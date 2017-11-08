CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhirami Pet Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Abirami Polymers LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Akash Poly Pack BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed; Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Akash Poly Pack LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Akash Poly Pack ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 22.6 Assigned Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Britacel Silicones Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Capital Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Capital Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Capital Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Capital Power Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 950 Reaffirmed Capital Power Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Capital Power Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Capital Power Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Century LED Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Century LED Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Chouhan Jewellers and Company (Exporter BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Importer) Chouhan Jewellers and Company (Exporter Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Importer) Chouhan Jewellers and Company (Exporter Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Importer) Curio Crafts Foreign CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Curio Crafts Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Dazzle Overseas BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Dazzle Overseas LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Dignity Innovations Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Dignity Innovations Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Dignity Innovations Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Credit Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd BG@ CRISIL A1 2460 Reaffirmed @Includes Rs 165 crore as sublimit for foreign guarantee ICICI Securities Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Enhanced From Rs.1000 Crore K.B.R. Marine Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Credit Kapoor Cotsyn India Bills - Foreign CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kapoor Cotsyn India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating KVN Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2200 Reaffirmed Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed M R K R Constructions and Industries BG CRISIL A3 1750 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4+ Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Necco Tools Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Prakash Transport Corporation Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Quantum Power Systems BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 11 Reaffirmed Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Forward Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Royal Castor Products Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 350 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Shreela Diamonds and Jewels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Credit Shreela Diamonds and Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Signet Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Signet Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1650 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 4300 Reaffirmed Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1100 Reaffirmed Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Credit T. ASOKAN BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 175.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed Teeam Score Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Purchase Teeam Score Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd FD Programme FA- 0 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhirami Pet Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Abhirami Pet Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Abhirami Pet Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 31 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Abirami Polymers CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Abirami Polymers LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Abirami Polymers Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 22 Reaffirmed ABZ Agro Foods Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Limits ABZ Agro Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Loan Fac Accurate Infra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Accurate Infra Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating AK Metals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed AK Metals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akash Poly Pack CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed; Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Akash Poly Pack LT Loan CRISIL BB 21.4 Reaffirmed Alphacraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Alphacraft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Avendus Capital Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 500 Assigned Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Limits Britacel Silicones Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Britacel Silicones Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Capital Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Capital Power Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 450 Reaffirmed Capital Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Captain Sports CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Captain Sports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Century LED Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 48.6 Assigned Century LED Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.6 Assigned Loan Fac Century LED Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 227.8 Assigned Century LED Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Creative Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Creative Educational Society Overdraft CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Creative Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Damodar Texo Fab CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Damodar Texo Fab Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Damodar Texo Fab TL CRISIL BB- 38.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dazzle Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Dazzle Overseas Cash TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Dazzle Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dignity Innovations WC TL CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Din Dayal Purushottam Lal CC CRISIL B+ 750 Reaffirmed Eastern Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Eastern Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Entel Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Entel Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Entel Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 96.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Entel Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Fusion Voice Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Fusion Voice Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gartech Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Gartech Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Gartech Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 4.8 Reaffirmed Gartech Equipments Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 19.1 Reaffirmed Grape Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B Grape Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A 1250 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with fund-based facility Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd CC$^ CRISIL A 1440 Reaffirmed $Includes Rs 24 crore as a sublimit for non-fund based facility ^Interchangeable with non-fund based facility to the extent of Rs 30 crore Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd Standby LOC# CRISIL A 734 Reaffirmed #Commercial standby letter of credit for metal loan for USD 15 million (approx. Rs.73.4 crore) fully interchangeable with fund-based facility Hotel Ashok - Thanjavur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hotel Ashok - Thanjavur TL CRISIL B 88 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Immense Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Immense Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 350 Reaffirmed Innovative Technomics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Innovative Technomics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Innovative Technomics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed K.B.R. Marine Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed Discounting Kapoor Cotsyn India CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kapoor Cotsyn India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Karmic Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 187.5 Reaffirmed Kedia Pipes CC CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Kushal Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned KVN Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Cotton Traders CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Cotton Traders CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Lok Raj Saini Infra-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.5 Reaffirmed Lok Raj Saini Infra-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Lok Raj Saini Infra-Tech Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 35.8 Reaffirmed Lok Raj Saini Infra-Tech Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 98.7 Reaffirmed Luxmi Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Luxmi Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Luxmi Rice Mill Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed M R K R Constructions and Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB+ M R K R Constructions and Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 550 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A- 3600 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2980 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 4200 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 970 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Homefin India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 9000 Assigned Loan Fac Naini Seed Products CC CRISIL BB- 124 Reaffirmed Narmada Iron and Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Narmada Iron and Associates Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Necco Tools TL CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Prakash Transport Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Quantum Power Systems CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Quantum Power Systems Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Quantum Power Systems Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 9.2 Reaffirmed Limits Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 130.2 Reaffirmed Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 7.3 Reaffirmed Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeability among non-fund-based limits Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 16.3 Reaffirmed Ratan Aluminum Recycling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Rime Rich Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Rime Rich Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Royal Castor Products Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned Royal Castor Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Sahibzada Ajit Singh Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Sahibzada Ajit Singh Educational Trust Overdraft CRISIL D 220 Reaffirmed Sai Machine Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3035.5 Assigned Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Loan 184.5 Withdrawal Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 52.5 Reaffirmed Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 35.5 Reaffirmed Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 107 Reaffirmed Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Reaffirmed Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 400 Reaffirmed Shivalik Engineering Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Shivalik Engineering Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 400 Assigned Shivalik Power and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Shivalik Power and Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Shri Balaji Packaging CC CRISIL B- 41.6 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Packaging TL CRISIL B- 58.4 Reaffirmed Signet Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Signet Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 664.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Signet Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 502.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Signet Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 183.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Ganesh Cashew Industries CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 66.8 Reaffirmed Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 3.2 Reaffirmed Limits Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T. ASOKAN CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed T. ASOKAN Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 178.3 Reaffirmed Teeam Score LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 64.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Toplon Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Toplon Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Toplon Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Loan Fac Tulasi Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 9.9 Reaffirmed Tulasi Industries Open CC CRISIL B 49.5 Reaffirmed Tulasi Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 51.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 48.3 Assigned Vortex Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Yuga Builders TL CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)