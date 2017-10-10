CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Bearings Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Al-Fas Trading International Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Apis India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Apis India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 465 Reaffirmed Credit Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Diana Buildwell Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Indian Valve Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Indo Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Indian Valve Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Krivi Metalex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Namaste India Aviation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 - Nimbus Harbor Facilities Management Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Nimbus Harbor Facilities Management Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Ltd P.K. Construction Shimla Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 127.5 Reaffirmed Piramal Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 90000 Assigned Podder and Podder (Equipment and Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Project) Pvt Ltd Fac R Systems International Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A1 180 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Sanna Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed STIC Travels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed STIC Travels Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 65 Assigned SUL Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating SUL Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Tata Projects Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed CP) (Enhanced From Rs.200 Crore) Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 18000 Assigned The Creative Texture Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from under LOC CRISIL A4 The Creative Texture Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Transpek Industry Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 6.4 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 190 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 260 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A2+ 12 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Transpek Industry Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Transworld Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Unique Organics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4+ Unique Organics Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 3 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4+ Unique Organics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vishal Wheelers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Transpek Industry Ltd FD Programme FA 366.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced From Rs.22.62 Crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Bearings Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit of up to Rs 5 crore ABC Bearings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 255.8 Reaffirmed ABC Bearings Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit ABC Bearings Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 594.2 Reaffirmed Al-Fas Trading International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Amarjyot Chemical Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 90 Assigned Amarjyot Chemical Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Amarjyot Chemical Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 210 Assigned Apis India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Apis India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 47.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apis India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 17.3 Reaffirmed Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 8020 Reaffirmed Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Bansi Mall Management Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2500 Reaffirmed BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 152.1 Reaffirmed Limits BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 102.9 Reaffirmed Clover Solar Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 145 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Diana Buildwell Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 41300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 10000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity Aar Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected Aar Commoptionally convertible debentureity Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 28.5 Reaffirmed Friends Medicos CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Friends Medicos Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Girias Investment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Goldseal-Saargummi India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Goldseal-Saargummi India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Hansa Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Hansa Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Hansa Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Harina Bioculture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Indian Valve Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Indian Valve Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 16.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Indo Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Indo Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kailash Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Kailash Steel Rolling Mills TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB 130 Downgraded Commercial from CRISIL Borrowings BB+ Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 46.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 420 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 34250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 600 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 35150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 199376 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7911 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3291 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Krivi Metalex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Namaste India Aviation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP CC CRISIL BBB+ 322.5 - Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP LOC & BG* CRISIL BBB+ 145 - *One-way interchangeability from letter of credit to cash credit of up to Rs 5.00 crore. Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 563.3 - Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 1.1 Nimbus Harbor Facilities Management Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Nimbus Harbor Facilities Management Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Ltd P.K. Construction Shimla Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed P.K. Construction Shimla Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Podder and Podder (Equipment and CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned Project) Pvt Ltd Popular Motor World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Popular Motor World Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Fac R Systems International Ltd CC* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Export Packing Credit (EPC), Pre Shipment credit in Foreign currency (PCFC) and Pre shipment credit(PSC) R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Resinova Chemie Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 170 - *Interchangeable with buyers credit, letter of credit, bank guarantee, Working capital Demand loan Resinova Chemie Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 50 - #Interchangeable with buyer's credit, Letter of credit, bank guarantee Sanna Enterprises Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sanna Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sargam India Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Sheyn International School LT Loan CRISIL B- 72.5 Reaffirmed Shree Nath Ji Enterprises - Nissing CC CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Nath Ji Enterprises - Nissing LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Nath Ji Enterprises - Nissing Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shyam Leela Fashion House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed STIC Travels Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Property STIC Travels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Loan Fac Sujai Shipping And Logistics CC CRISIL B+ 2.8 Assigned Sujai Shipping And Logistics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 97.2 Assigned Loan Fac SUL Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating SUL Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 170 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 138.2 Reaffirmed TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 28450 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 26210 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 25340 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 53082 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 11487 Reaffirmed Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed The Creative Texture CC CRISIL BB 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ The Creative Texture LT Loan CRISIL BB 26 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ The Creative Texture Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Tirumala Comprints Ltd CC CRISIL D 82.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tirumala Comprints Ltd TL CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Transpek Industry Ltd CC CRISIL A- 447.5 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 107.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Transpek Industry Ltd TL CRISIL A- 820.1 Reaffirmed Transworld Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 82.7 Reaffirmed Purchase Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 7.3 Reaffirmed Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Purchase Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 54.6 Reaffirmed Unique Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Unique Organics Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vishal Wheelers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 61 Reaffirmed Vishal Wheelers Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B 23.5 Reaffirmed Vishal Wheelers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 