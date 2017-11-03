FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
November 3, 2017 / 5:51 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 3

Reuters Staff

19 Min Read

    Nov 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 2, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abad Overseas Pvt Ltd                   Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      75      Reaffirmed
Abad Overseas Pvt Ltd                   Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      225     Reaffirmed
Abad Overseas Pvt Ltd                   Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3      0.3     Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd     CP                 CRISIL A1+     12500   Reaffirmed
Centum Electronics Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A2      1207    Reaffirmed
Centum Electronics Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A2      120     Reaffirmed
Centum Electronics Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A2      350     Reaffirmed
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A3+     30      Reaffirmed
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A3+     20      Reaffirmed
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd              Post Shipment      CRISIL A3+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Cikautxo India Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Citicorp Finance India Ltd              CP                 CRISIL A1+     40000   Reaffirmed
Citicorp Finance India Ltd              ST Debt Programme  CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
GD Dyestuff Industries Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
HDB Financial Services Ltd              CP                 CRISIL A1+     75000   Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd                           BG                 CRISIL A2+     3219.1  Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd                           LOC                CRISIL A2+     21950   Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd                           Proposed LOC       CRISIL A2+     2927.3  Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd                           CP                 CRISIL A2+     6000    Reaffirmed
Jay Jee Enterprises                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jay Jee Enterprises                     Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jay Jee Enterprises                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     95.8    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd          Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd          Standby Line of    CRISIL A4+     15      Assigned
                                        Credit
Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd          Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     1       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
KNY Projects Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      70      Reaffirmed
Removed from '(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Krivi Metalex Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4+     156.5   Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd        Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
MRGR Constructions                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
P C Global Merchandising Pvt Ltd        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     64.2    Reaffirmed
Plaza Computers                         Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Premier Marine Foods                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      120     Reaffirmed
Premier Marine Foods                    Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      280     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd          ST Debt Programme  CRISIL A1+     5500    Reaffirmed
SMJ Eximp Ltd                           BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
SMJ Eximp Ltd                           Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4+     400     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Soltex Petro Products Ltd               BG#                CRISIL A3+     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
# Interchangeable with letter of credit of Rs.3 crore and bank guarantee of Rs.1 crore
Soltex Petro Products Ltd               Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3+     30      Upgraded from
                                        Forward                                   CRISIL A3
Sri Sai Appa BioCare                    BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reassigned
Studiokon Ventures Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A3      100     Assigned
Suparna Chemicals Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A3+     27.5    Reaffirmed
Suparna Chemicals Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A3+     47.5    Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd          FD Programme       FAA            -       Withdrawal


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd     CC                 CRISIL AA      5910    Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd     External           CRISIL AA      92      Reaffirmed
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL AA      124.7   Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      3473.3  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd     WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AA      2900    Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd     NCD                CRISIL AA      2600    Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd     NCD                CRISIL AA      3000    Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd     NCD                CRISIL AA      3000    Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd     NCD                CRISIL AA      4000    Reaffirmed
APIndia Biotech Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     35      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
APIndia Biotech Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     0.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
APIndia Biotech Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB+     94.8    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
AVC Motors                              CC                 CRISIL B       120     Reaffirmed

(Issuer Not Cooperating)
AVC Motors                              TL                 CRISIL B       26      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Centum Electronics Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB+    60      Reaffirmed
Centum Electronics Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    350     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Centum Electronics Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    380     Reaffirmed
Centum Electronics Ltd                  WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BBB+    430     Reaffirmed
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd              Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd              Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB     240     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Cikautxo India Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     95      Reaffirmed
Cikautxo India Pvt Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     105     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Cikautxo India Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     17.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Cikautxo India Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB+     22.5    Reaffirmed
Citicorp Finance India Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     12750   Reaffirmed
Citicorp Finance India Ltd              Commoptionally     PP-MLD AAAr    3000    Reaffirmed
                                        convertible
                                        debentureity Linked Debentures
Citicorp Finance India Ltd              Equity-Linked      PP-MLD AAAr    464.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Debentures
Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       1650    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd       WC Demand Loan*    CRISIL A       1850    Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/short-term loans
Entertainment City Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    1592.2  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Entertainment City Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    6407.8  Reaffirmed
GD Dyestuff Industries Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
GD Dyestuff Industries Ltd              Proposed TL        CRISIL BB      159     Reaffirmed
GD Dyestuff Industries Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
HDB Financial Services Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     73751.5 Reaffirmed
HDB Financial Services Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     91248.5 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
HDB Financial Services Ltd              Perpetual Bonds    CRISIL AAA     5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Issue
HDB Financial Services Ltd              NCD                CRISIL AAA     275000  Reaffirmed
HDB Financial Services Ltd              Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     20000   Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd                           CC*                CRISIL A-      10600   Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 95 crore; letter of credit and
buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 370 crore; letter of credit, buyer's credit, and bank
guarantee to the extent of Rs 430 crore; and letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent
of Rs 75 crore
Inox Wind Ltd                           LT Loan            CRISIL A-      683.6   Reaffirmed
Jay Jee Enterprises                     CC                 CRISIL BB      178     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     404     Reaffirmed
Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd          Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
                                        Credit
Keshav Industries Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     81      Assigned
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Keshav Industries Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     19      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
KNY Projects Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      42.5    Reaffirmed
Removed from '(Issuer Not Cooperating)
KNY Projects Pvt Ltd                    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      37.5    Assigned
Removed from '(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Krivi Metalex Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB      393.5   Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BB      363.6   Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Menacherry Industries                   CC                 CRISIL BB      170     Assigned
MRGR Constructions                      CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Odysseus Logos LLP                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      17.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Odysseus Logos LLP                      Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      82.5    Assigned
P C Global Merchandising Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     25.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Parker VRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd       Rupee TL           CRISIL D       450     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Safe Development Alms Trust             TL                 CRISIL D       150     Assigned
Safe Development Alms Trust             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       125     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Safe Development Alms Trust             Proposed TL        CRISIL D       75      Assigned
Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     350     Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd          NCD                CRISIL AA-     4336    Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd          NCD                CRISIL AA-     3086    Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd          NCD                CRISIL AA-     200     Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd          Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA-     1000    Reaffirmed
Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     800     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     2       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     850     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Soltex Petro Products Ltd               CC*                CRISIL BBB     189     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
* Interchangeable with letter of credit cum buyers credit of Rs.3 crore   
Soltex Petro Products Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Soltex Petro Products Ltd               Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB     11      Upgraded from
                                        Limits                                    CRISIL BBB-
Soltex Petro Products Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB     200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Sri Sai Appa BioCare                    CC                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Sri Sai Appa BioCare                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Studiokon Ventures Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    60      Assigned
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Studiokon Ventures Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB-    90      Assigned
Suparna Chemicals Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
The Safire Industries                   BG                 CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
The Safire Industries                   CC                 CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
The Safire Industries                   LOC                CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
The Safire Industries                   LT Loan            CRISIL D       46.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
The Safire Industries                   Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
The Safire Offset Printers              BG                 CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
The Safire Offset Printers              CC                 CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
The Safire Offset Printers              LOC                CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
The Safire Offset Printers              LT Loan            CRISIL D       64.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
The Safire Offset Printers              Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

