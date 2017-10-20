CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 20

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associated Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Apt Packaging Ltd BG CRISIL D 14 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Apt Packaging Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1500 Reaffirmed Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications Choudhary International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.3000 Crore Handfab A Living LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed Hanumant Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Jugal Kishore Kashmiri Lal LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Karuna Management Services Ltd BG CRISIL A2 85 Assigned Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Mehta & Associates - Indore Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Melt-O-Therm Furnaces Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.9 Reaffirmed NG Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1710 Assigned PCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Resinova Chemie Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Assigned S.R. Ravi BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Sadanand Gupta BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sadhu Ram Jai Parkash LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Saurabh (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1500 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 110000 Reaffirmed Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Speciality Industrial Polymers and Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Forward Speciality Industrial Polymers and LOC* CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd *Letter of credit interchangeable with Buyers credit of Rs.15 crore Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed * Guaranteed by The Tata Power Company Ltd Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 V. I. Shetty and Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Issuer Not Cooperating') Vasu Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anantha Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65.2 Reaffirmed Anantha Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 14.8 Reaffirmed Limits Apt Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL D 32.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Apt Packaging Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 11 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL B- Apt Packaging Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 27.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Apt Packaging Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 76.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Apt Packaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Apt Packaging Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 32.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Arora Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Arora Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Associated Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 30500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 122205.4Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 53544.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 70000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 70528 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications Choudhary International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Credit Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 123 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Din Dayal Purushottam Lal CC CRISIL B+ 600 Reaffirmed Handfab A Living CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from 'Stable' Handfab A Living Export Packing CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Credit Outlook revised from 'Stable' Handfab A Living LT Loan CRISIL BBB 16 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from 'Stable' Handfab A Living Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from 'Stable' Handfab A Living Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 61.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Outlook revised from 'Stable' Hanumant Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 190 Upgraded from CRISIL C Hari Om Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB ICICI Securities Ltd NCD CRISIL 500 Reaffirmed AAA/Stable J G Foundry Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating J.M. Laboratories CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed J.M. Laboratories LT Loan CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed J.M. Laboratories Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Limits Jugal Kishore Kashmiri Lal CC CRISIL BB 19 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Karuna Management Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 900 Assigned Karuna Management Services Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL BBB+ 5 Assigned Karuna Management Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 45 Assigned Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Lotus Greens Constructions Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL B 4500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+(SO) Issuer Not Cooperating Mehta & Associates - Indore Loan Against CRISIL BB 31.8 Assigned Property Melt-O-Therm Furnaces Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Melt-O-Therm Furnaces Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 43.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B N. R. Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed NG Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 Assigned Nirala Infracity (Ajmer) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 175 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- PCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. S. Fibers - Aurangabad CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned R. S. Fibers - Aurangabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Ratnam Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 14 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ratnam Poultry Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ratnam Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 76 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RBR Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Resinova Chemie Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A+ 220 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyers credit, letter of credit, bank guarantee, Working capital Demand loan Resinova Chemie Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 220 Reaffirmed Resinova Chemie Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 220 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyers credit, letter of credit, bank guarantee, Working capital Demand loan Riddhi Siddhi Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Assigned Rishi Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 205 Assigned Rishi Fibers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Loan Fac S.R. Ravi CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sadanand Gupta CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Sadhu Ram Jai Parkash CC CRISIL BB 19 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Samrat Feed Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac** CRISIL AAA 110000 Reaffirmed **Cash credit/working capital demand loan SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL 10000 Reaffirmed AAA SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL 1500 Reaffirmed AAA SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL 1250 Reaffirmed AAA SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL 5000 Reaffirmed AAA SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AAA SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed AAA SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AAA Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Shri Nirmlanand Steels Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Shri Nirmlanand Steels Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Siddhi Fibers Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 37.9 Assigned Siddhi Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Siddhi Fibers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 82.1 Assigned Loan Fac SmartCity (Kochi) Infrastructure Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Speciality Industrial Polymers and CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Speciality Industrial Polymers and Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Speciality Industrial Polymers and Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 106 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Limits Sustainable Spinning and Commodities CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sustainable Spinning and Commodities TL CRISIL BB+ 490 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 12 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BB- T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL BB 43.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona WC TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ V. I. Shetty and Company CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating V. I. Shetty and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Vasu Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 