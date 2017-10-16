FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 16
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 16, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 6 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 16

Reuters Staff

35 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2017.


COMPANY                                INSTRUMENT          RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                 ----------          ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Engineers                        BG                 CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Aditya Engineers                        LOC                CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A2+     10      Reaffirmed
ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A2+     70      Reaffirmed
Ashida Electronics Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A3+     50      Assigned
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     3750    Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       CP                 CRISIL A1+     150000  Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Industries - Raipur            BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Chemgems India Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL D       25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Chemgems India Pvt Ltd                  Post Shipment      CRISIL D       1       Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Creemos International Ltd               Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     12.5    Assigned
                                        Credit
Creemos International Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Dewars Garage Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4      2.5     Reaffirmed
Dewars Garage Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
G.D. Buildtech Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Ganpati Mega Builders India Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4      90      Reaffirmed
HMC MM Auto Ltd                         LOC Bill           CRISIL A1+     75      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting#
#Interchangeable with bank guarantee and Stand by letter of credit to the extent of Rs. 7.5
Crore
IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd            CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     17500   Reaffirmed
Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Kalpataru Exports                       Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Kalpataru Exports                       Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Kalpataru Exports                       Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     110     Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Lalit Mining And Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Maks Technologies                       Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      70      Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd                  Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Mercury Industries Ltd                  Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Mercury Industries Ltd                  Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     3.6     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Mercury Industries Ltd                  Revolving LOC      CRISIL A4+     1.5     Reaffirmed
Mpower Infratech India Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A3      200     Assigned
Mpower Infratech India Pvt Ltd          Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      50      Assigned
                                        under LOC
Murali Export House                     Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
                                        Purchase
Murali Export House                     Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      25      Assigned
PD Rice Udyog                           BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Poysha Packaging Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Prakruti Life Science Pvt Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL D       10.3    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Premsons And Poddars Trucking Company   Overdraft          CRISIL A4      16.5    Assigned
LLP
Rathi Chempels Pvt Ltd                  Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      27.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
S K B Project India Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     65      Reaffirmed
Sagar Agencies                          BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Shafeeq Shameel and Co.                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Shafeeq Shameel and Co.                 Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     65      Upgraded from
                                        Discounting                               CRISIL A4
Shafeeq Shameel and Co.                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Sharda Cropchem Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A1+     21      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A1
Sharda Cropchem Ltd                     Bill Purchase      CRISIL A1+     50      Upgraded from
                                        Discounting Fac                           CRISIL A1
Sharda Cropchem Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A1+     2000    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A1
Sharda Cropchem Ltd                     Overdraft          CRISIL A1+     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A1
Sharda Cropchem Ltd                     Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     9       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL A1
Shri Ram Rice Unit                      Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      240     Reaffirmed
SJS Healthcare Ltd                      Overdraft          CRISIL A3+     250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3

SLC Projects Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Exports                Export Packing     CRISIL A4      107     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd                 LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     80      Reaffirmed
SSIPL Retail Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A2+     100     Reaffirmed
SSIPL Retail Ltd                        LOC & BG@          CRISIL A2+     20      Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with buyer's credit of maximum 180 days    
Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd              Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     95      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd              Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     55      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd          BG                 CRISIL D       5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd          LOC                CRISIL D       45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Vallabh Steels Ltd                      LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     265     Reaffirmed
Vasavi Plast Industries                 LOC                CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
VIL International Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       FD Programme       FAAA           -       Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. K. Enterprises - Biharsharif         CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
A.R.T. Fabrication Industries Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
AAR DEE Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
AAR DEE Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL B+      9       Reaffirmed
AAR DEE Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      11      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Aditya Engineers                        CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt Ltd  Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB-    226     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt Ltd  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    3.5     Reaffirmed
ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL A-      190     Reaffirmed
ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      88      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL A-      142     Reaffirmed
Asharfi Gramodyog Sansthan              CC                 CRISIL B+      4       Reaffirmed
Asharfi Gramodyog Sansthan              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      6       Reaffirmed
Ashida Electronics Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB     70      Assigned
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA     30500   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     122205.4Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     53544.6 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Subordinate Debt   CRISIL AAA     5000    Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL AAA     70000   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL AAA     30000   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL AAA     70528   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     20000   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA     7000    Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Industries - Raipur            CC                 CRISIL BB      65      Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Bhagwati Industries - Raipur            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
issuer Not Cooperating
Bhagwati Industries - Raipur            TL                 CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Blessings Resorts Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
Blessings Resorts Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL D       290     Reaffirmed
Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Hospital  TL                 CRISIL D       1300    Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL B+
Chemgems India Pvt Ltd                  CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL D       45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Chemgems India Pvt Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL D       18      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Chemgems India Pvt Ltd                  Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D       51.3    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Chemgems India Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL D       23      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Chemgems India Pvt Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL D       6.7     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Creemos International Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
Creemos International Ltd               Packing Credit     CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
Creemos International Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     7.5     Assigned
Dakshineswar Rice Mill                  CC                 CRISIL B+      29.2    Reaffirmed
Dakshineswar Rice Mill                  TL                 CRISIL B+      47.8    Reaffirmed
Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd        Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB      90      Reaffirmed
Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd        Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB      90      Reaffirmed
Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dewars Garage Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL B-      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Dewars Garage Ltd                       Inventory Funding  CRISIL B-      135.5   Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL B
Dewars Garage Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL B-      42      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
G.D. Buildtech Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
G.D. Buildtech Pvt Ltd                  Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      6.6     Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Ganpati Foods                           CC                 CRISIL B+      180     Reaffirmed
Ganpati Foods                           LT Loan            CRISIL B+      2.2     Reaffirmed
Ganpati Foods                           Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+      122.8   Reaffirmed
Ganpati Mega Builders India Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
HMC MM Auto Ltd                         Overdraft          CRISIL AA      75      Reaffirmed
HMC MM Auto Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      130     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
HMC MM Auto Ltd                         TL*                CRISIL AA      95      Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Buyer's credit and LC to the extent of Rs. 9.5 Crore
Indo Silicon Electronics Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       65      Reaffirmed
Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
J. S. R. M. Foods                       CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
J. S. R. M. Foods                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
J. S. R. M. Foods                       TL                 CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     200     Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd           Proposed BG        CRISIL BB+     610     Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd           Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd           Proposed TL        CRISIL BB+     5       Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd           Rupee TL           CRISIL BB+     40      Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Katheri Industrial Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Katheri Industrial Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Komplete Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd Loan Against       CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
                                        Property
Komplete Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Krishan Kumar and Co. - Kaithal         CC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
Lalit Mining And Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL B-      50      Reaffirmed
Maks Technologies                       CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Maks Technologies                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
issuer Not Cooperating
Manan Apparels Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
Manan Apparels Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mandovi Motors Pvt Ltd                  Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB     200     Upgraded from
                                        Fac                                       CRISIL BBB-
Mandovi Motors Pvt Ltd                  Proposed Inventory CRISIL BBB     100     Upgraded from
                                        Funding                                   CRISIL BBB-
Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mayan                                   Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
Mercury Industries Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     75      Reaffirmed
Mercury Industries Ltd                  Corporate Loan     CRISIL BB+     14.1    Reaffirmed
Mercury Industries Ltd                  Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB+     25      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Mercury Industries Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     16.4    Reaffirmed
Mercury Industries Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     8.7     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mercury Industries Ltd                  Standby Line of    CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Milan Tannery                           CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Milan Tannery                           Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D       32      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Milan Tannery                           LT Loan            CRISIL D       5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Milan Tannery                           Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL D       13      Downgraded
                                        Limits                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Mpower Infratech India Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    350     Reaffirmed
Mubarak Overseas Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
N. R. Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB     125     Assigned
