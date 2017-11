CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 27

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 370 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Akula Boards Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Annanya Interface and Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Withdrawal Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Forward Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 1540 Reaffirmed Bharat Agro Impex BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed Century Flour Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Withdrawal Century Flour Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Withdrawal Dawar Footwear Industries Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 290 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Deepa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Electro Magnetic Industries BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Forward Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Credit Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed Four Star International BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Four Star International Foreign Usance CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Four Star International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Four Star International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Four Star International Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A4+ 172 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Credit Four Star International Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Four Star International Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Four Star International Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 16.3 Reaffirmed G. Venkata Rao And Co. BG CRISIL A4 36 Assigned Gold Star Cottex Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Gold Star Cottex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 18 Reaffirmed Forward Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 890 Reaffirmed H M International Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed H M International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Kanchan India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Kanchan India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.200 Crore) LNM Auto Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned Marmo Home Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned MD Retail India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Munish Kumar Bansal Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Munjani Brothers Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 365 Reaffirmed Credit N R I Academy of Sciences BG CRISIL A4 192.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Issuer Not Cooperating New Age False Ceiling Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed OCM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 405 Reaffirmed One Auto Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 35.2 Reassigned Rajesh Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Rama Steel Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Rama Steel Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed RAS Developments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Shah Coal Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed under LOC Shah Coal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1300 Reaffirmed Shanti Construction Co. BG CRISIL A3 680 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Withdrawal Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Withdrawal Swingtel Communications Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned ^Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit upto Rs 8 crore Uma Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 390 Withdrawal Vinayaka Cashew Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed ZCL Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed ZCL Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed ZCL Chemicals Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air India Express Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 950 Reaffirmed Air India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 74000 Reaffirmed Air India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 55000 Reaffirmed Air India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 7000 Reaffirmed Akash Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Akash Infra Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 230 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Akula Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Akula Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Annanya Interface and Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Annanya Interface and Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Withdrawal Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 29.7 Withdrawal Loan Fac Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Bharat Agro Impex TL CRISIL BB 52.5 Assigned Bharat Agro Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.5 Assigned Loan Fac Bharat Agro Impex CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Celebrity Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Celebrity Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 408 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Celebrity Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Century Flour Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Withdrawal Century Flour Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 43 Withdrawal Century Flour Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 77 Withdrawal Loan Fac Chungath Gold CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Chungath Gold Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac City Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 16.9 Assigned City Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.6 Assigned Loan Fac City Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned City Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 197.5 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Dawar Footwear Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB 210 Reaffirmed Credit Deepa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac Deepa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Electro Magnetic Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Electro Magnetic Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL BB+ Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 67.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Four Star International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 127.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Four Star International Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 22.2 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- G M Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed G M Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 30.5 Reaffirmed Limits G M Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 19.5 Assigned G. Venkata Rao And Co. CC CRISIL B+ 29 Assigned Galaxy Energy Solutions LLP CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) CC CRISIL BBB- 107 Reaffirmed H M International CC CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed H M International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hari and Co International LLP Export Packing CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Credit Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Janakirama Raw and Boiled Rice Mill Open CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Kairali Exports Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Kairali Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamla Oleo Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 220 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Kamla Oleo Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Kanchan India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1360 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Kanchan India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1966.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Kanchan India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1353.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Kanwal Food And Beverages CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Kanwal Food And Beverages LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft# CRISIL AA 993.8 Reaffirmed # Including sublimit of Rs 99.38 crore for working capital term loan KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1506.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 21500 Reaffirmed KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3500 Reaffirmed KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Kwalitee Fabs Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Kwalitee Fabs Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed LNM Auto Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned LNM Auto Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15.5 Assigned LNM Auto Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned LNM Auto Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned M. K. Proteins Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Marmo Home Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 100 Assigned MD Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- MD Retail India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- MD Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mobile Telecommunications Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 140 @ Munish Kumar Bansal Contractor CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Munjani Brothers Export Packing CRISIL BB 210 Reaffirmed Credit N R I Academy of Sciences Overdraft CRISIL B 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D Issuer Not Cooperating N R I Academy of Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 313.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Issuer Not Cooperating N R I Academy of Sciences TL CRISIL B 14 Upgraded from CRISIL D Issuer Not Cooperating New Age False Ceiling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed New Age False Ceiling Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac OCM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed OCM Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Loan Fac One Auto Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 245 Reaffirmed Fac One Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 49.8 Reaffirmed Rajesh Industries CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Rajesh Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Rama Steel Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed RAS Developments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned RAS Developments Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Fac RAS Developments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned Loan Fac Rodium Realty Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 415 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shah Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Shanti Construction Co. CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Fats Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 290 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit SKP Business Consulting LLP CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed SKP Business Consulting LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 69.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SKP Business Consulting LLP TL CRISIL BB 50.8 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 740 Withdrawal Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 227 Withdrawal Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 102.3 Withdrawal Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 90.7 Withdrawal Loan Fac Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB+ 150 Withdrawal Srinivasa Cotton and Oil Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Cotton and Oil Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 97.5 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Cotton and Oil Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surya Panel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned Swingtel Communications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Swingtel Communications Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit upto Rs 4 crore Uma Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 480 Withdrawal Uma Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 310 Withdrawal Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd Bond Provisional 45000 Assigned CRISIL A+(SO) VIN Auto CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B VIN Auto Channel Financing CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B VIN Auto Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 23.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B VIN Auto TL CRISIL D 26.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Vinayaka Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1 Reaffirmed XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Credit XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40.4 Reaffirmed ZCL Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed ZCL Chemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed ZCL Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 18.5 Reaffirmed ZCL Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 41.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.