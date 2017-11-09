FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 9
#Company News
November 9, 2017 / 5:41 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 9

Reuters Staff

27 Min Read

    Nov 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abirami Enterprises                     ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A4+     7.5     Assigned
Abirami Enterprises                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Assigned
Abirami Enterprises                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Assigned
Advance Lamp Component & Table Wares    LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Asiatic Enterprises                     LOC                CRISIL A4      80      Reaffirmed
Associated Appliances Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Associated Appliances Ltd               Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      110     Reaffirmed
Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd                Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Cap Seafoods Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     7.5     Reaffirmed
Cap Seafoods Pvt Ltd                    Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Cap Seafoods Pvt Ltd                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Global Medikit Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3+     262     Reaffirmed
Himalayan Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd  LOC                CRISIL A3      100     Assigned
Himalayan Polymer Industries            LOC & BG           CRISIL A3      45      Assigned
Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd              BG@                CRISIL A1      2460    Reaffirmed
@ Includes Rs 165 crore as sublimit for foreign guarantee
Intouch Mobicare Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jindal Fine Industries                  Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Jindal Fine Industries                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      45.7    Reaffirmed
Krypton Industries Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      4.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Krypton Industries Ltd                  Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A4      15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Krypton Industries Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Krypton Industries Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
LGF Vitrified Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4      41      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
M/s. Sanjay Shukla                      BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
M/s. Sanjay Shukla                      Overdraft          CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mas Constructions                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     85      Reaffirmed
Meracus Mineral LLP                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     7       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Nilos India Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
S. S. Construction Co.                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     130     Reaffirmed
Shivalik Buildtech Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      66.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SN Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Trupti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     105     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Venkateshwara Industries                LOC                CRISIL A4+     6.9     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vijay Engineering and Machinery Co.     Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3      25      Assigned
Vijay Engineering and Machinery Co.     BG                 CRISIL A3      20      Assigned
Virtus Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     170     Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abirami Enterprises                     CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Assigned
Advance Lamp Component & Table Wares    CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
Advance Lamp Component & Table Wares    Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      15      Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      65      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Asiatic Enterprises                     CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Associated Appliances Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B-      100     Reaffirmed
Associated Appliances Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B-      30      Reaffirmed
Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     46.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB+     18.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bawana Infra Development Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL D       60      Reaffirmed
Bawana Infra Development Pvt Ltd        Rupee TL           CRISIL D       454.5   Assigned
Bawana Infra Development Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       99.6    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac

Bhumi Ginning & Seeds Processing Plant  CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd                 BG^                CRISIL D       3750    Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.175 crore; Issuer Not Cooperating
BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd                 CC**               CRISIL D       2480    Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with working capital demand loan up to Rs 100 crore; Issuer Not Cooperating
BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd                 Cheque Discounting CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dewa Projects Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL D       2870    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL D       22.6    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL D       38.8    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       40.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL D       42.8    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Finecrete Eco-Blocks Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL D       360     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Global Medikit Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB+     45      Reaffirmed
Global Medikit Ltd                      Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB+     25      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Global Medikit Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     5       Reaffirmed
Globus Industries and Services Ltd      CC                 CRISIL D       120     Reaffirmed
Globus Industries and Services Ltd      Foreign LOC        CRISIL D       180     Reaffirmed
Globus Industries and Services Ltd      TL                 CRISIL D       10.3    Reaffirmed
Globus Industries and Services Ltd      WC TL              CRISIL D       383     Reaffirmed
GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB     188     Reaffirmed
Himalayan Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd  LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    25      Assigned
Himalayan Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Assigned
Himalayan Polymer Industries            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    90      Assigned
Himalayan Polymer Industries            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    55      Assigned
Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd              BG*                CRISIL A       100     Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with fund-based facility
Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd              CC$^               CRISIL A       4350    Reaffirmed
$ Includes Rs 24 crore as a sublimit for non-fund based facility; ^Interchangeable with non-fund
based facility to the extent of Rs 30 crore
Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd              Standby LOC#       CRISIL A       1474    Reaffirmed
#Commercial standby letter of credit for metal loan for USD 23 million (approx. Rs.147.4crore)
fully interchangeable with fund-based facility
Intouch Mobicare Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jainam Silk Mills                       CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jainam Silk Mills                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B+      180     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Pvt Ltd     Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      55      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Pvt Ltd     Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B+      45      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Pvt Ltd     WC TL              CRISIL B+      90      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Jindal Fine Industries                  CC                 CRISIL B       38.9    Reaffirmed
Jindal Fine Industries                  Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       8.4     Reaffirmed
Josan Industries                        CC                 CRISIL B+      110     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Josan Industries                        Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Josan Rice Mills                        CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Josan Rice Mills                        Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Krypton Industries Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      83      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Krypton Industries Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      13.8    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Krypton Industries Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B+      4.7     Assigned
LGF Vitrified Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
LGF Vitrified Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL B+      190     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Logistic Linkage India Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
LSC Infratech Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB+    1040    Reaffirmed
LSC Infratech Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    110     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
LSC Infratech Ltd                       Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
LSC Infratech Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BBB+    200     Assigned
M/s. Sanjay Shukla                      TL                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mas Constructions                       CC                 CRISIL BB      15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Meenakshi Fishing and Trading Co.       CC                 CRISIL D       1.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Meenakshi Fishing and Trading Co.       LT Loan            CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Meenakshi Fishing and Trading Co.       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       18.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Meracus Mineral LLP                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Meracus Mineral LLP                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     2       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Meracus Mineral LLP                     TL                 CRISIL BB-     56      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Mr. Brown Bakery & Food Products Pvt    CC                 CRISIL B+      4       Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Mr. Brown Bakery & Food Products Pvt    TL                 CRISIL B+      110     Assigned
Ltd.
Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd                 Bill Discounting   CRISIL B       45      Reaffirmed
Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd                 Export Packing     CRISIL B       245     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Nilos India Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
Nilos India Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     46.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nilos India Pvt Ltd                     Standby LOC        CRISIL BB-     3.7     Reaffirmed
NLC India Ltd                           Bond               CRISIL AAA     6000    Reaffirmed
NLC India Ltd                           LOC & BG           CRISIL AAA     8000    Reaffirmed
NLC India Ltd                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     37410   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
NLC India Ltd                           Proposed TL        CRISIL AAA     20000   Reaffirmed
NLC India Ltd                           WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AAA     22000   Assigned
Noble Cashew Industries                 CC                 CRISIL B       120     Assigned
Noble Cashew Industries                 Bill Discounting   CRISIL B       10      Assigned
Noble Cashew Industries                 Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL B       20      Assigned
OM Construction - Raipur                TL                 CRISIL B+      150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL A-      72      Reaffirmed
Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL A-      1358    Reaffirmed
Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya                   Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B+      65      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B+      13      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Richlook Creations Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Richlook Creations Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B+      105     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
S. S. Construction Co.                  Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
SAR Coatings LLP                        CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
SAR Coatings LLP                        TL                 CRISIL BB      40      Assigned
Seven Leisure Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    1100    Reaffirmed
SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd           Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       564.4   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL D       500     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       1068.1  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL D       5101.1  Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       200     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shivalik Buildtech Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      80.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shivalik Buildtech Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL B+      33      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd                CC                 CRISIL D       1650    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL D       812.6   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL D       837.4   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shreeji Foods Pvt Ltd                   Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     160     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries        CC                 CRISIL D       65      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       6       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries        TL                 CRISIL D       14      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Shankar Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana   ST Loan            CRISIL D       250     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
SN Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SN Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Sri Sri Auto Cars India Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Sri Sri Auto Cars India Pvt Ltd     Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      180     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Super Jewellers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Super Jewellers Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL D       2       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Surya Alloy Industries Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       914.9   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Surya Alloy Industries Ltd              LOC & BG           CRISIL D       507.7   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Surya Alloy Industries Ltd              TL                 CRISIL D       1733.8  Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swastik Lloyds Engineering Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swastik Lloyds Engineering Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swastik Lloyds Engineering Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tokai Engineering Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tokai Engineering Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tokai Engineering Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tokai Engineering Pvt Ltd               Rupee TL           CRISIL D       17.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Trupti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Upper India Tanning Industries          Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB-     108     Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
Upper India Tanning Industries          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     7       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Utkal Healthcare Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B       450     Reaffirmed
Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL D       140     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL D       360     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL D       165     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       38.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL D       302.3   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd          WC TL              CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Venkateshwara Industries                CC                 CRISIL BB-     54      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Venkateshwara Industries                LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     15.2    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Venkateshwara Industries                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     23.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vignesh Dall Industries                 CC                 CRISIL BB      57.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vijay Engineering and Machinery Co.     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    15      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Vijay Engineering and Machinery Co.     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    35      Assigned
Vijay Engineering and Machinery Co.     Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB-    5       Assigned
Vishnu Vidyuth India Ltd                CC                 CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vishnu Vidyuth India Ltd                TL                 CRISIL D       260     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
