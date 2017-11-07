CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Assorted Food Packers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 44 Assigned Assorted Food Packers Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Assorted Food Packers Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Assorted Food Packers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Avanse Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced From Rs.200 Crore) B Satyanarayana Reddy BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Bharat Cartons Printers Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Chenduran Cotspin India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Chenduran Cotspin India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed Italva Woods Industries BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed KNK Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Logan Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 17 Reaffirmed Mech Well Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Mech Well Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Oceanic Pharmachem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 120 Assigned Foreign Currency Oceanic Pharmachem Pvt Ltd Bill Negotiation CRISIL A2 200 Assigned Oricon Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Oriental Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 900 Reaffirmed Parishi Diamond - Surat Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 852.5 Reaffirmed Credit Parishi Diamond - Surat Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed R A Kraft Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed R.P. Infraventure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 4290 Reaffirmed Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1110 Reaffirmed Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Sainath Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 63 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Provisional 1000 Assigned^ CRISIL A1+(SO) ^A prefix of 'Provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation by the issuer, without which the rating would either have been different or not assigned ab initio. This is in compliance with a May 6, 2015, directive by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), 'Standardising the term, rating symbol, and manner of disclosure with regard to conditional/ provisional/ in-principle ratings assigned by credit rating agencies (CRAs) Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Vinita Synthetic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned VIP Clothing Ltd BG CRISIL A3 13.5 Reaffirmed VIP Clothing Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Forward VIP Clothing Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 260 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhilasha Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 680 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Apotex Pharmachem India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL C 320 Downgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL BBB+ B Satyanarayana Reddy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Loan Fac B Satyanarayana Reddy CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Bharat Cartons Printers CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Bharat Cartons Printers LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Bharat Cartons Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chenduran Cotspin India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 215 Reaffirmed Chenduran Cotspin India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 18 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Chenduran Cotspin India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 77.6 Reaffirmed Chenduran Cotspin India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 5.9 Reaffirmed Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Bank Tier-I Bonds CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Indian Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned bonds Indian Bank Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Indian Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Indian Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Italva Woods Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Italva Woods Industries TL CRISIL B 122.5 Reaffirmed KNK Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed KNK Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KNK Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Logan Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Logan Ceramic TL CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2300 Reaffirmed Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed Mech Well Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Model Rag Exports CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed N.S. Cashew Company CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating N.S. Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating N.S. Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating N.S. Cashew Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Oceanic Pharmachem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Assigned Oricon Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Oriental Containers Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Parishi Diamond - Surat Export Packing CRISIL BBB 77.5 Reaffirmed Credit Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1761.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating R A Kraft Paper Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed R A Kraft Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed R.P. Infraventure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Credit Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Sri Jaibalaji Steel Rolling Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B- 135 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Sri Jaibalaji Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 45 Downgraded Ltd Limits from CRISIL B+ Sri Sainath Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 16 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Sainath Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 31 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned Vinita Synthetic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinita Synthetic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed VIP Clothing Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 796.5 Reaffirmed VIP Clothing Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 59 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VIP Clothing Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit VIP Clothing Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.