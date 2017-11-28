FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 28
#Company News
November 28, 2017 / 8:25 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 28

Reuters Staff

27 Min Read

    Nov 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd                Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      250     Reaffirmed
5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd                Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Akruthi Apparrel                        Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 LOC & BG           CRISIL A3      110     Withdrawal
B. S. Securities                        BG                 CRISIL A4+     320     Reaffirmed
Carloo Textile                          Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     62      Reaffirmed
Digi Export Venture Pvt Ltd             Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      100     Reaffirmed
Digi Export Venture Pvt Ltd             Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      60      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
EMS and Exports                         Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      320     Reaffirmed
EMS and Exports                         Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      160     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Five Core Electronics Ltd               Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      380     Reaffirmed
Five Core Electronics Ltd               Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      190     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd                 Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      350     Reaffirmed
Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      65      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A3      280     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4      1000    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd        ST Loan            CRISIL D       1062.5  Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd                Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      110     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Innovative Logistics Service Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     3       Reaffirmed
Jagati Publications Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     567     Reaffirmed
Jagati Publications Ltd                 Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     233     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd                 CDs                CRISIL A1+     170000  Reaffirmed
KTC Automotive Company                  BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Technology and Engineering      BG                 CRISIL A3+     300     Upgraded from
Industries Ltd                                                                    CRISIL A3
Lakshmi Technology and Engineering      LOC                CRISIL A3+     35      Upgraded from
Industries Ltd                                                                    CRISIL A3
Lakshmi Technology and Engineering      Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     30      Upgraded from
Industries Ltd                                                                    CRISIL A3
MEW Electricals Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     3       Reaffirmed
MEW Electricals Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL D       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Neha Exports                            Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      165     Reaffirmed
Neha Exports                            Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Orange City Alloys Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Withdrawal
Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills    BG                 CRISIL A4+     2       Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills    LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Redington India Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A1+     850     Reaffirmed
Redington India Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A1+     2740    Reaffirmed
Redington India Ltd                     ST Loan            CRISIL A1+     6016.9  Reaffirmed
S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A3      2.5     Reaffirmed
S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
SBICAP Securities Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
Shyam Ferrous Ltd                       Non-FBL            CRISIL A4+     0.2     Reassigned
Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd              Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4+     25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd              Foreign            CRISIL A4+     50      Upgraded from
                                        Documentary Bills                         CRISIL A4
                                        Purchase*
* Includes sublimit of Rs 5 crore for export packing credit
Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd              Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     3.6     Upgraded from
                                        Forward                                   CRISIL A4
Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd              LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     22.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Smartwheels Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A2      60      Assigned
Sree Lakshmi Agencies                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises          LOC                CRISIL A4+     95      Reaffirmed
SVG Fashions Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A2      30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A2+
Issuer Not Cooperating
SVG Fashions Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A2      28      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A2+
Issuer Not Cooperating
SVR Drugs Pvt Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A3      25      Reaffirmed
TPP Boilers Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
TPP Boilers Pvt Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals    Export Packing     CRISIL A3      15      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals    Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
United Freight Carriers Pvt Limite      BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP    Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      150     Reaffirmed
Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP    Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      80      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency



MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd                 FD                 FAAA           -       Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed

A.Kishore                               Overdraft          CRISIL B+      120     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Aditya Automobile Spares Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB      120     Assigned
Akruthi Apparrel                        Packing Credit     CRISIL BBB-    95      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Akruthi Apparrel                        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    27.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Al Ammar Frozen Foods Exports Pvt. Ltd  TL                 CRISIL D       95      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance            Bond Series I/2004 CRISIL D       2441    Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd                         *
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance            Bond Series I/2005 CRISIL D       5972    Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd                         *
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance            Bond Series I/2010 CRISIL D       10533   Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd                         *
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance            Bond Series I &    CRISIL D       8983    Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd                         II/2011 *
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance            Bond Series I/2012 CRISIL D       3141    Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd                         *
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance            Bond Series        CRISIL D       10000   Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd                         II/2012 *
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 
Andhra Pradesh State Financial          Bond Series V/2012*CRISIL BB+     2000    -
Corporation
Rating Watch with Negative Implications / * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017
Andhra Pradesh State Financial          Bond Series        CRISIL BB+     258     -
Corporation                             II/2008*
Rating Watch with Negative Implications / * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017
Andhra Pradesh State Financial          Bond Series        CRISIL BB+     400     -
Corporation                             III/2008*
Rating Watch with Negative Implications / * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017
Andhra Pradesh State Financial          Bond Series        CRISIL BB+     726     -
Corporation                             IV/2009*
Rating Watch with Negative Implications / * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017
Andhra Pradesh State Financial          Bonds Series VII & CRISIL BB+     2080    -
Corporation                             VIII/2014*
Rating Watch with Negative Implications / * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017
AST Telecom Solar Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    250     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL BBB-    70      Withdrawal
B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB-    65      Withdrawal
Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd          CC                 CRISIL D       539.8   Withdrawal
Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd          Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       38.7    Withdrawal
Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd          LOC                CRISIL D       40      Withdrawal
Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd          Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL D       180.6   Withdrawal
                                        Limits
Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd          TL                 CRISIL D       750.9   Withdrawal
Carloo Textile                          CC                 CRISIL BB      38      Reaffirmed
Digi Export Venture Pvt Ltd             Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
EMS and Exports                         CC                 CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
Five Core Electronics Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    40      Reaffirmed
Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    260     Reaffirmed
Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd
Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of    Loan Against       CRISIL BBB-    130     Reaffirmed
Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd     Property
Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of    LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    58.5    Reaffirmed
Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd
Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    74.5    Reaffirmed
Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd     Loan Fac
Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    15      Reaffirmed
Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BBB-    30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B-      1750    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL D       9025.3  Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hyderabad Chemical Products Pvt Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     90      Reaffirmed
Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd                Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB-    140     Reaffirmed
Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    90      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Innovative Logistics Service Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB+     52      Reaffirmed
Innovative Logistics Service Pvt Ltd    LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     45      Reaffirmed
K.M. Rafi & Co                          Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd                 Lower Tier-II      CRISIL AAA     5160    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II) *  
*Originally issued by erstwhile ING Vysya Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd                 Lower Tier-II      CRISIL AAA     4808    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II) 
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd                 Infrastructure     CRISIL AAA     18000   Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd                 Tier-II Bonds      CRISIL AAA     2500    Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel II)
Krishna Rice Mills Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
KTC Automotive Company                  CC                 CRISIL B       73.2    Reaffirmed
KTC Automotive Company                  TL                 CRISIL B       6.8     Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Technology and Engineering      CC                 CRISIL BBB     70      Upgraded from
Industries Ltd                                                                    CRISIL BBB-
Lakshmi Technology and Engineering      LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     62      Upgraded from
Industries Ltd                                                                    CRISIL BBB-
Lakshmi Technology and Engineering      Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB     33      Upgraded from
Industries Ltd                                                                    CRISIL BBB-
MEW Electricals Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB+     350     Reaffirmed
Mohanlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB     600     Reaffirmed
Mutyam Steel Pvt Ltd                    Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B       160     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
MY Car (Bhopal) Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       350     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
MY Car (Bhopal) Pvt Ltd                 Inventory Funding  CRISIL D       250     Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL B+
MY Car (Bhopal) Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       330.2   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL D       9.8     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
My Equipments Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL D       120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
My Equipments Pvt Ltd                   Inventory Funding  CRISIL D       130     Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
My Equipments Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL D       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Nagarjuna Steel Pvt Ltd                 Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Neha Exports                            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    10      Reaffirmed
Neha Exports                            Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Orange City Alloys Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     53      Withdrawal
R.S.Trust                               Overdraft          CRISIL BBB     90      Reaffirmed
R.S.Trust                               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     20.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
R.S.Trust                               TL                 CRISIL BBB     69.5    Reaffirmed
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB+    2400    Withdrawal
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd                 Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB+    24      Withdrawal
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB+    3236    Withdrawal
Rampuria Steel Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills    CC                 CRISIL BB-     37.5    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills    TL                 CRISIL BB-     202.1   Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Redington India Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL AA-     6950    Reaffirmed
Redington India Ltd                     Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL AA-     943.1   Reaffirmed
S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd             Overdraft          CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sabari Jani Associates                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       400     Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sarayu Cleangen Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     125     Reaffirmed
SBICAP Securities Ltd                   Overdraft          CRISIL AA+     600     Reaffirmed
Shree B.S. Cotton Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Shree B.S. Cotton Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shri Nallapulliamman Hi-tech Modern     CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
Rice Mill
Shri Nallapulliamman Traders            CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Assigned
Shyam Ferrous Ltd                       CC*                CRISIL BB+     151.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
*Includes sublimit of Rs 3.0 crore for bank guarantee, Rs 2.5 crore for letter of credit, and Rs
7.0 crore for working capital demand loan
Shyam Ferrous Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BB+     81      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shyam Ferrous Ltd                       WC TL              CRISIL BB+     10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     75      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     121.4   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Smartwheels Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB+    300     Reaffirmed
Smartwheels Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    40      Assigned
Sree Lakshmi Agencies                   CC                 CRISIL BB      45      Reaffirmed
Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises          CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises          Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      5       Assigned
Supreme Developers                      Rupee TL           CRISIL BB+     200     Assigned
SVG Fashions Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB+    262.7   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
Issuer Not Cooperating
SVG Fashions Ltd                        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    632.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
Issuer Not Cooperating
SVR Drugs Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
SVR Drugs Pvt Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    55      Reaffirmed
TPP Boilers Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      280     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB      60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals    CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BBB-    125     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    16.8    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals    Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
United Freight Carriers Pvt Limite      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
United Freight Carriers Pvt Limite      CC                 CRISIL B       23      Assigned
V. K. S. Combines                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Assigned
Veekas Pipes Pvt Ltd                    Overdraft          CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Vibrant Greentech India Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB     10      Reaffirmed
Vibrant Greentech India Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     290     Reaffirmed
Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    70      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
