CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 8
November 8, 2017 / 7:54 AM / Updated a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 8

Reuters Staff

31 Min Read

   Nov 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT          RATING       AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------        -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhirami Pet Industries Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Abirami Polymers                        LOC                CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Akash Poly Pack                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     6       Reaffirmed;
                                                                                  Removed from
                                                                                  Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating
Akash Poly Pack                         LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Akash Poly Pack                         ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A4+     22.6    Assigned
Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
Britacel Silicones Ltd                  Proposed LOC       CRISIL A3      2.5     Reaffirmed
Capital Electricals Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      70      Reaffirmed
Capital Electricals Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Capital Electricals Pvt Ltd             Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Capital Power Infrastructure Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4      950     Reaffirmed
Capital Power Infrastructure Pvt Ltd    LOC                CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
Capital Power Systems Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4      250     Reaffirmed
Capital Power Systems Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4      150     Reaffirmed
Century LED Ltd                         LOC                CRISIL A3      200     Assigned
Century LED Ltd                         BG                 CRISIL A3      60      Assigned
Chouhan Jewellers and Company (Exporter BG                 CRISIL A4+     130     Reaffirmed
Importer)
Chouhan Jewellers and Company (Exporter Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Importer)
Chouhan Jewellers and Company (Exporter Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Importer)
Curio Crafts                            Foreign            CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
Curio Crafts                            Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      55      Reaffirmed
Dazzle Overseas                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     4.5     Reaffirmed
Dazzle Overseas                         LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Dignity Innovations                     Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Dignity Innovations                     Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Dignity Innovations                     Proposed Packing   CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd        Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd        Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd              BG@                CRISIL A1      2460    Reaffirmed
@Includes Rs 165 crore as sublimit for foreign guarantee
ICICI Securities Ltd                    CP                 CRISIL A1+     15000   Reaffirmed
Enhanced From Rs.1000 Crore
K.B.R. Marine Exports                   Export Packing     CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Kapoor Cotsyn India                     Bills - Foreign    CRISIL A4      70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kapoor Cotsyn India                     Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
KVN Impex Pvt Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A4+     2200    Reaffirmed
Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd        Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
M R K R Constructions and Industries    BG                 CRISIL A3      1750    Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd                                                                           CRISIL A4+
Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd            ST Debt            CRISIL A1      300     Reaffirmed
Necco Tools                             Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     45      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Prakash Transport Corporation           Bill Negotiation   CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Quantum Power Systems                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3+     11      Reaffirmed
Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd           Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     0.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4+     27.5    Reaffirmed
Royal Castor Products Ltd               Export Packing     CRISIL A2      350     Assigned
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A2      5       Reaffirmed
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A2      15      Reaffirmed
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd                  LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      5       Reaffirmed
Shreela Diamonds and Jewels Pvt Ltd     Post Shipment      CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Shreela Diamonds and Jewels Pvt Ltd     Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Signet Industries Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3
Issuer Not Cooperating

Signet Industries Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     1650    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A2+     4300    Reaffirmed
Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd  LOC                CRISIL A2+     1100    Reaffirmed
Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd  Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A2+     250     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd                 Proposed Packing   CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
T. ASOKAN                               BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd   BG                 CRISIL D       175.1   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd   LOC                CRISIL D       220     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A3+     45      Reaffirmed
Teeam Score                             Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Teeam Score                             Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed


MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd            FD Programme       FA-            0       Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhirami Pet Industries Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Abhirami Pet Industries Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CRISIL BB      19      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Abhirami Pet Industries Pvt Ltd         Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB      31      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Abirami Polymers                        CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Abirami Polymers                        LT Bk Fac          CRISIL BB      3       Reaffirmed
Abirami Polymers                        Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB      22      Reaffirmed
ABZ Agro Foods Ltd                      Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
                                        Limits
ABZ Agro Foods Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      250     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Accurate Infra Industries Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL D       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Accurate Infra Industries Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL D       80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
AK Metals                               Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
AK Metals                               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Akash Poly Pack                         CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed;
                                                                                  Removed from
                                                                                  Issuer Not 
                                                                                  Cooperating
Akash Poly Pack                         LT Loan            CRISIL BB      21.4    Reaffirmed
Alphacraft Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Alphacraft Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Avendus Capital Pvt Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL A+      500     Assigned
Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd                   Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Britacel Silicones Ltd                  Proposed BG        CRISIL BBB-    5       Reaffirmed
Britacel Silicones Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    230     Reaffirmed
Capital Electricals Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Capital Power Infrastructure Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B       450     Reaffirmed
Capital Power Systems Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       150     Reaffirmed
Captain Sports                          CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Captain Sports                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Century LED Ltd                         TL                 CRISIL BBB-    48.6    Assigned
Century LED Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    13.6    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Century LED Ltd                         Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB-    227.8   Assigned
Century LED Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Assigned
Creative Educational Society            LT Loan            CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Creative Educational Society            Overdraft          CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Creative Educational Society            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Damodar Texo Fab                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Damodar Texo Fab                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     11.7    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Damodar Texo Fab                        TL                 CRISIL BB-     38.3    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Dazzle Overseas                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Dazzle Overseas                         Cash TL            CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Dazzle Overseas                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dignity Innovations                     WC TL              CRISIL B       40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Din Dayal Purushottam Lal               CC                 CRISIL B+      750     Reaffirmed
Eastern Enterprises                     CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Reaffirmed
Eastern Enterprises                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Entel Motors Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Entel Motors Pvt Ltd                    Channel Financing  CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
Entel Motors Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     96.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Entel Motors Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB-     8.5     Reaffirmed
Fusion Voice Solutions India Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
Fusion Voice Solutions India Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gartech Equipments Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Gartech Equipments Pvt Ltd              Proposed Rupee TL  CRISIL BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
Gartech Equipments Pvt Ltd              Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB-    4.8     Reaffirmed
Gartech Equipments Pvt Ltd              Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB-    19.1    Reaffirmed
Grape Marketing Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Grape Marketing Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      35      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB      75      Reaffirmed
Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd              BG*                CRISIL A       1250    Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with fund-based facility
Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd              CC$^               CRISIL A       1440    Reaffirmed
$Includes Rs 24 crore as a sublimit for non-fund based facility
^Interchangeable with non-fund based facility to the extent of Rs 30 crore
Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd              Standby LOC#       CRISIL A       734     Reaffirmed
#Commercial standby letter of credit for metal loan for USD 15 million 
(approx. Rs.73.4 crore) fully interchangeable with fund-based facility
Hotel Ashok - Thanjavur                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       12      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Hotel Ashok - Thanjavur                 TL                 CRISIL B       88      Reaffirmed
ICICI Securities Ltd                    NCD                CRISIL AAA     500     Reaffirmed
Immense Industries Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Immense Industries Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL D       350     Reaffirmed
Innovative Technomics Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL D       60      Reaffirmed
Innovative Technomics Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Innovative Technomics Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
K.B.R. Marine Exports                   Foreign Bill       CRISIL B-      110     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Kapoor Cotsyn India                     CC                 CRISIL B+      7.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kapoor Cotsyn India                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      52.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Karmic Energy Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL B       187.5   Reaffirmed
Kedia Pipes                             CC                 CRISIL BB      250     Assigned
Kushal Polysacks Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
