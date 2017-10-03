FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 3
#Company News
October 3, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 14 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 3

Reuters Staff

68 Min Read

    Oct 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ador Powertron Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A3+     180     Reaffirmed
Ador Powertron Ltd                      Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3+     65      Reaffirmed
Ador Powertron Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A3+     50      Reaffirmed
Ador Powertron Ltd                      Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
Alumayer India Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     275     Reaffirmed
Arya Construction                       Overdraft          CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Ashte Logistics Pvt Ltd                 Overdraft          CRISIL A3      20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A2      10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A2      35      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Baba Aerospace And Technologies Pvt Ltd BG                 CRISIL A4      5.2     Assigned
Banswara Syntex Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A2      187     Reaffirmed
Banswara Syntex Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A2      593     Reaffirmed
Basaveshwar Electricals Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
Basaveshwar Electricals Pvt Ltd         Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     110     Assigned
Bhinmal Contractors Property And Land   BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Assigned
Developers Pvt Ltd
Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4+     17.5    Reaffirmed
BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A2      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A3+     14      Reaffirmed
Celebrity Fashions Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Celebrity Fashions Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      110     Reaffirmed
Centrum Broking Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A3+     700     Reaffirmed
Centrum Broking Ltd                     Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3+     550     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A1+     3000    Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd   LOC & BG@          CRISIL A1+     12500   Reaffirmed
@Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable.
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd   Non-FBL            CRISIL A1+     25000   Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd   Proposed LOC       CRISIL A1+     144     Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd   ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     22000   Reaffirmed
                                        CP)
Creanza Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
DBR Sanjana Krishna Hospitals Pvt Ltd   Overdraft          CRISIL A4      15      Assigned
DMB Paper Mills Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Ducon Technologies India Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL D       850     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
                                        CP)
(Enhanced from Rs.500 crore) 
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   ST Prin Protected  CRISIL PP-MLD  715     Reaffirmed
                                        Market Linked      A1+r
                                        Debentures
El-Te Marine Products                   Post Shipment      CRISIL A4      140     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Ethix Natural Resources Pvt Ltd         Standby Line of    CRISIL A4      110     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Eurotek Environmental Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     130     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eurotek Environmental Pvt Ltd           Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Issuer Not Cooperating
Federal Bank Ltd                        CDs Programme      CRISIL A1+     80000   Reaffirmed
Fusion Granito Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      24      Assigned
GDPA Fastners                           Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     62      Reaffirmed
GDPA Fastners                           Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
George Maijo Industries Pvt Ltd         Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     160     Assigned
George Maijo Industries Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      Assigned
George Maijo Industries Pvt Ltd         Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     50      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
GMM Pfaudler Ltd                        BG*                CRISIL A1+     300     Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with each other
GMM Pfaudler Ltd                        LOC*               CRISIL A1+     200     Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with each other
GMM Pfaudler Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A1+     300     Reaffirmed
GMM Pfaudler Ltd                        CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     100     Reaffirmed
Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A2      5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A2      10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A2      4.8     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd              Packing Credit     CRISIL A2      240     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Golden Texo Fabs Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A2      31.7    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Gopal Cylinders                         BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gopal Cylinders Unit - III              BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hotel Marina - Shimla                   Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     75      Assigned
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     7000    Assigned
                                        CP)
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Holdings Ltd                       ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     5000    Assigned
                                        CP)
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd                 ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     48000   Assigned
                                        CP)
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd              ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     5000    Assigned
                                        CP)
India Infoline Finance Ltd              ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     70000   Assigned
                                        CP)
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd      ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     30000   Assigned
                                        CP)
India Infoline Ltd                      ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     10000   Assigned
                                        CP)
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP                 CRISIL A1+     4500    Reaffirmed
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     75000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis 
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     75000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis 
J. Nizar                                BG                 CRISIL A4      31      Assigned
Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd          Standby Line of    CRISIL A4+     15      Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kores India Ltd                         BG                 CRISIL A3+     484     Reaffirmed
Kores India Ltd                         LOC                CRISIL A3+     350     Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          ST Debt Issue      CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          ST Debt Issue      CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     55000   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     30000   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     15000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     90000   Reaffirmed
Krystal Integrated Services Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A2      430     Assigned
Lion Foods Pvt Ltd                      Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
M.I. Alloys Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     14.5    Assigned
Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd             Bill Purchase      CRISIL A3      400     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd             Export Bill        CRISIL A3      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
                                        Discounting
Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd             LOC & BG           CRISIL A3      80      Reaffirmed
Mantora Oil Products Pvt Ltd            Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A3+     490     Upgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Marupudi Anjaneyulu                     Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     35      Assigned
Marupudi Anjaneyulu                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     45      Assigned
Mauli Pattern                           Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     10      Assigned
Meet Pvt Ltd                            Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     45      Reaffirmed
Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd                      LOC*               CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating ; *Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee.
