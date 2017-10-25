FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
October 25, 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 25

Reuters Staff

30 Min Read

    Oct 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 24, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A2      300     Reaffirmed
Ambadi Investments Pvt Ltd              CP                 CRISIL A1+     1370    Reaffirmed
Enhanced From Rs.17 Crore; @ Rs..120 crore being transferred to Ambadi Investments Pvt Ltd from
Murugappa Holdings Ltd (MHL) upon merger of the two entities.
Ashoka Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     3750    Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       CP                 CRISIL A1+     150000  Reaffirmed 
C J S Specialty Chemicals Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A2      250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
C. J. Shah and Co                       LOC*               CRISIL A1      8820    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
* Interchangeable with buyer's credit of Rs 125 crore
City Union Bank Ltd                     CD                 CRISIL A1+     2500    Reaffirmed
Dmsons Metal Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3+     780     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Gawar Construction Ltd                  CP                 CRISIL A1      250     Reaffirmed
Gawar Construction Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A1      9150    Reaffirmed
Gawar Construction Ltd                  Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1      400     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Glittek Granites Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     1.5     Reaffirmed
Glittek Granites Ltd                    Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Glittek Granites Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Glittek Granites Ltd                    Standby Export     CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Packing Credit
Godrej Properties Ltd                   CP                 CRISIL A1+     12500   Assigned
Grand Bazaar Developers LLP             BG                 CRISIL A4+     17.5    Assigned
IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd              LOC*               CRISIL A1+     1400    Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Rs 20 crore for bank guarantee
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     75000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     75000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     75000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP                 CRISIL A1+     4500    Reaffirmed
ITC Ltd                                 ST Bk Fac**        CRISIL A1+     7500    Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee.
Kamac Engineers Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      200     Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     20000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed 
*Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     55000   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     30000   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     20000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     90000   Reaffirmed 
Larsen and Toubro Ltd                   ST Debt Programme  CRISIL A1+     80000   Reaffirmed
(Enhanced From 6000 Crore) 
Lindsay International Pvt Ltd           Bill Purchase-     CRISIL A4+     100     Downgraded
                                        Discounting Fac                           from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lindsay International Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4+     90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lucas Indian Service Ltd                CP                 CRISIL A1+     50      Reaffirmed
Lucas Indian Service Ltd                BG#                CRISIL A1+     100     Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with letter of credit of up to Rs.5 crore
Lucas Indian Service Ltd                Bill Discounting   CRISIL A1+     580     Reaffirmed
Lucas Indian Service Ltd                LOC^               CRISIL A1+     50      Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Megha Plast Pvt Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     40000   Reaffirmed
Numaligarh Refinery Ltd                 LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     700     Reaffirmed
Numaligarh Refinery Ltd                 Proposed LOC#      CRISIL A1+     300     Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Numaligarh Refinery Ltd                 Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Pal and Paul Builders Ltd               Overdraft          CRISIL A4      50      Reassigned
Issuer Not Cooperating
Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A3      2       Reaffirmed
Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A2      2.5     Reaffirmed
Sharda Road Lines                       BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed

Shree Gopal Concrete Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     19.2    Reaffirmed
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Gopal Concrete Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A2+     180     Reaffirmed
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A2+     2840    Reaffirmed
Shyam Plastic Industries                LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd                 CP                 CRISIL A2+     150     Reaffirmed
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A2+     250     Reaffirmed
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A2+     2900    Reaffirmed
Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A3      15      Reaffirmed
Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A3+     62.5    Reaffirmed
United Polymers                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       FD Programme       FAAA           0       Reaffirmed
Larsen and Toubro Ltd                   FD Programme       FAAA           0       Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    725     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BBB+    1975    Reaffirmed
Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd          NCD                CRISIL BBB+    1500
                                                           (SO)
Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
Arin Tea Pvt Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BB+     52.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arin Tea Pvt Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BB+     137.1   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd          NCD                CRISIL BBB+    70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd          NCD                CRISIL BBB+    180     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ashoka Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Ashoka Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd           Loan Against       CRISIL BB-     150     Reaffirmed
                                        Property
Ashoka Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Aurangabad Thermocol Plates &           CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Upgraded from
Containers Pvt Ltd                                                                CRISIL B
