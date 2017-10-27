CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 27

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Investment And Exim Trade Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Credit Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 850 Reaffirmed Education Trust Overdraft CRISIL Arun Shanti A2 70 Reaffirmed Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed CCS Computers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ CCS Computers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Chemi Enterprises LLP Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Chemi Enterprises LLP Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Coastal Corporation Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed GSC Glass Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed GSC Glass Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Guiness Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 279.8 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance Corporation CP CRISIL A1+ 750000 Reaffirmed Ltd IndusInd Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 0 Reaffirmed IndusInd Bank Ltd FD Programme CRISIL A1+ 0 Reaffirmed J.P. International Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 124.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Jayarathana Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit KEC International Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 137.5 Reaffirmed Mekins Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Mother Theressa Educational Society BG CRISIL A4+ 17 Reaffirmed Nizamudeen A Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Loan Fac Nizamudeen A BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Raghava Constructions BG CRISIL A3 3500 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed under LOC Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Sankranthi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Santalall and Brothers Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Shanti Education Society Overdraft CRISIL A2 225 Reaffirmed Sharvani Ventures & Avenues Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree NM Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 133.5 Reaffirmed Credit Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed The Republic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3138 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Varahi Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Varahi Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 106.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Vintek Circuits (India) Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance Corporation FD FAAA Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 127.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 22.2 Reaffirmed Arun Shanti Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 187 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arun Shanti Education Trust TL CRISIL BBB+ 43 Reaffirmed Balajee Arun Educational Society CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Balajee Arun Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 245 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 283.5 Reaffirmed Limits Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Loan Fac Bhopal Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 138.5 Reaffirmed Fac Bramha Leisures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Bramha Leisures Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 95 Assigned Fac CCS Computers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 22 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ CCS Computers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Chemi Enterprises LLP CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Coastal Corporation Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from Gold Card CRISIL BBB- Coastal Corporation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 650 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Concept Clothing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 24.6 Assigned Concept Clothing Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 220 Assigned Credit Concept Clothing LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 5.4 Assigned Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed GSC Glass Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed GSC Glass Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guiness Securities Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Guiness Securities Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Guiness Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 190.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guiness Securities Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCDs CRISIL AAA 800720 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Bonds CRISIL AAA 465 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 59750 Reaffirmed Ltd IndusInd Bank Ltd Tier-I Bonds CRISIL AA 0 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) IndusInd Bank Ltd Tier-I Bonds CRISIL AA 0 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) IndusInd Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 0 Reaffirmed Bond Issue J. Kay Agencies CC CRISIL B- 54.5 Assigned J. Kay Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jalalabad Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Jayarathana Exports Export Packing CRISIL B 43 Reaffirmed Credit Jayarathana Exports LT Loan CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed JCBL Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed JCBL Ltd CC CRISIL D 340 Reaffirmed JCBL Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 119.2 Reaffirmed JCBL Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed JCBL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 269.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JCBL Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 141 Reaffirmed K. M. International CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned K. M. International TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 305 Reaffirmed KEC International Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 10000 Assigned Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 91.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.2 Reaffirmed M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 32.8 Reaffirmed Mekins Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Mekins Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Mistair Health And Hygiene Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Mistair Health And Hygiene Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 87 Reaffirmed Mistair Health And Hygiene Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Modern Agro Mills CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Mosaram Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Mosaram Enterprises Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Mosaram Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 82 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mother Theressa Educational Society Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Mother Theressa Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 271.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mother Theressa Educational Society TL CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Nagarwala Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Newpack Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Newpack Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Newpack Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Nizamudeen A Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32 Assigned Loan Fac Nizamudeen A CC CRISIL B 18 Assigned Parasmal Pagariya and Co CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Issuer Not Cooperating' Parasmal Pagariya and Sons CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Parasmal Pagariya and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Raghava Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1000 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Raghava Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 350 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB+ S. R. Constructions - Nashik Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ S. R. Constructions - Nashik Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 9.5 Reaffirmed Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 5.5 Reaffirmed Limits Salasar Green Energy Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sankranthi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 99 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sankranthi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Santalall and Brothers CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 34.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shah Foils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 245.9 Reaffirmed Shanti Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shanti Education Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 475 Reaffirmed Sharvani Ventures & Avenues Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 52.5 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 22 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Shree NM Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Shree NM Electricals Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) SIISA Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 17 Reaffirmed Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 159.3 Reaffirmed Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 136.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Credit The Republic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 122.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating The Republic Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating The Republic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1750 Reaffirmed Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 927.4 Reaffirmed Limits UB Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed UB Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UB Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20.3 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Varahi Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 3.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vedant Trade Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Vintek Circuits (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Vivek Agro Foods CC CRISIL BBB 210 Reaffirmed Vivek Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)