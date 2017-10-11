CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 11

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Aravali Minerals and Chemicals BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Aravali Minerals and Chemicals Overdraft CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Aravali Minerals and Chemicals Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Cheran Steel Rolling Mills Overdraft CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Crescent Export Syndicate Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Crescent Export Syndicate Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit DS Fire Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed DTL Ancillaries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed DTL Ancillaries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed DTL Ancillaries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 63.4 Reaffirmed Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed ^Bank guarantee of Rs 30 lakh is sublimit of letter of credit. GDN Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 504.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Global Tanning Industries LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Haresh Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4 145 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Haresh Oveta LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Indo Amines Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 240 Reaffirmed Jais Jewellery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 210 Reaffirmed Discounting (Issuer Not Co-operating) Jais Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 190 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Kings Marine Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Kings Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Kings Marine Products Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 9.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kisco Castings India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Trading Company BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Trading Company Overdraft CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Credit (Issuer Not Co-operating) Manish Flexipack A unit of Nagrani Wara BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Housing Pvt Ltd MPS Telecom Pvt. Ltd. Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed MPS Telecom Pvt. Ltd. Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Optiemus Infracom Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A3+ 310 Downgraded from CRISIL A- (Issuer Not Co-operating) Optiemus Infracom Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 900 Downgraded from CRISIL A- (Issuer Not Co-operating) Panex Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Panex Overseas Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Loan Fac Panex Overseas Standby Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 16 Assigned Fac Raghav Woollen Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Satish Steel Re Rolling Mills BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shukan Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 225 Reaffirmed Fac T.K. Traders LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1250 Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications (Issuer Not Co-operating) Thangamman Exports ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Thangamman Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Thangamman Exports Bills Receivable CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Discounting Transons Overseas India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Uday Kumar Pramar BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed United Ship Breaking Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed Vandana Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vandana Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vandana Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vandana Rolling Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Velox Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Venkatesh Cotton Company BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Vinayak Polymers Inc. LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Visage Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Yash Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Yashmun Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+' Yashmun Engineers Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+' 4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 350 Reaffirmed 4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed 4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed 4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Gold Card Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Purchase Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 80.3 Reaffirmed Limits Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 29.7 Reaffirmed Akkavila K Lekshmanan and Company CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Akkavila K Lekshmanan and Company TL CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Aravali Minerals and Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Aravali Minerals and Chemicals TL CRISIL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Cambridge Industries TL CRISIL BB- 7.7 Assigned Cambridge Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Cambridge Industries Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 18.8 Assigned Cambridge Industries CC CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned Cheran Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL C 57.5 Reaffirmed Cheran Steel Rolling Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cheran Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Cheran Steels Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Cheran Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Co-operating) Cheran Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Crescent Export Syndicate Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Discounting Crescent Export Syndicate Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 17 Reaffirmed Limits Crescent Export Syndicate TL CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Deepak Plastic Industries CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Deepak Plastic Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 11.7 Reaffirmed Deepak Plastic Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DS Fire Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed DS Fire Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed DTL Ancillaries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed DTL Ancillaries Ltd External CRISIL B+ 163.2 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings DTL Ancillaries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63.4 Reaffirmed Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1650 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 1850 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/short-term loans Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed *Export packing credit of Rs 1 crore is sub-limit of cash credit Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GDN Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45.6 Reaffirmed Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Global Tanning Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Global Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Purchase (Issuer Not Co-operating) Global Tanning Industries Overdraft CRISIL B+ 1.9 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Global Tanning Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Co-operating) Global Tanning Industries TL CRISIL B+ 15.6 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Gokul Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Gokul Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gokul Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 64.5 Reaffirmed Haresh Chemicals CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Haresh Oveta CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Haresh Oveta Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Co-operating) Indo Amines Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 525 Reaffirmed Indo Amines Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indo Amines Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 175 Reaffirmed J.P.S. Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. K. Tex Enterprises CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) K. K. Tex Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Co-operating) K. K. Tex Enterprises TL CRISIL B 4.3 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Kamal Motors (Prop. Reliable Automotive CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd) (Issuer Not Co-operating) Kamal Motors (Prop. Reliable Automotive Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 390 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd) Fac (Issuer Not Co-operating) Kijalk Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45.4 Reaffirmed Kisco Castings India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49.5 Reaffirmed Kisco Castings India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kisco Castings India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28 Reaffirmed Kiwi Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B 52.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Kiwi Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Co-operating) Kiwi Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Kolkata Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR A+ 0 Reaffirmed Rating Kolkata Municipal Corporation Bond CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Konduskar Travels Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B- 115 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Konduskar Travels Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 4750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term facilities Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 8250 Reaffirmed Maa Vindhwasini Mahila Prashikshan Evam Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Samaj Sewa Sansthan Loan Fac (Issuer Not Co-operating) Mahaveer Trading Company TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Co-operating) Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Manish Flexipack A unit of Nagrani Wara CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Housing Pvt Ltd Manish Flexipack A unit of Nagrani Wara TL CRISIL B+ 66 Reaffirmed Housing Pvt Ltd Master India Brewing Co. CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Master India Brewing Co. LT Loan CRISIL D 270 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Maxout Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Maxout Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Megha Gum and Chemicals CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Megha Gum and Chemicals TL CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed MPS Telecom Pvt. Ltd. Vendor Bill CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Discounting Limits MPS Telecom Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Co-operating) MPS Telecom Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Navdeep Rice and Pulse Mill CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Navdeep Rice and Pulse Mill TL CRISIL BB- 7.3 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Nehru Place Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Nehru Place Hotels Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB- 1265.5 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Nehru Place Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nortels Service Apartments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 57 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Nortels Service Apartments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Co-operating) Northern Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 69.1 Reaffirmed Northern Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 26 Reaffirmed Northern Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Northern Motors Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Opaque Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Optiemus Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB Optiemus Electronics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB Optiemus Electronics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC* - 200 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Co-operating) Optiemus Infracom Ltd LOC & BG$ - 350 Withdrawal $Includes sublimit of inland/foreign letter of credit Rs 35 crore Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A- (Issuer Not Co-operating) Optiemus Infracom Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A- (Issuer Not Co-operating) Optiemus Infracom Ltd Proposed LOC & BG 650 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Co-operating) Optiemus Infracom Ltd Proposed LT Bk 1972.9 Withdrawal Loan Fac (Issuer Not Co-operating) P.D. Agro Processors CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed P.D. Agro Processors TL CRISIL B 45.5 Reaffirmed Pal Prateek Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Pal Prateek Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Pal Prateek Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 68.4 Reaffirmed Pashupati Castings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 197.6 Reaffirmed Pipefield India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pipefield India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Pipefield India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pooja Industries (Indore) CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Pooja Industries (Indore) TL CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Pragana Danwar Food Processor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 8 Reaffirmed Pragana Danwar Food Processor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Premier Alloys CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Raghav Woollen Mills CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Raghav Woollen Mills TL CRISIL BB- 43.5 Reaffirmed S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL B- S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 27.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 34.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Satish Steel Re Rolling Mills CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Sharekhan Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Sita Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shree Sita Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shukan Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Shukan Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5.7 Reaffirmed Simran Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 81 Reaffirmed Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 15.8 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Susaah Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Susaah Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed T.K. Traders CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 53082 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 11487 Reaffirmed Tejpal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Tejpal Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 470 Reaffirmed Fac (Issuer Not Co-operating) Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 150 Placed on Rating Watch With Developing Implications (Issuer Not Co-operating) Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 415 Placed on Rating Watch With Developing Implications (Issuer Not Co-operating) Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21 Placed on Loan Fac Rating Watch With Developing Implications (Issuer Not Co-operating) Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14 Placed on Rating Watch With Developing Implications (Issuer Not Co-operating) Thangamman Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 17 Assigned Loan Fac Thangamman Exports LT Loan CRISIL C 3 Assigned Transons Overseas India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Uday Kumar Pramar CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Uday Kumar Pramar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac United Ship Breaking Co. CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed United Ship Breaking Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vandana Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Vandana Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 0.6 Reaffirmed Vandana Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Velox Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Venkatesh Cotton Company CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Venkatesh Cotton Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Venkatesh Cotton Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Vera Industries CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Vera Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Co-operating) Vera Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Co-operating) Vinayak Polymers Inc. CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Viraj Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Viraj Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 319.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Visage Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Yash Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Yashmun Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- Yashmun Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 