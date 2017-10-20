FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 20
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
Politics
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 20, 2017 / 5:37 AM / 5 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 20

Reuters Staff

23 Min Read

   Oct 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Associated Ceramics Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Apt Packaging Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL D       14      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Apt Packaging Ltd                       Packing Credit     CRISIL D       6       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     3750    Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       CP                 CRISIL A1+     150000  Reaffirmed
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A3      1500    Reaffirmed
Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Choudhary International Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      2       Reaffirmed
Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      120     Reaffirmed
Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd      CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     22000   Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs.3000 Crore
Handfab A Living                        LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     55      Reaffirmed
Hanumant Construction Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      140     Reaffirmed
ICICI Securities Ltd                    CP                 CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
Jugal Kishore Kashmiri Lal              LOC                CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Karuna Management Services Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A2      85      Assigned
Krishna Constructions                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     55      Reaffirmed
Mehta & Associates - Indore             Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     15      Assigned
Melt-O-Therm Furnaces Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      1.9     Reaffirmed
NG Projects Ltd                         BG                 CRISIL A3+     1710    Assigned
PCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      80      Reaffirmed
RBR Garments Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
RBR Garments Pvt Ltd                    Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
RBR Garments Pvt Ltd                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     270     Reaffirmed
RBR Garments Pvt Ltd                    Standby Line of    CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Resinova Chemie Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A1      40      Assigned
S.R. Ravi                               BG                 CRISIL A4+     140     Reaffirmed
Sadanand Gupta                          BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Sadhu Ram Jai Parkash                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Saurabh (India) Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3      1500    Reaffirmed
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd  CP                 CRISIL A1+     110000  Reaffirmed
Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Speciality Industrial Polymers and      Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     4       Reaffirmed
Coatings Pvt Ltd                        Forward
Speciality Industrial Polymers and      LOC*               CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
Coatings Pvt Ltd
*Letter of credit interchangeable with Buyers credit of Rs.15 crore     
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd         CP                 CRISIL A1+     7000    Reaffirmed
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd         CP*                CRISIL A1+(SO) 3000    Reaffirmed
* Guaranteed by The Tata Power Company Ltd
Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd    LOC                CRISIL A4+     120     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
V. I. Shetty and Company                BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Removed from 'Issuer Not Cooperating')
Vasu Enterprises                        BG                 CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       FD Programme       FAAA           -       Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anantha Refinery Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     65.2    Reaffirmed
Anantha Refinery Pvt Ltd                Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     14.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Apt Packaging Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL D       32.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Apt Packaging Ltd                       Foreign Bill       CRISIL D       11      Downgraded
                                        Purchase                                  from CRISIL B-
Apt Packaging Ltd                       Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       27.2    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Apt Packaging Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL D       76.3    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Apt Packaging Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       0.4     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B-
Apt Packaging Ltd                       WC TL              CRISIL D       32.6    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Arora Rice Mills                        CC                 CRISIL B       160     Reaffirmed
Arora Rice Mills                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Associated Ceramics Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA     30500   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     122205.4Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     53544.6 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Subordinate Debt   CRISIL AAA     5000    Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL AAA     70000   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL AAA     30000   Reaffirmed

Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCDs               CRISIL AAA     70528   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     20000   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA     7000    Reaffirmed
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    600     Reaffirmed
Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Choudhary International Pvt Ltd         Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     240     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       123     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Din Dayal Purushottam Lal               CC                 CRISIL B+      600     Reaffirmed
Handfab A Living                        CC                 CRISIL BBB     100     Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from 'Stable'
Handfab A Living                        Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     270     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Outlook revised from 'Stable'
Handfab A Living                        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     16      Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from 'Stable'
Handfab A Living                        Standby LOC        CRISIL BBB     65      Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from 'Stable'
Handfab A Living                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     61.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Outlook revised from 'Stable'
Hanumant Construction Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B-      190     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL C
Hari Om Rice Mill Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL D       200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
ICICI Securities Ltd                    NCD                CRISIL         500     Reaffirmed
                                                           AAA/Stable
J G Foundry Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
J.M. Laboratories                       CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
J.M. Laboratories                       LT Loan            CRISIL B+      49      Reaffirmed
J.M. Laboratories                       Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      6       Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Jugal Kishore Kashmiri Lal              CC                 CRISIL BB      19      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     900     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     250     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd                Standby LOC        CRISIL BBB     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Karuna Management Services Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB+    900     Assigned
Karuna Management Services Ltd          Non-FBL            CRISIL BBB+    5       Assigned
Karuna Management Services Ltd          Standby LOC        CRISIL BBB+    45      Assigned
Krishna Constructions                   CC                 CRISIL BB      55      Reaffirmed
Lotus Greens Constructions Pvt Ltd      NCD                CRISIL B       4500    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+(SO)
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mehta & Associates - Indore             Loan Against       CRISIL BB      31.8    Assigned
                                        Property
Melt-O-Therm Furnaces Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B-      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Melt-O-Therm Furnaces Pvt Ltd           Rupee TL           CRISIL B-      43.1    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
N. R. Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB     125     Reaffirmed
NG Projects Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BBB     290     Assigned
Nirala Infracity (Ajmer) Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL D       175     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
PCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
R. S. Fibers - Aurangabad               CC                 CRISIL BB      200     Assigned
R. S. Fibers - Aurangabad               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ratnam Poultry Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     14      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Ratnam Poultry Pvt Ltd                  Open CC            CRISIL BB-     110     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Ratnam Poultry Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     76      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
RBR Garments Pvt Ltd                    Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
RBR Garments Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
RBR Garments Pvt Ltd                    Corporate Loan     CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
RBR Garments Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     0.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
RBR Garments Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB-     10.5    Reaffirmed
Resinova Chemie Ltd                     WC Demand Loan*    CRISIL A+      220     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with buyers credit, letter of credit, bank guarantee, Working capital Demand
loan
Resinova Chemie Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL A+      220     Reaffirmed
Resinova Chemie Ltd                     CC*                CRISIL A+      220     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with buyers credit, letter of credit, bank guarantee, Working capital Demand
loan
Riddhi Siddhi Cotex Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      400     Assigned
Rishi Fibers Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB      205     Assigned
Rishi Fibers Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      45      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
S.R. Ravi                               CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Sadanand Gupta                          CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Sadhu Ram Jai Parkash                   CC                 CRISIL BB      19      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Samrat Feed Mills                       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    130     Reaffirmed
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd  LT Bk Fac**        CRISIL AAA     110000  Reaffirmed
**Cash credit/working capital demand loan
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd  NCD                CRISIL         10000   Reaffirmed
                                                           AAA
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd  Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL         1500    Reaffirmed
                                                           AAA
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd  Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL         1250    Reaffirmed
                                                           AAA
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd  Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL         5000    Reaffirmed
                                                           AAA
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd  Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL         1000    Reaffirmed
                                                           AAA
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd  Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL         2000    Reaffirmed
                                                           AAA
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd  Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL         1000    Reaffirmed
                                                           AAA
Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     25      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Shri Nirmlanand Steels Casting Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Shri Nirmlanand Steels Casting Pvt Ltd  TL                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Siddhi Fibers                           Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     37.9    Assigned
Siddhi Fibers                           CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Assigned
Siddhi Fibers                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     82.1    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
SmartCity (Kochi) Infrastructure Pvt LtdTL                 CRISIL BBB+    2000    Reaffirmed
Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
Speciality Industrial Polymers and      CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Reaffirmed
Coatings Pvt Ltd
Speciality Industrial Polymers and      Corporate Loan     CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Coatings Pvt Ltd
Speciality Industrial Polymers and      Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB+     106     Reaffirmed
Coatings Pvt Ltd                        Limits
Sustainable Spinning and Commodities    CC                 CRISIL BB+     160     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sustainable Spinning and Commodities    TL                 CRISIL BB+     490     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd                    Drop Line          CRISIL BB      10      Upgraded from
                                        Overdraft Fac                             CRISIL BB-
T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd                    Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      12      Upgraded from
                                        Limits                                    CRISIL BB-
T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd                    WC Fac             CRISIL BB      150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd                    WC Loan            CRISIL BB      43.7    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd         Proposed TL        CRISIL AA-     5000    Reaffirmed
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd         TL                 CRISIL AA-     5000    Reaffirmed
Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona          CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona          WC TL              CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
V. I. Shetty and Company                CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
V. I. Shetty and Company                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vasu Enterprises                        CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.