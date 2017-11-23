CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 23

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A3+ 7 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 **Interchangeable with Letter of Credit upto Rs. 0.5 cr Baab Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Forward Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 33.2 Reaffirmed Forward Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeable with buyer's credit Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 650 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A. CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Cotton Works BG CRISIL A4+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Extraweave Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Extraweave Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Forbes and Co. Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 155 Withdrawal ^ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Forbes and Co. Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 550 Withdrawal @Interchangeable with buyer's credit and bank guarantee Gracia Metals Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 5 Withdrawal Gracia Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Withdrawal Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 290 Withdrawal IAC International Automotive India Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Immunologicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Indian Immunologicals Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Kesar Alloys and Metals Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kesar Alloys and Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kesar Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 1 Withdrawal Kotak Infrastructure Debt Fund Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 300 Assigned Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 57 Reaffirmed Discounting M B Rubber Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed M B Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed P.K. Sulphiker BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed P.S.K.Engineering Construction and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Isser Not Cooperating Radha Kishan Agrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Santhigiri Ayurveda Siddha Vaidyasala BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Suraj Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Isser Not Cooperating Ziqitza Health Care Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 575 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 77 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 31 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL BBB 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Interchangeable with Cash Credit upto Rs 7.5 cr and Packing credit in foreign currency upto Rs. 4.5 cr Apex Welcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 13 Reaffirmed Apex Welcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Apex Welcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 54 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apex Welcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 113 Reaffirmed AVC Motors - Muktsar CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed AVC Motors - Muktsar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AVC Motors - Muktsar TL CRISIL B 42.6 Reaffirmed Baab Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Baab Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 4.2 Reaffirmed Bajrang Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Bajrang Cotex TL CRISIL B+ 12.4 Reaffirmed Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Reaffirmed Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 121.5 Reaffirmed Blue Ocean Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Blue Ocean Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed BRC Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Fac Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 435 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with cash credit/working capital demand loan/export finance/buyer's credit/letter of credit/bank guarantee Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee facilities of up to Rs 5 crore. Campus Student Communities Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 3000 Reaffirmed Isser Not Cooperating Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CAVIER BATHFITTINGS LTD. CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed CAVIER BATHFITTINGS LTD. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 560 Upgraded from CRISIL BB CMAX Metals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed CMAX Metals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cotton Works CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Cotton Works TL CRISIL BB 51.5 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Enam Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Enam Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Extraweave Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Credit Extraweave Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Forbes and Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 370 Withdrawal *Interchangeable between packing credit and working capital loans Forbes and Co. Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 606.2 Withdrawal Limits Forbes and Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 938.8 Withdrawal Loan Fac Friends Agrichem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 78 Assigned Loan Fac Friends Agrichem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Friends Agrichem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 22 Assigned Gracia Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Withdrawal Gracia Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Withdrawal Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 18.6 Withdrawal Loan Fac Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 50 Withdrawal Credit Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 511.4 Withdrawal IAC International Automotive India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd IAC International Automotive India Pvt TL CRISIL BBB+ 119.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 900 Reaffirmed Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit and working capital demand loan Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with export packing credit, working capital demand loan, and letter of credit/bank guarantee Indian Immunologicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 66 Reaffirmed Indian Immunologicals Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 484 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Sugar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 910 Assigned Jai Hind Sugar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Jai Hind Sugar Pvt Ltd Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL B+ 350 Assigned Jain Cord Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Jain Cord Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 272.5 Reaffirmed Kesar Alloys and Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 61.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kesar Alloys and Metals Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL B Scheme(e-DFS) Kesar Alloys and Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kesar Steel Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 8 Withdrawal Kesar Steel Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21 Withdrawal Loan Fac Kotak Infrastructure Debt Fund Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed M B Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed M B Rubber Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 107 Reaffirmed Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.K. Sulphiker CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed P.S.K.Engineering Construction and Co. Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Isser Not Cooperating P.S.K.Engineering Construction and Co. TL CRISIL BB+ 10.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Isser Not Cooperating Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyplastics Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Withdrawal Isser Not Cooperating Polyplastics Auto Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Withdrawal Loan Fac Isser Not Cooperating Polyplastics Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 83 Withdrawal Isser Not Cooperating Radha Kishan Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 24.5 Reaffirmed Radha Kishan Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radha Kishan Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 112.7 Reaffirmed Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 2.1 Reaffirmed Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sansar Trust June 2017 III-(Originator: Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO)- Final rating Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd) Sansar Trust June 2017 III-(Originator: Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB+ - Final rating Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd) (SO) Santhigiri Ayurveda Siddha Vaidyasala CC CRISIL BB- 78 Reaffirmed Santhigiri Ayurveda Siddha Vaidyasala LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10.8 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Cotex CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Cotex TL CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B 220 Reaffirmed Shri Dnyaneshwar Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL B+ 400 Downgraded Karkhana Ltd from CRISIL BB Shri Dnyaneshwar Sahakari Sakhar TL CRISIL B+ 350 Downgraded Karkhana Ltd from CRISIL BB Shri Dnyaneshwar Sahakari Sakhar WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded Karkhana Ltd from CRISIL BB Sneha Vinyl Products Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Sneha Vinyl Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Sneha Vinyl Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Suraj Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 155 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Isser Not Cooperating Suraj Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Isser Not Cooperating Suraj Products Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Isser Not Cooperating Trivik Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Trupti Automotives CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Trupti Automotives Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL BB Scheme(e-DFS) Trupti Automotives Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Trupti Automotives TL CRISIL BB+ 6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vaibhav Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ VBM Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 105.8 Reaffirmed Vipin Kumar Nitin Kumar Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Win Win Vehicles (Car) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Credit Win Win Vehicles (Car) Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned Overdraft Fac Win Win Vehicles (Car) Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Ziqitza Health Care Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)