CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apis India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Apis India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 545 Reaffirmed Credit Chem Mart BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Cotton World BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Cotton World Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Cotton World Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3 Cotton World LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Cotton World Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 34 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed G.V. (God Vishnu) Rice Unit Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Geo Aquatic Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed KRR Drugs And Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 M.D. Inducto Cast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Mangla Amit Builders Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Neometrix Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed P.C. Jain and Company BG CRISIL A4 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Piramal Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 90000 Assigned Piramal Housing Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 4000 Assigned PMR Construction Company Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed PMR Construction Company Overdraft CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed RKD Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned Santosh Timber Trading Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Smart Login Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed ^ Cash Credit of Rs.15 Million as sublimit of LC facility.PSR of Rs.5 Million as sublimit of CC limits. Sri Balamurugan Engineering Works Pvt BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Balamurugan Engineering Works Pvt Standby Overdraft CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac SRM Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sunjewels Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 199.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Communications Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Programme ( Including CP) TATA Sky Ltd ST Bk Fac @@ CRISIL A1+ 5980 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 @@Interchangeable with short-term loan, purchase invoicing financing, purchase bill discounting, and non-fund-based facilities Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A1 27392.8 Reaffirmed **Includes buyer's credit limit of USD2.5 crore (approx. Rs.161.6 Crore) Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1 37570 Reaffirmed # Including buyer's credit/supplier's credit limit of USD 1.8 crore. Tata Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 5000 Reaffirmed Tribhuwan Narayan Singh BG CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 84.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The South Indian Bank Ltd ST FD Programme CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 155 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A2+ 133.7 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2 UBS Infraa Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reassigned Unisex Agencies BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed UPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6500 Reaffirmed UPL Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 28.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 44 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Apis India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Apis India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 17.3 Reaffirmed Apis India Ltd Proposed CC / CRISIL BBB 17.7 Reaffirmed Bills Discounting Limit Ariyanayaki Agro Foods International CC CRISIL B+ 94 Reaffirmed Ariyanayaki Agro Foods International LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Chem Mart CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Cotton World LT Loan CRISIL BBB 4.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Cotton World Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 33.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 41300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 10000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AAr Commoptionally convertible debentureity Linked Debentures Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between long-term and short-term Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable between long-term and short-term Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 15500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA(SO) 1500 Assigned *Aggregate not to exceed Rs 150 crore Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd LT Principle CRISIL PP-MLD 1500 Assigned Protected Market AAr(SO) Linked Debentures* *Aggregate not to exceed Rs 150 crore G.V. (God Vishnu) Rice Unit CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed G.V. (God Vishnu) Rice Unit Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Geo Aquatic Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Geo Aquatic Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.4 Reaffirmed Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 120.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd BG - 250 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd CC - 200 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd TL - 64.2 Withdrawal Haveli Ram Bansi Lal CC CRISIL BB+ 72 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Haveli Ram Bansi Lal TL CRISIL BB+ 38 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Independent Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Independent Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Credit Independent Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac India Grid Trust Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed Rating K.C. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Kartikeya Paper Distributor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kay Bee Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Kedarnath Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Kedarnath Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keshav Greens CC CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Keshav Greens Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keshav Greens TL# CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed #Sub-limit for letter of credit facility to the extent of Rs 1.25 crore KRR Drugs And Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ KRR Drugs And Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 19 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 87 Assigned Loan Fac Lakshmi Float Glass Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Float Glass Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed M.D. Inducto Cast Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB M.D. Inducto Cast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 241 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB M.D. Inducto Cast Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mangla Amit Builders Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 27.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mogals Educational and Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mogals Educational and Charitable Trust Overdraft CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mogals Educational and Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Neometrix Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed P.C. Jain and Company Overdraft CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- P.C. Jain and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- RKD Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Sangameshwar Dall Mill CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Santosh Timber Trading Co. Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Shivdham Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Shivdham Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed against term deposits Shivdham Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 43 Reaffirmed Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 27 Reaffirmed Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Ram Murti Smarak Trust CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Ram Murti Smarak Trust TL CRISIL BB+ 435 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 185 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 105 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Smart Login Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Smart Login Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Smart Login Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed ^ Cash Credit of Rs.15 Million as sublimit of LC facility.PSR of Rs.5 Million as sublimit of CC limits. Sri Balamurugan Engineering Works Pvt Open CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Balamurugan Engineering Works Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Sri Dharam Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 145 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatrama Agro Tech CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B SRM Construction Overdraft CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Supreme Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Suresh Productions Entertainment LLP Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Suresh Productions Entertainment LLP Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 5500 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 7380 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 7120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TATA Sky Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CRISIL A+ 28000 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, and non-fund-based facilities TATA Sky Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd NCD Withdrawal 3600 Withdrawal Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A 2750 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between fund-based and non-fund-based limits to the extent of Rs.150 crore Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 3086 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 13431.2 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd CC CRISIL A 2900 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 18260 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd TL CRISIL A 86270 Reaffirmed The Aryan Charitable Trust KTL TL CRISIL B- 55 Assigned The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 22 Reaffirmed Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 830 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 591.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Tribhuwan Narayan Singh CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Trident Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 342 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trident Sugars Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL C 158 Reaffirmed UBS Infraa Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- UBS Infraa Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Unisex Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed UPL Ltd CC# CRISIL AA+ 11500 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable between cash credit, working capital demand loan, foreign currency non-resident (Bank) loans, packing credit in INR, packing credit in foreign currency, export bill discounting in INR and foreign currency, buyer's credit for imports and domestic purchases, and domestic sales bill discounting. UPL Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed UPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UPL Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Vaishnavi Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinayaka Microns India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41.8 Reaffirmed Vinayaka Microns India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30.5 Reaffirmed Vinayaka Microns India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinayaka Microns India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 57.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)