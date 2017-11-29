FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
November 29, 2017 / 12:17 PM / Updated a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 29

Reuters Staff

48 Min Read

   Nov 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2017.


COMPANY                                INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                 ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airox Technologies Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     4       Reaffirmed
Airox Technologies Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     4       Reaffirmed
Ajay Prakash Associates                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     130     Assigned
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     2       Reaffirmed
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd                 Export Packing     CRISIL A3+     170     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd                 Standby Line of    CRISIL A3+     38      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd                     Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd                     Foreign            CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd                     LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Bawa Appliances Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4      35.9    Reaffirmed
Beekay Distributors                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     12.7    Reaffirmed
Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A3      2       Reaffirmed
Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL A3      850     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd                  Standby Line of    CRISIL A3      110     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Birla TMT Holdings Pvt Ltd              CP                 CRISIL A1+     6000    Reaffirmed
Branco Industries Pvt Ltd               Buyers Finance     CRISIL A4      40      Assigned
Brijbasi Art Press Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4+     60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Brijbasi Art Press Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     160     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chaudhary Trading Co Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4      90      Reaffirmed
Damodhartech International Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Assigned
Damodhartech International Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Assigned
Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     45      Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     600     Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Standby LOC        CRISIL A1+     1520    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     4000    Assigned
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     45000   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     63500   Reaffirmed
ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
eZone Security Solutions (India) Pvt LtdBG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
eZone Security Solutions (India) Pvt LtdLOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Flotek Engineering Services             BG                 CRISIL A4+     18      Assigned
Gajalakshmi Chennai Dyes and Chemicals  LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Assigned
Gajalakshmi Chennai Dyes and Chemicals  BG                 CRISIL A4+     7.5     Assigned
Govind Steel Co Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Gowthami Raw and Par Boiled Rice Mill   BG                 CRISIL A4      45      Reaffirmed
Harcharan Dass Gupta                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Hero Motocorp Ltd                       Non-FBL            CRISIL A1+     1280    Reaffirmed
Hero Motocorp Ltd                       Non-FBL#           CRISIL A1+     500     Reaffirmed
Hi-Style Products                       Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      7.5     Reaffirmed
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Hi-Style Products                       Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      7.5     Reaffirmed
Jagdamba Oil and General Mills          Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     50      Reassigned
                                        Loan Fac
Kandhan Knitss                          Bill Discounting   CRISIL D       115     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Kandhan Knitss                          Export Packing     CRISIL D       150     Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Kiwi Enterprises Pvt Ltd                Export Packing     CRISIL A3      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Kiwi Enterprises Pvt Ltd                Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Navanidhi Electronics Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL D       38.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Navanidhi Electronics Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd        Foreign Bill       CRISIL D       910     Downgraded
                                        Discounting                               from CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd        Foreign LOC        CRISIL D       140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kotak Securities Ltd                    CP                 CRISIL A1+     40000   Reaffirmed
Krishna Lamicoat Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Krishna Sai Granites                    Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Labdhi International - Mumbai           LOC                CRISIL A4+     75      Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     1.3     Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd    Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4+     35      Assigned
Niox Speciality Paper Mills             Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3+     260     Assigned
Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3+     120     Assigned
Niswin Enterprises                      LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     85      Reaffirmed
Nulux Engineers                         Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      130     Reaffirmed
MY Store Pvt Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL D       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
MY Store Pvt Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Nu-Way Heatransfer Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
P.C.S. Transports                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Pall India Pvt Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A1+     100     Reaffirmed
Paramount Seafoods                      Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      45      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Paramount Seafoods                      Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed

Poddar Pigments Ltd                     LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      231.5   Reaffirmed
Ramsons                                 Overdraft          CRISIL A4      40      Assigned
Ramsons & Co                            Overdraft          CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
RR InfraWorks Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     85      Assigned
Shree Vasavi Exports                    Export Packing     CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd        Packing Credit     CRISIL D       500     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       72.4    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd        Standby LOC        CRISIL D       960     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swastic Industries                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     1.5     Reaffirmed
Tej Shoe Tech                           Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     137     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Tej Shoe Tech                           LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     37.5    Reaffirmed
Teknovation Engineers Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      10.5    Assigned
TMF Holdings Ltd                        CP                 CRISIL A1+     25000   Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.2000 Crore
TML Industries Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
TML Industries Ltd                      LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Turquoise Investments and Finance Pvt   CP                 CRISIL A1+     7250    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Vasista Life Sciences Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     220     Reaffirmed
