FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 26
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 26, 2017 / 5:37 AM / in 2 days

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 26

Reuters Staff

32 Min Read

    Oct 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     1.5     Reaffirmed
Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd             Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     0.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd             Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     60      Assigned
Balaji Paper and Newsprint Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Balaji Paper and Newsprint Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4      87.5    Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Balaji Paper and Newsprint Pvt Ltd      Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      55.3    Assigned;
                                        Loan Fac                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Bharti Airtel Ltd                       Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A1+     1350    Reaffirmed
Bharti Airtel Ltd                       LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
Bharti Airtel Ltd                       CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A3+     1       Reaffirmed
Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd        Foreign Demand     CRISIL A3+     80      Reaffirmed
                                        Bill Purchase
Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A3+     15      Reaffirmed
Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd        Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     60      Reaffirmed
C P Rama Rao                            BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reassigned
Carson Overseas                         Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     37.5    Reaffirmed
Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     7000    Reaffirmed
                                        CP)
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd                 ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd                 ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd                 ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     48000   Reaffirmed
                                        CP)
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd              ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd              ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd              ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
                                        CP)
India Infoline Finance Ltd              ST Debt Issue^     CRISIL A1+     90000   Assigned
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
India Infoline Finance Ltd              ST Debt Issue^     CRISIL A1+     60000   Withdrawal
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
India Infoline Finance Ltd              ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     70500   Reaffirmed
                                        CP)
(Enhanced from 7000 Crore)
Innovative Interiors Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
J B Ecotex LLP                          BG                 CRISIL A4+     36.5    Reaffirmed
Khatuco Export India Pvt Ltd            Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Krishna Sai Exports                     Export Packing     CRISIL A3+     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Krishna Sai Exports                     Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3+     12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Krishna Sai Exports                     Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3+     25      Reaffirmed
Krishnasai Granites (India) Pvt Ltd     Export Packing     CRISIL A3+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Krishnasai Granites (India) Pvt Ltd     LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     40      Reaffirmed
Ktex NonWovens Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      21.9    Assigned
L.G. Industries                         LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
L.G. Industries                         Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4+     7.5     Reaffirmed
L.G. Industries                         Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A4+     12.5    Assigned
Mamta Transformers Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd                  ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     35000   Reaffirmed 
Mitthan Lal Marketing Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
MLJ Impex Ltd                           LOC                CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
MLM (India) Ltd                         LOC                CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     0.7     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural One-Year CDs       CRISIL A1+     100000  Reaffirmed
Development                             Programme
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP                 CRISIL A1+     400000  Reaffirmed
Development
Enhanced from Rs. 33000 Crore
Navdeep Construction Company            BG                 CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
Navdeep Construction Company            Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed

Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A2      10      Reaffirmed
Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd    Export Packing     CRISIL A2      550     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd    Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2      65.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd    LOC                CRISIL A2      30      Reaffirmed
Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd    Packing Credit     CRISIL A2      150     Reaffirmed
Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd    Standby Line of    CRISIL A2      110     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Phaloudi Constructions and              BG                 CRISIL A4+     160     Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raj Conbuild Ltd                        Proposed BG        CRISIL A4      35      Assigned
Raj Conbuild Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Assigned
Raj Conbuild Ltd                        Overdraft          CRISIL A4      29      Assigned
RMA Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL A4      56      Assigned
S.V.C. Projects Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LOC       CRISIL A3      250     Assigned
S.V.C. Projects Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      360     Assigned
Sarathas                                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A2      120     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Satija Motors Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Shreyans Industries Ltd                 LOC & BG           CRISIL A3      400     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Ramraja Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust    Overdraft          CRISIL A4      45      Reaffirmed
SPL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A3+     985     Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry          BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reassigned
Stalwart Technik Pvt Ltd                Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Subha Technical Services Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     29      Assigned
T.K. Basheer & Co.                      BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Assigned
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 CP Programme       CRISIL A1+ (SO)25000   Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs.3950 Crore
TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     45      Reaffirmed
Topline Infra Projects Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     380     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
United Spirits Ltd                      CP                 CRISIL A1+     15000   Assigned
Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd       Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      45      Reaffirmed
Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme       FAAA           1000    Reaffirmed
Development

