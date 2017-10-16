CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Engineers BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Aditya Engineers LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Ashida Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Industries - Raipur BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Chemgems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Chemgems India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 1 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Creemos International Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Credit Creemos International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Dewars Garage Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Dewars Garage Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed G.D. Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Ganpati Mega Builders India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed HMC MM Auto Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A1+ 75 Reaffirmed Discounting# #Interchangeable with bank guarantee and Stand by letter of credit to the extent of Rs. 7.5 Crore IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Kalpataru Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Kalpataru Exports Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Lalit Mining And Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Maks Technologies Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Discounting Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Mercury Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Purchase Mercury Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Forward Mercury Industries Ltd Revolving LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Mpower Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Mpower Infratech India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Assigned under LOC Murali Export House Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Purchase Murali Export House Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned PD Rice Udyog BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Poysha Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Prakruti Life Science Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 10.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Premsons And Poddars Trucking Company Overdraft CRISIL A4 16.5 Assigned LLP Rathi Chempels Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ S K B Project India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Sagar Agencies BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shafeeq Shameel and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shafeeq Shameel and Co. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4 Shafeeq Shameel and Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sharda Cropchem Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 21 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Sharda Cropchem Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 50 Upgraded from Discounting Fac CRISIL A1 Sharda Cropchem Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Sharda Cropchem Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Sharda Cropchem Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A1 Shri Ram Rice Unit Packing Credit CRISIL A4 240 Reaffirmed SJS Healthcare Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 SLC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 107 Reaffirmed Credit SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed SSIPL Retail Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed SSIPL Retail Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with buyer's credit of maximum 180 days Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Credit Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Purchase Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Vallabh Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 265 Reaffirmed Vasavi Plast Industries LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating VIL International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. K. Enterprises - Biharsharif CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed A.R.T. Fabrication Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed AAR DEE Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed AAR DEE Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed AAR DEE Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditya Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 226 Reaffirmed Fac Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3.5 Reaffirmed ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 190 Reaffirmed ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 88 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 142 Reaffirmed Asharfi Gramodyog Sansthan CC CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Asharfi Gramodyog Sansthan Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Ashida Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 30500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 122205.4Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 53544.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 70000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 70528 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Industries - Raipur CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Bhagwati Industries - Raipur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac issuer Not Cooperating Bhagwati Industries - Raipur TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Blessings Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Blessings Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 290 Reaffirmed Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Hospital TL CRISIL D 1300 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Chemgems India Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Chemgems India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 18 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Chemgems India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 51.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Chemgems India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 23 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Chemgems India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 6.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Creemos International Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Creemos International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Creemos International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Dakshineswar Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 29.2 Reaffirmed Dakshineswar Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 47.8 Reaffirmed Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dewars Garage Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dewars Garage Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 135.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Dewars Garage Ltd TL CRISIL B- 42 Downgraded from CRISIL B G.D. Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating G.D. Buildtech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 6.6 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Ganpati Foods CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Ganpati Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Ganpati Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 122.8 Reaffirmed Ganpati Mega Builders India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed HMC MM Auto Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 75 Reaffirmed HMC MM Auto Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HMC MM Auto Ltd TL* CRISIL AA 95 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Buyer's credit and LC to the extent of Rs. 9.5 Crore Indo Silicon Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac J. S. R. M. Foods CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed J. S. R. M. Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. S. R. M. Foods TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 610 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Katheri Industrial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Katheri Industrial Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Komplete Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Property Komplete Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishan Kumar and Co. - Kaithal CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Lalit Mining And Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Maks Technologies CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Maks Technologies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac issuer Not Cooperating Manan Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Manan Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mandovi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BBB- Mandovi Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from Funding CRISIL BBB- Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mayan Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Mercury Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Mercury Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 14.1 Reaffirmed Mercury Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Purchase Mercury Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 16.4 Reaffirmed Mercury Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mercury Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Milan Tannery CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Milan Tannery Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 32 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Milan Tannery LT Loan CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Milan Tannery Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 13 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL BB- Mpower Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Mubarak Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed N. R. Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Assigned Nalanda Builders and Developers India CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Nalanda Builders and Developers India Overdraft CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Nalanda Builders and Developers India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 230 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Nalanda Builders and Developers India TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Nityashraddha Lifecare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pacific Plastic Industries CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Pacific Plastic Industries TL CRISIL BB 9.7 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Panama Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Panama Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac issuer Not Cooperating Panama Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 2000 Reaffirmed Patil and Company BG CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Patil and Company CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating PD Rice Udyog CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed PD Rice Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pipe & Metal (India) CC CRISIL D 57.5 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Pipe & Metal (India) Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 42.5 Reaffirmed Limits issuer Not Cooperating Poysha Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Prakruti Life Science Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Premsons And Poddars Trucking Company TL CRISIL B+ 33.5 Assigned LLP Premsons And Poddars Trucking Company Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned LLP Premsons And Poddars Trucking Company Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 96.5 Assigned LLP Fac Ramji Lal and Sons CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Rathi Chempels Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rathi Chempels Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 12.5 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL BB- S K B Project India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed S K B Project India Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac S K B Project India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sagar Agencies CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Sagar Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sagar Agencies TL CRISIL B- 12 Reaffirmed Sai Krupa Developers TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Samadhan Kendra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac issuer Not Cooperating Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 285 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS)^ issuer Not Cooperating/^ Rs.135 million for MSIL and Rs.150 million for NEXA Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Seleno Steels Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Shafeeq Shameel and Co. Export Packing CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Shafeeq Shameel and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Shafeeq Shameel and Co. Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 27.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Shri Ram Rice Unit CC CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Rice Unit Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Singhania Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed SJS Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- SJS Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 160 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- SLC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Sony India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA 10700 Reaffirmed Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Kamatchi Traders CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Traders CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 490 Reaffirmed SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SSIPL Retail Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed SSIPL Retail Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL A- 730 Reaffirmed loan$ SSIPL Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 194.3 Reaffirmed SSIPL Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 5.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Iron Foundry Packing Credit CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Purchase Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Supreme Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Supreme Mobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd Key Loan CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 254.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Tarini Agro Foodprocess Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.8 Reaffirmed Tarini Agro Foodprocess Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42.1 Reaffirmed Tulsi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Vallabh Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB 405 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vallabh Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 33 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Vasavi Plast Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Vasavi Plast Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac issuer Not Cooperating VIL International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed issuer Not Cooperating Vipul Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 450 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha Puttur CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha Puttur TL CRISIL BBB 113.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)