Aurangabad Thermocol Plates &           Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      70      Upgraded from
Containers Pvt Ltd                                                                CRISIL B
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA     30500   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     122205.4Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     53544.6 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     1000    Assigned
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL AAA     70000   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL AAA     30000   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCDs               CRISIL AAA     70528   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     20000   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Subordinate Debt   CRISIL AAA     5000    Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Lower Tier- II     CRISIL AAA     7000    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds
Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      81.7    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      18.3    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Bhushan Automobiles Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Bhushan Automobiles Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      14      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dmsons Metal Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     220     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Gawar Construction Ltd                  BG**               CRISIL A       950     Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with fund- based facilities
Gawar Construction Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL A       550     Reaffirmed
Gawar Construction Ltd                  CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A       950     Reaffirmed
Glittek Granites Ltd                    Packing Credit     CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
Grand Bazaar Developers LLP             TL                 CRISIL BB-     430     Assigned
Grand Bazaar Developers LLP             Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     402.5   Assigned
HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd     Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     3500    Reaffirmed
Hi- Tech Satluj Motors Pvt Ltd          Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB-     132.4   Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Hi- Tech Satluj Motors Pvt Ltd          Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     67.6    Reaffirmed
IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd              Proposed TL        CRISIL AA+     1680    Reaffirmed
IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL AA+     1570    Reaffirmed
ITC Ltd                                 LT Bk Fac*         CRISIL AAA     10000   Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable between cash credit limit, working capital demand loan, export packing credit
(rupee and foreign currency), inland bill discounting, short-term line of credit, packaging
credit, and forwarding credit.
Jeyachandran Industries Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB+     110     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
JSR Mulbagal Tollways Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B-      100     Assigned
Kamac Engineers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     4750    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac*
*Interchangeable with short term facilities
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AAA     8250    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          NCDs               CRISIL AAA     32000   Reaffirmed 
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed 
                                        Issue
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA     34250   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL AAA     600     Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     35150   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                NCDs               CRISIL AAA     199376  Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     7911    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Nifty- Linked      CRISIL PP- MLD 3291    Reaffirmed
                                        Debentures         AAAr
Larsen and Toubro Ltd                   LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     850000  Reaffirmed
Larsen and Toubro Ltd                   NCDs               CRISIL AAA     30000   Withdrawal
Larsen and Toubro Ltd                   NCDs               CRISIL AAA     24500   Reaffirmed 
(Reduced From 2475 Crore)
Larsen and Toubro Ltd                   Inflation- linked  CRISIL AAA     1000    Reaffirmed
                                        Capital- indexed
                                        NCD 
Lord Krishna Rice Mills - Gangoh        CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Lucas Indian Service Ltd                NCD                CRISIL AA      250     Reaffirmed
Lucas Indian Service Ltd                CC*                CRISIL AA      250     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan of upto Rs.3 crore
Megha Plast Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Momai Apparels Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB+    270     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Momai Apparels Ltd                      Foreign LOC        CRISIL BBB+    55      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      500     Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      19500   Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     Subordinate Debt   CRISIL AA      317.8   Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      3652.7  Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     Subordinate Debt   CRISIL AA      230.392 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      37.8    Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      39.2    Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      51.8    Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      768.9   Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      926.2   Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      910.2   Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     Subordinate Bond   CRISIL AA      1000    Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      13000   Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     Subordinate Bond   CRISIL AA      437.571 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     Subordinate Bond   CRISIL AA      232.879 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     Subordinate Bond   CRISIL AA      209.3   Reaffirmed
Namaste Airport Services Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B+      35      Assigned
Nashik Municipal Corporation            Proposed TL        CRISIL AA-     4000    Reaffirmed
Numaligarh Refinery Ltd                 CC*                CRISIL AAA     4500    Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan
Numaligarh Refinery Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     500     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Pal and Paul Builders Ltd               Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+      200     Upgraded from