Zoloto Industries                       LOC                CRISIL A2      350     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. R. Chains                            CC                 CRISIL B+      160     Reaffirmed
Aaradhya Disposal Industries Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB-     32.5    Reaffirmed
Aaradhya Disposal Industries Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL BB-     77.5    Reaffirmed
Agmotex Fabrics Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      210     Reaffirmed
Agmotex Fabrics Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Agmotex Fabrics Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      210     Reaffirmed
Agmotex Fabrics Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Airox Technologies Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Airox Technologies Pvt Ltd              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     23.5    Reaffirmed
Airox Technologies Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Airox Technologies Pvt Ltd              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     23.5    Reaffirmed
Ajanta Spintex Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B-      140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Ajanta Spintex Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL B-      220     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Ajanta Spintex Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      55      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ajanta Spintex Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B-      140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Ajanta Spintex Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL B-      220     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Ajanta Spintex Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      55      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ajay Prakash Associates                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ajay Prakash Associates                 CC                 CRISIL BB      180     Assigned
Anmol Ferro Impex Pvt Ltd               Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
                                        Fac
Anukul Agrotech Pvt Ltd                 Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Anukul Agrotech Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Anukul Agrotech Pvt Ltd                 Standby LOC        CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB      250     Reaffirmed
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL BB      45      Reaffirmed
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      97.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Axwell Granito Pvt Ltd                  Proposed BG        CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Axwell Granito Pvt Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Axwell Granito Pvt Ltd                  Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      200     Reaffirmed
B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd                 Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     25      Reaffirmed
Bajrang Cotton Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
Bajrang Cotton Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B+      2.8     Reaffirmed
Bansal Brothers (Delhi)                 Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     120     Reaffirmed
Bawa Appliances Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL C       50      Reaffirmed
Bawa Appliances Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL C       14.1    Reaffirmed
Beekay Distributors                     CC                 CRISIL BB+     7.5     Reaffirmed
Beekay Distributors                     Channel Financing  CRISIL BB+     85      Reaffirmed
Beekay Distributors                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     54.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    180     Reaffirmed
Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    58      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bhima Jewels                            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
Bhima Jewels                            CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB-    1900    Reaffirmed
Bhima Jewels                            Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB-    200     Assigned
Bhima Jewels                            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    60      Assigned
Blackwood Developers Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BBB-    1100    Reaffirmed
Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Shetkari Sahakari Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Soot Girni Ltd
Branco Industries Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B       36      Assigned
Branco Industries Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       40      Assigned
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd       Bill Discounting   CRISIL D       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL D       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL D       150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Brijbasi Art Press Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     90      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Brijbasi Art Press Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     5.4     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Brijbasi Art Press Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     24.6    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB+    350     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    228.5   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB
Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB+    138.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Chaudhary Trading Co Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG                                650     Withdrawal
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC                                400     Withdrawal
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL                       300     Withdrawal
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Overdraft                         150     Withdrawal
Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     350     Reaffirmed
Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     360     Reaffirmed
Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd          Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
CSREM Trust (Centurion University of    LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    405     Reaffirmed
Technology and Management)
CSREM Trust (Centurion University of    Overdraft          CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Technology and Management)
D. S. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
D. S. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Deki Electronics Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     132.5   Reaffirmed
Deki Electronics Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     108.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Deki Electronics Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB     29      Reaffirmed
Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       110     Reaffirmed
Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       1       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B       4       Reaffirmed
Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     3       Reaffirmed
Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd                 Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd                 Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     42      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL D       300     Reaffirmed
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd                  Proposed TL        CRISIL D       7.9     Reaffirmed
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL D       492.1   Reaffirmed
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd                  WC TL              CRISIL D       360     Reaffirmed
Dolphin Promoters and Builders          LT Loan            CRISIL B+      190     Reaffirmed
East Coast Distributors Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B-      150     Reaffirmed
East Coast Distributors Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      70      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
ECL Finance Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL AA      20800   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      46477.8 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      25022.2 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      3250    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Overdraft          CRISIL AA      7000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**Interchangeable with short term bank facilities
ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd          Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
eZone Security Solutions (India) Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
Flotek Engineering Services             CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
Gajalakshmi Chennai Dyes and Chemicals  Channel Financing  CRISIL BB      30      Assigned
Gajalakshmi Chennai Dyes and Chemicals  CC                 CRISIL BB      12.5    Assigned
Ganapati Fishing Lines Pvt Ltd          Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL B       155     Reaffirmed
Ganapati Fishing Lines Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Goodluck Publishers Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     125     Reaffirmed
Goodluck Publishers Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     2.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Goodluck Publishers Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     5.9     Assigned
Govind Steel Co Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Govind Steel Co Ltd                     Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Gowthami Raw and Par Boiled Rice Mill   CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Gowthami Raw and Par Boiled Rice Mill   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Harcharan Dass Gupta                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Hero Motocorp Ltd                       FB Fac#            CRISIL AAA     250     Reaffirmed
Hero Motocorp Ltd                       FB Fac*            CRISIL AAA     7000    Reaffirmed
Hero Motocorp Ltd                       FB Fac             CRISIL AAA     771     Reaffirmed
Hero Motocorp Ltd                       Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL AAA     1199    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Hindustan Distributor                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Hindustan Enviro Life Protection        CC                 CRISIL BB      90      Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Hi-Style Products                       CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Hi-Style Products                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jagdamba Oil and General Mills          CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+/
JITM Trust (Centurion University of     Overdraft          CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
technology and Management)
JITM Trust (Centurion University of     TL                 CRISIL BBB-    329.5   Reaffirmed
technology and Management)
Kandhan Knitss                          LT Loan            CRISIL D       17.6    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Kandhan Knitss                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       66.2    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Kavya Buildcon Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B       350     Reaffirmed
Keshav Cotton Corporation               CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Keshav Cotton Corporation               TL                 CRISIL B+      27.5    Reaffirmed
KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL D       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL D       606.4   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Kiwi Enterprises Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    90      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Securities Ltd                    Optionally         CRISIL AAAr    500     Reaffirmed
                                        Convertible
                                        Debentures
Krishna and Company - Korba             CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Krishna and Company - Korba             CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Krishna Lamicoat Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Krishna Lamicoat Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB-     33.8    Reaffirmed
Krishna Lamicoat Pvt Ltd                WC TL              CRISIL BB-     26.2    Reaffirmed
Krishna Sai Granites                    Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    70      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Krishna Sai Granites                    Overdraft          CRISIL BBB-    20      Assigned
Kuldip Sons Jewellers Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      114     Reaffirmed
Kun United Car Trax Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Kun United Car Trax Pvt Ltd             Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB      540     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Kun United Car Trax Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BB      25      Reaffirmed
Kun United Car Trax Pvt Ltd             WC TL              CRISIL BB      75      Assigned
KVR Industries Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL D       270.8   Reaffirmed
KVR Industries Ltd                      Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       19.2    Reaffirmed
KVR Industries Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL D       160     Reaffirmed
Lakshmy Jewellery                       CC                 CRISIL BB      105     Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB      87      Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      1.7     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mahalaxmi Crafts and Tissues Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Malabar Highview Builders Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Meenakshi Industries                    CC                 CRISIL B-      40      Reaffirmed
Meenakshi Industries                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      14      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Meenakshi Industries                    TL                 CRISIL B-      20.2    Assigned
Merge Stones                            Foreign LOC        CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Merge Stones                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Merge Stones                            Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
MY Bike                                 CC                 CRISIL D       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-/
MY Fone Teleservices Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
MY Store Pvt Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Nagina Food Pvt Ltd                     Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
Navanidhi Electronics Pvt Ltd           Open CC            CRISIL D       76.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Neosa Electronics Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      240     Assigned
Neosa Electronics Pvt Ltd               Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB      12      Assigned
                                        Fac
Neosa Electronics Pvt Ltd               Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      60      Assigned
Neosa Electronics Pvt Ltd               CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB      48      Assigned
Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     35      Reaffirmed
Niox Speciality Paper Mills             CC                 CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
Niox Speciality Paper Mills             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       1.1     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Niox Speciality Paper Mills             TL                 CRISIL B       78.9    Reaffirmed
Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB     191.2   Assigned
Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     477.7   Assigned
Niswin Enterprises                      CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Niswin Enterprises                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
Nu-Way Heatransfer Pvt Ltd              Bill Discounting   CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
Nu-Way Heatransfer Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Nu-Way Heatransfer Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Orbit Bearings India Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL A+      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
P.C.S. Transports                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
P.C.S. Transports                       TL                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Paramount Seafoods                      Foreign Bill       CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Paramount Seafoods                      Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Poddar Pigments Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL A       150     Reaffirmed
