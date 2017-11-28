CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed 5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Akruthi Apparrel Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 110 Withdrawal B. S. Securities BG CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed Carloo Textile Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 62 Reaffirmed Digi Export Venture Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Digi Export Venture Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency EMS and Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed EMS and Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Five Core Electronics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 380 Reaffirmed Five Core Electronics Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 190 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 280 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1000 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1062.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Innovative Logistics Service Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Jagati Publications Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 567 Reaffirmed Jagati Publications Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 233 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 170000 Reaffirmed KTC Automotive Company BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Technology and Engineering BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Upgraded from Industries Ltd CRISIL A3 Lakshmi Technology and Engineering LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Upgraded from Industries Ltd CRISIL A3 Lakshmi Technology and Engineering Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from Industries Ltd CRISIL A3 MEW Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed MEW Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Neha Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 165 Reaffirmed Neha Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Orange City Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Withdrawal Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Redington India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 2740 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 6016.9 Reaffirmed S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed SBICAP Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shyam Ferrous Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A4+ 0.2 Reassigned Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from Documentary Bills CRISIL A4 Purchase* * Includes sublimit of Rs 5 crore for export packing credit Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3.6 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4 Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Smartwheels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 60 Assigned Sree Lakshmi Agencies LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed SVG Fashions Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Issuer Not Cooperating SVG Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 28 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Issuer Not Cooperating SVR Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed TPP Boilers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed TPP Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals Export Packing CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd United Freight Carriers Pvt Limite BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed A.Kishore Overdraft CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Aditya Automobile Spares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Akruthi Apparrel Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Akruthi Apparrel TL CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Al Ammar Frozen Foods Exports Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2004 CRISIL D 2441 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2005 CRISIL D 5972 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2010 CRISIL D 10533 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I & CRISIL D 8983 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd II/2011 * *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2012 CRISIL D 3141 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series CRISIL D 10000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd II/2012 * *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond Series V/2012*CRISIL BB+ 2000 - Corporation Rating Watch with Negative Implications / * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017 Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond Series CRISIL BB+ 258 - Corporation II/2008* Rating Watch with Negative Implications / * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017 Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond Series CRISIL BB+ 400 - Corporation III/2008* Rating Watch with Negative Implications / * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017 Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond Series CRISIL BB+ 726 - Corporation IV/2009* Rating Watch with Negative Implications / * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017 Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bonds Series VII & CRISIL BB+ 2080 - Corporation VIII/2014* Rating Watch with Negative Implications / * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017 AST Telecom Solar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Loan Fac B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 70 Withdrawal B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Withdrawal Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd CC CRISIL D 539.8 Withdrawal Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 38.7 Withdrawal Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Withdrawal Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 180.6 Withdrawal Limits Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd TL CRISIL D 750.9 Withdrawal Carloo Textile CC CRISIL BB 38 Reaffirmed Digi Export Venture Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Limits EMS and Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Five Core Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of CC CRISIL BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of Loan Against CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd Property Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 58.5 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 74.5 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1750 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 9025.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hyderabad Chemical Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Innovative Logistics Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 52 Reaffirmed Innovative Logistics Service Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed K.M. Rafi & Co Overdraft CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 5160 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) * *Originally issued by erstwhile ING Vysya Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 4808 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 18000 Reaffirmed Bonds Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed (Under Basel II) Krishna Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed KTC Automotive Company CC CRISIL B 73.2 Reaffirmed KTC Automotive Company TL CRISIL B 6.8 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Technology and Engineering CC CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from Industries Ltd CRISIL BBB- Lakshmi Technology and Engineering LT Loan CRISIL BBB 62 Upgraded from Industries Ltd CRISIL BBB- Lakshmi Technology and Engineering Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 33 Upgraded from Industries Ltd CRISIL BBB- MEW Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Mohanlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Mutyam Steel Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) MY Car (Bhopal) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ MY Car (Bhopal) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 250 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ MY Car (Bhopal) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 330.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ My Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- My Equipments Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 130 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- My Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Nagarjuna Steel Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Neha Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Neha Exports Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Limits Orange City Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 53 Withdrawal R.S.Trust Overdraft CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed R.S.Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.S.Trust TL CRISIL BBB 69.5 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2400 Withdrawal Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 24 Withdrawal Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3236 Withdrawal Rampuria Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills TL CRISIL BB- 202.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Redington India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 6950 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 943.1 Reaffirmed S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed S.V.R. Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sabari Jani Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 400 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Sarayu Cleangen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed SBICAP Securities Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA+ 600 Reaffirmed Shree B.S. Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Shree B.S. Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Nallapulliamman Hi-tech Modern CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Rice Mill Shri Nallapulliamman Traders CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Shyam Ferrous Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 151.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating *Includes sublimit of Rs 3.0 crore for bank guarantee, Rs 2.5 crore for letter of credit, and Rs 7.0 crore for working capital demand loan Shyam Ferrous Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 81 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Shyam Ferrous Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 121.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Smartwheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Smartwheels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 40 Assigned Sree Lakshmi Agencies CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Supreme Developers Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned SVG Fashions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 262.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Issuer Not Cooperating SVG Fashions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 632.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Issuer Not Cooperating SVR Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed SVR Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed TPP Boilers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd United Freight Carriers Pvt Limite Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac United Freight Carriers Pvt Limite CC CRISIL B 23 Assigned V. K. S. Combines CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Veekas Pipes Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Vibrant Greentech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Vibrant Greentech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)