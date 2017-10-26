CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Forward Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Balaji Paper and Newsprint Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Balaji Paper and Newsprint Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 87.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Balaji Paper and Newsprint Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 55.3 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Bharti Airtel Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed C P Rama Rao BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reassigned Carson Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed CP) IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 48000 Reaffirmed CP) IIFL Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed CP) India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 90000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 60000 Withdrawal ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70500 Reaffirmed CP) (Enhanced from 7000 Crore) Innovative Interiors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed J B Ecotex LLP BG CRISIL A4+ 36.5 Reaffirmed Khatuco Export India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Discounting Krishna Sai Exports Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Krishna Sai Exports Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Forward Krishna Sai Exports Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Krishnasai Granites (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Krishnasai Granites (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Ktex NonWovens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 21.9 Assigned L.G. Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed L.G. Industries Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed L.G. Industries Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Mamta Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Mitthan Lal Marketing Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed MLJ Impex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed MLM (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating National Bank For Agriculture and Rural One-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Development Programme National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed Development Enhanced from Rs. 33000 Crore Navdeep Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Navdeep Construction Company Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 550 Reaffirmed Credit Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 65.5 Reaffirmed Forward Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Credit Phaloudi Constructions and BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Raj Conbuild Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Raj Conbuild Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Raj Conbuild Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 29 Assigned RMA Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 56 Assigned S.V.C. Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 250 Assigned S.V.C. Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 360 Assigned Sarathas Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satija Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shreyans Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Ramraja Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust Overdraft CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed SPL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 985 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned Stalwart Technik Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Subha Technical Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 29 Assigned T.K. Basheer & Co. BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ (SO)25000 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.3950 Crore TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Topline Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 380 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating United Spirits Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Pharma Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 112.5 Reaffirmed Anitha Cashews CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Anitha Cashews Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anitha Cashews TL CRISIL BB- 8.6 Reaffirmed Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.2 Assigned Loan Fac Balaji Paper and Newsprint Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Balaji Paper and Newsprint Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 191.3 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Balaji Paper and Newsprint Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 35.9 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Bansal Foods (India) CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Bansal Foods (India) LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Beekay Auto Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 460 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Beekay Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Beekay Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Bharti Airtel Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 3850 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA+ 14180 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2725 Reaffirmed Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac C P Rama Rao Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Fac Carson Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Carson Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac EMAAR Developers And Builders Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Godriwala Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 6735 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1265 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 2220 Assigned Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 3750 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 2250 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 3500 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 2250 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Innovative Interiors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 26 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Innovative Interiors Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB J B Ecotex LLP CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB J B Ecotex LLP TL CRISIL BB+ 983.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Jai Hanuman Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Jai Hanuman Rice Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 27 Reaffirmed Jai Hanuman Rice Industries TL CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Khatuco Export India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 18.5 Reaffirmed Credit Krishna Prabhas Agro Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Krishna Sai Exports CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Krishna Sai Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishnasai Granites (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Krishnasai Granites (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ktex NonWovens Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Ktex NonWovens Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 238.1 Assigned L.G. Industries CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed L.G. Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed M. R Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 72.5 Reaffirmed M. R Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 27.5 Reaffirmed Mamta Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 23075 Reaffirmed Manganese Products Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Manganese Products Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded Financing from CRISIL Scheme(e-DFS) BB- Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Mitthan Lal Marketing Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed MLJ Impex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed MLM (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 155 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 6.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Mount Velour Rubber Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Mount Velour Rubber Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nanda Gokula Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Narola Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Narola Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 1350000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Tax-Free Bonds CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Development Navdeep Construction Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Navdeep Construction Company Overdraft CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Pavan Industries -Hyderabad CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Pavan Industries -Hyderabad Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned Phaloudi Constructions and CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Ramanuj Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ramanuj Cotton Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ RMA Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned RMA Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned S.V.C. Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned S.V.C. Projects Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned S.V.C. Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Fac S.V.C. Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Fac S.V.C. Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Sarathas CC CRISIL BBB+ 390 Reaffirmed Satija Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2180 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Niwas Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BBB- 24 Reaffirmed Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 311 Reaffirmed Shreyans Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shreyans Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 87 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shreyans Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 303 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Ramraja Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 155 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Shri Ramraja Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust TL CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- SPL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24 Assigned Loan Fac Stalwart Technik Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Stalwart Technik Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Subha Technical Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 31 Assigned T.K. Basheer & Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac T.K. Basheer & Co. CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA (SO) 1800 Withdrawal Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA (SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA (SO) 2500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA (SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL AA(SO) 7620 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA(SO) 3900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA(SO) 1700 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA(SO) 32500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Topline Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Vaels Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 113.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vaels Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 36.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Vels Institute of Science Technology CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed and Advanced Studies Vels Institute of Science Technology Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 294.2 Reaffirmed and Advanced Studies Loan Fac Vels Institute of Science Technology TL CRISIL BB 135.8 Reaffirmed and Advanced Studies Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Vinayaka Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 41.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinayaka Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 28.1 Reaffirmed Virendra Satija Foundation Society TL CRISIL B 73.8 Reaffirmed Viswam Educational Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Fac Viswam Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB- 49.6 Assigned Viswam Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.4 Assigned Loan Fac Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.