CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 9

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abirami Enterprises ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Abirami Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Abirami Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Advance Lamp Component & Table Wares LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Asiatic Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Associated Appliances Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Associated Appliances Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Cap Seafoods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Cap Seafoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Cap Seafoods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Global Medikit Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 262 Reaffirmed Himalayan Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Himalayan Polymer Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A3 45 Assigned Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd BG@ CRISIL A1 2460 Reaffirmed @ Includes Rs 165 crore as sublimit for foreign guarantee Intouch Mobicare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jindal Fine Industries Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Forward Jindal Fine Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45.7 Reaffirmed Krypton Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Krypton Industries Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Krypton Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Krypton Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ LGF Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 41 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating M/s. Sanjay Shukla BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating M/s. Sanjay Shukla Overdraft CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mas Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Meracus Mineral LLP BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Nilos India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating S. S. Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Shivalik Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 66.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SN Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Trupti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Venkateshwara Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 6.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vijay Engineering and Machinery Co. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Vijay Engineering and Machinery Co. BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Virtus Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abirami Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Advance Lamp Component & Table Wares CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Advance Lamp Component & Table Wares Rupee TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asiatic Enterprises CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Associated Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Associated Appliances Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 46.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bawana Infra Development Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Bawana Infra Development Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 454.5 Assigned Bawana Infra Development Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 99.6 Assigned Loan Fac Bhumi Ginning & Seeds Processing Plant CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd BG^ CRISIL D 3750 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.175 crore; Issuer Not Cooperating BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd CC** CRISIL D 2480 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with working capital demand loan up to Rs 100 crore; Issuer Not Cooperating BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dewa Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2870 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 22.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 42.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Finecrete Eco-Blocks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 360 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Global Medikit Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Global Medikit Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Global Medikit Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Globus Industries and Services Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Globus Industries and Services Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Globus Industries and Services Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.3 Reaffirmed Globus Industries and Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 383 Reaffirmed GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 188 Reaffirmed Himalayan Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Himalayan Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Himalayan Polymer Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Himalayan Polymer Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with fund-based facility Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd CC$^ CRISIL A 4350 Reaffirmed $ Includes Rs 24 crore as a sublimit for non-fund based facility; ^Interchangeable with non-fund based facility to the extent of Rs 30 crore Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd Standby LOC# CRISIL A 1474 Reaffirmed #Commercial standby letter of credit for metal loan for USD 23 million (approx. Rs.147.4crore) fully interchangeable with fund-based facility Intouch Mobicare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jainam Silk Mills CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jainam Silk Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Jindal Fine Industries CC CRISIL B 38.9 Reaffirmed Jindal Fine Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 8.4 Reaffirmed Josan Industries CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Josan Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Josan Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Josan Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Krypton Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 83 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Krypton Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.8 Assigned Loan Fac Krypton Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4.7 Assigned LGF Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating LGF Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Logistic Linkage India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB LSC Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1040 Reaffirmed LSC Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LSC Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit LSC Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned M/s. Sanjay Shukla TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mas Constructions CC CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Meenakshi Fishing and Trading Co. CC CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Meenakshi Fishing and Trading Co. LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Meenakshi Fishing and Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Meracus Mineral LLP CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Meracus Mineral LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Meracus Mineral LLP TL CRISIL BB- 56 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mr. Brown Bakery & Food Products Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Ltd. Mr. Brown Bakery & Food Products Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Ltd. Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 245 Reaffirmed Credit Nilos India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Nilos India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nilos India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 3.7 Reaffirmed NLC India Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 6000 Reaffirmed NLC India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed NLC India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 37410 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NLC India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed NLC India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 22000 Assigned Noble Cashew Industries CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Noble Cashew Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL B 10 Assigned Noble Cashew Industries Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B 20 Assigned OM Construction - Raipur TL CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 72 Reaffirmed Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1358 Reaffirmed Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13 Upgraded from CRISIL B Richlook Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Richlook Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating S. S. Construction Co. Overdraft CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed SAR Coatings LLP CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned SAR Coatings LLP TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Seven Leisure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 564.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 500 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1068.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5101.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shivalik Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shivalik Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 1650 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 812.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 837.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Shreeji Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries TL CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Shankar Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana ST Loan CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating SN Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SN Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Sri Sri Auto Cars India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Sri Sri Auto Cars India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Super Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Super Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Surya Alloy Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 914.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Surya Alloy Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 507.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Surya Alloy Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 1733.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swastik Lloyds Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swastik Lloyds Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swastik Lloyds Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Tokai Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tokai Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tokai Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Tokai Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 17.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Trupti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Upper India Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 108 Reaffirmed Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating Upper India Tanning Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Utkal Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 450 Reaffirmed Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 360 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 165 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 38.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 302.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Venkateshwara Industries CC CRISIL BB- 54 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Venkateshwara Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Venkateshwara Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Vignesh Dall Industries CC CRISIL BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vijay Engineering and Machinery Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Vijay Engineering and Machinery Co. CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Vijay Engineering and Machinery Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Vishnu Vidyuth India Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vishnu Vidyuth India Ltd TL CRISIL D 260 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.