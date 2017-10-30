FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 30
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
U.S.
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
Sports
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 30, 2017 / 6:45 AM / Updated a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 30

Reuters Staff

33 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 27, 2017.


COMPANY                                INSTRUMENT          RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                 ----------          ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aashapura Agro Industries               BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Acoustics India Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4      13      Reaffirmed
Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd          Proposed Bill      CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd          Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd          Proposed Packing   CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd   Non-FBL            CRISIL A3+     100     -
Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd              Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Bateli Tea Co. Ltd                      Overdraft          CRISIL A3      55      Reaffirmed
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance    ST Debt Programme  CRISIL A1+     10000   Withdrawal
Co. Ltd
Dalmia Laminators Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Dalmia Laminators Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A3      120     Reaffirmed
Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdBG                 CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd   ST Deposit         CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd   CP                 CRISIL A1+     100000  Reaffirmed
Eastern Pilling and Construction Pvt LtdBG                 CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     30000   Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     36000   Reaffirmed
                                        ST NCD) 
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  12000   Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Mkt      A1+r
                                        Linked Deb 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     600     Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Standby LOC        CRISIL A1+     1520    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     60000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.  
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     60000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.  
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.  
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.  
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.  
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     25000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.  
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     70000   Reaffirmed
                                        ST NCD) 
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis  
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis     
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis     
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis     
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis     
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     30000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis     
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     63500   Reaffirmed
Elite Mission Hospital                  Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd       ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     350     Reassigned
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd       CP                 CRISIL A1+     4000    Reaffirmed
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd           LOC^               CRISIL A1+     4750    Assigned
^Interchangeable with Letter of Undertaking and Bank Guarantee
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd           CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     2000    Assigned
Homa Engineering Works                  Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Homa Engineering Works                  Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt   BG                 CRISIL A3+     1850    Reaffirmed
Ltd
International Stones India Pvt Ltd      LOC & BG           CRISIL A3      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Jai Aravali Industries                  LOC                CRISIL A3      100     Reaffirmed
K.Bala Narsimha Reddy Engineers and     BG                 CRISIL A4+     160     Reaffirmed
Contractors Pvt Ltd
K.Bala Narsimha Reddy Engineers and     Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Contractors Pvt Ltd
Kashmir Walnut Overseas Pvt Ltd         Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     60      Assigned
Khukhrain Builders                      BG                 CRISIL A4      65      Reaffirmed
Magma Fincorp Ltd                       CP                 CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed

(Enhanced From Rs.1600 Crore)
Morning Staar Apparels                  Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Morning Staar Apparels                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     15      Assigned
Paras Commercial Corporation            BG                 CRISIL A4+     45.5    Reaffirmed
Printlink Computer and Communication    BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Printlink Computer and Communication    LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     7.8     Reaffirmed
Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3+     85      Reaffirmed
Sharda Cropchem Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A1+     21      Reaffirmed
Sharda Cropchem Ltd                     Bill Purchase      CRISIL A1+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Sharda Cropchem Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A1+     2250    Reaffirmed
Sharda Cropchem Ltd                     Overdraft          CRISIL A1+     20      Reaffirmed
Shiva Trading Company                   LOC                CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem              Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      16      Reaffirmed
Siddharth Infra Power Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      55      Reaffirmed
Siddharth Infra Power Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd          ST Loan            CRISIL A4@     3900    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4      190     Reaffirmed
Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4      6       Reaffirmed
Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd  Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd BG                 CRISIL A3      2       Reaffirmed
Titagarh Wagons Ltd                     LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      6000    Reaffirmed
Tunic Fashion Apparel                   Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4+     25      Assigned
Tunic Fashion Apparel                   Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd          ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A2      62.5    Reaffirmed
Valappila Communications Pvt Ltd        Standby Non-FB     CRISIL A3+     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Limit
Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd             BG**               CRISIL A2      40      Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with letter of credit
Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd             LOC*               CRISIL A2      28      Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Zorin Interiors Pvt Ltd                 Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     50      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kasturi and Sons Ltd                    FD                 FA#            -       
 