KVN Impex Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Cotton Traders                  CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Cotton Traders                  CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BB-     5       Reaffirmed
Lok Raj Saini Infra-Tech Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL D       5.5     Reaffirmed
Lok Raj Saini Infra-Tech Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL D       120     Reaffirmed
Lok Raj Saini Infra-Tech Pvt Ltd        Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       35.8    Reaffirmed
Lok Raj Saini Infra-Tech Pvt Ltd        WC TL              CRISIL D       98.7    Reaffirmed
Luxmi Rice Mill                         CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Luxmi Rice Mill                         TL                 CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Luxmi Rice Mill                         Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
M R K R Constructions and Industries    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    40      Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd                                                                           CRISIL BB+
M R K R Constructions and Industries    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    550     Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd            CC                 CRISIL A-      3600    Reaffirmed
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL A-      250     Reaffirmed
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      2980    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd            WC Demand Loan     CRISIL A-      4200    Reaffirmed
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd            WC TL              CRISIL A-      970     Reaffirmed
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd            NCD                CRISIL A-      500     Reaffirmed
Muthoot Homefin India Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     9000    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Naini Seed Products                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     124     Reaffirmed
Narmada Iron and Associates Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Reaffirmed
Narmada Iron and Associates Pvt Ltd     Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB+     200     Assigned
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Necco Tools                             TL                 CRISIL BB-     55      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Prakash Transport Corporation           CC                 CRISIL BB+     55      Reaffirmed
Quantum Power Systems                   CC                 CRISIL BB      15      Reaffirmed
Quantum Power Systems                   Foreign LOC        CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Quantum Power Systems                   Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      9.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      90      Reaffirmed
Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB      130.2   Reaffirmed
Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd               WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BB      7.3     Reaffirmed
Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd                CC*                CRISIL BBB     125     Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeability among non-fund-based limits
Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB     16.3    Reaffirmed
Ratan Aluminum Recycling Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     110     Reaffirmed
Rime Rich Foods Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL D       95      Reaffirmed
Rime Rich Foods Pvt Ltd                 Overdraft          CRISIL D       45      Reaffirmed
Royal Castor Products Ltd               Standby LOC        CRISIL BBB+    30      Assigned
Royal Castor Products Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB+    200     Assigned
Sahibzada Ajit Singh Educational Trust  LT Loan            CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Sahibzada Ajit Singh Educational Trust  Overdraft          CRISIL D       220     Reaffirmed
Sai Machine Tools Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd                  Overdraft          CRISIL BBB+    500     Reaffirmed
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB+    3035.5  Assigned
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan                           184.5   Withdrawal
Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL D       52.5    Reaffirmed
Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd               Proposed TL        CRISIL D       35.5    Reaffirmed
Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL D       107     Reaffirmed
Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL D       450     Reaffirmed
Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL D       400     Reaffirmed
Shivalik Engineering Industries Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB     200     Assigned
Shivalik Engineering Industries Ltd     TL                 CRISIL BBB     400     Assigned
Shivalik Power and Steel Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Assigned
Shivalik Power and Steel Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     30      Assigned
Shri Balaji Packaging                   CC                 CRISIL B-      41.6    Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Packaging                   TL                 CRISIL B-      58.4    Reaffirmed
Signet Industries Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     700     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Signet Industries Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     664.5   Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Signet Industries Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB+     502.2   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Signet Industries Ltd                   WC TL              CRISIL BB+     183.3   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Ganesh Cashew Industries            CC                 CRISIL BB-     190     Reaffirmed
Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL A-      500     Reaffirmed
Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B+      130     Reaffirmed
Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL B+      66.8    Reaffirmed
Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd     Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      3.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       90      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
T. ASOKAN                               CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
T. ASOKAN                               Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BBB     178.3   Reaffirmed
Teeam Score                             LT Loan            CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL D       160     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL D       64.9    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Toplon Industries Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       45      Reaffirmed
Toplon Industries Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL B       65      Reaffirmed
Toplon Industries Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       25      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Tulasi Industries                       LT Loan            CRISIL B       9.9     Reaffirmed
Tulasi Industries                       Open CC            CRISIL B       49.5    Reaffirmed
Tulasi Industries                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       0.6     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     51.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB-     48.3    Assigned
Vortex Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
Yuga Builders                           TL                 CRISIL B       135     Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
