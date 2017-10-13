FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 13
#Company News
October 13, 2017 / 8:04 AM / in 8 days

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 13

Reuters Staff

26 Min Read

   Oct 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 12, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd   Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     15000   Reaffirmed
                                        Credit#
#includes sub-limits of Rs.20 crore for export bills discounting, 
Rs.18.6 crore for financial guarantees/standby letters of
Credit, and Rs.2 crore for pre-shipment finance under export orders
Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd   Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     7320    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit$^
$Fully interchangeable with foreign bill purchase (FBP)/ foreign bill
 discounting (FBD) and packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC)
^Includes standby limit of Rs.12.2 crore under UCO Banks UCO Expo Gold Card Scheme.
Ashish Chemicals                        LOC#               CRISIL A2+     20      Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with bank guarantee
CTM Textile Mills                       Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
D. Jamnadas and Co.                     BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
D. Jamnadas and Co.                     LOC                CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd                 Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     97      Reaffirmed
Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd                 Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     57.5    Reaffirmed
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd            CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     7500    Assigned
Hyderabad Power Installations Pvt Ltd   LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     120     Assigned
Indian Minerals and Granite Company     Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     44      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Indian Minerals and Granite Company     Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     32.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Integral Industries Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     240     Reaffirmed
J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd   Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3+     600     Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd   Channel Financing  CRISIL A3+     170     Reaffirmed
J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd   Overdraft          CRISIL A3+     44      Reaffirmed
Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd             Export Packing     CRISIL A3      30.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd             Foreign Bill       CRISIL A3      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A2+     303.9   Reaffirmed
K. S. Motors Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      51.5    Assigned
K. S. Motors Pvt Ltd                    Overdraft          CRISIL A4      160     Assigned
Leo Timber Pvt Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4      80      Reaffirmed
Meghmani Industries Ltd                 BG^                CRISIL A1      20      Reaffirmed
Meghmani Industries Ltd                 Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A1      85      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Meghmani Industries Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A1      300     Reaffirmed
Meghmani LLP                            LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     55      Reaffirmed
Meghmani Pigments                       BG                 CRISIL A2+     15      Reaffirmed
Mehta Alloys Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A4+     3.5     Reaffirmed
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural One-Year CDs       CRISIL A1+     100000  Reaffirmed
Development                             Programme 
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP (Enhanced from  CRISIL A1+     330000  Reaffirmed
Development                             Rs.27000 Crore)
Navicom Technology International Pvt LtdBG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Assigned
Neel Industries Pvt Ltd                 LOC*               CRISIL A2      25      Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with BG up to Rs.1 crore
Neel Industries Pvt Ltd                 LOC**              CRISIL A2      60      Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with BG up to Rs.1 crore
NHB Ball and Roller Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
NHB Ball and Roller Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     510     Reaffirmed
Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd             BG*                CRISIL A1      2500    Reaffirmed
*Interchageable with letter of credit amounting Rs 160 crore 
 and buyers credit amounting Rs 70 crore
Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd             LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      6000    Reaffirmed
Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     400     Reaffirmed
RNV Industries Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4+     1250    Reaffirmed
Sathe Synthetics (Prop. Rakesh Fuels    Foreign            CRISIL A4      3       Assigned
Pvt Ltd)                                Documentary Bills
                                        Purchase
Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Shivangi Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Assigned
Shoppers Stop Ltd                       CP                 CRISIL A1      1000    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Shri S. M. Autade Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3      227     Reaffirmed
Shyamshree Residency Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      71      Reaffirmed
Shyamshree Residency Pvt Ltd            Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4      2       Reaffirmed
SN Enviro - Tech Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     705     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
SN Enviro - Tech Pvt Ltd                Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     120     Assigned
Sree Raghavendra Enterprises            Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Sree Raghavendra Enterprises            Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys          LOC                CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Steel Strong Valves India Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
Steel Strong Valves India Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Super Tex Mills India Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed

Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd                   Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4+     3.9     Reaffirmed
Venati Suresh Reddy                     BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Assigned

