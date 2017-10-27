FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
October 27, 2017 / 7:04 AM / in a day

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 27

Reuters Staff

25 Min Read

    Oct 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 26, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Investment And Exim Trade        Proposed Packing   CRISIL A4      150     Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd                         Credit
Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     850     Reaffirmed
Education Trust             Overdraft          CRISIL Arun Shanti A2      70      Reaffirmed
Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC                CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
CCS Computers Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A3      250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
CCS Computers Pvt Ltd                   Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3      20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Chemi Enterprises LLP                   Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     140     Reaffirmed
Chemi Enterprises LLP                   Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Coastal Corporation Ltd                 Bill Purchase      CRISIL A3+     150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     3.5     Reaffirmed
GSC Glass Ltd                           BG                 CRISIL A2      50      Reaffirmed
GSC Glass Ltd                           LOC                CRISIL A2      50      Reaffirmed
Guiness Securities Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     279.8   Reaffirmed
Housing Development Finance Corporation CP                 CRISIL A1+     750000  Reaffirmed
Ltd
IndusInd Bank Ltd                        CDs               CRISIL A1+     0       Reaffirmed
IndusInd Bank Ltd                       FD Programme       CRISIL A1+     0       Reaffirmed
J.P. International                      Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4+     124.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Jayarathana Exports                     Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd          Standby Line of    CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
KEC International Ltd                   CP                 CRISIL A1+     80000   Reaffirmed
Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A3      137.5   Reaffirmed
Mekins Industries Ltd                   LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     40      Reaffirmed
Mother Theressa Educational Society     BG                 CRISIL A4+     17      Reaffirmed
Nizamudeen A                            Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      40      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Nizamudeen A                            BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Raghava Constructions                   BG                 CRISIL A3      3500    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Sankranthi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill     Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4+     8       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Santalall and Brothers                  Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     90      Reaffirmed
Shah Foils Ltd                          BG                 CRISIL A3      25      Reaffirmed
Shah Foils Ltd                          LOC                CRISIL A3      250     Reaffirmed
Shanti Education Society                Overdraft          CRISIL A2      225     Reaffirmed
Sharvani Ventures & Avenues Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur )   BG                 CRISIL A3      100     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shree NM Electricals Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A3+     70      Reaffirmed
Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd     Export Packing     CRISIL A2      133.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd     LOC                CRISIL A2      30      Reaffirmed
Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd                 Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A3+     5       Reaffirmed
The Republic Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     11.9    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A1      3138    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Varahi Ltd                              BG                 CRISIL A3      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Varahi Ltd                              LOC & BG           CRISIL A3      106.6   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Vintek Circuits (India) Pvt. Ltd.       LOC                CRISIL A4+     200     Assigned