Nalanda Builders and Developers India   CC                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Nalanda Builders and Developers India   Overdraft          CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Nalanda Builders and Developers India   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       230     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Nalanda Builders and Developers India   TL                 CRISIL D       200     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Nityashraddha Lifecare Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Pacific Plastic Industries              CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Pacific Plastic Industries              TL                 CRISIL BB      9.7     Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Panama Papers Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B       75      Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Panama Papers Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
issuer Not Cooperating
Panama Papers Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt Ltd   NCD                CRISIL BB-     2000    Reaffirmed
Patil and Company                       BG                 CRISIL D       150     Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Patil and Company                       CC                 CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
PD Rice Udyog                           CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
PD Rice Udyog                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Pipe & Metal (India)                    CC                 CRISIL D       57.5    Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Pipe & Metal (India)                    Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL D       42.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
issuer Not Cooperating
Poysha Packaging Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
Prakruti Life Science Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL D       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Premsons And Poddars Trucking Company   TL                 CRISIL B+      33.5    Assigned
LLP
Premsons And Poddars Trucking Company   Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      13.5    Assigned
LLP
Premsons And Poddars Trucking Company   Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      96.5    Assigned
LLP                                     Fac
Ramji Lal and Sons                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
Rathi Chempels Pvt Ltd                  CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL B-      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Rathi Chempels Pvt Ltd                  Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B-      12.5    Downgraded
                                        Limits                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
S K B Project India Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
S K B Project India Pvt Ltd             Drop Line          CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
S K B Project India Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sagar Agencies                          CC                 CRISIL B-      40      Reaffirmed
Sagar Agencies                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      23      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sagar Agencies                          TL                 CRISIL B-      12      Reaffirmed
Sai Krupa Developers                    TL                 CRISIL B+      150     Assigned
Samadhan Kendra                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd               Drop Line          CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
issuer Not Cooperating
Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd               Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB+     285     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)^
issuer Not Cooperating/^ Rs.135 million for MSIL and Rs.150 million for NEXA
Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd               Rupee TL           CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Seleno Steels Ltd                       Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB      100     Assigned
Shafeeq Shameel and Co.                 Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     50      Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL B+
Shafeeq Shameel and Co.                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     55      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Shafeeq Shameel and Co.                 Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     27.5    Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL B+
Shri Ram Rice Unit                      CC                 CRISIL B       125     Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Rice Unit                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Singhania Milk Products Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
SJS Healthcare Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     90      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
SJS Healthcare Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     160     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
SLC Projects Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     180     Reaffirmed
Sony India Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL AA      10700   Reaffirmed
Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Kamatchi Traders                    CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Traders    CC                 CRISIL BB      95      Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Traders    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Lakshmi Rice Industries             CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd                 CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A-      490     Reaffirmed
SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      200     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
SSIPL Retail Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL A-      210     Reaffirmed
SSIPL Retail Ltd                        CC & WC demand     CRISIL A-      730     Reaffirmed
                                        loan$
SSIPL Retail Ltd                        LT Loan            CRISIL A-      194.3   Reaffirmed
SSIPL Retail Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      5.7     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Super Iron Foundry                      Packing Credit     CRISIL BB      200     Reaffirmed
Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd              Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
Supreme Mobiles Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      85      Reaffirmed
Supreme Mobiles Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd          CC                 CRISIL D       260     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd          Key Loan           CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL D       140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       254.5   Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B-
Tarini Agro Foodprocess Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      27.8    Reaffirmed
Tarini Agro Foodprocess Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL B+      42.1    Reaffirmed
Tulsi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Vallabh Steels Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB      405     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Vallabh Steels Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      33      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Vasavi Plast Industries                 CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Vasavi Plast Industries                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
issuer Not Cooperating
VIL International Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL C       40      Reaffirmed
issuer Not Cooperating
Vipul Motors Pvt Ltd                    Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     450     Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha Puttur CC                 CRISIL BBB     20      Reaffirmed
Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha Puttur TL                 CRISIL BBB     113.4   Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.