meeka Machinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Meeka Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42 Reaffirmed Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 59.5 Reaffirmed Montage Promoters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Montage Promoters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 85.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Montage Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mukunda Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Mukunda Dairy Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 7 Reaffirmed Mukunda Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13 Assigned Loan Fac Murari Lal Singhal CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Murari Lal Singhal Overdraft CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed N. R. Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 269 Reaffirmed N. R. Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Nestle India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 18000 Reaffirmed Pansuriya Impex Post Shipment CRISIL BB 416.6 Reassigned Credit Paragon Irrigation Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed # Letter of Credit of Rs.3 crore as a sub-limit of Cash Credit facility Paragon Irrigation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajshree Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 980 Upgraded from CRISIL D Royalcare Super Speciality Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 97.5 Assigned Rustam Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Rustam Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Rustam Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 212 Reaffirmed Santuka Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Reaffirmed Saraca Laboratories Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and bill discounting limits Saraca Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and bill discounting limits Saraca Laboratories Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 225 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and bill discounting limits Saraca Laboratories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Seftech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Sekisui DLJM Molding Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed Sekisui DLJM Molding Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 63 Reaffirmed Sekisui DLJM Molding Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 142 Reaffirmed Shree Somnath Cotex CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Shree Somnath Cotex TL CRISIL BB- 11.5 Reaffirmed Siva Engineering Company BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Siva Engineering Company CC CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Siva Engineering Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 53.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Gajpati Foods Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 25 Withdrawal Sri Gajpati Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 5.3 Withdrawal Loan Fac Sri Gajpati Foods Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 29.7 Withdrawal Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 170 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B Star Cement Ltd CC Withdrawal 1990 Withdrawal Star Cement Ltd Corporate Loan Withdrawal 800 Withdrawal Star Cement Ltd LOC & BG Withdrawal 250 Withdrawal Star Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 249.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Star Cement Ltd ST Loan Withdrawal 300 Withdrawal Star Cement Ltd TL Withdrawal 694.5 Withdrawal Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd CC Withdrawal 700 Withdrawal Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd LOC & BG Withdrawal 100 Withdrawal Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd Proposed TL Withdrawal 756.9 Withdrawal Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd TL Withdrawal 3123.1 Withdrawal Super Sales India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Super Sales India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Super Sales India Ltd Key CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Super Sales India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 355.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Sales India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 225 Reaffirmed Super Sales India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 19 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA- 2750 Upgraded from CRISIL A Rating Watch with Developing Implications *Interchangeable between fund-based and non-fund-based limits to the extent of Rs.150 crore Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 3086 Upgraded from CRISIL A Rating Watch with Developing Implications Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 13431.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A Rating Watch with Developing Implications Tata Teleservices Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2900 - Rating Watch with Developing Implications Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 18260 - Rating Watch with Developing Implications Tata Teleservices Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 86270 - Rating Watch with Developing Implications United Warehousing Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 43 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating United Warehousing Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating United Warehousing Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Withdrawal 72 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V.N.M.A.D.Firm CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)