CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 11
#Company News
October 11, 2017 / 9:42 AM / in 6 days

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 11

Reuters Staff

35 Min Read

    Oct 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd        Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      35      Reaffirmed
Aravali Minerals and Chemicals          BG                 CRISIL A3      5       Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Aravali Minerals and Chemicals          Overdraft          CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Aravali Minerals and Chemicals          Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Cheran Steel Rolling Mills              Overdraft          CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Crescent Export Syndicate               Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     95      Reaffirmed
Crescent Export Syndicate               Proposed Packing   CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
DS Fire Systems Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
DTL Ancillaries Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
DTL Ancillaries Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A4      250     Reaffirmed
DTL Ancillaries Ltd                     Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4      63.4    Reaffirmed
Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd                      LOC^               CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
^Bank guarantee of Rs 30 lakh is sublimit of letter of credit.
GDN Enterprises Pvt Ltd                 Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     504.4   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
Global Tanning Industries               LOC                CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Haresh Chemicals                        LOC                CRISIL A4      145     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Haresh Oveta                            LOC                CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Indo Amines Ltd                         LOC                CRISIL A2      240     Reaffirmed
Jais Jewellery Pvt Ltd                  Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      210     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Jais Jewellery Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      190     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Kings Marine Products                   Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Kings Marine Products                   Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      85      Reaffirmed
Kings Marine Products                   Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      9.9     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd                 Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Kisco Castings India Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     37.5    Reaffirmed
Mahaveer Trading Company                BG                 CRISIL A3      5       Reaffirmed
Mahaveer Trading Company                Overdraft          CRISIL A3      70      Reaffirmed
Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd                 Post Shipment      CRISIL A4      80      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Manish Flexipack A unit of Nagrani Wara BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Housing Pvt Ltd
MPS Telecom Pvt. Ltd.                   Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A3+     100     Reaffirmed
MPS Telecom Pvt. Ltd.                   Standby LOC        CRISIL A3+     600     Reaffirmed
Optiemus Infracom Ltd                   Bill Discounting#  CRISIL A3+     310     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Optiemus Infracom Ltd                   Standby LOC        CRISIL A3+     900     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Panex Overseas                          Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     80      Assigned
Panex Overseas                          Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     4       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Panex Overseas                          Standby Overdraft  CRISIL A4+     16      Assigned
                                        Fac
Raghav Woollen Mills                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     1.5     Reaffirmed
Satish Steel Re Rolling Mills           BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Shukan Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     12      Reaffirmed
Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd      Inventory Funding  CRISIL A4+     225     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
T.K. Traders                            LOC                CRISIL A4      45      Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd        CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     50000   Reaffirmed
Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4+     1250    Placed on
                                                                                  Rating Watch
                                                                                  with
                                                                                  Developing
                                                                                  Implications
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Thangamman Exports                      ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
Thangamman Exports                      Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
Thangamman Exports                      Bills Receivable   CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
                                        Discounting
Transons Overseas India Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4      75      Reaffirmed
Uday Kumar Pramar                       BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
United Ship Breaking Co.                LOC                CRISIL A4+     380     Reaffirmed
Vandana Ispat Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Vandana Ispat Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Vandana Rolling Mills Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Vandana Rolling Mills Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Velox Automation Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed

(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Venkatesh Cotton Company                BG                 CRISIL A4+     3.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Vinayak Polymers Inc.                   LOC                CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Visage Infrastructure Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Yash Enterprises                        BG                 CRISIL A4      80      Reaffirmed
Yashmun Engineers Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4      22.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+'
Yashmun Engineers Ltd                   Overdraft          CRISIL A4      10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+'
4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL D       350     Reaffirmed
4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL D       90      Reaffirmed
4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL D       60      Reaffirmed
4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd        Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB-    10      Reaffirmed
                                        Gold Card
Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd        Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB-    45      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd        Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB-    80.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    29.7    Reaffirmed
Akkavila K Lekshmanan and Company       CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Akkavila K Lekshmanan and Company       TL                 CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Aravali Minerals and Chemicals          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    1       Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd                      Loan Fac
Aravali Minerals and Chemicals          TL                 CRISIL BBB-    34      Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Cambridge Industries                    TL                 CRISIL BB-     7.7     Assigned
Cambridge Industries                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     0.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Cambridge Industries                    Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB-     18.8    Assigned
Cambridge Industries                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     29      Assigned
Cheran Steel Rolling Mills              CC                 CRISIL C       57.5    Reaffirmed
Cheran Steel Rolling Mills              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Cheran Steels Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Cheran Steels Pvt Ltd                   Overdraft          CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Cheran Steels Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Cheran Steels Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Crescent Export Syndicate               Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Crescent Export Syndicate               Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     17      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Crescent Export Syndicate               TL                 CRISIL BB-     18      Reaffirmed
Deepak Plastic Industries               CC                 CRISIL BB-     75      Reaffirmed
Deepak Plastic Industries               LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     11.7    Reaffirmed
Deepak Plastic Industries               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
DS Fire Systems Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     12.5    Reaffirmed
DS Fire Systems Pvt Ltd                 Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB-     27.5    Reaffirmed
DTL Ancillaries Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      350     Reaffirmed
DTL Ancillaries Ltd                     External           CRISIL B+      163.2   Reaffirmed
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
DTL Ancillaries Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL B+      63.4    Reaffirmed
Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       1650    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd       WC Demand Loan*    CRISIL A       1850    Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/short-term loans
Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd                      CC*                CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
*Export packing credit of Rs 1 crore is sub-limit of cash credit
Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
GDN Enterprises Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB      45.6    Reaffirmed
Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd             Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     15      Reaffirmed
Global Tanning Industries               CC                 CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Global Tanning Industries               Foreign Bill       CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Global Tanning Industries               Overdraft          CRISIL B+      1.9     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Global Tanning Industries               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      47.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Global Tanning Industries               TL                 CRISIL B+      15.6    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Gokul Steels Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL D       65      Reaffirmed
Gokul Steels Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       30.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gokul Steels Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL D       64.5    Reaffirmed
Haresh Chemicals                        CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Haresh Oveta                            CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Haresh Oveta                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Indo Amines Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BBB+    525     Reaffirmed
Indo Amines Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    160     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Indo Amines Ltd                         TL                 CRISIL BBB+    175     Reaffirmed
J.P.S. Foundation                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
K. K. Tex Enterprises                   CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
K. K. Tex Enterprises                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5.7     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
K. K. Tex Enterprises                   TL                 CRISIL B       4.3     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Kamal Motors (Prop. Reliable Automotive CC                 CRISIL BB      45      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd)
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Kamal Motors (Prop. Reliable Automotive Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB      390     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd)                                Fac
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Kijalk Infrastructure Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     24.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     45.4    Reaffirmed
Kisco Castings India Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      49.5    Reaffirmed
Kisco Castings India Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      16.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kisco Castings India Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB      28      Reaffirmed
Kiwi Alloys Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL B       52.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Kiwi Alloys Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       17.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Kiwi Alloys Ltd                         TL                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Kolkata Municipal Corporation           Corporate Credit   CCR A+         0       Reaffirmed
                                        Rating
Kolkata Municipal Corporation           Bond               CRISIL A+      100     Reaffirmed
Konduskar Travels Pvt Ltd               Drop Line          CRISIL B-      115     Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Konduskar Travels Pvt Ltd               Proposed TL        CRISIL B-      65      Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     4750    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**Interchangeable with short term facilities
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AAA     8250    Reaffirmed
Maa Vindhwasini Mahila Prashikshan Evam Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Samaj Sewa Sansthan                     Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Mahaveer Trading Company                TL                 CRISIL BBB-    25      Reaffirmed
Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      32.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      6       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Manish Flexipack A unit of Nagrani Wara CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Housing Pvt Ltd
Manish Flexipack A unit of Nagrani Wara TL                 CRISIL B+      66      Reaffirmed
Housing Pvt Ltd
Master India Brewing Co.                CC                 CRISIL D       45      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Master India Brewing Co.                LT Loan            CRISIL D       270     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Maxout Infrastructures Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL D       120     Reaffirmed
Maxout Infrastructures Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
Megha Gum and Chemicals                 CC                 CRISIL D       150     Reaffirmed
Megha Gum and Chemicals                 TL                 CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
MPS Telecom Pvt. Ltd.                   Vendor Bill        CRISIL BBB     1000    Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Limits
MPS Telecom Retail Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      300     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
MPS Telecom Retail Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB      300     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Navdeep Rice and Pulse Mill             CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Navdeep Rice and Pulse Mill             TL                 CRISIL BB-     7.3     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Nehru Place Hotels Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
Nehru Place Hotels Pvt Ltd              Drop Line          CRISIL BBB-    1265.5  Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Nehru Place Hotels Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    20.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nortels Service Apartments Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL B-      57      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Nortels Service Apartments Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      43      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Northern Motors Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       69.1    Reaffirmed
Northern Motors Pvt Ltd                 Overdraft          CRISIL B       26      Reaffirmed
Northern Motors Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       14.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Northern Motors Pvt Ltd                 WC TL              CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Opaque Ceramics Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     85      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Optiemus Electronics Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Optiemus Electronics Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Optiemus Electronics Ltd                Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB-    150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Optiemus Infracom Ltd                   CC*                -              200     Withdrawal
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Optiemus Infracom Ltd                   LOC & BG$          -              350     Withdrawal
 
