CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 10
#Company News
October 10, 2017 / 5:08 AM / 7 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 10

Reuters Staff

30 Min Read

    Oct 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------        -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABC Bearings Ltd                        LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      100     Reaffirmed
Al-Fas Trading International Pvt Ltd    Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Apis India Ltd                          BG                 CRISIL A3+     5       Reaffirmed
Apis India Ltd                          Export Packing     CRISIL A3+     465     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A3      20      Reaffirmed
Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd     CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     10000   Assigned
Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd     NCDs               CRISIL A1+     3500    Reaffirmed
BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     65      Reaffirmed
Diana Buildwell Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A3      200     Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     36000   Reaffirmed
                                        ST NCD) 
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     30000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  12000   Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market   A1+r
                                        Linked Debentures 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     600     Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Standby LOC        CRISIL A1+     1520    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue      CRISIL A1+     50000   Assigned
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     70000   Reaffirmed
                                        ST NCD)
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue      CRISIL A1+     50000   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue      CRISIL A1+     25000   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis    
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     30000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis    
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis    
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     63500   Reaffirmed
Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd            Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      7.5     Reaffirmed
Indian Valve Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Indo Laminates Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Indian Valve Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     3       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     30000   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     90000   Reaffirmed
Krivi Metalex Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Namaste India Aviation Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP        LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      100     -
Nimbus Harbor Facilities Management Pvt Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3+     30      Assigned
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Nimbus Harbor Facilities Management Pvt BG                 CRISIL A3+     50      Assigned
Ltd
P.K. Construction Shimla Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     127.5   Reaffirmed
Piramal Finance Ltd                     CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     90000   Assigned
Podder and Podder (Equipment and        Inventory Funding  CRISIL A4+     75      Assigned
Project) Pvt Ltd                        Fac
R Systems International Ltd             Loan Equivalent    CRISIL A1      180     Reaffirmed
                                        Risk Limits
Sanna Enterprises                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     55      Reaffirmed
STIC Travels Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3      100     Reaffirmed
STIC Travels Pvt Ltd                    Overdraft          CRISIL A3      65      Assigned
SUL Steel Pvt Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
SUL Steel Pvt Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd                   Proposed BG        CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd        CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     50000   Reaffirmed
Tata Projects Ltd                       ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     6000    Reaffirmed
                                        CP)
(Enhanced From Rs.200 Crore) 
Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd      CP                 CRISIL A1+     18000   Assigned
The Creative Texture                    Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     10      Upgraded from
                                        under LOC                                 CRISIL A4
The Creative Texture                    Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     45      Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL A4
Transpek Industry Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A2+     6.4     Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd                   Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A2+     190     Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A2+     260     Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd                   Loan Equivalent    CRISIL A2+     12      Reaffirmed
                                        Risk Limits
Transpek Industry Ltd                   CP Programme       CRISIL A2+     100     Reaffirmed
Transworld Shoes Pvt Ltd                Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A3      40      Reaffirmed
Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A3      40      Reaffirmed
Unique Organics Ltd                     Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      120     Downgraded
                                        Purchase                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Unique Organics Ltd                     Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4      3       Downgraded
                                        Forward                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Unique Organics Ltd                     Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      42      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Vishal Wheelers Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      2.5     Reaffirmed
    
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Transpek Industry Ltd                   FD Programme       FA             366.2   Reaffirmed
(Enhanced From Rs.22.62 Crore)
    