                                        Fac                                       CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pasupala Foods Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Assigned
Pasupala Foods Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      35      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
PHI Learning Pvt Ltd                    CC/Overdraft Fac   CRISIL B       80      Assigned
Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     60      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    410     Reaffirmed
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd                        Cash TL            CRISIL BBB-    30.5    Reaffirmed
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    17.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Porwal Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Porwal Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL B+      26.5    Reaffirmed
Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB+    200     Reaffirmed
Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd               Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+    99.9    Reaffirmed
Renganayagi Varatharaj College of       LT Loan            CRISIL D       200     Downgraded
Engineering                                                                       from CRISIL B-
Saketh Automobiles                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Saketh Automobiles                      TL                 CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
Samal Auto India Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
Samal Auto India Pvt Ltd                Channel Financing  CRISIL BB      257.5   Reaffirmed
Samal Auto India Pvt Ltd                Line of Credit     CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Samal Auto India Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      120     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sharda Road Lines                       CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Sharda Road Lines                       Proposed BG        CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Shree Gopal Concrete Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      520     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Gopal Concrete Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB      280     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Gopal Concrete Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10.8    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      350     Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd           CC                 CRISIL A-      2500    Reaffirmed
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd           Proposed TL        CRISIL A-      846.4   Reaffirmed
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd           TL                 CRISIL A-      269.3   Reaffirmed
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd           TL*                CRISIL A-      540     Reaffirmed
* INR equivalent of USD 12 million
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd           TL#                CRISIL A-      84.4    Reaffirmed
# INR equivalent of USD 1.875 million
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd           TL^                CRISIL A-      149.9   Reaffirmed
^ INR equivalent of USD 3.332 million
Shyam Plastic Industries                CC                 CRISIL B       45      Reaffirmed
Shyam Plastic Industries                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       4       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shyam Plastic Industries                TL                 CRISIL B       21      Assigned
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL A-      2500    Reaffirmed
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd                 Proposed TL        CRISIL A-      1960.8  Reaffirmed
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL A-      238.8   Reaffirmed
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd                 TL*                CRISIL A-      690.9   Reaffirmed
* INR equivalent of USD 14.1 million
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd                 TL#                CRISIL A-      514.5   Reaffirmed
# INR equivalent of USD 10.5 million
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd                 TL^                CRISIL A-      245     Reaffirmed
^ INR equivalent of USD 5.0 million
Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    140     Reaffirmed
Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    28.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BBB-    40      Assigned
Solitaire Drugs and Pharma Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Solitaire Drugs and Pharma Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     9       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Solitaire Drugs and Pharma Pvt Ltd      Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     51      Assigned
Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      110     Reaffirmed
Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
South India Warehouse Corporation       LT Loan            CRISIL B+      54      Assigned
South India Warehouse Corporation       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      16      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd                  NCD                CRISIL AAA     1060    Provisional
                                                           (SO)^
^A prefix of 'Provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of
specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation by the issuer,
without which the rating would either have been different or not assigned ab initio. This is in
compliance with a May 6, 2015, directive by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI),
'Standardising the term, rating symbol, and manner of disclosure with regard to conditional/
provisional/ in-principle ratings assigned by credit rating agencies (CRAs)' 
Tata Advanced Materials Ltd             CC*                CRISIL A+      3600    Reaffirmed
*interchangeable with Packing Credit/Overdraft/Bill discounting /Letter of credit /Bank
Guarantee
Tata Advanced Materials Ltd             TL                 CRISIL A+      500     Reaffirmed
Tata Advanced Materials Ltd             NCD                CRISIL AA+     1000    Reaffirmed
Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB     75      Reaffirmed
Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     7.3     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
United Polymers                         CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Reaffirmed
Vibhav Farms                            WC TL              CRISIL D       11.1    Assigned
Vibhav Farms                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       8.2     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Vibhav Farms                            LT Loan            CRISIL D       45.7    Assigned
Vibhav Farms                            Open CC            CRISIL D       25      Assigned
Vidya Bharati Educational Trust         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     100     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Yardi Prabhu Consultants and Valuers    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
