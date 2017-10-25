CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Ambadi Investments Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1370 Reaffirmed Enhanced From Rs.17 Crore; @ Rs..120 crore being transferred to Ambadi Investments Pvt Ltd from Murugappa Holdings Ltd (MHL) upon merger of the two entities. Ashoka Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed C J S Specialty Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ C. J. Shah and Co LOC* CRISIL A1 8820 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ * Interchangeable with buyer's credit of Rs 125 crore City Union Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Dmsons Metal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 780 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Gawar Construction Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A1 9150 Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Glittek Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Glittek Granites Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Glittek Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Glittek Granites Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Godrej Properties Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 12500 Assigned Grand Bazaar Developers LLP BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs 20 crore for bank guarantee INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed ITC Ltd ST Bk Fac** CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee. Kamac Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced From 6000 Crore) Lindsay International Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Lindsay International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Lucas Indian Service Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Lucas Indian Service Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with letter of credit of up to Rs.5 crore Lucas Indian Service Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 580 Reaffirmed Lucas Indian Service Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee Megha Plast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Numaligarh Refinery Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Numaligarh Refinery Ltd Proposed LOC# CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Numaligarh Refinery Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pal and Paul Builders Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 50 Reassigned Issuer Not Cooperating Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating PJ Margo Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Sharda Road Lines BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Shree Gopal Concrete Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19.2 Reaffirmed Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Gopal Concrete Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2840 Reaffirmed Shyam Plastic Industries LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2900 Reaffirmed Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 62.5 Reaffirmed United Polymers BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA 0 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd FD Programme FAAA 0 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 725 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1975 Reaffirmed Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 1500 (SO) Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Arin Tea Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Arin Tea Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 137.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ashoka Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ashoka Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Property Ashoka Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aurangabad Thermocol Plates & CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Containers Pvt Ltd CRISIL B Aurangabad Thermocol Plates & Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from Containers Pvt Ltd CRISIL B Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 30500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 122205.4Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 53544.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 1000 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 70000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 70528 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier- II CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed Bonds Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 81.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Bhushan Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Bhushan Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dmsons Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gawar Construction Ltd BG** CRISIL A 950 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with fund- based facilities Gawar Construction Ltd CC CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A 950 Reaffirmed Glittek Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Grand Bazaar Developers LLP TL CRISIL BB- 430 Assigned Grand Bazaar Developers LLP Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 402.5 Assigned HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 3500 Reaffirmed Hi- Tech Satluj Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 132.4 Reaffirmed Fac Hi- Tech Satluj Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 67.6 Reaffirmed IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 1680 Reaffirmed IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 1570 Reaffirmed ITC Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between cash credit limit, working capital demand loan, export packing credit (rupee and foreign currency), inland bill discounting, short-term line of credit, packaging credit, and forwarding credit. Jeyachandran Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating JSR Mulbagal Tollways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Kamac Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 4750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable with short term facilities Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 8250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 32000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Issue Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 34250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 600 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 35150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 199376 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7911 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty- Linked CRISIL PP- MLD 3291 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Larsen and Toubro Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 850000 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 30000 Withdrawal Larsen and Toubro Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 24500 Reaffirmed (Reduced From 2475 Crore) Larsen and Toubro Ltd Inflation- linked CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Capital- indexed NCD Lord Krishna Rice Mills - Gangoh CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Lucas Indian Service Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed Lucas Indian Service Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan of upto Rs.3 crore Megha Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Momai Apparels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Momai Apparels Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 19500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CRISIL AA 317.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 3652.7 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CRISIL AA 230.392 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 37.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 39.2 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 51.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 768.9 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 926.2 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 910.2 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 13000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 437.571 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 232.879 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 209.3 Reaffirmed Namaste Airport Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Nashik Municipal Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Numaligarh Refinery Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Numaligarh Refinery Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pal and Paul Builders Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Pasupala Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Pasupala Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac PHI Learning Pvt Ltd CC/Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 80 Assigned Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating PJ Margo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 410 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 30.5 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Porwal Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Porwal Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.5 Reaffirmed Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 99.9 Reaffirmed Renganayagi Varatharaj College of LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Downgraded Engineering from CRISIL B- Saketh Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Saketh Automobiles TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Samal Auto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Samal Auto India Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 257.5 Reaffirmed Samal Auto India Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Samal Auto India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Loan Fac Sharda Road Lines CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sharda Road Lines Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Shree Gopal Concrete Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 520 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Gopal Concrete Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 280 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Gopal Concrete Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2500 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 846.4 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 269.3 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 540 Reaffirmed * INR equivalent of USD 12 million Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL# CRISIL A- 84.4 Reaffirmed # INR equivalent of USD 1.875 million Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL^ CRISIL A- 149.9 Reaffirmed ^ INR equivalent of USD 3.332 million Shyam Plastic Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Shyam Plastic Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Plastic Industries TL CRISIL B 21 Assigned Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2500 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 1960.8 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A- 238.8 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 690.9 Reaffirmed * INR equivalent of USD 14.1 million Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL# CRISIL A- 514.5 Reaffirmed # INR equivalent of USD 10.5 million Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL^ CRISIL A- 245 Reaffirmed ^ INR equivalent of USD 5.0 million Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 28.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Solitaire Drugs and Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Solitaire Drugs and Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Solitaire Drugs and Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 51 Assigned Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac South India Warehouse Corporation LT Loan CRISIL B+ 54 Assigned South India Warehouse Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Loan Fac Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 1060 Provisional (SO)^ ^A prefix of 'Provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation by the issuer, without which the rating would either have been different or not assigned ab initio. This is in compliance with a May 6, 2015, directive by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), 'Standardising the term, rating symbol, and manner of disclosure with regard to conditional/ provisional/ in-principle ratings assigned by credit rating agencies (CRAs)' Tata Advanced Materials Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 3600 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with Packing Credit/Overdraft/Bill discounting /Letter of credit /Bank Guarantee Tata Advanced Materials Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Tata Advanced Materials Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac United Polymers CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Vibhav Farms WC TL CRISIL D 11.1 Assigned Vibhav Farms Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8.2 Assigned Loan Fac Vibhav Farms LT Loan CRISIL D 45.7 Assigned Vibhav Farms Open CC CRISIL D 25 Assigned Vidya Bharati Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Yardi Prabhu Consultants and Valuers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 