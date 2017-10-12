CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 12

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned #Interchangeable with buyers credit of Rs.8 crore Analco India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed Analco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Arihant Printers BG CRISIL A4+ 2.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Co-operating Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 97.5 Assigned Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Bestin Plast Overdraft CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Chandramukhi Impex Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Chandramukhi Impex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Cochin Steel Industrial Complex BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed (Construction) Cochin Steel Industrial Complex Overdraft CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed (Construction) Dev Raj Rangwala LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Co-operating Dev Raj Rangwala LOC Bill CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Issuer Not Co-operating Diliso Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Distribution Systems and Control Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Eastern Pilling and Construction Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Kabra Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Kamal and Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Kanika Furniture Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Lumax Gill-Austem Auto Technologies Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 16 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Metcraft Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Metcraft Engineering LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.7 Reaffirmed Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A2 84 Reaffirmed Northland Rubber Mills BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Northland Rubber Mills LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Osho Forge Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed P. Prabhakaran BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Raadhika Shoecrafts Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Roton Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Sree Haricharan Granite Exports India Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit Sree Haricharan Granite Exports India LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Sai Earth Movers Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed T. S. Jayaprakash BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed A One Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 123 Reaffirmed A One Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan of Rs.10 crore A. N. R. Cotton Traders CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed A. N. R. Cotton Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A. N. R. Cotton Traders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Analco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Analco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arihant Printers CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Co-operating Arihant Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Co-operating Arihant Printers Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Co-operating Arihant Printers TL CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Co-operating Boss Tech Rice and Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Boss Tech Rice and Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Boss Tech Rice and Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL D 18840.9 Reaffirmed BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL D 6000 Reaffirmed BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5459.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL D 4700 Reaffirmed Chandramukhi Impex Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Chandramukhi Impex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Chaudhary Jai Ram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 31 Reaffirmed Chaudhary Jai Ram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 19 Reaffirmed Chaudhary Jai Ram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chaudhary Jai Ram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Chheda Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Chheda Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cochin Steel Industrial Complex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed (Construction) Loan Fac Dev Raj Rangwala CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Co-operating Dev Raj Rangwala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Co-operating Dev Raj Rangwala WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Co-operating Diliso Ceramic CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Diliso Ceramic LT Loan CRISIL B- 72.5 Reaffirmed Diliso Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Distribution Systems and Control Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Ducon Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed Ducon Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 500 Reaffirmed Ducon Technologies India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 300 Assigned Loan Fac Eastern Pilling and Construction Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between long-term and short-term Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* Emson Gears Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 240 Reaffirmed Emson Gears Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Emson Gears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emson Gears Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 647.1 Reaffirmed G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Fac G. T. Homes TL CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Co-operating Gagan Wine Trade and Financers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Co-operating Gagan Wine Trade and Financers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Co-operating Gajanan Tubes CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Hinduja Renewables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A(SO) 208.2 Assigned Honey Properties LT Loan CRISIL B 70.5 Reaffirmed Horizon Packs Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 420 Assigned IUA Trust Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Fac IUA Trust TL CRISIL D 220 Reaffirmed J.B.C. Industries CC CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Co-operating J.B.C. Industries CC CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52 Reaffirmed Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed JKG Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B JKG Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Jomsons Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Jomsons Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed Jones Foundations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned Kabra Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Kabra Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 31.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kabra Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Kailash Dairy Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Kailash Dairy Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Kamal and Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Kanika Furniture Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 15.9 Assigned Kanika Furniture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.3 Assigned Kanika Furniture Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 1.8 Assigned Limits Kanika Furniture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Kizhakkebhagathu Rice Mills Open CC CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Co-operating Kumar Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kumar Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kumar Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Kumar Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lumax Gill-Austem Auto Technologies Pvt CC* CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Ltd *Working capital demand loan/Buyer's credit/Bills discounting sublimit of Cash Credit Lumax Gill-Austem Auto Technologies Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 24 Assigned Ltd Mahotsav Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 197.5 Reaffirmed Mahotsav Creation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 1842 Reaffirmed Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 78 Reaffirmed Metcraft Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Metcraft Engineering Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Metcraft Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Molisati Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 108.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Co-operating Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB 36 Reaffirmed Gold Card Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Northland Rubber Mills CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Osho Forge Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed Osho Forge Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Osho Forge Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed P. Prabhakaran CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Palaniappa Marketing Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Parvatiya Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 64.9 Reaffirmed Parvatiya Plywood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.1 Reaffirmed Poonam Trading Company CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Co-operating Poonam Trading Company Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Co-operating Raadhika Shoecrafts Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Raadhika Shoecrafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Credit Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 28.4 Reaffirmed Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 98 Reaffirmed Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roton Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Roton Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 270 Reaffirmed Satkar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Satkar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 111.4 Reaffirmed Shamlal Company India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Shamlal Company India Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Property Shamlal Company India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Sree Haricharan Granite Exports India CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Murugan Timbers CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Sri Murugan Timbers Foreign LOC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Sri Murugan Timbers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Sai Earth Movers Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Sunsat Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 162.5 Reaffirmed T. S. Jayaprakash Overdraft CRISIL B 46.5 Reaffirmed T. S. Jayaprakash Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 13.5 Reaffirmed TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 55 Assigned Universal Associates BG CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Universal Associates CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Upcountry Vehicle Pvt Ltd. Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Co-operating Upcountry Vehicle Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Co-operating Vani Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 7.6 Reaffirmed Vani Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vani Constructions Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 10.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)