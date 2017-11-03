CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 3

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abad Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Abad Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 225 Reaffirmed Abad Overseas Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 0.3 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1207 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Cikautxo India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Citicorp Finance India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Citicorp Finance India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed GD Dyestuff Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 75000 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3219.1 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 21950 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 2927.3 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 6000 Reaffirmed Jay Jee Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jay Jee Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jay Jee Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 95.8 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Credit Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac KNY Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Removed from '(Issuer Not Cooperating) Krivi Metalex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 156.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) MRGR Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- P C Global Merchandising Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 64.2 Reaffirmed Plaza Computers Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Premier Marine Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Premier Marine Foods Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram City Union Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed SMJ Eximp Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) SMJ Eximp Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Soltex Petro Products Ltd BG# CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 # Interchangeable with letter of credit of Rs.3 crore and bank guarantee of Rs.1 crore Soltex Petro Products Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3 Sri Sai Appa BioCare BG CRISIL A4 50 Reassigned Studiokon Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Suparna Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Suparna Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 47.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd FD Programme FAA - Withdrawal LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd CC CRISIL AA 5910 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd External CRISIL AA 92 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 124.7 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3473.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 2900 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2600 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed APIndia Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) APIndia Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) APIndia Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 94.8 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) AVC Motors CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) AVC Motors TL CRISIL B 26 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Centum Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Credit Centum Electronics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Credit Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Limits Cikautxo India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Cikautxo India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Cikautxo India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cikautxo India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Citicorp Finance India Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 12750 Reaffirmed Citicorp Finance India Ltd Commoptionally PP-MLD AAAr 3000 Reaffirmed convertible debentureity Linked Debentures Citicorp Finance India Ltd Equity-Linked PP-MLD AAAr 464.5 Reaffirmed Debentures Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1650 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 1850 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/short-term loans Entertainment City Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1592.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Entertainment City Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6407.8 Reaffirmed GD Dyestuff Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed GD Dyestuff Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 159 Reaffirmed GD Dyestuff Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 73751.5 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 91248.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HDB Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Issue HDB Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 275000 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 10600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 95 crore; letter of credit and buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 370 crore; letter of credit, buyer's credit, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 430 crore; and letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 75 crore Inox Wind Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 683.6 Reaffirmed Jay Jee Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 178 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 404 Reaffirmed Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Credit Keshav Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 81 Assigned (Issuer Not Cooperating) Keshav Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19 Assigned Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) KNY Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Removed from '(Issuer Not Cooperating) KNY Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Removed from '(Issuer Not Cooperating) Krivi Metalex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 393.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 363.6 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Menacherry Industries CC CRISIL BB 170 Assigned MRGR Constructions CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Odysseus Logos LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac Odysseus Logos LLP Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 82.5 Assigned P C Global Merchandising Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parker VRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 450 Downgraded from CRISIL B (Issuer Not Cooperating) Safe Development Alms Trust TL CRISIL D 150 Assigned Safe Development Alms Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 125 Assigned Loan Fac Safe Development Alms Trust Proposed TL CRISIL D 75 Assigned Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 4336 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3086 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 800 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 850 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Soltex Petro Products Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 189 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Interchangeable with letter of credit cum buyers credit of Rs.3 crore Soltex Petro Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Soltex Petro Products Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 11 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BBB- Soltex Petro Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sri Sai Appa BioCare CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Appa BioCare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Studiokon Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned (Issuer Not Cooperating) Studiokon Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Suparna Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed The Safire Industries BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) The Safire Industries CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) The Safire Industries LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) The Safire Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 46.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) The Safire Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) The Safire Offset Printers BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) The Safire Offset Printers CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) The Safire Offset Printers LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) The Safire Offset Printers LT Loan CRISIL D 64.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) The Safire Offset Printers Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)