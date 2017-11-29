CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airox Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Airox Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Ajay Prakash Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 170 Reaffirmed Credit B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 38 Reaffirmed Credit Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Bawa Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35.9 Reaffirmed Beekay Distributors BG CRISIL A4+ 12.7 Reaffirmed Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 850 Reaffirmed Credit Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Credit Birla TMT Holdings Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Branco Industries Pvt Ltd Buyers Finance CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Brijbasi Art Press Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Brijbasi Art Press Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Chaudhary Trading Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Damodhartech International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Damodhartech International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed eZone Security Solutions (India) Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed eZone Security Solutions (India) Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Flotek Engineering Services BG CRISIL A4+ 18 Assigned Gajalakshmi Chennai Dyes and Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Gajalakshmi Chennai Dyes and Chemicals BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Govind Steel Co Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Gowthami Raw and Par Boiled Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Harcharan Dass Gupta BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 1280 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Hi-Style Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Hi-Style Products Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Oil and General Mills Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reassigned Loan Fac Kandhan Knitss Bill Discounting CRISIL D 115 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kandhan Knitss Export Packing CRISIL D 150 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Kiwi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Kiwi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Forward Navanidhi Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 38.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Navanidhi Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 910 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Kotak Securities Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Krishna Lamicoat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Krishna Sai Granites Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Forward Labdhi International - Mumbai LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.3 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Niox Speciality Paper Mills Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 260 Assigned Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Assigned Niswin Enterprises LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Nulux Engineers Packing Credit CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed MY Store Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 MY Store Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Nu-Way Heatransfer Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed P.C.S. Transports BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pall India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Paramount Seafoods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Discounting Paramount Seafoods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Poddar Pigments Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 231.5 Reaffirmed Ramsons Overdraft CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Ramsons & Co Overdraft CRISIL A4 30 Assigned RR InfraWorks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned Shree Vasavi Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Credit Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 72.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL D 960 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Swastic Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Tej Shoe Tech Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 137 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Tej Shoe Tech LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Teknovation Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10.5 Assigned TMF Holdings Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.2000 Crore TML Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Turquoise Investments and Finance Pvt CP CRISIL A1+ 7250 Reaffirmed Ltd Vasista Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Zoloto Industries LOC CRISIL A2 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. R. Chains CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Aaradhya Disposal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Aaradhya Disposal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 77.5 Reaffirmed Agmotex Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Agmotex Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Agmotex Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Agmotex Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Airox Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Airox Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 23.5 Reaffirmed Airox Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Airox Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 23.5 Reaffirmed Ajanta Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ajanta Spintex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 220 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ajanta Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55 Assigned Loan Fac Ajanta Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ajanta Spintex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 220 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ajanta Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55 Assigned Loan Fac Ajay Prakash Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Ajay Prakash Associates CC CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Anmol Ferro Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Fac Anukul Agrotech Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Anukul Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Anukul Agrotech Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 97.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Axwell Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Axwell Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Axwell Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Discounting B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Bajrang Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Bajrang Cotton Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.8 Reaffirmed Bansal Brothers (Delhi) Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Bawa Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed Bawa Appliances Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 14.1 Reaffirmed Beekay Distributors CC CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Beekay Distributors Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Beekay Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 54.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 58 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhima Jewels CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewels CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB- 1900 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewels Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Bhima Jewels LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Blackwood Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Shetkari Sahakari Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Soot Girni Ltd Branco Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36 Assigned Branco Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B Brijbasi Art Press Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Brijbasi Art Press Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 5.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Brijbasi Art Press Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 24.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 228.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 138.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Chaudhary Trading Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG 650 Withdrawal Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC 400 Withdrawal Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL 300 Withdrawal Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Overdraft 150 Withdrawal Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 360 Reaffirmed Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed CSREM Trust (Centurion University of LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 405 Reaffirmed Technology and Management) CSREM Trust (Centurion University of Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Technology and Management) D. S. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed D. S. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Deki Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 132.5 Reaffirmed Deki Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 108.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deki Electronics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 29 Reaffirmed Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Discounting Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 42 Reaffirmed Limits DM Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed DM Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed DM Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 7.9 Reaffirmed DM Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 492.1 Reaffirmed DM Corporation Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 360 Reaffirmed Dolphin Promoters and Builders LT Loan CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed East Coast Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed East Coast Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac eZone Security Solutions (India) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Flotek Engineering Services CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Gajalakshmi Chennai Dyes and Chemicals Channel Financing CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Gajalakshmi Chennai Dyes and Chemicals CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Ganapati Fishing Lines Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B 155 Reaffirmed Ganapati Fishing Lines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goodluck Publishers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Goodluck Publishers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goodluck Publishers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.9 Assigned Govind Steel Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Govind Steel Co Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Limits Gowthami Raw and Par Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Gowthami Raw and Par Boiled Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Harcharan Dass Gupta CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd FB Fac# CRISIL AAA 250 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 771 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 1199 Reaffirmed Limits Hindustan Distributor CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Hindustan Enviro Life Protection CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Hi-Style Products CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Hi-Style Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagdamba Oil and General Mills CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+/ JITM Trust (Centurion University of Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed technology and Management) JITM Trust (Centurion University of TL CRISIL BBB- 329.5 Reaffirmed technology and Management) Kandhan Knitss LT Loan CRISIL D 17.