$Includes sublimit of inland/foreign letter of credit Rs 35 crore

Optiemus Infracom Ltd                   CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB     50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Optiemus Infracom Ltd                   Channel Financing  CRISIL BBB     100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Optiemus Infracom Ltd                   Proposed LOC & BG                 650     Withdrawal
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Optiemus Infracom Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk                    1972.9  Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
P.D. Agro Processors                    CC                 CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
P.D. Agro Processors                    TL                 CRISIL B       45.5    Reaffirmed
Pal Prateek Auto Sales Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Pal Prateek Auto Sales Pvt Ltd          Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Pal Prateek Motors Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      68.4    Reaffirmed
Pashupati Castings Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      197.6   Reaffirmed
Pipefield India Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Pipefield India Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Pipefield India Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B       110     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Pooja Industries (Indore)               CC                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Pooja Industries (Indore)               TL                 CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Pragana Danwar Food Processor Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL B-      8       Reaffirmed
Pragana Danwar Food Processor Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL B-      60      Reaffirmed
Premier Alloys                          CC                 CRISIL B       70      Assigned
Raghav Woollen Mills                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
Raghav Woollen Mills                    TL                 CRISIL BB-     43.5    Reaffirmed
S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL D       2.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL D       125     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL D       27.9    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       34.6    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL A4
Satish Steel Re Rolling Mills           CC                 CRISIL B+      65      Reaffirmed
Sharekhan Financial Services Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     5000    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Sita Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Shree Sita Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shukan Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Shukan Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     5.7     Reaffirmed
Simran Food Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     130     Reaffirmed
Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd      CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB-     81      Reaffirmed
Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd      Drop Line          CRISIL BB-     15.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     3.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Susaah Laboratories Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      42.5    Reaffirmed
Susaah Laboratories Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL B+      37.5    Reaffirmed
T.K. Traders                            CC                 CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd        NCDs               CRISIL AA+     53082   Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd        NCD                CRISIL AA+     3000    Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd        Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA+     11487   Reaffirmed
Tejpal Motors Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     80      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Tejpal Motors Pvt Ltd                   Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     470     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd         Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      150     Placed on
                                                                                  Rating Watch
                                                                                  With
                                                                                  Developing
                                                                                  Implications
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      415     Placed on
                                                                                  Rating Watch
                                                                                  With
                                                                                  Developing
                                                                                  Implications
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      21      Placed on
                                        Loan Fac                                  Rating Watch
                                                                                  With
                                                                                  Developing
                                                                                  Implications
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BB      14      Placed on
                                                                                  Rating Watch
                                                                                  With
                                                                                  Developing
                                                                                  Implications
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Thangamman Exports                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       17      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Thangamman Exports                      LT Loan            CRISIL C       3       Assigned
Transons Overseas India Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B       45      Reaffirmed
Uday Kumar Pramar                       CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Uday Kumar Pramar                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
United Ship Breaking Co.                CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
United Ship Breaking Co.                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      17      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vandana Ispat Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB+     400     Reaffirmed
Vandana Ispat Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     0.6     Reaffirmed
Vandana Rolling Mills Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     70      Reaffirmed
Velox Automation Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      15      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Venkatesh Cotton Company                CC                 CRISIL BB-     75      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Venkatesh Cotton Company                LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     18      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Venkatesh Cotton Company                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     15.5    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Vera Industries                         CC                 CRISIL B       75      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Vera Industries                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Vera Industries                         Rupee TL           CRISIL B       7.5     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Co-operating)
Vinayak Polymers Inc.                   CC                 CRISIL B+      200     Reaffirmed
Viraj Spinners Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     80.1    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Viraj Spinners Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     319.9   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Visage Infrastructure Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Yash Enterprises                        CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Yashmun Engineers Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Yashmun Engineers Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      17.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

