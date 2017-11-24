CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 24

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 119.3 Reaffirmed Aspee Sons LOC CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aspee Springs Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 5 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bharat Seats Ltd BG CRISIL A3 136 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bharat Seats Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Carnation Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Carnation Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Credit (Issuer Not Cooperating) Carnation Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 44.5 Reaffirmed Discounting (Issuer Not Cooperating) Carnation Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Exchange (Issuer Not Cooperating) Carnation Industries Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Carnation Industries Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting (Issuer Not Cooperating) Carnation Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Carnation Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Carnation Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Credit (Issuer Not Cooperating) Cenlub Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Cenlub Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Chaitanya Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 255 Reaffirmed Chaitanya Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Chenab Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Chenab Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Dhanbad Rockwool Insulation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Grasim Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency Grasim Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Grasim Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed INARCO Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) INARCO Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) IPCA Laboratories Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Matrix Cellular (International) BG CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded Services Ltd from CRISIL A2+ Muthoot Capital Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Ratna Khanij Udyog BG CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Ratna Khanij Udyog Overdraft CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A2+ 75 Reaffirmed Discounting Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 25 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Fac Sharda Flour Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Super Tannery Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) United Project Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd FD FA- - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajinkya Big Bazar CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ajinkya Big Bazar Proposed BG CRISIL D 3.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ajinkya Big Bazar WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ajinkya Big Bazar Rupee TL CRISIL D 6.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ajinkya Big Bazar Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 127.5 Reaffirmed Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Ankur Iron India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ankur Iron India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ankur Iron India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 21.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Ankur Iron India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 3.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B Aspee Precision Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aspee Sons CC CRISIL BB 42 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aspee Springs Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aspee Springs Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 7.3 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.2 Withdrawal Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bharat Seats Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 352 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bharat Seats Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 82.1 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bharat Seats Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 475.4 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bharat Seats Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bharat Seats Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Cenlub Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Cenlub Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Chaitanya Energy Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Chenab Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Chenab Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 64.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 115.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Dhanbad Rockwool Insulation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Dhanbad Rockwool Insulation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Five Stars Bulkcarriers Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 3536.3 Rating Watch Commercial with Borrowings Developing Implications'. Five Stars Bulkcarriers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 128.2 Rating Watch with Developing Implications'. Grasim Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 3600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Grasim Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 3352.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grasim Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 8347.7 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Green Infra Renewable Energy Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 14480 Assigned Green Infra Renewable Energy Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A+ 2000 Assigned @Interchangeable with short term Loan and capex letter of credit Green Infra Renewable Energy Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A+ 520 Assigned INARCO Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB (Issuer Not Cooperating) INARCO Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB (Issuer Not Cooperating) IPCA Laboratories Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Jaipur-Mahua Tollway Pvt Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA(SO) 1150 Assigned^ ^A prefix of 'Provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation. Jaipur-Mahua Tollway Pvt Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA(SO) 3000 Assigned^ ^A prefix of 'Provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation. Kamtanath Food Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Kamtanath Food Product Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 30197.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 605.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Lion Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 224.3 Assigned Lion Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 655.7 Assigned Maganlal Mehta & Co Diamond and Gold CC CRISIL BB 260 Reaffirmed Jewellery Pvt Ltd Matrix Cellular (International) CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Downgraded Services Ltd from CRISIL A- Matrix Cellular (International) Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded Services Ltd from CRISIL A- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A- 3600 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 6980 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 4200 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 970 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd FD FA- - Reaffirmed Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Upgraded from Ltd Credit CRISIL BB Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from Ltd Discounting CRISIL BB Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 32.5 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd LOC Withdrawal 15 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 31.8 Withdrawal Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 49.6 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Raipur Steelcasting India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Withdrawal Raipur Steelcasting India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 690 Reaffirmed Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 204.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 229.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sai Smaran Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sharda Flour Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20.1 Assigned Sharda Flour Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 2.4 Assigned Sharda Flour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Assigned Shriaman Agrovet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22 Reaffirmed Shriaman Agrovet Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Shriaman Agrovet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sponge Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Diamonds & Jewellery CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Super Tannery Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Super Tannery Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 90 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Super Tannery Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 552.5 Withdrawal Credit (Issuer Not Cooperating) Super Tannery Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 350 Withdrawal Purchase (Issuer Not Cooperating) Super Tannery Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 80 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Super Tannery Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Withdrawal Credit (Issuer Not Cooperating) Super Tannery Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 31 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) United Project Construction Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Vaishnav Cashews CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Reaffirmed Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 105.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)