Metallic Alloys                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Metallic Alloys                         Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4+     175     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Metallic Alloys                         Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
Millennium Engineers and Contractors    LOC & BG           CRISIL A3      430     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Modern Construction Co. (Delhi)         BG                 CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
Narain Singh Bundela and Co.            BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP        LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      145     Reaffirmed
Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP        LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      100     Reaffirmed
Nemi Chem                               LOC                CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Orchid Overseas Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Orchid Overseas Pvt Ltd                 Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Orchid Overseas Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4+     47.5    Reaffirmed
Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3+     20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd               Foreign Bill       CRISIL A3+     50      Downgraded
                                        Negotiation                               from CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A3+     10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Phaloudi Constructions and              BG                 CRISIL A4+     160     Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Poddar Tyres Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A1      10      Reaffirmed
Poddar Tyres Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A1      190     Reaffirmed
Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A3      10      Assigned
Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A3      10      Assigned
Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4      35      Reassigned
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd               CP                 CRISIL A1+     60000   Assigned
Riddhi Autowheels Pvt Ltd               Overdraft          CRISIL A4      50      Assigned
Rijiya Brothers                         Export Packing     CRISIL A3      164.5   Assigned
                                        Credit
Rijiya Brothers                         Post Shipment      CRISIL A3      105.5   Assigned
                                        Credit
Rubber King Tyre Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A2      6       Reaffirmed
Rubber King Tyre Pvt Ltd                Non-FBL            CRISIL A2      4       Reaffirmed
Sai Projects (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     165     Reaffirmed
Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd          Overdraft          CRISIL A4      15      Assigned
Sanco Industries Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Sanco Industries Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     134     Reaffirmed
Rating Watch with Negative Implications')
Sanman Constructions                    BG                 CRISIL A4      11      Reaffirmed
Schiffer and Menezes India Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A2      15      Reaffirmed
Schiffer and Menezes India Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A2      45      Reaffirmed
Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd               Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A4+     13      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shir Commodities and Futures Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     350     Reaffirmed
Shir Commodities and Futures Pvt Ltd    Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd               BG^^               CRISIL A2      2000    Reaffirmed
^^USD 2.0 crores (~Rs. 135 crores) earmarked for Zee Gold DMCC
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd               Loan Equivalent    CRISIL A2      200     Reaffirmed
                                        Risk Limits
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd               BG***              CRISIL A2      700     Reaffirmed
***Rs.20 crores earmarked for Zee Gold DMCC 
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A2      2030    Reaffirmed
Shiv Aum Steels Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3      200     Assigned
Shree Pashupati Fabric Llp              BG                 CRISIL A4      35      Assigned
Shri N. Ramakrishna                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Shri Niwas Board And Paper Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Somani Fabrics                          Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Sopan O & M Company Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A3+     400     Reaffirmed
Srishti Enterprises                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     27      Assigned
SSZ Commodities Pvt Ltd                 Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A4      150     Reaffirmed
Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd              Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd              Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd             CP                 CRISIL A1+     30000   Assigned
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd       BG$                CRISIL A1+     260     Reaffirmed
$Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd       LOC#               CRISIL A1+     790     Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd       CP                 CRISIL A1+     40000   Assigned
Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd            Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3      7       Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd            Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      37.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
TVS Credit Services Ltd                 ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.600 Crore)
Ultracab (India) Ltd                    Bank Guarantee     CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Ultracab (India) Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Ultracab (India) Ltd                    LOC Bill           CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Uni Ads Ltd                             BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Vardhman Cables and Conductors          BG                 CRISIL A4      70      Reaffirmed
Vardhman Cables and Conductors          Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      210     Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Vardhman Cables and Conductors          LOC                CRISIL A4      90      Reaffirmed
Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R &  Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     90      Reaffirmed
D Institute of Science and Technology
Trust
Vibrant Fashions Pvt Ltd                Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     90      Assigned
Vinayaka Constructions                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
VIP Industries Ltd                      LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     595     Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Banswara Syntex Ltd                     FD                 FA-            200     Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd   FD                 FAA            -       Reaffirmed
Kores India Ltd                         FD                 FA-            185     Reaffirmed
Poddar Tyres Ltd                        FD                 FA             100     Withdrawal
Federal Bank Ltd                        FD Programme       CRISIL A1+     -       Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A One Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
A One Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB+    300     Assigned
Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BBB+    335     Assigned
Acme Builders Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL B+      500     Reaffirmed
Ador Powertron Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB     125     Reaffirmed
Ador Powertron Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ador Powertron Ltd                      WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BBB     40      Reaffirmed
Aksigen Hospital Care                   CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
Aksigen Hospital Care                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      70      Assigned
Alumayer India Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Andhra Bank                             Perpetual Tier-I   CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Andhra Bank                             Upper Tier-II      CRISIL AA      7200    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Andhra Bank                             Tier-I Bond Issue  CRISIL AA-     5000    Assigned
                                        (Under Basel III)
Andhra Bank                             Tier-I Bond Issue  CRISIL AA-     9000    Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
Andhra Bank                             Tier-I Bond Issue  CRISIL AA-     5000    Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
Andhra Bank                             Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AA+     10000   Assigned
                                        (Under Basel III)
Andhra Bank                             Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AA+     5000    Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
Andhra Bank                             Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AA+     5000    Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
Andhra Bank                             Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AA+     10000   Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
Andhra Bank                             Infrastructure     CRISIL AA+     10000   Reaffirmed
                                        Bond Issue
Archana Oil Industries                  CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Reaffirmed
Arya Construction                       CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Ashte Logistics Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Ashwini Traders                         CC*                CRISIL A       200     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to an extent of Rs.10 Cr
Ashwini Traders                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       76.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ashwini Traders                         TL                 CRISIL A       78.5    Reaffirmed
Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd              CC#                CRISIL BBB+    110     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
#Cash credit has a sub limit of Rs 4 crore as export packing credit/packing credit in foreign
currency
Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    165     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB
Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd              TL*                CRISIL BBB+    400     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
*Term Loan has a sub limit of Rs 5 crore of letter of credit.
Avalon Cosmetics Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     85      Reaffirmed
Avalon Cosmetics Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB     915     Reaffirmed
AVK Ispat Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB      27.8    Reaffirmed
AVK Ispat Pvt Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      92.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ayyan Fireworks Factory Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BBB-    14      Assigned
Ayyan Fireworks Factory Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB-    110     Assigned
Ayyan Fireworks Factory Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    6       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Baba Aerospace And Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      3.8     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Baba Aerospace And Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan            CRISIL B-      85      Assigned
Baba Aerospace And Technologies Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL B-      6       Assigned
Banswara Syntex Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB+    1000    Reaffirmed
Banswara Syntex Ltd                     Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    3150    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Banswara Syntex Ltd                     Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB+    3570    Reaffirmed
Basaveshwar Electricals Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Assigned
BGA Realtors                            Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Bhinmal Contractors Property And Land   Overdraft          CRISIL B       15      Assigned
Developers Pvt Ltd
Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      160     Reaffirmed
Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB      254     Reaffirmed
Bolton Petforms Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       54      Reaffirmed
Bolton Petforms Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
Bundelkhand Automobiles Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BB      5.9     Assigned
Bundelkhand Automobiles Pvt Ltd         Loan Against       CRISIL BB      70      Assigned
                                        Property
Bundelkhand Automobiles Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Assigned
Bundelkhand Automobiles Pvt Ltd         Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    106.4   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    138.6   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     164.8   Reaffirmed
BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     181.2   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Celebrity Fashions Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL B-      320     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Celebrity Fashions Ltd                  Foreign Bill       CRISIL B-      160     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Celebrity Fashions Ltd                  Funded Interest TL CRISIL B-      175     Reaffirmed
Celebrity Fashions Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      4.6     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Celebrity Fashions Ltd                  Standby Line of    CRISIL B-      87.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Celebrity Fashions Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B-      6.8     Reaffirmed
Celebrity Fashions Ltd                  WC TL              CRISIL B-      66.2    Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd   CC                 CRISIL AA-     10000   Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd   External           CRISIL AA-     691.6   Reaffirmed
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd   FB Fac             CRISIL AA-     3000    Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     1364.5  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd   Rupee TL           CRISIL AA-     4661.7  Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd   External           CRISIL AA-     42073.8 Reaffirmed
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings^
^Equivalent to USD 550 Mn @ 65.74 USD/INR rate
Chandamama Motors                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
Chandamama Motors                       Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB-     70      Assigned
                                        Fac
Creanza Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Creanza Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    90      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
