CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ador Powertron Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Ador Powertron Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 65 Reaffirmed Ador Powertron Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Ador Powertron Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Alumayer India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 275 Reaffirmed Arya Construction Overdraft CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ashte Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Baba Aerospace And Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.2 Assigned Banswara Syntex Ltd BG CRISIL A2 187 Reaffirmed Banswara Syntex Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 593 Reaffirmed Basaveshwar Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Basaveshwar Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Bhinmal Contractors Property And Land BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 14 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Centrum Broking Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 700 Reaffirmed Centrum Broking Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed @Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable. Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 144 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed CP) Creanza Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ DBR Sanjana Krishna Hospitals Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 15 Assigned DMB Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Ducon Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 850 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed CP) (Enhanced from Rs.500 crore) Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Prin Protected CRISIL PP-MLD 715 Reaffirmed Market Linked A1+r Debentures El-Te Marine Products Post Shipment CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Credit Ethix Natural Resources Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Credit Eurotek Environmental Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Eurotek Environmental Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Issuer Not Cooperating Federal Bank Ltd CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed Fusion Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 24 Assigned GDPA Fastners Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 62 Reaffirmed GDPA Fastners Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed George Maijo Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned George Maijo Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned George Maijo Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac GMM Pfaudler Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with each other GMM Pfaudler Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with each other GMM Pfaudler Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed GMM Pfaudler Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 4.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 240 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Golden Texo Fabs Ltd BG CRISIL A2 31.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Gopal Cylinders BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Gopal Cylinders Unit - III BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Hotel Marina - Shimla Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 7000 Assigned CP) IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Holdings Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned CP) IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 48000 Assigned CP) IIFL Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned CP) India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Assigned CP) India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned CP) India Infoline Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned CP) INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis J. Nizar BG CRISIL A4 31 Assigned Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Kores India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 484 Reaffirmed Kores India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Krystal Integrated Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 430 Assigned Lion Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed M.I. Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14.5 Assigned Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Purchase Discounting Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Mantora Oil Products Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3+ 490 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Marupudi Anjaneyulu Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Marupudi Anjaneyulu BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Mauli Pattern Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Meet Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating ; *Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee. Metallic Alloys BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Metallic Alloys Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Metallic Alloys Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Millennium Engineers and Contractors LOC & BG CRISIL A3 430 Assigned Pvt Ltd Modern Construction Co. (Delhi) BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Narain Singh Bundela and Co. BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP LOC & BG CRISIL A2 145 Reaffirmed Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Nemi Chem LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Orchid Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Orchid Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Orchid Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded Negotiation from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Phaloudi Constructions and BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Poddar Tyres Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Poddar Tyres Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 190 Reaffirmed Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reassigned Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 60000 Assigned Riddhi Autowheels Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Rijiya Brothers Export Packing CRISIL A3 164.5 Assigned Credit Rijiya Brothers Post Shipment CRISIL A3 105.5 Assigned Credit Rubber King Tyre Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed Rubber King Tyre Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed Sai Projects (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Sanco Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sanco Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 134 Reaffirmed Rating Watch with Negative Implications') Sanman Constructions BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed Schiffer and Menezes India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Schiffer and Menezes India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 45 Reaffirmed Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shir Commodities and Futures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Shir Commodities and Futures Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A2 2000 Reaffirmed ^^USD 2.0 crores (~Rs. 135 crores) earmarked for Zee Gold DMCC Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG*** CRISIL A2 700 Reaffirmed ***Rs.20 crores earmarked for Zee Gold DMCC Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2030 Reaffirmed Shiv Aum Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Shree Pashupati Fabric Llp BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Shri N. Ramakrishna BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Shri Niwas Board And Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Somani Fabrics Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sopan O & M Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Srishti Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 27 Assigned SSZ Commodities Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd BG$ CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed $Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 790 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 7 Reaffirmed Forward Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 37.5 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency TVS Credit Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.600 Crore) Ultracab (India) Ltd Bank Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ultracab (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ultracab (India) Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Uni Ads Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Vardhman Cables and Conductors BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Vardhman Cables and Conductors Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 210 Reaffirmed under LOC Vardhman Cables and Conductors LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed D Institute of Science and Technology Trust Vibrant Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Vinayaka Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned VIP Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 595 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Banswara Syntex Ltd FD FA- 200 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd FD FAA - Reaffirmed Kores India Ltd FD FA- 185 Reaffirmed Poddar Tyres Ltd FD FA 100 Withdrawal Federal Bank Ltd FD Programme CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed A One Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 335 Assigned Acme Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 500 Reaffirmed Ador Powertron Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Ador Powertron Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ador Powertron Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Aksigen Hospital Care CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Aksigen Hospital Care Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Alumayer India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Andhra Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Andhra Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AA 7200 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Andhra Bank Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL AA- 5000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL AA- 9000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bond Issue Archana Oil Industries CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Arya Construction CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Ashte Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ashwini Traders CC* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to an extent of Rs.10 Cr Ashwini Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 76.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashwini Traders TL CRISIL A 78.5 Reaffirmed Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB #Cash credit has a sub limit of Rs 4 crore as export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 165 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB *Term Loan has a sub limit of Rs 5 crore of letter of credit. Avalon Cosmetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed Avalon Cosmetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 915 Reaffirmed AVK Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 27.8 Reaffirmed AVK Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 92.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ayyan Fireworks Factory Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 14 Assigned Ayyan Fireworks Factory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned Ayyan Fireworks Factory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6 Assigned Loan Fac Baba Aerospace And Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.8 Assigned Loan Fac Baba Aerospace And Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 85 Assigned Baba Aerospace And Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 6 Assigned Banswara Syntex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Banswara Syntex Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 3150 Reaffirmed Credit Banswara Syntex Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 3570 Reaffirmed Basaveshwar Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned BGA Realtors Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Bhinmal Contractors Property And Land Overdraft CRISIL B 15 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 254 Reaffirmed Bolton Petforms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 54 Reaffirmed Bolton Petforms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Bundelkhand Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5.9 Assigned Bundelkhand Automobiles Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Property Bundelkhand Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Bundelkhand Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 106.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 138.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 164.8 Reaffirmed BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 181.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Celebrity Fashions Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 320 Reaffirmed Credit Celebrity Fashions Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed Discounting Celebrity Fashions Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 175 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Celebrity Fashions Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 87.5 Reaffirmed Credit Celebrity Fashions Ltd TL CRISIL B- 6.8 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 66.2 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL AA- 691.6 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1364.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 4661.7 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL AA- 42073.8 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings^ ^Equivalent to USD 550 Mn @ 65.74 USD/INR rate Chandamama Motors CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Chandamama Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Fac Creanza Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Creanza Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Creanza Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ DBR Sanjana Krishna Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned DMB Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed DMB Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Ducon Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Durga Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Durga Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Durga Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 18 Reaffirmed Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 49.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 351.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 28.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 158.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac^ ^Interchangeable between short term and long term Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5100 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac^ ^Interchangeable between short term and long term El-Te Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Essma Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Eurotek Environmental Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Favourite Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Fusion Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Fusion Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Gayatri Cotgin Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Gayatri Cotgin Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 133 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gayatri Cotgin Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Credit Gayatri Cotgin Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed GDPA Fastners LT Loan CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed George Maijo Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 7 Assigned George Maijo Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 235 Assigned George Maijo Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac George Maijo Industries Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 33 Assigned Fac GMM Pfaudler Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 57 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 6.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 186 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Golden Floor Furnishing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 58 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Golden Floor Furnishing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 117 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Golden International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 115 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL BBB Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 118.