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme       FAAA           1000    Reaffirmed
Development

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhijit Auto Agency India Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Abhijit Auto Agency India Pvt Ltd       Channel Financing  CRISIL BB      140     Reaffirmed
Ashish Chemicals                        Export Packing     CRISIL A-      58      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit*
* Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs 3 crores
Ashish Chemicals                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      4.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bajoria Agro Processing Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      37.5    Reaffirmed
Bajoria Agro Processing Pvt Ltd         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      3.5     Reaffirmed
Bajoria Agro Processing Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL B+      49      Reaffirmed
Bhojwani Universal Impex Pvt Ltd        Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB-     150     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
CTM Textile Mills                       CC                 CRISIL BB+     125     Reaffirmed
CTM Textile Mills                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     3.1     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
CTM Textile Mills                       TL                 CRISIL BB+     261.9   Reaffirmed
D. Jamnadas and Co.                     CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB      73      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      69.7    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB      125     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Flags Hotels Pvt Ltd                    Rupee TL           CRISIL D       220     Reaffirmed
Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd                 Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     5.5     Reaffirmed
Gargo Motors                            CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
*Interchangeable with non-fund based limit
Gargo Motors                            Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB-     60      Upgraded from
                                        Financing                                 CRISIL B+
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Gargo Motors                            TL                 CRISIL BB-     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Garuda Autocraft Pvt Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      250     Reaffirmed
Govindam Knit Fab                       CC                 CRISIL B+      17.5    Reaffirmed
Govindam Knit Fab                       Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      39      Reaffirmed
Govindam Knit Fab                       TL                 CRISIL B+      25      Assigned
Greencrop International Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B-      52.5    Reaffirmed
Greencrop International Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL B-      36.7    Reaffirmed
Greencrop International Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      10.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Hariom Cotgin Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
Hyderabad Power Installations Pvt Ltd   Overdraft          CRISIL BB      60      Assigned
Indian Minerals and Granite Company     TL                 CRISIL BB+     13.9    Reaffirmed
Indian Peroxide Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL B+      620     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Integral Industries Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB+     210     Reaffirmed
Integral Industries Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     150     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd   Overdraft          CRISIL BBB     10      Reaffirmed
J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd   Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB     106     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    74.6    Reaffirmed
JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd                 CC*                CRISIL A-      1875    Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with non-fund based limit
JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL A-      670     Reaffirmed
JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL A-      715     Reaffirmed
JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      61.3    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
K. S. Motors Pvt Ltd                    Proposed Inventory CRISIL B       81.6    Assigned
                                        Funding
K. S. Motors Pvt Ltd                    Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       335     Assigned
                                        Fac
K. S. Motors Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       110     Assigned
K. S. Motors Pvt Ltd                    Rupee TL           CRISIL B       30      Assigned
K. S. Motors Pvt Ltd                    WC TL              CRISIL B       31.9    Assigned
Leo Timber Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B       33.5    Reaffirmed
Leo Timber Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       6.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Meghmani Industries Ltd                 CC*                CRISIL A       750     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with foreign bill purchase and export packing credit for 
 Rs 15.00 crore and Rs 10.0 crore, respectively.
Meghmani Industries Ltd                 CC**               CRISIL A       50      Reaffirmed
**Fully interchangeable with demand loan, foreign bill purchase,
 export packing credit, and purchase of bills
Meghmani Industries Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       165     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Meghmani LLP                            CC*                CRISIL A-      229.1   Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit & Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs 8 crore
Meghmani LLP                            CC                 CRISIL A-      31.2    Reaffirmed
Meghmani Pigments                       CC*                CRISIL A-      325     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 14.5 crore
Mehta Alloys Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     82.5    Reaffirmed
Mehta Alloys Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5.9     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mehta Alloys Ltd                        Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     4.5     Assigned
Muthu Gold House                        CC                 CRISIL BB      285     Reaffirmed
Muthu Gold House                        LT Loan            CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Muthu Gold House                        Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      25      Assigned