Creanza Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
DBR Sanjana Krishna Hospitals Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL B+      35      Assigned
DMB Paper Mills Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
DMB Paper Mills Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL B+      130     Reaffirmed
Ducon Technologies India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL D       500     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Durga Rice Mills                        CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Durga Rice Mills                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Durga Rice Mills                        TL                 CRISIL B       18      Reaffirmed
Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd    Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       49.7    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd    Packing Credit     CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd    Post Shipment      CRISIL D       90      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       351.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL D       28.4    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd    WC Demand Loan     CRISIL D       158.9   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac^
^Interchangeable between short term and long term
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   NCD                CRISIL AA      5100    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   Preference Share   CRISIL AA      1050    Reaffirmed
                                        Issue 
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac^
^Interchangeable between short term and long term
El-Te Marine Products                   Packing Credit     CRISIL B+      200     Reaffirmed
Essma Textiles Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Reaffirmed
Eurotek Environmental Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Favourite Constructions Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Fusion Granito Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B+      200     Assigned
Fusion Granito Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Assigned
Gayatri Cotgin Corporation              CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Gayatri Cotgin Corporation              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      133     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gayatri Cotgin Corporation              Standby Line of    CRISIL B+      6       Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Gayatri Cotgin Corporation              TL                 CRISIL B+      21      Reaffirmed
GDPA Fastners                           LT Loan            CRISIL BB      3       Reaffirmed
George Maijo Industries Pvt Ltd         Proposed BG        CRISIL BB      7       Assigned
George Maijo Industries Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      235     Assigned
George Maijo Industries Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      100     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
George Maijo Industries Pvt Ltd         Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB      33      Assigned
                                        Fac
GMM Pfaudler Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL AA-     200     Reaffirmed
Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB+    57      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    6.2     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB
Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BBB+    186     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Golden Floor Furnishing Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB+    58      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Golden Floor Furnishing Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BBB+    117     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Golden International Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB+    65      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB+    60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd              Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB+    115     Upgraded from
                                        Purchase                                  CRISIL BBB
Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BBB+    118.7   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Golden Texo Fabs Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB+    369     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Golden Texo Fabs Ltd                    Foreign LOC        CRISIL BBB+    2       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Golden Texo Fabs Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB+    597.3   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Gopal Cylinders                         CC                 CRISIL B       65      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gopal Cylinders Unit - III              CC                 CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gopal Cylinders Unit - III              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Green Urja Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL A-      1900    Assigned
Grospinz Fabz Ltd                       CC*                CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of EPC of Rs.20 crore (EPC includes sublimit of PCFC of Rs.20 Crore)
Grospinz Fabz Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     105.6   Reaffirmed
Grospinz Fabz Ltd                       Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     203.8   Reaffirmed
Grospinz Fabz Ltd                       Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB-     140     Reaffirmed
Gujarat Enterprise - Mumbai             CC                 CRISIL B+      200     Assigned
Haiko Logistics India Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      115     Reaffirmed
Hegde Cashews                           CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Hegde Cashews                           LT Loan            CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Assigned
Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    77.5    Assigned
Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd               Proposed Standby   CRISIL BBB-    22.5    Assigned
                                        Line of Credit
Hotel Marina - Shimla                   LT Loan            CRISIL BB      50.9    Assigned
I M Healthcare Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B-      25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
I M Healthcare Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      15      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
I M Healthcare Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B-      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      10000   Reaffirmed
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd      NCDs               CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd      NCDs               CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd      NCDs               CRISIL AA      500     Reaffirmed
Indian Optics Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
J. Nizar                                CC                 CRISIL B       49      Assigned
J. Nizar                                Bill Discounting   CRISIL B       20      Assigned
Kamaraj College of Engineering and      LT Loan            CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Technology Managing Board
Kamaraj College of Engineering and      Overdraft          CRISIL BB      90      Reaffirmed
Technology Managing Board
Kamaraj College of Engineering and      TL                 CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Technology Managing Board
Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     305     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kores India Ltd                         CC & WC demand     CRISIL BBB     643.5   Reaffirmed
                                        loan*
*includes overdraft facility. 
