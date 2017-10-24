CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 24

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Santhosh & Associates BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Anil Santhosh & Associates Overdraft CRISIL A4 36 Reaffirmed Arihant Industries - Bhavnagar BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Capital Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 19 Reaffirmed Halbit Avionics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Imperial Coastal Infra BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned Lalit Pipes and Pipes Ltd BG** CRISIL A4+ 370 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit & buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.13 crore Lalit Pipes and Pipes Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 310 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lorem Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Narol Textile Infrastructure & Enviro BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Management NPG Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed R.F. Exports Foreign CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase R.F. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed S.R.V. Home Appliances Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed S.R.V. Home Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Safari Industries India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 195 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 97.9 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 102.1 Reaffirmed Sumit Gas Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2625 Crore) Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tata Sons Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Santhosh & Associates Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed Fac Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Fac Arihant Industries - Bhavnagar CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Balamurugan Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Balamurugan Enterprises Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Balamurugan Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac Balamurugan Enterprises Loan Against CRISIL BB- 30.5 Assigned Property Capital Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Capital Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 33.3 Reaffirmed Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 77.7 Reaffirmed Creative Propack Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Creative Propack Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Entertainment City Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6750 Reaffirmed Entertainment City Ltd TL^ CRISIL BBB- 1250 Assigned ^Proposed loan Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 92 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 8 Reaffirmed Credit Fibro Plast Corporation Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B+ 198 Reaffirmed Fibro Plast Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Fibro Plast Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GBKC Fashions CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned GBKC Fashions LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 85 Upgraded from CRISIL D Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 125 Upgraded from CRISIL D Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D IMPS Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 64.6 Assigned Lalit Pipes and Pipes Ltd CC# CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ #Interchangeable with bank guarantee, letter of credit & buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 7 crore Lalit Pipes and Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 590 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Lorem Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 29 Reaffirmed Lorem Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 29.6 Reaffirmed Lorem Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M R Industries - Jaipur CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed M R Industries - Jaipur TL CRISIL B+ 53.5 Reaffirmed Narol Textile Infrastructure & Enviro TL CRISIL B+ 624.8 Reaffirmed Management NPG Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 235 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NRTMT (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned NRTMT (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Fac R.F. Exports Rupee TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Ralas Motors CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Ralas Motors Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 120 Downgraded Financing from CRISIL Scheme(e-DFS) BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Ralas Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating S.R.V. Home Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Safari Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 669.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Safari Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 35.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sai Tirupati Properties Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B Santosh W/O Sh. Vinod Kumar Warehouse TL CRISIL BB- 78.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sengunthar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sengunthar Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Shetrunjay Dyeing and Weaving Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shetrunjay Dyeing and Weaving Mills Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 490 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1600 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 476.9 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Sumit Gas Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 33 Upgraded from CRISIL B Swastik Enterprise - Ahmedabad CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Swastik Enterprise - Ahmedabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Swastik TradeLink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 10445 Withdrawal Tata Sons Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 243050 Reaffirmed Ujjawala Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 49 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ujjawala Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1528.6 Reaffirmed Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 370 Assigned Loan Fac Venus Industrial Corporation Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Vishal Papertech India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Vishal Papertech India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 27.3 Reaffirmed Vishal Papertech India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Papertech India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 110.3 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.