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A S Pharma Pvt. Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB      112.5   Reaffirmed
Anitha Cashews                          CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
Anitha Cashews                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     0.6     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Anitha Cashews                          TL                 CRISIL BB-     8.6     Reaffirmed
Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      14.2    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Balaji Paper and Newsprint Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B-      250     Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Balaji Paper and Newsprint Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL B-      191.3   Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Balaji Paper and Newsprint Pvt Ltd      WC TL              CRISIL B-      35.9    Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Bansal Foods (India)                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     45      Assigned
Bansal Foods (India)                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
Beekay Auto Pvt Ltd                     Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     460     Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Beekay Auto Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     16.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Beekay Auto Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BB+     18.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bharti Airtel Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL AA+     3850    Reaffirmed
Bharti Airtel Ltd                       LOC & BG           CRISIL AA+     14180   Reaffirmed
Bharti Airtel Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL AA+     2725    Reaffirmed
Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB     20      Reaffirmed
Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd        Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     30      Reaffirmed
Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     14      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
C P Rama Rao                            Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Carson Overseas                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     17.5    Reaffirmed
Carson Overseas                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
EMAAR Developers And Builders Pvt Ltd   Project Loan       CRISIL B+      200     Reaffirmed
Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    120     Reaffirmed
Godriwala Plastics Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      135     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BB      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac          CRISIL BBB+    6735    Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    1265    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    2220    Assigned
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    3750    Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    2250    Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    500     Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    3500    Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    2500    Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    2250    Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      10000   Reaffirmed
Innovative Interiors Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     26      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Innovative Interiors Pvt Ltd            Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
J B Ecotex LLP                          CC                 CRISIL BB+     300     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
J B Ecotex LLP                          TL                 CRISIL BB+     983.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Jai Hanuman Rice Industries             CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
Jai Hanuman Rice Industries             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     27      Reaffirmed
Jai Hanuman Rice Industries             TL                 CRISIL BB-     3       Reaffirmed
Khatuco Export India Pvt Ltd            Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     18.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Krishna Prabhas Agro Oils Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB-     150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Krishna Sai Exports                     CC                 CRISIL BBB     15      Reaffirmed
Krishna Sai Exports                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     27.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Krishnasai Granites (India) Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB     10      Reaffirmed
Krishnasai Granites (India) Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ktex NonWovens Pvt Ltd                  WC Fac             CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
Ktex NonWovens Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B+      238.1   Assigned
L.G. Industries                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     15      Reaffirmed
L.G. Industries                         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     5       Reaffirmed
M. R Cotton Industries                  CC                 CRISIL B-      72.5    Reaffirmed
M. R Cotton Industries                  TL                 CRISIL B-      27.5    Reaffirmed
Mamta Transformers Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL AA-     2500    Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd                  NCD                CRISIL AA-     2000    Assigned
Manappuram Finance Ltd                  NCDs               CRISIL AA-     23075   Reaffirmed
Manganese Products Corporation          CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Manganese Products Corporation          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      15      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd        Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B+      30      Downgraded
                                        Financing                                 from CRISIL
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)                             BB-
Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      75      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Mitthan Lal Marketing Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
MLJ Impex Ltd                           CC                 CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
MLM (India) Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB+     155     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd         Standby LOC        CRISIL BB+     6.3     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mount Velour Rubber Works Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Mount Velour Rubber Works Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nanda Gokula Industries                 CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Reaffirmed
Narola Gems                             Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     87.5    Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Narola Gems                             Post Shipment      CRISIL BB+     12.5    Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds              CRISIL AAA     1350000 Reaffirmed
Development
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Tax-Free Bonds     CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed
Development
Navdeep Construction Company            LT Loan            CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Navdeep Construction Company            Overdraft          CRISIL BB      200     Reaffirmed
Pavan Industries -Hyderabad             CC                 CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Pavan Industries -Hyderabad             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Phaloudi Constructions and              CC                 CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ramanuj Cotton Corporation              CC                 CRISIL BB      120     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Ramanuj Cotton Corporation              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      80      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
RMA Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B+      4       Assigned
RMA Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd           Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
S.V.C. Projects Pvt Ltd                 Proposed BG        CRISIL BBB-    30      Assigned
S.V.C. Projects Pvt Ltd                 Line of Credit     CRISIL BBB-    20      Assigned
S.V.C. Projects Pvt Ltd                 Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB-    50      Assigned
                                        Fac
S.V.C. Projects Pvt Ltd                 Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BBB-    90      Assigned
                                        Fac
S.V.C. Projects Pvt Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    300     Assigned
Sarathas                                CC                 CRISIL BBB+    390     Reaffirmed
Satija Motors Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd          Overdraft          CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL D       2180    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Shree Niwas Textiles Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     100     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    360     Reaffirmed
Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd     Standby FB Limits  CRISIL BBB-    24      Reaffirmed
Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL BBB-    311     Reaffirmed
Shreyans Industries Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    210     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shreyans Industries Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    87      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shreyans Industries Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB-    303     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Ramraja Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       155     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B-
Shri Ramraja Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust    TL                 CRISIL B       50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
SPL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB     195     Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry          CC                 CRISIL BB      230     Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry          LT Loan            CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      24      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Stalwart Technik Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     2.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Stalwart Technik Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB-     7.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Subha Technical Services Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB-     31      Assigned
T.K. Basheer & Co.                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
T.K. Basheer & Co.                      CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AA (SO) 1800    Withdrawal
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AA (SO) 2000    Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AA (SO) 3000    Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AA (SO) 10000   Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AA (SO) 2500    Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AA (SO) 5000    Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL AA(SO)  7620    Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 Letter of Comfort  CRISIL AA(SO)  3900    Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL AA(SO)  1700    Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 Rupee TL           CRISIL AA(SO)  32500   Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL AA(SO)  5000    Reaffirmed
TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     55      Reaffirmed
Topline Infra Projects Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB+     140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vaels Educational Trust                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB      113.1   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Vaels Educational Trust                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      36.9    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Vels Institute of Science Technology    CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
and Advanced Studies
Vels Institute of Science Technology    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      294.2   Reaffirmed
and Advanced Studies                    Loan Fac
Vels Institute of Science Technology    TL                 CRISIL BB      135.8   Reaffirmed
and Advanced Studies
Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
Vinayaka Educational Trust              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      41.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vinayaka Educational Trust              TL                 CRISIL BB      28.1    Reaffirmed
Virendra Satija Foundation Society      TL                 CRISIL B       73.8    Reaffirmed
Viswam Educational Society              Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
                                        Fac
Viswam Educational Society              LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     49.6    Assigned
Viswam Educational Society              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     0.4     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B+      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.