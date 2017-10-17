CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.Ramanathan & Company BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned BLR Logistiks India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed BLR Logistiks India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Chirag Goel Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A3+ 12 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 2.8 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3 Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 6 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Federal Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 155.4 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Issuer Not Cooperating Gopal Lifesciences Unit - II BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Gupta Textiles Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4 Gupta Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed J.S.R. Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 450 Assigned Jawandsons Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A3+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Jawandsons Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Jawandsons Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 KNY Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Pulses and Cereals Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Levita Granito LLP BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D NEC Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Pavani Controls and Panels Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 760 Reaffirmed Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Pavani Controls and Panels Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Pavani Controls and Panels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Pobji Emporium Packing Credit CRISIL A4 21 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Samal Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Samal Builders Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Credit Shambhu Dayal Agro Food Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain Educational Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 150 Reassigned and Cultural Trust Sri Sarvesh Promoters Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 57 Reaffirmed Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Unique Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Vanashree Dairy Farm Overdraft CRISIL A4 7.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.Ramanathan & Company CC CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned APL Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Arjun Technologies India Ltd BG CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Arjun Technologies India Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Arjun Technologies India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Arjun Technologies India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 22.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Arjun Technologies India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 54.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Arjun Technologies India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating BLR Logistiks India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 670 Reaffirmed BLR Logistiks India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chirag Goel Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Designmate India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 41.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 11.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 8 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Espee Kumaran Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Espee Kumaran Textiles TL CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 320 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Federal Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 247.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Fireworks Productions CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gopal Lifesciences Unit - II CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Gopal Lifesciences Unit - II Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Gopal Lifesciences Unit - II Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Haiko Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed Harshamitra Oncology Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34.2 Assigned Loan Fac Harshamitra Oncology Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65.8 Assigned Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Indra Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Indra Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating J.S.R. Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Jawandsons CC CRISIL BBB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jawandsons Export Packing CRISIL BBB 428 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Jawandsons LT Loan CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jawandsons WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 12 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jewel Classic Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 34.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 80.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kashmira Trader CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Kataria Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kataria Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Kesar Petroproducts Ltd Proposed CC / CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Bills Discounting Limit Issuer Not Cooperating Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 90.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed KNY Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Pulses and Cereals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Pulses and Cereals Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kumar & Brothers - Buldhana CC CRISIL B+ 115 Assigned Levita Granito LLP CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Levita Granito LLP TL CRISIL BB- 208 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lovely Autos CC^ CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ^Interchangeable with WCDL; Issuer Not Cooperating Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 242.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 47.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 37.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 246.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mutyam Steel Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) N V Kharote Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 78.3 Reaffirmed N V Kharote Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed N V Kharote Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nagarjuna Steel Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 195 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL B+ Scheme(e-DFS) NEC Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating NIAE Educational Society Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- NIAE Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 1393.6 Provisional Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 25100 Reaffirmed Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2760 Reaffirmed P. L. Associates CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating P. L. Associates Foreign LOC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Parag & Company CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pavani Controls and Panels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Pobji Emporium Bill Discounting CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Pobji Emporium LT Loan CRISIL B 9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Pobji Emporium Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Punjab Liquors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ram Lal Aneja Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ranar Agrochem Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Ranar Agrochem Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Ranar Agrochem Ltd TL CRISIL D 291 Reaffirmed S. S. Gold-Unit of S. S. Chains CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Jewellery Pvt Ltd S. S. Gold-Unit of S. S. Chains Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Jewellery Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 112 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 163 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Samal Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Samal Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Samal Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Sancheti Gems and Jewellers India Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Shambhu Dayal Agro Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shambhu Dayal Agro Food Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56.7 Reaffirmed Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed Shree Moraya Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Shree Moraya Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48.8 Reaffirmed Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain Educational TL CRISIL BBB 4150 Upgraded from and Cultural Trust CRISIL BBB- Sri Laxmi Srinivasa Industries CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Sarvesh Promoters CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Sarvesh Promoters Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Stellar Marine Foods Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 71 Assigned Swargiya Tapeshwar Ram Kalyan Samiti Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Limits Issuer Not Cooperating Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Fac Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 48 Reaffirmed Tirupati Wellness CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tirupati Wellness Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tirupati Wellness Rupee TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Toplon Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Toplon Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Purchase Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 42.7 Reaffirmed Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 7.3 Assigned Unique Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Vanashree Dairy Farm LT Loan CRISIL B- 57.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)