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aashapura Agro Industries               CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Aashapura Agro Industries               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      2.9     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Aashapura Agro Industries               TL                 CRISIL B+      68.1    Reaffirmed
Acoustics India Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Acoustics India Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ad - Manum Finance Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    750     Reaffirmed
Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      2       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd   Bill Discounting#  CRISIL BBB     200     -
#fully interchangable with cash credit
Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd   FB Fac             CRISIL BBB     200     -
Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd   LOC & BG           CRISIL BBB     50      -
Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd   Overdraft^         CRISIL BBB     100     -
^fully interchangable with working capital demand loan and letter of credit and bank guarantee
Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd   Standby LOC@       CRISIL BBB     1605    -
@equivalent to USD 25.4 million (1USD = Rs 63.18)
Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd   WC Demand Loan*    CRISIL BBB     100     -
*fully interchangable with overdraft
Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd                 Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB-    35      Reaffirmed
Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    130     Reaffirmed
Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd                 Channel Financing  CRISIL BBB-    72.5    Reaffirmed
Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     90      Reaffirmed
Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB+     39.2    Reaffirmed
Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL BB      22      Reaffirmed
Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      28.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Archis Packaging India Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Archis Packaging India Pvt Ltd          WC Fac             CRISIL BB-     62.5    Reaffirmed
Bateli Tea Co. Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    75      Reaffirmed
Bateli Tea Co. Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BBB-    120     Reaffirmed
Bhairavnath Exim Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     42.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Bhairavnath Exim Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     1.5     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Bhairavnath Exim Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB-     12      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Classique Associates                    Proposed Rupee TL  CRISIL A+#     600     -
Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB+    60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd        Cash TL            CRISIL BBB+    70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    230     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
Dalmia Laminators Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    530     Reaffirmed
Dalmia Laminators Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    93.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dalmia Laminators Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    366.7   Reaffirmed
Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdCC                 CRISIL BBB-    360     Reaffirmed
Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    107.6   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdTL                 CRISIL BBB-    312.4   Reaffirmed
Eastern Pilling and Construction Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL AA      20800   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      46477.8 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      25022.2 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**interchangeable with short term bank facilities
ECL Finance Ltd                         NCDs               CRISIL AA      41300   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      4000    Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  10000   Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market   AAr
                                        Linked Debentures 
ECL Finance Ltd                         Principal          CRISIL PP-MLD  11900   Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Equity   AAr
                                        Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd                         Principal          CRISIL PP-MLD  350     Reaffirmed
                                        Protected          AAr
                                        Commoptionally convertible debentureity Linked
Debentures 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      3250    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Overdraft          CRISIL AA      7000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**Interchangeable with short term bank facilities
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      NCD                CRISIL AA      30000   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      PS                 CRISIL AA      1050    Reaffirmed
EIPL Projects                           LT Loan            CRISIL BB      300     Assigned
Elite Mission Hospital                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     31      Reaffirmed
Elite Mission Hospital                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     64      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd       CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL AA+     100     Reaffirmed
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd       NCDs               CRISIL AA+     500     Reaffirmed
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     148.7   Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL AA-     2101.3  Assigned
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd           CC*                CRISIL AA-     5500    Assigned
*Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and Commercial Paper  
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd           NCD                CRISIL AA-     5000    Assigned
G.A.V. Agro Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B       80      Assigned
G.A.V. Agro Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL B       100     Assigned
G.R. International (INC)                CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Assigned
Gamma Constructions Pvt Ltd             Rupee TL           CRISIL A+      2500    Reaffirmed
Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd       Rupee TL           CRISIL A+      500     Reaffirmed
Homa Engineering Works                  CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BBB     650     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Indomobil Sales And Services Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Indomobil Sales And Services Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL BB+     40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
International Stones India Pvt Ltd      Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    370     Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
International Stones India Pvt Ltd      LOC & BG           CRISIL BBB-    50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
International Stones India Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    23      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
International Stones India Pvt Ltd      Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    20      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Jai Aravali Industries                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    70      Reaffirmed