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds              CRISIL AAA     1350000 Reaffirmed
Development
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Tax-Free Bonds     CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed
Development
Navicom Technology International Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
Neel Industries Pvt Ltd                 CC^                CRISIL BBB+    20      Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Neel Industries Pvt Ltd                 CC^^               CRISIL BBB+    40      Reaffirmed
^^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan; changeable one-way with 
 letter of credit and bank guarantee (BG)
Neel Industries Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB+    10      Reaffirmed
Neel Industries Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    45      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
NHB Ball and Roller Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     400     Reaffirmed
NHB Ball and Roller Ltd                 Corporate Loan     CRISIL BB+     329.8   Reaffirmed
NHB Ball and Roller Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB+     34      Reaffirmed
Nomax Electrical Steel Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B       160     Assigned
Nouveaux Industries Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Reaffirmed
Nouveaux Industries Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL B+      17      Reaffirmed
Orissa State Seeds Corporation Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB+     400     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd             CC                 CRISIL A+      1500    Reaffirmed
Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CRISIL A+      600     Reaffirmed
Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd                   Line of Credit     CRISIL B       105     Reaffirmed
Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd               Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     400     Reaffirmed
Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
RKS Motor Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    70      Reaffirmed
RKS Motor Pvt Ltd                       Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB-    780     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
RKS Motor Pvt Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    100     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
RKS Motor Pvt Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    300     Assigned
RNV Industries Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     750     Reaffirmed
S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB     40      Reaffirmed
S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd      Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     5       Reaffirmed
S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BBB     135     Reaffirmed
Sathe Synthetics (Prop. Rakesh Fuels    CC                 CRISIL B+      125     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd)
Sathe Synthetics (Prop. Rakesh Fuels    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      2       Assigned
Pvt Ltd)                                Loan Fac
Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     45      Reaffirmed
Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     13.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB+     9       Reaffirmed
Shir Aaurthor Cotton Modern Rice Mill   CC                 CRISIL BB      170     Reaffirmed
Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL D       90      Reaffirmed
Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       189.6   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL D       6.7     Reaffirmed
Shivangi Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      4.1     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shivangi Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BB      7.2     Assigned
Shivangi Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Assigned
Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shri S. M. Autade Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    93      Reaffirmed
Shyam Gramodyog Sansthan                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shyamshree Residency Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      7       Reaffirmed
SN Enviro - Tech Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     55      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Sona Rice Industries                    CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Sree Raghavendra Enterprises            TL                 CRISIL BB+     9.1     Reaffirmed
Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys          CC                 CRISIL B       75      Reaffirmed
Sri Seetharama Raw and Boiled Rice Mill CC                 CRISIL BB-     56      Reaffirmed
Sri Seetharama Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     2.5     Reaffirmed
Sri Seetharama Raw and Boiled Rice Mill SME Credit         CRISIL BB-     2.5     Reaffirmed
Sri Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled    CC                 CRISIL BB-     58.5    Reaffirmed
Rice Mill
Sri Ushaswini Rice Industries           CC                 CRISIL BB-     74.6    Reaffirmed
Sri Ushaswini Rice Industries           LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     15.4    Reaffirmed
Stark Communications Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB+     70      Reaffirmed
Steel Strong Valves India Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Reaffirmed
Steel Strong Valves India Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Super Tex Mills India Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Reaffirmed
Super Tex Mills India Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     54.1    Reaffirmed
Swastik Enterprises - New Delhi         Bill Discounting   CRISIL B-      90      Reaffirmed
Swastik Enterprises - New Delhi         CC                 CRISIL B-      65      Reaffirmed
Swastik Enterprises - New Delhi         SME Gold Card      CRISIL B-      5       Reaffirmed
Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Vaishnavi Global Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd                   Overdraft          CRISIL BB      2.7     Reaffirmed
Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd                   Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      4.3     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB      4.1     Reaffirmed
Venati Suresh Reddy                     Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B+      80      Assigned
                                        Fac
Venati Suresh Reddy                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Yash Technologies Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       2000    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