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Golden Texo Fabs Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 369 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Golden Texo Fabs Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Golden Texo Fabs Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 597.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Gopal Cylinders CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Gopal Cylinders Unit - III CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Gopal Cylinders Unit - III Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Green Urja Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1900 Assigned Grospinz Fabz Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of EPC of Rs.20 crore (EPC includes sublimit of PCFC of Rs.20 Crore) Grospinz Fabz Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 105.6 Reaffirmed Grospinz Fabz Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 203.8 Reaffirmed Grospinz Fabz Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Gujarat Enterprise - Mumbai CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Haiko Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed Hegde Cashews CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Hegde Cashews LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Assigned Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Assigned Line of Credit Hotel Marina - Shimla LT Loan CRISIL BB 50.9 Assigned I M Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB I M Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB I M Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Indian Optics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned J. Nizar CC CRISIL B 49 Assigned J. Nizar Bill Discounting CRISIL B 20 Assigned Kamaraj College of Engineering and LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Technology Managing Board Kamaraj College of Engineering and Overdraft CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Technology Managing Board Kamaraj College of Engineering and TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Technology Managing Board Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 305 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Kores India Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL BBB 643.5 Reaffirmed loan* *includes overdraft facility. Kores India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 9.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac# # sub-limit under LAP Kores India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 501.3 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 6250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable with short term facilities Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 6750 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 32000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Issue Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 34250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 600 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 35150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 199376 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7911 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3291 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Krishnaveni Film Exhibitors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 450 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Krystal Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 104 Assigned Loan Fac Krystal Integrated Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 346 Assigned Lion Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed M.I. Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 49.1 Assigned M.I. Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned M/s. Sri Balaji Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Mahavir Agro Foods - Karnal CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Mahavir Agro Foods - Karnal TL CRISIL B+ 38.5 Reaffirmed Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130.7 Assigned Mangla Apparels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Manraash Processors BG CRISIL D 0.5 Reaffirmed Manraash Processors CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Manraash Processors LT Loan CRISIL D 56.1 Reaffirmed Manraash Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mantora Oil Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Marupudi Anjaneyulu CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Maruti Nandan Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Maruti Nandan Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maruti Nandan Oils Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 101 Reaffirmed Mauli Pattern TL CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Mauli Pattern Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Mauli Pattern Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mauli Pattern Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned Mauli Pattern CC CRISIL BB- 6.5 Assigned MBS Services Overdraft CRISIL BB- 164 Reaffirmed Meet Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Meet Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Meet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 86 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Metallic Alloys CC CRISIL BB 475 Reaffirmed Millennium Engineers and Contractors TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Millennium Engineers and Contractors Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Limits Millennium Engineers and Contractors CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned Pvt Ltd Millennium Engineers and Contractors Drop Line CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac Modern Construction Co. (Delhi) CC CRISIL BB 272.5 Reaffirmed Modern Construction Co. (Delhi) Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned Modern Stage Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Mpower Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned MY Mobile Payments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Nandhana Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Nandhana Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Nandhana Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narain Singh Bundela and Co. CC CRISIL B- 32.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Narain Singh Bundela and Co. TL CRISIL B- 1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP CC CRISIL BBB+ 322.5 Reaffirmed Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 563.3 Reaffirmed Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 1.1 Reaffirmed Nemi Chem CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Nemi Chem Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac New Age Hotels and Resorts Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating New Age Hotels and Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Nexgen Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed Nexgen Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nexgen Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Fac Orchid Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed P. R. Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed P. R. Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed P. R. Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Phaloudi Constructions and CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Platinum Microns LLP TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Poddar Tyres Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Powergrid Vizag Transmission Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Programme^ ^backed by guarantee from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 277.1 Assigned Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Credit Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL C 9.5 Reaffirmed Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL C 90 Reaffirmed Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 749 Assigned Loan Fac Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramachandra Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned Ramachandra Modern Rice Mill Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ramachandra Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned Ramachandra Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 58 Assigned Loan Fac Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA(SO) 20000 Reaffirmed Riddhi Autowheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25.5 Assigned Loan Fac Riddhi Autowheels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Riddhi Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Riddhi Autowheels Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 44.5 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Rijiya Brothers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Loan Fac Rubber King Tyre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 276.5 Reaffirmed Rubber King Tyre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Rubber King Tyre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 46.