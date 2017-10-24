FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
October 24, 2017 / 4:39 AM / in a day

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 24

Reuters Staff

17 Min Read

    Oct 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 23, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anil Santhosh & Associates              BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Anil Santhosh & Associates              Overdraft          CRISIL A4      36      Reaffirmed
Arihant Industries - Bhavnagar          BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Capital Agencies                        BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A3      19      Reaffirmed
Halbit Avionics Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      350     Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Imperial Coastal Infra                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     85      Assigned
Lalit Pipes and Pipes Ltd               BG**               CRISIL A4+     370     Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with letter of credit & buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.13 crore
Lalit Pipes and Pipes Ltd               Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     310     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac

Lorem Tiles Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Narol Textile Infrastructure & Enviro   BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Management
NPG Rice Mill Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
R.F. Exports                            Foreign            CRISIL A4      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
R.F. Exports                            Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      150     Reaffirmed
S.R.V. Home Appliances Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
S.R.V. Home Appliances Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Safari Industries India Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A2      195     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd     LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A1+     97.9    Reaffirmed
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A1+     102.1   Reaffirmed
Sumit Gas Agencies Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd                           CP                 CRISIL A1+     50000   Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 2625 Crore) 
Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Tata Sons Ltd                           FD Programme       FAAA                   Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anil Santhosh & Associates              Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+      24      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd                Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       150     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Arihant Industries - Bhavnagar          CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
Balamurugan Automobiles                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Balamurugan Enterprises                 Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB-     15      Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Balamurugan Enterprises                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     4.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Balamurugan Enterprises                 Loan Against       CRISIL BB-     30.5    Assigned
                                        Property
Capital Agencies                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Capital Agencies                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    70      Reaffirmed
Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    33.3    Reaffirmed
Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BBB-    77.7    Reaffirmed
Creative Propack Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Creative Propack Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Entertainment City Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    6750    Reaffirmed
Entertainment City Ltd                  TL^                CRISIL BBB-    1250    Assigned
^Proposed loan
Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     60      Reaffirmed
Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     40      Reaffirmed
Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     92      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd                Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB     8       Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Fibro Plast Corporation                 Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL B+      198     Reaffirmed
Fibro Plast Corporation                 CC                 CRISIL B+      200     Reaffirmed
Fibro Plast Corporation                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      52      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
GBKC Fashions                           CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
GBKC Fashions                           LT Loan            CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B-      85      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B-      125     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd                WC Demand Loan     CRISIL B-      40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D

IMPS Educational Trust                  TL                 CRISIL BB      64.6    Assigned
Lalit Pipes and Pipes Ltd               CC#                CRISIL BB      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
#Interchangeable with bank guarantee, letter of credit & buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 7
crore
Lalit Pipes and Pipes Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      590     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+

Lorem Tiles Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      29      Reaffirmed
Lorem Tiles Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL B+      29.6    Reaffirmed
Lorem Tiles Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      1.4     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
M R Industries - Jaipur                 CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
M R Industries - Jaipur                 TL                 CRISIL B+      53.5    Reaffirmed
Narol Textile Infrastructure & Enviro   TL                 CRISIL B+      624.8   Reaffirmed
Management
NPG Rice Mill Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      235     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
NRTMT (India) Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Assigned
NRTMT (India) Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB      70      Assigned
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd               Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     27.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd               Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     5       Assigned
                                        Fac
R.F. Exports                            Rupee TL           CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Ralas Motors                            CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ralas Motors                            Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB+     120     Downgraded
                                        Financing                                 from CRISIL
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)                             BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ralas Motors                            Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     30      Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
S.R.V. Home Appliances Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     165     Reaffirmed
Safari Industries India Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB+    669.1   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Safari Industries India Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BBB+    35.9    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Sai Tirupati Properties                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Santosh W/O Sh. Vinod Kumar Warehouse   TL                 CRISIL BB-     78.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sengunthar Mills Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      90      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Sengunthar Mills Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      24.7    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B-
Shetrunjay Dyeing and Weaving Mills Ltd CC                 CRISIL BB+     130     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Shetrunjay Dyeing and Weaving Mills Ltd Rupee TL           CRISIL BB+     490     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B+      140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd     Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL AA-     1600    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A+
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL AA-     476.9   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A+
Sumit Gas Agencies Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      33      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Swastik Enterprise - Ahmedabad          CC                 CRISIL B       80      Assigned
Swastik Enterprise - Ahmedabad          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       50      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Swastik TradeLink Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Assigned
Tata Sons Ltd                           Overdraft          CRISIL AAA     500     Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd                           NCDs               CRISIL AAA     10445   Withdrawal
Tata Sons Ltd                           NCDs               CRISIL AAA     243050  Reaffirmed
Ujjawala Power Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    49      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ujjawala Power Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    1528.6  Reaffirmed
Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      370     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Venus Industrial Corporation            Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     90      Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BB
Vishal Papertech India Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      160     Reaffirmed
Vishal Papertech India Ltd              Corporate Loan     CRISIL BB      27.3    Reaffirmed
Vishal Papertech India Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      2.4     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vishal Papertech India Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB      110.3   Reaffirmed

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

