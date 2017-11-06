CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Ingot Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Angelique International Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15050 Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Angelique International Ltd Bill CRISIL A2 380 Continues on Pur-Discounting Fac Rating Watch with Negative Implications Angelique International Ltd Bills Receivable CRISIL A2 1350 Continues on Discounting Rating Watch with Negative Implications Angelique International Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1800 Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Angelique International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 100 Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Angelique International Ltd CP CRISIL A2 100 Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 140 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A3 Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Discounting Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 45000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal-Pro CRISIL PP-MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Mkt-Linked Deb A1+r Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 45000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 2350 Reaffirmed Credit Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2+ 310 Reaffirmed Credit K.P.Manish Global Ingredients Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Inland CRISIL A2+ 310 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 102.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2 TAFE Access Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed TAFE Access Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed TMF Holdings Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Unipro Techno Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 440 Reaffirmed Vasu Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Ingot Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Angelique International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Angelique International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Continues on Loan Fac Rating Watch with Negative Implications Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 177 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Assigned Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 4000 Assigned Loan Fac* * Interchangeable with short-term bank facilities Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 41300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal Pro CRISIL PP-MLD 10000 Reaffirmed Market Linked Deb AAr/ ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Pro CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked Deb AAr/ ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Pro CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Commoptionally AAr/ convertible debentureity-Linked Deb Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCDs *CRISIL BBB 20000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ( Continues to be on 'Rating Watch with Negative mplications') Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL^ CRISIL BBB+ 5201.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A- ^equivalent to USD 80.02 million converted at Rs 65/USD Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL BBB+ 40000 Downgraded from CRISIL A- ( Continues to be on 'Rating Watch with Negative mplications') Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Compulsory CRISIL BBB+r 5500 Downgraded Convertible from CRISIL Debentures A-r ( Continues to be on 'Rating Watch with Negative mplications') Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 52.5 Reaffirmed Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jhajjar Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 7810 Reaffirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.P.Manish Global Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan@@ CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed @@Interchangeable with Rs 25 crore of bank overdraft facility, Rs 25 crore of export bill discounting, Rs 25 crore of export invoice financing, and Rs 25 crore of pre-shipment financing under export orders. Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Rs 25 crore of bank overdraft facility, Rs 5 crore of import letter of credit, Rs 5 crore of bonds and guarantees, Rs 5 crore of import invoice financing, Rs 25 crore of export bill discounting, Rs 25 crore of pre-shipment financing under export letter of credit, Rs 25 crore of export invoice financing, Rs 5 crore of import letter of credit, and Rs 25 crore of pre-shipment financing under export orders. Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan@ CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with Rs 15 crore of working capital demand loan, Rs 7.5 crore cash credit facility, Rs 2 crore pre-shipment export packing credit in foreign currency, Rs 2 crore post-shipment credit in foreign currency. Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahamaya Foods and Grains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 178.5 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Foods and Grains Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahamaya Foods and Grains Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 79 Reaffirmed Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL A- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash TL CRISIL A- 300.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 775 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB+ Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4208 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 4242 Reaffirmed NAC Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1940 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- NAC Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 68.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Navya Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Navya Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Prem Textiles International Export Packing CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Credit Prem Textiles International LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Prem Textiles International Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 149.5 Reaffirmed Sayak Enterprise CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Sharma Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sharma Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sharma Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Sri Vaibhava Lakshmi Enterprises Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL C 172 Reaffirmed Sri Vaibhava Lakshmi Enterprises Pvt LtdOpen CC CRISIL C 28 Reaffirmed Sustainable Spinning and Commodities CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sustainable Spinning and Commodities Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 62.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sustainable Spinning and Commodities TL CRISIL BB+ 817.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd TAFE Access Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 490 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan up to Rs 15 Crore TAFE Access Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A+ 340 Reaffirmed Limits Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 5500 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 7380 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 7120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd NCD# CRISIL AA+ 2600 Reaffirmed #Green Debt Securities Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A+ 4150 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 56050 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed TMF Holdings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Unipro Techno Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Vasu Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed White Gold Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned White Gold Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned White Gold Agro Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)