Kores India Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     9.4     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac#
# sub-limit under LAP 
Kores India Ltd                         TL                 CRISIL BBB     501.3   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     6250    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac*
*Interchangeable with short term facilities
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AAA     6750    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          NCDs               CRISIL AAA     32000   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
                                        Issue
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA     34250   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL AAA     600     Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     35150   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                NCDs               CRISIL AAA     199376  Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     7911    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Nifty-Linked       CRISIL PP-MLD  3291    Reaffirmed
                                        Debentures         AAAr
Krishnaveni Film Exhibitors Pvt Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     450     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Krystal Integrated Services Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    104     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Krystal Integrated Services Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB+    346     Assigned
Lion Foods Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
M.I. Alloys Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BB-     49.1    Assigned
M.I. Alloys Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
M/s. Sri Balaji Rice Industries         CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
Mahavir Agro Foods - Karnal             CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Mahavir Agro Foods - Karnal             TL                 CRISIL B+      38.5    Reaffirmed
Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    190     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BBB-    250     Reaffirmed
Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      130.7   Assigned
Mangla Apparels India Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB     400     Reaffirmed
Manraash Processors                     BG                 CRISIL D       0.5     Reaffirmed
Manraash Processors                     CC                 CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
Manraash Processors                     LT Loan            CRISIL D       56.1    Reaffirmed
Manraash Processors                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mantora Oil Products Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB     350     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Marupudi Anjaneyulu                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
Maruti Nandan Oils Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       75      Reaffirmed
Maruti Nandan Oils Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       24      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Maruti Nandan Oils Pvt Ltd              Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B       101     Reaffirmed
Mauli Pattern                           TL                 CRISIL BB-     45      Assigned
Mauli Pattern                           Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     12      Assigned
Mauli Pattern                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     15.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Mauli Pattern                           Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     11      Assigned
Mauli Pattern                           CC                 CRISIL BB-     6.5     Assigned
MBS Services                            Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     164     Reaffirmed
Meet Pvt Ltd                            Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Meet Pvt Ltd                            Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     5       Reaffirmed
Meet Pvt Ltd                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd                      Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     86      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BB-     4       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Metallic Alloys                         CC                 CRISIL BB      475     Reaffirmed
Millennium Engineers and Contractors    TL                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Millennium Engineers and Contractors    Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB-    60      Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                 Limits
Millennium Engineers and Contractors    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    170     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Millennium Engineers and Contractors    Drop Line          CRISIL BBB-    30      Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                 Overdraft Fac
Modern Construction Co. (Delhi)         CC                 CRISIL BB      272.5   Reaffirmed
Modern Construction Co. (Delhi)         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      37.5    Assigned
Modern Stage Services Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Mpower Infratech India Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Assigned
MY Mobile Payments Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nandhana Foods Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Nandhana Foods Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Nandhana Foods Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      300     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Narain Singh Bundela and Co.            CC                 CRISIL B-      32.2    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Narain Singh Bundela and Co.            TL                 CRISIL B-      1       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP        CC                 CRISIL BBB+    322.5   Reaffirmed
Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    563.3   Reaffirmed
Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP        Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB+    1.1     Reaffirmed
Nemi Chem                               CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Nemi Chem                               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
New Age Hotels and Resorts Ltd          Overdraft          CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
New Age Hotels and Resorts Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      42      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nexgen Consultancy Pvt Ltd              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B-      7.5     Reaffirmed
Nexgen Consultancy Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      37.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nexgen Consultancy Pvt Ltd              Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B-      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Orchid Overseas Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
P. R. Fasteners Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
P. R. Fasteners Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