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Housing Development Finance Corporation FD                 FAAA                   Reaffirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     127.8   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BBB     22.2    Reaffirmed
Arun Shanti Education Trust             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    187     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Arun Shanti Education Trust             TL                 CRISIL BBB+    43      Reaffirmed
Balajee Arun Educational Society        CC                 CRISIL BBB+    5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Balajee Arun Educational Society        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    245     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Reaffirmed
Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan            CRISIL BB      18      Reaffirmed
Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      283.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      80      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Bhopal Motors Pvt Ltd                   Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      138.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Bramha Leisures Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       2.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Bramha Leisures Pvt Ltd                 Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B       95      Assigned
                                        Fac
CCS Computers Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    22      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
CCS Computers Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    8       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
Chemi Enterprises LLP                   CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Coastal Corporation Ltd                 Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB     50      Upgraded from
                                        Gold Card                                 CRISIL BBB-
Coastal Corporation Ltd                 Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     650     Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BBB-
Concept Clothing                        Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    24.6    Assigned
Concept Clothing                        Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    220     Assigned
                                        Credit
Concept Clothing                        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    5.4     Assigned
Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd          Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd          Packing Credit     CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
GSC Glass Ltd                           CC                 CRISIL BBB+    80      Reaffirmed
GSC Glass Ltd                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    190     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Guiness Securities Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     300     Reaffirmed
Guiness Securities Ltd                  Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
Guiness Securities Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     190.2   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Guiness Securities Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     350000  Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     350000  Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     350000  Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     350000  Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCDs               CRISIL AAA     800720  Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation Bonds              CRISIL AAA     465     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     59750   Reaffirmed
Ltd
IndusInd Bank Ltd                       Tier-I Bonds       CRISIL AA      0       Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
IndusInd Bank Ltd                       Tier-I Bonds       CRISIL AA      0       Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
IndusInd Bank Ltd                       Infrastructure     CRISIL AA+     0       Reaffirmed
                                        Bond Issue
J. Kay Agencies                         CC                 CRISIL B-      54.5    Assigned
J. Kay Agencies                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      25.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Jalalabad Rice Exports Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     240     Reaffirmed
Jayarathana Exports                     Export Packing     CRISIL B       43      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Jayarathana Exports                     LT Loan            CRISIL B       2       Reaffirmed
JCBL Ltd                                BG                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
JCBL Ltd                                CC                 CRISIL D       340     Reaffirmed
JCBL Ltd                                Corporate Loan     CRISIL D       119.2   Reaffirmed
JCBL Ltd                                Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL D       180     Reaffirmed
JCBL Ltd                                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       269.8   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
JCBL Ltd                                Rupee TL           CRISIL D       141     Reaffirmed
K. M. International                     CC                 CRISIL B       50      Assigned
K. M. International                     TL                 CRISIL B       70      Assigned
Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     305     Reaffirmed
KEC International Ltd                   NCD                CRISIL AA-     10000   Assigned
Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    450     Reaffirmed
Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    91.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      180     Reaffirmed
M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL B+      7.2     Reaffirmed
M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      32.8    Reaffirmed
Mekins Industries Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     110     Reaffirmed
Mekins Industries Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     30      Reaffirmed
Mistair Health And Hygiene Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B+      8       Reaffirmed
Mistair Health And Hygiene Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL B+      87      Reaffirmed
Mistair Health And Hygiene Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL B+      55      Reaffirmed
Modern Agro Mills                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Assigned
Mosaram Enterprises Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     110     Reaffirmed
Mosaram Enterprises Ltd                 Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Mosaram Enterprises Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     82      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mother Theressa Educational Society     Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Mother Theressa Educational Society     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     271.3   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mother Theressa Educational Society     TL                 CRISIL BB+     180     Reaffirmed
Nagarwala Enterprises                   CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Newpack Plastics Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     65      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Newpack Plastics Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Newpack Plastics Pvt Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Nizamudeen A                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       32      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Nizamudeen A                            CC                 CRISIL B       18      Assigned
Parasmal Pagariya and Co                CC                 CRISIL BB-     150     Reaffirmed
Removed from 'Issuer Not Cooperating'
Parasmal Pagariya and Sons              CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Parasmal Pagariya and Sons              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     2.4     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BB-     11      Reaffirmed
Raghava Constructions                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    1000    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
Raghava Constructions                   Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BBB-    350     Upgraded from
                                        Fac                                       CRISIL BB+
S. R. Constructions - Nashik            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     50      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
S. R. Constructions - Nashik            Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd LT Loan            CRISIL BB      9.5     Reaffirmed
Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      5.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Salasar Green Energy Pvt Ltd            Rupee TL           CRISIL D       250     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Sankranthi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill     CC                 CRISIL BB-     99      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Sankranthi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill     LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     3       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Santalall and Brothers                  CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Shah Foils Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    600     Reaffirmed
Shah Foils Ltd                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    34.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shah Foils Ltd                          TL                 CRISIL BBB-    245.9   Reaffirmed
Shanti Education Society                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    450     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shanti Education Society                TL                 CRISIL BBB+    475     Reaffirmed
Sharvani Ventures & Avenues Pvt Ltd     Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB      52.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur )   Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB-    5       Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur )   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    190     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur )   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    22      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur )   Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Fac
Shree NM Electricals Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     280     Reaffirmed
Shree NM Electricals Ltd                Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BBB     650     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
SIISA                                   Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      150     Assigned
Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB+    17      Reaffirmed
Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL BBB+    159.3   Reaffirmed
Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     40      Reaffirmed
Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     136.9   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd                 Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
The Republic Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     122.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
The Republic Pvt Ltd                    Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     87.5    Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
The Republic Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB+     27      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd                CC                 CRISIL A-      1750    Reaffirmed
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd                Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL A-      927.4   Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
UB Ventures Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
UB Ventures Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      43.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
UB Ventures Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL B+      20.3    Reaffirmed
Varahi Ltd                              CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Varahi Ltd                              Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB-    3.4     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Vedant Trade Impex Pvt Ltd              Packing Credit     CRISIL B+      150     Assigned
Vintek Circuits (India) Pvt. Ltd.       CC                 CRISIL BB+     20      Assigned
Vivek Agro Foods                        CC                 CRISIL BBB     210     Reaffirmed
Vivek Agro Foods                        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     30      Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