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. D. Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed S. D. Rice Mill Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 2.2 Reaffirmed S. D. Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 1.8 Reaffirmed S. M. Enterprises - Indore Overdraft CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Sahu Khan Chand Foods CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Sai Projects (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned Sanco Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB-@ 186 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sanman Constructions CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Sanman Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed Saritha Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Saritha Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sayak Enterprise CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Schiffer and Menezes India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Schiffer and Menezes India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Schiffer and Menezes India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Sethia Real Estate TL CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 525 Reaffirmed Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 835 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed Shiv Aum Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Shiv Aum Steels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Fac Shree Pashupati Fabric Llp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.2 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Pashupati Fabric Llp LT Loan CRISIL B 322.3 Assigned Shree Pashupati Fabric Llp CC CRISIL B 111.5 Assigned Shree Radhalakshmi Cotton Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.3 crore Shree Radhalakshmi Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton Corporation CC* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.10 crore Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 205 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Tirupati Cotton Corporation CC* CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Shree Tirupati Cotton Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri N. Ramakrishna CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Shri Navalai Enterprises CC CRISIL B 3.5 Assigned Shri Navalai Enterprises Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 56.5 Assigned Limits Shri Niwas Board And Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shri Niwas Board And Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 31.7 Reaffirmed Shri Sangam Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 860 Reaffirmed Niyamit Hidkal-Dam Loan Fac Shri Venkateshwara Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 74.8 Reaffirmed Shri Venkateshwara Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38 Reaffirmed Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 34.5 Reaffirmed Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Sneha Enterprises - Chitradurga Cash TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sneha Enterprises - Chitradurga Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned Loan Fac Somani Fabrics Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 12 Reaffirmed Credit Sopan O & M Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Southern India Aquaculture CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Southern India Aquaculture Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned Sri Balaji and Co CC* CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to an extent of Rs.10 Cr Sri Balaji and Co LT Loan CRISIL A 78.5 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 76.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Balaji and Co TL CRISIL A 317.8 Reaffirmed Sri Hanuman Cotton Ginners CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing LT Loan CRISIL B- 36.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sri Venkateswara Educational Society - TL CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Nellore Sri Venkateswara Educational Society - Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Nellore Fac Sri Venkateswara Educational Society - Overdraft CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned Nellore Sri Venkateswara Educational Society - Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Nellore Loan Fac Srinivasa Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 190 Assigned Credit Srinivasa Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Srishti Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 33 Assigned SRM Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned SRM Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 286.5 Assigned SSZ Commodities Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit* CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit for cash credit of Rs.100 million. Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sukhmaa Sons & Associates CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd CC@ CRISIL AAA 710 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan; fully interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Surya Sales and Marketing CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Surya Sales and Marketing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Swaroop Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Taxus Infrastructure And Power Projects Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Taxus Infrastructure And Power Projects CC CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd TCJ Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 96 Reaffirmed Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 22 Reaffirmed Tulsian Coal Syndicate CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating TVS Credit Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned Programme TVS Credit Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 20000 Assigned Loan Fac TVS Credit Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 2000 Assigned TVS Credit Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Tyagi & Rameshwar Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Assigned Loan Fac Ultracab (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Ultracab (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Ultracab (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uni Ads Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 71 Reaffirmed Uni Ads Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Uni Ads Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unique Automobiles India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed V S N Estates Proposed TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned Vardhman Cables and Conductors CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Vasavi Nirmaan Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Vasavi Nirmaan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vedika Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vedika Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Vedika Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed D Institute of Science and Technology Trust Vibrant Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Vicky Roadways BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vicky Roadways CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vidhata Educational and Welfare Trust TL CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed Vikas Builders TL CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Vinayaka Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Vinayaka Constructions Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Assigned VIP Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 750 Reaffirmed VIP Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 455 Reaffirmed William Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating William Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating William Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)