P. R. Fasteners Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Phaloudi Constructions and              CC                 CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Platinum Microns LLP                    TL                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Poddar Tyres Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL A-      400     Reaffirmed
Powergrid Vizag Transmission Ltd        LT Borrowing       CRISIL AAA(SO) 5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Programme^
^backed by guarantee from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB-    277.1   Assigned
Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd           Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    20      Assigned
                                        Credit
Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BBB-    65      Assigned
Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd       Bill Discounting   CRISIL C       9.5     Reaffirmed
Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd       CC                 CRISIL C       90      Reaffirmed
Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       749     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    350     Reaffirmed
Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd                     Gold Loan          CRISIL BBB-    140     Reaffirmed
Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ramachandra Modern Rice Mill            TL                 CRISIL B+      21      Assigned
Ramachandra Modern Rice Mill            Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
Ramachandra Modern Rice Mill            CC                 CRISIL B+      11      Assigned
Ramachandra Modern Rice Mill            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      58      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd               NCD                CRISIL AAA     30000   Reaffirmed
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd               NCD                CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd               NCD                CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd               NCD                CRISIL AAA     100000  Reaffirmed
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd               NCDs               CRISIL AAA(SO) 20000   Reaffirmed
Riddhi Autowheels Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      25.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Riddhi Autowheels Pvt Ltd               Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
Riddhi Autowheels Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
Riddhi Autowheels Pvt Ltd               Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B+      44.5    Assigned
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Rijiya Brothers                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    80      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Rubber King Tyre Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB+    276.5   Reaffirmed
Rubber King Tyre Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB+    60      Reaffirmed
Rubber King Tyre Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    46.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
S. D. Rice Mill                         CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
S. D. Rice Mill                         Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      2.2     Reaffirmed
S. D. Rice Mill                         TL                 CRISIL B+      1.8     Reaffirmed
S. M. Enterprises - Indore              Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     150     Assigned
Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     22.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB-     17.5    Reaffirmed
Sahu Khan Chand Foods                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     120     Assigned
Sai Projects (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B-      75      Assigned
Sanco Industries Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-@    186     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Sanman Constructions                    CC                 CRISIL B       45      Reaffirmed
Sanman Constructions                    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       4       Reaffirmed
Saritha Cotton Industries               CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Saritha Cotton Industries               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Sayak Enterprise                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Reaffirmed
Schiffer and Menezes India Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB+    180     Reaffirmed
Schiffer and Menezes India Pvt Ltd      Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    40      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Schiffer and Menezes India Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    50      Reaffirmed
Sethia Real Estate                      TL                 CRISIL BB-     200     Assigned
Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     7       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB+    525     Reaffirmed
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    835     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BBB+    650     Reaffirmed
Shiv Aum Steels Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Assigned
Shiv Aum Steels Pvt Ltd                 Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB-    250     Assigned
                                        Fac
Shree Pashupati Fabric Llp              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       7.2     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Pashupati Fabric Llp              LT Loan            CRISIL B       322.3   Assigned
Shree Pashupati Fabric Llp              CC                 CRISIL B       111.5   Assigned
Shree Radhalakshmi Cotton Pvt Ltd       CC*                CRISIL A       60      Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.3 crore
Shree Radhalakshmi Cotton Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       55      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton Corporation CC*                CRISIL A       200     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.10 crore
Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton Corporation Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       205     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Tirupati Cotton Corporation       CC*                CRISIL A       100     Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Shree Tirupati Cotton Corporation       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       55      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shri N. Ramakrishna                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     15      Reaffirmed
Shri Navalai Enterprises                CC                 CRISIL B       3.5     Assigned
Shri Navalai Enterprises                Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B       56.5    Assigned
                                        Limits
Shri Niwas Board And Paper Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Shri Niwas Board And Paper Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BB-     31.7    Reaffirmed
Shri Sangam Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       860     Reaffirmed
Niyamit Hidkal-Dam                      Loan Fac
Shri Venkateshwara Corporation          CC                 CRISIL BB-     74.8    Reaffirmed
Shri Venkateshwara Corporation          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     35.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL D       38      Reaffirmed
Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL D       34.5    Reaffirmed
Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
Sneha Enterprises - Chitradurga         Cash TL            CRISIL B       30      Assigned
Sneha Enterprises - Chitradurga         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       35      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Somani Fabrics                          Standby Line of    CRISIL BB+     12      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Sopan O & M Company Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB     50      Assigned
Southern India Aquaculture              CC                 CRISIL BBB-    45      Assigned
Southern India Aquaculture              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    55      Assigned
Sri Balaji and Co                       CC*                CRISIL A       300     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to an extent of Rs.10 Cr
Sri Balaji and Co                       LT Loan            CRISIL A       78.5    Reaffirmed
Sri Balaji and Co                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       76.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Balaji and Co                       TL                 CRISIL A       317.8   Reaffirmed
Sri Hanuman Cotton Ginners              CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing   CC                 CRISIL B-      60      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing   LT Loan            CRISIL B-      36.9    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      3.1     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Sri Venkateswara Educational Society -  TL                 CRISIL B+      75      Assigned
Nellore
Sri Venkateswara Educational Society -  Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
Nellore                                 Fac
Sri Venkateswara Educational Society -  Overdraft          CRISIL B+      23      Assigned
Nellore
Sri Venkateswara Educational Society -  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      12      Assigned
Nellore                                 Loan Fac
Srinivasa Hair Industries Pvt Ltd       Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     190     Assigned
                                        Credit
Srinivasa Hair Industries Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Srishti Enterprises                     CC                 CRISIL BB      33      Assigned
SRM Spinners Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Assigned
SRM Spinners Ltd                        LT Loan            CRISIL BB      286.5   Assigned
SSZ Commodities Pvt Ltd                 Import LOC Limit*  CRISIL B+      300     Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit for cash credit of Rs.100 million.
Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd              Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Sukhmaa Sons & Associates               CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd       CC@                CRISIL AAA     710     Reaffirmed
@ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan; fully interchangeable with non-fund-based
facilities
Surya Sales and Marketing               CC                 CRISIL BB-     85      Reaffirmed
Surya Sales and Marketing               Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     15      Reaffirmed
Swaroop Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
Taxus Infrastructure And Power Projects Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4      150     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Taxus Infrastructure And Power Projects CC                 CRISIL C       50      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
TCJ Impex Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL B       75      Assigned
Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    10      Reaffirmed
Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    96      Reaffirmed
Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd            Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB-    22      Reaffirmed
Tulsian Coal Syndicate                  CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
TVS Credit Services Ltd                 Perpetual Bonds    CRISIL A+      1000    Assigned
                                        Programme
TVS Credit Services Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     20000   Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
TVS Credit Services Ltd                 NCDs               CRISIL AA-     2000    Assigned
TVS Credit Services Ltd                 NCDs               CRISIL AA-     1000    Reaffirmed
Tyagi & Rameshwar Infrastructures       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       150     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ultracab (India) Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     130     Reaffirmed
Ultracab (India) Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
Ultracab (India) Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Uni Ads Ltd                             LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     71      Reaffirmed
Uni Ads Ltd                             Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     35      Reaffirmed
Uni Ads Ltd                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     4       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Unique Automobiles India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB+     90      Reaffirmed
V S N Estates                           Proposed TL        CRISIL B       120     Assigned
Vardhman Cables and Conductors          CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Vasavi Nirmaan Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL B       75      Reaffirmed
Vasavi Nirmaan Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vedika Agro Industries                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       12.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Vedika Agro Industries                  CC                 CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Vedika Agro Industries                  LT Loan            CRISIL B       37.5    Assigned
Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R &  LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     110     Reaffirmed
D Institute of Science and Technology
Trust
Vibrant Fashions Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
Vicky Roadways                          BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vicky Roadways                          CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vidhata Educational and Welfare Trust   TL                 CRISIL B       190     Reaffirmed
Vikas Builders                          TL                 CRISIL D       150     Reaffirmed
Vinayaka Constructions                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Vinayaka Constructions                  Overdraft          CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
VIP Industries Ltd                      CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA-     750     Reaffirmed
VIP Industries Ltd                      Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL AA-     455     Reaffirmed
William Industries Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      4       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
William Industries Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
William Industries Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       26      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

