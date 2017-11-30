CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anchor Mark Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 230 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 6 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 95 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Bhairavnath Hitech Agro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.3 Reaffirmed CDP (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed @ Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable. Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 144 Reaffirmed Cherryhill Interiors Ltd BG CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed Cherryhill Interiors Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Comt Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Assigned Ganpati Infrapower Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Ganpati Infrapower Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Ganpati Infrapower Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned Ganpati Infrapower Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A4+ 49 Assigned #Letter of credit, worth Rs. 2 crore is the sub-limit of BG GNA Axles Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ GNA Axles Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Gulbrandsen Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.60 crore for buyers' credit and Rs.3 crore for bank guarantee Gulbrandsen Technologies India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed *Buyers credit facility as a sub limit of letter of credit facility Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 10490 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 180000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed J.P.P. Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 3500 Reaffirmed Millenium Road Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Orbit Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Orbit Exports Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 25.5 Reaffirmed Forward R. Kantilal and Company Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4+ 480.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Raja Craft Mills LLP BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Sahib Tradelinks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Silver Spring Spinners India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Silver Spring Spinners India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Steel Providers BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Tarang Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 77.3 Reaffirmed under LOC Tarang Engineering Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Tenkasi Timber and Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 57.5 Reaffirmed Vimal Fire Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 850 Reaffirmed Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed BPS Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 65 Assigned BPS Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Classic Engineers BG CRISIL A3 760 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Delicacies International Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Delicacies International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Dilip Buildcon Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Continues on Rating Watch With Developing Implications Dilip Buildcon Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1 40322 Continues on Rating Watch With Developing Implications Dilip Buildcon Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 2488.9 Continues on Rating Watch With Developing Implications Dilip Buildcon Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1 40322 Continues on Rating Watch With Developing Implications Dilip Buildcon Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 2488.9 Continues on Rating Watch With Developing Implications Dilip Buildcon Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Continues on Rating Watch With Developing Implications Dobersun Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Gulbrandsen Catalysts Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed *Buyers credit limit as sub limit of Letter of credit facility Lumino Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2460 Withdrawal Lumino Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 394.7 Withdrawal under LOC Lumino Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 650 Withdrawal M R T Signals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 580 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Monalisa Engicons BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Quilon Real Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Radha Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Radha Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed under LOC (Issuer Not Cooperating) Responsive Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Super Floorings Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Tritan Leather Works Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Tritan Leather Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 700 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 78.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Anchor Mark Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 8.5 Assigned Anchor Mark Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 51.5 Assigned *Interchangeable with Packing Credit / Foreign Bill Purchase / Packing Credit Foreign Currency / Foreign Currency Bill Discount / Foreign Currency Bill Purchase / Foreign Bill Discount. Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdForeign Bill CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL BBB- Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 209 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Autocop India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 520 Reaffirmed Autocop India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Autocop India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed B. P. Spices Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac B. P. Spices Key CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned B. P. Spices Overdraft CRISIL B 20 Assigned Bhairavnath Hitech Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 96.6 Reaffirmed Bhairavnath Hitech Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhairavnath Hitech Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35.8 Reaffirmed Binod Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Binod Car World Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Binod Car World Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brindavan Shelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Brindavan Shelters Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Brindavan Shelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CDP (India) Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- CDP (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL AA- 691.6 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL AA- 42073.8 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings^ ^ Equivalent to USD 550 Mn @ 65.74 USD/INR rate. Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1364.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 4661.7 Reaffirmed Cherryhill Interiors Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Comt Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Loan Fac Comt Constructions Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Overdraft Fac Comt Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned De Lage Landen Financial Services India LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd De Lage Landen Financial Services India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 6600 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Echo Motors And Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Echo Motors And Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Funding (Issuer Not Cooperating) Ganganagar Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 210 Assigned Ganpati Infrapower Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned *Buyers' credit, worth Rs. 5 crore is the sub-limit of CC GNA Axles Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Packing credit in foreign currency upto Rs.60 cr. GNA Axles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 198.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GNA Axles Ltd TL CRISIL A- 446.2 Reaffirmed Gulbrandsen Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.2 crore for export packing credit/packing credit foreign currency/foreign bill discounting /post shipment foreign currency limit. Gulbrandsen Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gulbrandsen Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Gulbrandsen Technologies India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guru Nanak Milk Products CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 4805.5 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 20194.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL AA+ Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 14500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 52000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 166702.2Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 16307.