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kandhan Knitss Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 66.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Kavya Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 350 Reaffirmed Keshav Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Keshav Cotton Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 606.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kiwi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Securities Ltd Optionally CRISIL AAAr 500 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures Krishna and Company - Korba CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Krishna and Company - Korba CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Krishna Lamicoat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Krishna Lamicoat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33.8 Reaffirmed Krishna Lamicoat Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 26.2 Reaffirmed Krishna Sai Granites Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Credit Krishna Sai Granites Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Kuldip Sons Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 114 Reaffirmed Kun United Car Trax Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Kun United Car Trax Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 540 Reaffirmed Fac Kun United Car Trax Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Kun United Car Trax Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 75 Assigned KVR Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 270.8 Reaffirmed KVR Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 19.2 Reaffirmed KVR Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Lakshmy Jewellery CC CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 87 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Malabar Highview Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Industries CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meenakshi Industries TL CRISIL B- 20.2 Assigned Merge Stones Foreign LOC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Merge Stones Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Merge Stones Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Fac Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed MY Bike CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB-/ MY Fone Teleservices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ MY Store Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Nagina Food Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Navanidhi Electronics Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL D 76.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Neosa Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 240 Assigned Neosa Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 12 Assigned Fac Neosa Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Neosa Electronics Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 48 Assigned Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Niox Speciality Paper Mills CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Niox Speciality Paper Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Niox Speciality Paper Mills TL CRISIL B 78.9 Reaffirmed Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 191.2 Assigned Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 477.7 Assigned Niswin Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Niswin Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Nu-Way Heatransfer Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Nu-Way Heatransfer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Nu-Way Heatransfer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orbit Bearings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A P.C.S. Transports CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed P.C.S. Transports TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Paramount Seafoods Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Paramount Seafoods Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Poddar Pigments Ltd CC CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Poddar Pigments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd TL CRISIL D 240 Reaffirmed Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 57 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 48 Reaffirmed R K Laxmi General Sales Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9 Assigned R K Laxmi General Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned R K Laxmi General Sales Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Ram Lal Aneja Foods Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 260 Reaffirmed *Ad-hoc limit of Rs 5 crore can be availed for 4 months, twice a year Ram Lal Aneja Foods Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Ramsons CC CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned Ramsons & Co Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Reeshav Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Reeshav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Reeshav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 111 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reeshav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 1.5 Reaffirmed Credit Reise Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Reise Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reise Enterprises TL CRISIL BB- 54 Reaffirmed RR InfraWorks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Rutu Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Rutu Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saffron Lifestyle Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Saffron Lifestyle Traders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Sagar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sagar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sagar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti TL CRISIL BB+ 690 Reaffirmed Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 140 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL BB Scheme(e-DFS) Issuer Not Cooperating Sapna Steels CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Sapna Steels LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shree Vasavi Exports CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Shree Vasavi Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Purchase Shree Vasavi Exports Key CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sikand and Company Inventory Funding CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed Fac Sivam Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Balasubramania Mills Ltd CC CRISIL C 59.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Balasubramania Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 10.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Sri Rajendra Ginners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Sri Rajendra Ginning Factory CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 174.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd BG 35 Withdrawal Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd CC 60 Withdrawal Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk 60 Withdrawal Loan Fac Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd Rupee TL 5 Withdrawal Suryaa Chamball Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Suryaa Chamball Power Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Suryaa Chamball Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 207.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Suryaa Chamball Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Swastic Industries CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Swastic Industries TL CRISIL BB- 5.9 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL AA(SO) 1620 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA(SO) 3900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA(SO) 38500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA(SO) 5000 Assigned Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC 700 Withdrawal Tej Shoe Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Teknovation Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 38 Assigned Teknovation Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned TLG Agro Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B- TLG Agro Traders Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 184.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- TMF Holdings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB TML Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 143.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB TML Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 84 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Umed Sizers CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Umed Sizers TL CRISIL BB+ 24 Reaffirmed Umed Tex-Fab Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 61 Reaffirmed Unique Delta Force Security Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 20 Withdrawal Unique Delta Force Security Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 130 Withdrawal Vasista Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Vasista Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Vasista Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 42.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk 110 Withdrawal Loan Fac Vispute Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Vispute Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zoloto Industries CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Zoloto Industries TL CRISIL BBB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)