CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 13

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 15000 Reaffirmed Credit# #includes sub-limits of Rs.20 crore for export bills discounting, Rs.18.6 crore for financial guarantees/standby letters of Credit, and Rs.2 crore for pre-shipment finance under export orders Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 7320 Reaffirmed Credit$^ $Fully interchangeable with foreign bill purchase (FBP)/ foreign bill discounting (FBD) and packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) ^Includes standby limit of Rs.12.2 crore under UCO Banks UCO Expo Gold Card Scheme. Ashish Chemicals LOC# CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank guarantee CTM Textile Mills Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed D. Jamnadas and Co. BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed D. Jamnadas and Co. LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 97 Reaffirmed Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Godrej Consumer Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 7500 Assigned Hyderabad Power Installations Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Indian Minerals and Granite Company Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 44 Reaffirmed Credit Indian Minerals and Granite Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Integral Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed under LOC J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A3+ 170 Reaffirmed J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 44 Reaffirmed Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 30.4 Reaffirmed Credit Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Discounting JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 303.9 Reaffirmed K. S. Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 51.5 Assigned K. S. Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 160 Assigned Leo Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Meghmani Industries Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Meghmani Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed Fac Meghmani Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Meghmani LLP LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 55 Reaffirmed Meghmani Pigments BG CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Mehta Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Rural One-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Development Programme National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP (Enhanced from CRISIL A1+ 330000 Reaffirmed Development Rs.27000 Crore) Navicom Technology International Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Neel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with BG up to Rs.1 crore Neel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with BG up to Rs.1 crore NHB Ball and Roller Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 510 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 2500 Reaffirmed *Interchageable with letter of credit amounting Rs 160 crore and buyers credit amounting Rs 70 crore Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 6000 Reaffirmed Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed RNV Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1250 Reaffirmed Sathe Synthetics (Prop. Rakesh Fuels Foreign CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Pvt Ltd) Documentary Bills Purchase Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shivangi Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Shoppers Stop Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shri S. M. Autade Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 227 Reaffirmed Shyamshree Residency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 71 Reaffirmed Shyamshree Residency Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed SN Enviro - Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 705 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ SN Enviro - Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Sree Raghavendra Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Sree Raghavendra Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Steel Strong Valves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Steel Strong Valves India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Super Tex Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.9 Reaffirmed Venati Suresh Reddy BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijit Auto Agency India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Abhijit Auto Agency India Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Ashish Chemicals Export Packing CRISIL A- 58 Reaffirmed Credit* * Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs 3 crores Ashish Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 4.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajoria Agro Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Bajoria Agro Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Bajoria Agro Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Bhojwani Universal Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Discounting CTM Textile Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed CTM Textile Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CTM Textile Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 261.9 Reaffirmed D. Jamnadas and Co. CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 73 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 69.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Flags Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 220 Reaffirmed Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Gargo Motors CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ *Interchangeable with non-fund based limit Gargo Motors Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL B+ Scheme(e-DFS) Gargo Motors TL CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Garuda Autocraft Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Govindam Knit Fab CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Govindam Knit Fab Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 39 Reaffirmed Govindam Knit Fab TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Greencrop International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 52.5 Reaffirmed Greencrop International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 36.7 Reaffirmed Greencrop International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hariom Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Power Installations Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Indian Minerals and Granite Company TL CRISIL BB+ 13.9 Reaffirmed Indian Peroxide Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 620 Upgraded from CRISIL B Integral Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Integral Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB 106 Reaffirmed Fac Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 74.6 Reaffirmed JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1875 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund based limit JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 670 Reaffirmed JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 715 Reaffirmed JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 61.3 Assigned Loan Fac K. S. Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL B 81.6 Assigned Funding K. S. Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 335 Assigned Fac K. S. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Assigned K. S. Motors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned K. S. Motors Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 31.9 Assigned Leo Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 33.5 Reaffirmed Leo Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meghmani Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with foreign bill purchase and export packing credit for Rs 15.00 crore and Rs 10.0 crore, respectively. Meghmani Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with demand loan, foreign bill purchase, export packing credit, and purchase of bills Meghmani Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 165 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meghmani LLP CC* CRISIL A- 229.1 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit & Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs 8 crore Meghmani LLP CC CRISIL A- 31.2 Reaffirmed Meghmani Pigments CC* CRISIL A- 325 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 14.5 crore Mehta Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Mehta Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mehta Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned Muthu Gold House CC CRISIL BB 285 Reaffirmed Muthu Gold House LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Muthu Gold House Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 25 Assigned National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 1350000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Tax-Free Bonds CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Development Navicom Technology International Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan; changeable one-way with letter of credit and bank guarantee (BG) Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Neel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NHB Ball and Roller Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 329.8 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34 Reaffirmed Nomax Electrical Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Assigned Nouveaux Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Nouveaux Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed Orissa State Seeds Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RKS Motor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed RKS Motor Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 780 Reaffirmed Fac RKS Motor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac RKS Motor Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned RNV Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Reaffirmed S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed Sathe Synthetics (Prop. Rakesh Fuels CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd) Sathe Synthetics (Prop. Rakesh Fuels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Pvt Ltd) Loan Fac Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 9 Reaffirmed Shir Aaurthor Cotton Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 189.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6.7 Reaffirmed Shivangi Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.1 Assigned Loan Fac Shivangi Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 7.2 Assigned Shivangi Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri S. M. Autade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 93 Reaffirmed Shyam Gramodyog Sansthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyamshree Residency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed SN Enviro - Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sona Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sree Raghavendra Enterprises TL CRISIL BB+ 9.1 Reaffirmed Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Sri Seetharama Raw and Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 56 Reaffirmed Sri Seetharama Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Seetharama Raw and Boiled Rice Mill SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled CC CRISIL BB- 58.5 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Sri Ushaswini Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 74.6 Reaffirmed Sri Ushaswini Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15.4 Reaffirmed Stark Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Steel Strong Valves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Steel Strong Valves India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Tex Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Super Tex Mills India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 54.1 Reaffirmed Swastik Enterprises - New Delhi Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Swastik Enterprises - New Delhi CC CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Swastik Enterprises - New Delhi SME Gold Card CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 2.7 Reaffirmed Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 4.3 Reaffirmed Limits Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.1 Reaffirmed Venati Suresh Reddy Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Fac Venati Suresh Reddy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Yash Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 2000 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 