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL AA+ Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 93000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Retail Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Retail Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ J.P.P. Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed J.P.P. Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 289.4 Reaffirmed JSR Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B- K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed KUN Auto Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed KUN Auto Company Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 495 Reaffirmed Fac KUN Auto Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Link Enterprises BG CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Link Enterprises CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Makkar Textile CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Makkar Textile LT Loan CRISIL BB- 32 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Makkar Textile Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 56 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Millenium Road Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Orbit Exports Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 235 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/export bill discounting of Rs.21 crore. Orbit Exports Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 307.8 Reaffirmed Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 360 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 90 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Patwa Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Quality Hybrid Seeds Company CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Quality Hybrid Seeds Company TL CRISIL B+ 8.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B R. Kantilal and Company Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 1119.4 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- R. Kantilal and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- R.K. Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB- 1500 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Rainbow Grains Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Rainbow Grains Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Rainbow Grains Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raja Craft Mills LLP TL CRISIL B 105 Assigned Raja Craft Mills LLP CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Raja Motors (Bathinda) CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Raja Motors (Bathinda) Overdraft CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Raja Motors (Bathinda) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Real Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Real Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 185 Reaffirmed Sahib Tradelinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 247.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sahib Tradelinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree Balaji Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned Silver Spring Spinners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Silver Spring Spinners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Silver Spring Spinners India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Skyline Engineering Contracts India Pvt BG CRISIL D 251.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Skyline Engineering Contracts India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 271.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Skyline Engineering Contracts India Pvt WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 37.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Steel Providers CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Steel Providers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Sybly Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed Sybly Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tarang Engineering Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Tarang Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Tenkasi Timber and Saw Mill CC CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Total Transport Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Total Transport Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 310 Reaffirmed Total Transport Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned United Infra CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Vadivel Pyrotechs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB Vimal Fire Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Reaffirmed Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 14.1 Reaffirmed Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adventure Park Proposed TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Agarwal Toughened Glass India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned Agarwal Toughened Glass India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Agarwal Toughened Glass India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Agarwal Toughened Glass India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Blue Ocean Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Blue Ocean Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed BPS Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 45 Assigned Classic Engineers CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 11 Reaffirmed Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dilip Buildcon Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 6000 Continues on Rating Watch With Developing Implications Dilip Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 18196 Continues on Rating Watch With Developing Implications Dilip Buildcon Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4323.1 Continues on Rating Watch With Developing Implications Dilip Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 18196 Continues on Rating Watch With Developing Implications Dilip Buildcon Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4323.1 Continues on Rating Watch With Developing Implications Dilip Buildcon Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 6000 Continues on Rating Watch With Developing Implications Dobersun Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Dobersun Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15.5 Reaffirmed Dobersun Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dobersun Products Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 9 Reaffirmed against term deposits Eastern Doors CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Eastern Doors TL CRISIL B 43.5 Assigned Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Gulbrandsen Catalysts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Hitech Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Hitech Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Hitech Formulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 67 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Lumino Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 535.3 Withdrawal M R T Signals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed M R T Signals Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed M R T Signals Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 161 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Monalisa Engicons CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Neelay Industries CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Neelay Industries TL CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Onward Plastic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 82.3 Assigned Onward Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 31.5 Assigned Onward Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 6.2 Assigned Priya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Priya Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) (Issuer Not Cooperating) Purvanchal Agrico Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Purvanchal Agrico Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Purvanchal Agrico Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Quilon Real Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Quilon Real Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Radha Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Responsive Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1200 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Responsive Industries Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 1250 Downgraded Commercial from CRISIL A- Borrowings Responsive Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2050 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 5.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 14.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 10.5 Reaffirmed Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 12.5 Reaffirmed Super Floorings Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Super Floorings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Tritan Leather Works Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 67.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Vardhman Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vardhman Rice Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28.3 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vardhman Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 21.7 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) 