Jai Aravali Industries                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jaykrishna Rice industries              CC                 CRISIL B       100     Assigned
K.Bala Narsimha Reddy Engineers and     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      180     Reaffirmed
Contractors Pvt Ltd                     Loan Fac
Kalaiselvi Modern Rice Mill             CC                 CRISIL B+      105     Assigned
Kalaiselvi Modern Rice Mill             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      15      Assigned
Kashmir Walnut Overseas Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     140     Assigned
Khukhrain Builders                      Overdraft          CRISIL B+      55.6    Reaffirmed
Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     92.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd              Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB-     110     Downgraded
                                        Financing                                 from CRISIL BB
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     162.5   Reaffirmed
Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     15.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BB-     15.7    Reaffirmed
Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL B+      51      Reaffirmed
Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      1.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt LtdRupee TL           CRISIL B+      47.2    Reaffirmed
Moped House Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     160     Assigned
Moped House Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     15      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Morning Staar Apparels                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     45      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Nagardhan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB-     92.5    Assigned
Nagardhan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BB-     57.5    Assigned
Neil Computech Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Paras Commercial Corporation            CC                 CRISIL BB      55      Reaffirmed
Paras Commercial Corporation            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      44.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Printlink Computer and Communication    CC                 CRISIL BB+     170     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB      82.5    Reaffirmed
Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL BB      22.5    Reaffirmed
Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      24.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     485     Reaffirmed
Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd                 Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB     154.1   Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd                 Standby LOC        CRISIL BBB     20      Reaffirmed
Roma Builders Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      2000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Roma Builders Pvt Ltd                   Rupee TL           CRISIL A+      5500    Reaffirmed
Sakthi Vinayaga Gin and Pressing Mills  CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Shiva Trading Company                   CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Shiva Trading Company                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem              CC                 CRISIL B+      24      Reaffirmed
Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem              LT Loan            CRISIL B+      17.2    Reaffirmed
Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem              Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      22.8    Reaffirmed
Siddharth Infra Power Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       65      Reaffirmed
Siddharth Infra Power Pvt Ltd           Standby FB Limits  CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd          BG                 CRISIL BB@     7670    
Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye       Overdraft          CRISIL BB      45      Upgraded from
Hospital Trust (Regd.)                                                            CRISIL B+
Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      60      Upgraded from
Hospital Trust (Regd.)                  Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye       Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB      30      Upgraded from
Hospital Trust (Regd.)                                                            CRISIL B+
Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye       TL                 CRISIL BB      145     Upgraded from
Hospital Trust (Regd.)                                                            CRISIL B+
Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       22      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B       33      Reaffirmed
Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd             WC Demand Loan     CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Sri Venkata Srinivasa Oils Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB-     150     Reaffirmed
Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd  Open CC            CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Tecpro Systems Ltd                      BG#$               CRISIL D       16500   Reaffirmed
# Includes sub-limits of Rs.630 crores for letter of credit (LC), Rs.190 crores for export
invoice financing, Rs.25 crores for import invoice financing, Rs.25 crores for short-term money
market loan, Rs.25 crores for overdraft, USD12 million (INR equivalent Rs 78 crores) for
financial guarantee/standby LC, Rs.190 crores for export packing credit (EPC), and Rs.63 crores
for buyer's credit /$ Includes a limit of Rs.205 crores fully interchangeable with LC
Tecpro Systems Ltd                      CC**               CRISIL D       9500    Reaffirmed
** Includes sub-limits of Rs.20 crores for EPC, Rs.50 crores for clearing against cheques, Rs.2
crores for foreign bill discounting, Rs.100 crores for inland bill discounting (BD), Rs.10
crores for BD, Rs.165 crores for working capital demand loan, and Rs.30 crores for vendor
finance facility
Tecpro Systems Ltd                      LOC & BG***        CRISIL D       16500   Reaffirmed
*** Includes sub limit of Rs.300 crores for third-party guarantees
Tecpro Systems Ltd                      CP                 CRISIL D       1500    Reaffirmed
The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    34      Reaffirmed
The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    4.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
The Bishops Education Society           TL                 CRISIL BBB+    240     Reaffirmed
Titagarh Wagons Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL A+      1400    Reaffirmed
Tunic Fashion Apparel                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     65      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Umrao Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BB+     130     Reaffirmed
V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB+    450     Reaffirmed
V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BBB+    87.5    Reaffirmed
Vaigai Leather Corporation              Export Packing     CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
                                        Credit
Valappila Communications Pvt Ltd        CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
Veeteejay Motors Pvt Ltd                Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB-     60      Assigned
                                        Fac
Veeteejay Motors Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB+    28      Reaffirmed
Zorin Interiors Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.