Poddar Pigments Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd   BG                 CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd   CC                 CRISIL D       150     Reaffirmed
Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd   TL                 CRISIL D       240     Reaffirmed
Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       57      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL D       48      Reaffirmed
R K Laxmi General Sales Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB      9       Assigned
R K Laxmi General Sales Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      35      Assigned
R K Laxmi General Sales Ltd             Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB      110     Assigned
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Ram Lal Aneja Foods Pvt Ltd             CC*                CRISIL BB-     260     Reaffirmed
*Ad-hoc limit of Rs 5 crore can be availed for 4 months, twice a year
Ram Lal Aneja Foods Pvt Ltd             WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
Ramsons                                 CC                 CRISIL B+      160     Assigned
Ramsons & Co                            Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+      120     Assigned
Reeshav Automobiles Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Reeshav Automobiles Pvt Ltd             Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB      37.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Reeshav Automobiles Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      111     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Reeshav Automobiles Pvt Ltd             Standby Line of    CRISIL BB      1.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Reise Enterprises                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Reise Enterprises                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     16      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Reise Enterprises                       TL                 CRISIL BB-     54      Reaffirmed
RR InfraWorks Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Assigned
Rutu Enterprises                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
Rutu Enterprises                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     190     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Saffron Lifestyle Traders Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Assigned
Saffron Lifestyle Traders Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     50      Assigned
Sagar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     55      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Sagar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Sagar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-     60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     40      Reaffirmed
Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti                 Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti                 TL                 CRISIL BB+     690     Reaffirmed
Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd                    Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB+     140     Upgraded from
                                        Financing                                 CRISIL BB
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sapna Steels                            CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
Sapna Steels                            LT Loan            CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Shree Vasavi Exports                    CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Shree Vasavi Exports                    Foreign Bill       CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Shree Vasavi Exports                    Key CC             CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Sikand and Company                      Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       190     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Sivam Remedies Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     110     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Balasubramania Mills Ltd            CC                 CRISIL C       59.4    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Sri Balasubramania Mills Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       10.6    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B-
Sri Rajendra Ginners Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     140     Assigned
Sri Rajendra Ginning Factory            CC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Assigned
Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL D       174.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd               BG                                35      Withdrawal
Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd               CC                                60      Withdrawal
Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk                    60      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd               Rupee TL                          5       Withdrawal
Suryaa Chamball Power Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Suryaa Chamball Power Ltd               CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB      67.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Suryaa Chamball Power Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      207.1   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Suryaa Chamball Power Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB      28.4    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Swastic Industries                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
Swastic Industries                      TL                 CRISIL BB-     5.9     Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL AA(SO)  1620    Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 Letter of Comfort  CRISIL AA(SO)  3900    Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL AA(SO)  1000    Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 Rupee TL           CRISIL AA(SO)  38500   Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL AA(SO)  5000    Assigned
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 LOC                               700     Withdrawal
Tej Shoe Tech                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      24.2    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Teknovation Engineers Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B-      38      Assigned
Teknovation Engineers Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B-      25      Assigned
TLG Agro Traders Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B       10.4    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
TLG Agro Traders Pvt Ltd                Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B       184.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
TMF Holdings Ltd                        NCD                CRISIL AA      20000   Reaffirmed
TML Industries Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
TML Industries Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     143.2   Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
TML Industries Ltd                      WC TL              CRISIL BB-     84      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Umed Sizers                             CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
Umed Sizers                             TL                 CRISIL BB+     24      Reaffirmed
Umed Tex-Fab Pvt Ltd                    Rupee TL           CRISIL BB+     61      Reaffirmed
Unique Delta Force Security Pvt Ltd     BG                 Withdrawal     20      Withdrawal
Unique Delta Force Security Pvt Ltd     CC                 Withdrawal     130     Withdrawal
Vasista Life Sciences Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Vasista Life Sciences Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     7.5     Reaffirmed
Vasista Life Sciences Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     52.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB+    240     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    42.5    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB
Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd             Non-FBL            CRISIL BB-     7.5     Reaffirmed
Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     62.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk                    110     Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Vispute Jewellers Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Vispute Jewellers Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Zoloto Industries                       CC                 CRISIL BBB+    300     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Zoloto Industries                       TL                 CRISIL BBB+    15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
