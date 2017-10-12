FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 12
#Company News
October 12, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 6 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 12

Reuters Staff

25 Min Read

    Oct 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 11, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A One Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd          LOC#               CRISIL A4+     120     Assigned
#Interchangeable with buyers credit of Rs.8 crore    
Analco India Pvt Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      47      Reaffirmed
Analco India Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LOC & BG  CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Arihant Printers                        BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.2     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Co-operating
Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      97.5    Assigned
Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL A4      40      Assigned
Bestin Plast                            Overdraft          CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Chandramukhi Impex Ltd                  Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Chandramukhi Impex Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Cochin Steel Industrial Complex         BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
(Construction)
Cochin Steel Industrial Complex         Overdraft          CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
(Construction)
Dev Raj Rangwala                        LOC                CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Co-operating
Dev Raj Rangwala                        LOC Bill           CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Issuer Not Co-operating
Diliso Ceramic                          BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Distribution Systems and Control Pvt LtdBG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Eastern Pilling and Construction Pvt LtdBG                 CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons                BG                 CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Kabra Builders Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Kamal and Associates Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Kanika Furniture Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
Lumax Gill-Austem Auto Technologies Pvt Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3+     16      Assigned
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Metcraft Engineering                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Metcraft Engineering                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     3.7     Reaffirmed
Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt Ltd   Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A2      84      Reaffirmed
Northland Rubber Mills                  BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Northland Rubber Mills                  LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Osho Forge Ltd                          Overdraft          CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
P. Prabhakaran                          BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Assigned
Raadhika Shoecrafts Pvt Ltd             Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     17.5    Reaffirmed
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Roton Vitrified Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      45      Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     250     Reaffirmed
Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4      1.8     Reaffirmed
Sree Haricharan Granite Exports India   Export Packing     CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Credit
Sree Haricharan Granite Exports India   LOC                CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Sai Earth Movers                    Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     45      Reaffirmed
T. S. Jayaprakash                       BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A One Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
A One Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BB      123     Reaffirmed
A One Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd          CC*                CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan of Rs.10 crore    
A. N. R. Cotton Traders                 CC                 CRISIL B       140     Reaffirmed
A. N. R. Cotton Traders                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
A. N. R. Cotton Traders                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Analco India Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      33      Reaffirmed
Analco India Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Arihant Printers                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Co-operating
Arihant Printers                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     7.8     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Co-operating
Arihant Printers                        Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Co-operating
Arihant Printers                        TL                 CRISIL BB-     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Co-operating
Boss Tech Rice and Agro Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Boss Tech Rice and Agro Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     9       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Boss Tech Rice and Agro Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     41      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd                BG                 CRISIL D       18840.9 Reaffirmed
BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd                CC                 CRISIL D       6000    Reaffirmed

BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       5459.1  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd                TL                 CRISIL D       4700    Reaffirmed
Chandramukhi Impex Ltd                  Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Chandramukhi Impex Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Chaudhary Jai Ram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd  LT Loan            CRISIL B       31      Reaffirmed
Chaudhary Jai Ram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd  Overdraft          CRISIL B       19      Reaffirmed
Chaudhary Jai Ram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       47      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Chaudhary Jai Ram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd  WC Fac             CRISIL B       3       Reaffirmed
Chheda Jewellers                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     105     Reaffirmed
Chheda Jewellers                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Cochin Steel Industrial Complex         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
(Construction)                          Loan Fac
Dev Raj Rangwala                        CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Co-operating
Dev Raj Rangwala                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Co-operating
Dev Raj Rangwala                        WC Demand Loan     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Co-operating
Diliso Ceramic                          CC                 CRISIL B-      30      Reaffirmed
Diliso Ceramic                          LT Loan            CRISIL B-      72.5    Reaffirmed
Diliso Ceramic                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Distribution Systems and Control Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Ducon Technologies India Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL D       550     Reaffirmed
Ducon Technologies India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL D       500     Reaffirmed
Ducon Technologies India Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       300     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Eastern Pilling and Construction Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd  LT Bk Fac*         CRISIL AA-     500     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable between long-term and short-term
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac*
Emson Gears Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL B+      240     Reaffirmed
Emson Gears Ltd                         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Emson Gears Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      52.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Emson Gears Ltd                         TL                 CRISIL B+      647.1   Reaffirmed
G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons                Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
G. T. Homes                             TL                 CRISIL B+      230     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Co-operating
Gagan Wine Trade and Financers Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B+      170     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Co-operating
Gagan Wine Trade and Financers Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Co-operating
Gajanan Tubes                           CC                 CRISIL BB-     120     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Hinduja Renewables Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL A(SO)   208.2   Assigned
Honey Properties                        LT Loan            CRISIL B       70.5    Reaffirmed
Horizon Packs Pvt Ltd                   CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A-      420     Assigned
IUA Trust                               Secured Overdraft  CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
IUA Trust                               TL                 CRISIL D       220     Reaffirmed
J.B.C. Industries                       CC                 CRISIL B-      65      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Co-operating
J.B.C. Industries                       CC                 CRISIL B-      65      Reaffirmed
Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      52      Reaffirmed
Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      16      Reaffirmed
Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB      7       Reaffirmed
JKG Overseas Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      27.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
JKG Overseas Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      120.5   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Jomsons Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B       110     Reaffirmed
Jomsons Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL B       95      Reaffirmed
Jones Foundations Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     500     Assigned
Kabra Builders Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
Kabra Builders Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      31.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kabra Builders Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B+      37.5    Reaffirmed
Kailash Dairy Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
Kailash Dairy Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
Kamal and Associates Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Kanika Furniture Pvt Ltd                WC TL              CRISIL B+      15.9    Assigned
Kanika Furniture Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B+      2.3     Assigned
Kanika Furniture Pvt Ltd                Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      1.8     Assigned
                                        Limits
Kanika Furniture Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      15      Assigned
Kizhakkebhagathu Rice Mills             Open CC            CRISIL C       60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Co-operating
Kumar Industries                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Kumar Industries                        LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     6.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Kumar Industries                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     13.5    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Kumar Industries                        Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB-     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Lumax Gill-Austem Auto Technologies Pvt CC*                CRISIL BBB     90      Assigned
Ltd
*Working capital demand loan/Buyer's credit/Bills discounting sublimit of Cash Credit
Lumax Gill-Austem Auto Technologies Pvt TL                 CRISIL BBB     24      Assigned
Ltd
Mahotsav Creation Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     197.5   Reaffirmed
Mahotsav Creation Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Ltd         NCD                CRISIL AAA(SO) 1842    Reaffirmed
Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Ltd         NCD                CRISIL AAA(SO) 78      Reaffirmed
Metcraft Engineering                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     45      Reaffirmed
Metcraft Engineering                    Foreign LOC        CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Metcraft Engineering                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     3.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Molisati Vinimay Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     108.5   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Co-operating
Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BBB     180     Reaffirmed
Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt Ltd   Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB     36      Reaffirmed
                                        Gold Card
Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Northland Rubber Mills                  CC                 CRISIL B-      70      Reaffirmed
Osho Forge Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL B+      400     Reaffirmed
Osho Forge Ltd                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Osho Forge Ltd                          TL                 CRISIL B+      110     Reaffirmed
P. Prabhakaran                          CC                 CRISIL B+      140     Assigned
Palaniappa Marketing Agencies           CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Parvatiya Plywood Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      64.9    Reaffirmed
Parvatiya Plywood Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B+      5.1     Reaffirmed
Poonam Trading Company                  CC                 CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Co-operating
Poonam Trading Company                  Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL D       170     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Co-operating
Raadhika Shoecrafts Pvt Ltd             Packing Credit in  CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Raadhika Shoecrafts Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB+     40      Reaffirmed
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd                 Bill Discounting   CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd                 Export Packing     CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       28.4    Reaffirmed
Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL B       98      Reaffirmed
Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       23.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Roton Vitrified Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Roton Vitrified Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      270     Reaffirmed
Satkar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Satkar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B       111.4   Reaffirmed
Shamlal Company India Pvt Ltd           Bill Discounting   CRISIL D       35      Reaffirmed
Shamlal Company India Pvt Ltd           Loan Against       CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Property
Shamlal Company India Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       45      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      47.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      28.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd      Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
Sree Haricharan Granite Exports India   CC                 CRISIL B-      25      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Murugan Timbers                     CC                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Sri Murugan Timbers                     Foreign LOC        CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Sri Murugan Timbers                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Sai Earth Movers                    Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     5       Reaffirmed
Sunsat Infotech Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      162.5   Reaffirmed
T. S. Jayaprakash                       Overdraft          CRISIL B       46.5    Reaffirmed
T. S. Jayaprakash                       Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       13.5    Reaffirmed
TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      125     Assigned
Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB      55      Assigned
Universal Associates                    BG                 CRISIL D       85      Reaffirmed
Universal Associates                    CC                 CRISIL D       130     Reaffirmed
Upcountry Vehicle Pvt Ltd.              Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB      140     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Co-operating
Upcountry Vehicle Pvt Ltd.              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Co-operating
Vani Constructions                      CC                 CRISIL B+      7.6     Reaffirmed
Vani Constructions                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      32      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vani Constructions                      Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      10.4    Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