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABC Bearings Ltd                        CC^                CRISIL BBB+    350     Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit of up to Rs 5 crore    
ABC Bearings Ltd                        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    255.8   Reaffirmed
ABC Bearings Ltd                        Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL BBB+    50      Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit
ABC Bearings Ltd                        Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB+    594.2   Reaffirmed
Al-Fas Trading International Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Amarjyot Chemical Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB+    90      Assigned
Amarjyot Chemical Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB+    100     Assigned
Amarjyot Chemical Ltd                   Corporate Loan     CRISIL BBB+    210     Assigned
Apis India Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL BBB     100     Reaffirmed
Apis India Ltd                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     47.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Apis India Ltd                          LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     17.3    Reaffirmed
Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd      Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    10      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd     CC                 CRISIL A+      350     Reaffirmed
Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL A+      8020    Reaffirmed
Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd     WC Demand Loan     CRISIL A+      250     Reaffirmed
Bansi Mall Management Company Pvt Ltd   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    2500    Reaffirmed
BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd                      Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      152.1   Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd                      Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      102.9   Reaffirmed
Clover Solar Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     145     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Diana Buildwell Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BBB-    1300    Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL AA      20800   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      46477.8 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      25022.2 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**interchangeable with short term bank facilities
ECL Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      4000    Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         NCDs               CRISIL AA      41300   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  10000   Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market   AAr
                                        Linked Debentures 
ECL Finance Ltd                         Principal          CRISIL PP-MLD  11900   Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Equity   Aar
                                        Linked Debentures 
ECL Finance Ltd                         Principal          CRISIL PP-MLD  350     Reaffirmed
                                        Protected          Aar
                                        Commoptionally convertible debentureity Linked
Debentures 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      3250    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Overdraft          CRISIL AA      7000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**Interchangeable with short term bank facilities
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      NCD                CRISIL AA      30000   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      PS                 CRISIL AA      1050    Reaffirmed
Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      14      Reaffirmed
Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd            Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      28.5    Reaffirmed
Friends Medicos                         CC                 CRISIL BB+     70      Reaffirmed
Friends Medicos                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Girias Investment Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     250     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Goldseal-Saargummi India Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     50      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Goldseal-Saargummi India Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BB+     200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hansa Tubes Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB      300     Reaffirmed
Hansa Tubes Pvt Ltd                     Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
Hansa Tubes Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BB      45      Reaffirmed
Harina Bioculture Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      90      Assigned
Indian Valve Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Indian Valve Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     16.6    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Indo Laminates Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Indo Laminates Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL D       90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Kailash Steel Rolling Mills             CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Kailash Steel Rolling Mills             TL                 CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd          External           CRISIL BB      130     Downgraded
                                        Commercial                                from CRISIL
                                        Borrowings                                BB+
Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      46.8    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd          WC Fac             CRISIL BB      420     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA     34250   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL AAA     600     Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     35150   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                NCDs               CRISIL AAA     199376  Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     7911    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Nifty-Linked       CRISIL PP-MLD  3291    Reaffirmed
                                        Debentures         AAAr
Krivi Metalex Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Namaste India Aviation Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP        CC                 CRISIL BBB+    322.5   -
Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP        LOC & BG*          CRISIL BBB+    145     -
*One-way interchangeability from letter of credit to cash credit of up to Rs 5.00 crore.
Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    563.3   -
Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP        Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB+    1.1
Nimbus Harbor Facilities Management Pvt Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     10      Assigned
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Nimbus Harbor Facilities Management Pvt CC                 CRISIL BBB     10      Assigned
Ltd
P.K. Construction Shimla Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB+     65      Reaffirmed
P.K. Construction Shimla Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     27.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Podder and Podder (Equipment and        CC                 CRISIL BB+     125     Assigned
Project) Pvt Ltd
Popular Motor World Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
Popular Motor World Pvt Ltd             Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
R Systems International Ltd             CC*                CRISIL A       200     Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Export Packing Credit (EPC), Pre Shipment credit in
Foreign currency (PCFC) and Pre shipment credit(PSC)
R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd                     Channel Financing  CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd                     Corporate Loan     CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd                     Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Resinova Chemie Ltd                     CC*                CRISIL A+      170     -
*Interchangeable with buyers credit, letter of credit, bank guarantee, Working capital Demand
loan
Resinova Chemie Ltd                     CC#                CRISIL A+      50      -
#Interchangeable with buyer's credit, Letter of credit, bank guarantee
Sanna Enterprises                       Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Sanna Enterprises                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sargam India Electronics Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    700     Reaffirmed
Sheyn International School              LT Loan            CRISIL B-      72.5    Reaffirmed
Shree Nath Ji Enterprises - Nissing     CC                 CRISIL B+      65      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Shree Nath Ji Enterprises - Nissing     LT Loan            CRISIL B+      25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Shree Nath Ji Enterprises - Nissing     Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+      35      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Shyam Leela Fashion House Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
STIC Travels Pvt Ltd                    Loan Against       CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
                                        Property
STIC Travels Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    45      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sujai Shipping And Logistics            CC                 CRISIL B+      2.8     Assigned
Sujai Shipping And Logistics            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      97.2    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
SUL Steel Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB      230     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
SUL Steel Pvt Ltd                       Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      170     Upgraded from
                                        Limits                                    CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     150     Reaffirmed
Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     138.2   Reaffirmed
TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B       60      Assigned
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd        CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+     28450   Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA+     26210   Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     25340   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd        NCDs               CRISIL AA+     53082   Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd        NCD                CRISIL AA+     3000    Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd        Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA+     11487   Reaffirmed
Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd      NCD                CRISIL AA      30000   Reaffirmed
The Creative Texture                    CC                 CRISIL BB      42.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
The Creative Texture                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB      26      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
The Creative Texture                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      26.5    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Tirumala Comprints Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       82.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Tirumala Comprints Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL D       17.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Transpek Industry Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL A-      447.5   Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL A-      450     Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd                   Standby LOC        CRISIL A-      20      Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      107.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Transpek Industry Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL A-      820.1   Reaffirmed
Transworld Shoes Pvt Ltd                Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    220     Reaffirmed
Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd                Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd                Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB-    82.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB-    7.3     Reaffirmed
Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd                     Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB-    80      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    25.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BBB-    54.6    Reaffirmed
Unique Organics Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Unique Organics Ltd                     Pledge Loan        CRISIL B+      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Vishal Wheelers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       61      Reaffirmed
Vishal Wheelers Pvt Ltd                 Line of Credit     CRISIL B       23.5    Reaffirmed
Vishal Wheelers Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B       36      Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

