FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 17
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 17, 2017 / 6:37 AM / in 5 days

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 17

Reuters Staff

27 Min Read

    Oct 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.Ramanathan & Company                  BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
BLR Logistiks India Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3+     110     Reaffirmed
BLR Logistiks India Ltd                 ST Loan            CRISIL A3+     50      Reaffirmed
Chirag Goel Enterprises Pvt Ltd         LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating
Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd                Capex LOC          CRISIL A3+     12      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd                Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3+     2.8     Upgraded from
                                        Forward                                   CRISIL A3
Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A3+     6       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Federal Agro Industries Pvt Ltd         Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     155.4   Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gopal Lifesciences Unit - II            BG                 CRISIL A4+     3       Reaffirmed
Gupta Textiles                          Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     55      Upgraded from
                                        Purchase                                  CRISIL A4
Gupta Textiles                          Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     45      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4      55      Reaffirmed
J.S.R. Constructions Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      450     Assigned
Jawandsons                              Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A3+     15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Jawandsons                              Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A3+     35      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Jawandsons                              Overdraft          CRISIL A3+     45      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
KNY Projects Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Krishna Pulses and Cereals              Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Levita Granito LLP                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
NEC Packaging Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pavani Controls and Panels Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A3+     760     Reaffirmed
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating
Pavani Controls and Panels Ltd          Overdraft          CRISIL A3+     100     Assigned
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating
Pavani Controls and Panels Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A3+     100     Assigned
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating
Pobji Emporium                          Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      21      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Samal Builders Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Samal Builders Pvt Ltd                  Standby Line of    CRISIL A4+     5       Assigned
                                        Credit
Shambhu Dayal Agro Food Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     1.8     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4      8       Reaffirmed
SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4      1       Reaffirmed
SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd     LOC                CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain Educational  Overdraft          CRISIL A3+     150     Reassigned
and Cultural Trust
Sri Sarvesh Promoters                   Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      57      Reaffirmed
Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A3      60      Reaffirmed
Unique Engineers Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3+     400     Reaffirmed
Vanashree Dairy Farm                    Overdraft          CRISIL A4      7.6     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.Ramanathan & Company                  CC                 CRISIL B+      130     Assigned
APL Machinery Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Arjun Technologies India Ltd            BG                 CRISIL D       60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arjun Technologies India Ltd            CC                 CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arjun Technologies India Ltd            LOC                CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arjun Technologies India Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL D       22.8    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arjun Technologies India Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       54.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arjun Technologies India Ltd            Standby Line of    CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
BLR Logistiks India Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     670     Reaffirmed
BLR Logistiks India Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac

Chirag Goel Enterprises Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating
Designmate India Pvt Ltd                Overdraft          CRISIL D       110     Reaffirmed
Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB      41.3    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd             WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BB      30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     11.2    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd                Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB     8       Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BBB-
Espee Kumaran Textiles                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Espee Kumaran Textiles                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     3       Reaffirmed
Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     320     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB+     1250    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Federal Agro Industries Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL BB      247.9   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fireworks Productions                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Gopal Lifesciences Unit - II            CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Gopal Lifesciences Unit - II            Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     2       Reaffirmed
Gopal Lifesciences Unit - II            Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     5       Reaffirmed
Haiko Logistics India Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      115     Reaffirmed
Harshamitra Oncology Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       34.2    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Harshamitra Oncology Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B       65.8    Assigned
Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B-      15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      40      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B-      5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Indra Tubes Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      125     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Indra Tubes Pvt Ltd                     Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
J.S.R. Constructions Pvt Ltd            Overdraft          CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
Jawandsons                              CC                 CRISIL BBB     15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Jawandsons                              Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     428     Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BBB-
Jawandsons                              LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Jawandsons                              WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BBB     12      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Jewel Classic Hotels Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BBB-    500     Reaffirmed
JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd               Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB     90      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd               Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB     34.7    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BBB     80.7    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Kashmira Trader                         CC                 CRISIL BB+     110     Reaffirmed
Kataria Constructions Pvt Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kataria Constructions Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd                 Proposed CC /      CRISIL BB+     200     Reaffirmed
                                        Bills Discounting
                                        Limit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       90.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL D       75      Reaffirmed
KNY Projects Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      42.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Krishna Pulses and Cereals              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Krishna Pulses and Cereals              Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B-      75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kumar & Brothers - Buldhana             CC                 CRISIL B+      115     Assigned
Levita Granito LLP                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Levita Granito LLP                      TL                 CRISIL BB-     208     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Lovely Autos                            CC^                CRISIL BB+     300     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
^Interchangeable with WCDL; Issuer Not Cooperating
Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     242.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd           Corporate Loan     CRISIL BB-     47.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     1       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL D
Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd           Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     37.5    Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL D
Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB-     246.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Mutyam Steel Pvt Ltd                    Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
N V Kharote Constructions Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL D       78.3    Reaffirmed
N V Kharote Constructions Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL D       60      Reaffirmed
N V Kharote Constructions Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       1.7     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nagarjuna Steel Pvt Ltd                 Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB-     195     Upgraded from
                                        Financing                                 CRISIL B+
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
NEC Packaging Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
NIAE Educational Society                Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
NIAE Educational Society                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     40      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd       NCDs               CRISIL AAA     1393.6  Provisional
Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd       NCDs               CRISIL AAA     25100   Reaffirmed
Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd       NCDs               CRISIL AAA     2760    Reaffirmed
P. L. Associates                        CC                 CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
P. L. Associates                        Foreign LOC        CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Parag & Company                         CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Pavani Controls and Panels Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB     120     Reaffirmed
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating
Pobji Emporium                          Bill Discounting   CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pobji Emporium                          LT Loan            CRISIL B       9       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pobji Emporium                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       2       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     240     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Punjab Liquors Pvt Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ram Lal Aneja Foods Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ranar Agrochem Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL D       70      Reaffirmed
Ranar Agrochem Ltd                      Foreign LOC        CRISIL D       180     Reaffirmed
Ranar Agrochem Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL D       291     Reaffirmed
S. S. Gold-Unit of S. S. Chains         CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Jewellery Pvt Ltd
S. S. Gold-Unit of S. S. Chains         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Jewellery Pvt Ltd                       Loan Fac
Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd            Overdraft          CRISIL D       15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       112     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL D       163     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Samal Builders Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Samal Builders Pvt Ltd                  Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     5       Assigned
Samal Builders Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sancheti Gems and Jewellers India Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL B+
Shambhu Dayal Agro Food Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shambhu Dayal Agro Food Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      56.7    Reaffirmed
Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      32.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL B+      2.9     Reaffirmed
Shree Moraya Polymers Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Shree Moraya Polymers Pvt Ltd           Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      24.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL B+      48.8    Reaffirmed
Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain Educational  TL                 CRISIL BBB     4150    Upgraded from
and Cultural Trust                                                                CRISIL BBB-
Sri Laxmi Srinivasa Industries          CC                 CRISIL BB-     130     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Sarvesh Promoters                   CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Sarvesh Promoters                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Stellar Marine Foods                    Packing Credit     CRISIL B+      71      Assigned
Swargiya Tapeshwar Ram Kalyan Samiti    Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     170     Reaffirmed
Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd                     Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     9.5     Reaffirmed
Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BB-     48      Reaffirmed
Tirupati Wellness                       CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tirupati Wellness                       Proposed Rupee TL  CRISIL B       170     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tirupati Wellness                       Rupee TL           CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Toplon Industries Pvt Ltd               Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Toplon Industries Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       75      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B-      70      Reaffirmed
Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      8       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    220     Reaffirmed
Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd                Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd                Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    42.7    Reaffirmed
Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB-    7.3     Assigned
Unique Engineers Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     100     Reaffirmed
Vanashree Dairy Farm                    LT Loan            CRISIL B-      57.4    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.