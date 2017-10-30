CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashapura Agro Industries BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Acoustics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Credit Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A3+ 100 - Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Bateli Tea Co. Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed Cholamandalam Investment and Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal Co. Ltd Dalmia Laminators Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Dalmia Laminators Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdBG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd ST Deposit CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Eastern Pilling and Construction Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Mkt A1+r Linked Deb Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 60000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 60000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Elite Mission Hospital Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Entertainment Network (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 350 Reassigned Entertainment Network (India) Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 4750 Assigned ^Interchangeable with Letter of Undertaking and Bank Guarantee Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned Homa Engineering Works Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Homa Engineering Works Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 1850 Reaffirmed Ltd International Stones India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Jai Aravali Industries LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed K.Bala Narsimha Reddy Engineers and BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd K.Bala Narsimha Reddy Engineers and Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd Kashmir Walnut Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Khukhrain Builders BG CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced From Rs.1600 Crore) Morning Staar Apparels Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Morning Staar Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Paras Commercial Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 45.5 Reaffirmed Printlink Computer and Communication BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Printlink Computer and Communication LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.8 Reaffirmed Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 85 Reaffirmed Sharda Cropchem Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 21 Reaffirmed Sharda Cropchem Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sharda Cropchem Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Sharda Cropchem Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Shiva Trading Company LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem Packing Credit CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed Siddharth Infra Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Siddharth Infra Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4@ 3900 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 190 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Titagarh Wagons Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 6000 Reaffirmed Tunic Fashion Apparel Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Tunic Fashion Apparel Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2 62.5 Reaffirmed Valappila Communications Pvt Ltd Standby Non-FB CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Limit Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd BG** CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 28 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee Zorin Interiors Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kasturi and Sons Ltd FD FA# - LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashapura Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Aashapura Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aashapura Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 68.1 Reaffirmed Acoustics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Acoustics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ad - Manum Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL BBB 200 - #fully interchangable with cash credit Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BBB 200 - Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 50 - Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd Overdraft^ CRISIL BBB 100 - ^fully interchangable with working capital demand loan and letter of credit and bank guarantee Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd Standby LOC@ CRISIL BBB 1605 - @equivalent to USD 25.4 million (1USD = Rs 63.18) Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BBB 100 - *fully interchangable with overdraft Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39.2 Reaffirmed Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 22 Reaffirmed Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Archis Packaging India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Archis Packaging India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Bateli Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Bateli Tea Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Bhairavnath Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhairavnath Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Bhairavnath Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Classique Associates Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL A+# 600 - Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 230 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Dalmia Laminators Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 530 Reaffirmed Dalmia Laminators Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 93.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dalmia Laminators Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 366.7 Reaffirmed Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 107.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 312.4 Reaffirmed Eastern Pilling and Construction Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 41300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 10000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AAr Commoptionally convertible debentureity Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed EIPL Projects LT Loan CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Elite Mission Hospital LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 31 Reaffirmed Elite Mission Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 64 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Entertainment Network (India) Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Entertainment Network (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 148.7 Assigned Loan Fac Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2101.3 Assigned Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 5500 Assigned *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and Commercial Paper Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Assigned G.A.V. Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned G.A.V. Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned G.R. International (INC) CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Gamma Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Homa Engineering Works CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed Ltd Indomobil Sales And Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Indomobil Sales And Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating International Stones India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 370 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB+ International Stones India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ International Stones India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ International Stones India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB+ Jai Aravali Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Jai Aravali Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jaykrishna Rice industries CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned K.Bala Narsimha Reddy Engineers and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Kalaiselvi Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned Kalaiselvi Modern Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Kashmir Walnut Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Khukhrain Builders Overdraft CRISIL B+ 55.6 Reaffirmed Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 92.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded Financing from CRISIL BB Scheme(e-DFS) Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 162.5 Reaffirmed Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15.7 Reaffirmed Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 51 Reaffirmed Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL B+ 47.2 Reaffirmed Moped House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Moped House Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Morning Staar Apparels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Loan Fac Nagardhan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 92.5 Assigned Nagardhan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 57.5 Assigned Neil Computech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Paras Commercial Corporation CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Paras Commercial Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 44.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Printlink Computer and Communication CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Reaffirmed Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 485 Reaffirmed Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 154.1 Reaffirmed Limits Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 5500 Reaffirmed Sakthi Vinayaga Gin and Pressing Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shiva Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Shiva Trading Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem CC CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17.2 Reaffirmed Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 22.8 Reaffirmed Siddharth Infra Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Siddharth Infra Power Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd BG CRISIL BB@ 7670 Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Overdraft CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from Hospital Trust (Regd.) CRISIL B+ Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from Hospital Trust (Regd.) Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Hospital Trust (Regd.) CRISIL B+ Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye TL CRISIL BB 145 Upgraded from Hospital Trust (Regd.) CRISIL B+ Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 33 Reaffirmed Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Srinivasa Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Tecpro Systems Ltd BG#$ CRISIL D 16500 Reaffirmed # Includes sub-limits of Rs.630 crores for letter of credit (LC), Rs.190 crores for export invoice financing, Rs.25 crores for import invoice financing, Rs.25 crores for short-term money market loan, Rs.25 crores for overdraft, USD12 million (INR equivalent Rs 78 crores) for financial guarantee/standby LC, Rs.190 crores for export packing credit (EPC), and Rs.63 crores for buyer's credit /$ Includes a limit of Rs.205 crores fully interchangeable with LC Tecpro Systems Ltd CC** CRISIL D 9500 Reaffirmed ** Includes sub-limits of Rs.20 crores for EPC, Rs.50 crores for clearing against cheques, Rs.2 crores for foreign bill discounting, Rs.100 crores for inland bill discounting (BD), Rs.10 crores for BD, Rs.165 crores for working capital demand loan, and Rs.30 crores for vendor finance facility Tecpro Systems Ltd LOC & BG*** CRISIL D 16500 Reaffirmed *** Includes sub limit of Rs.300 crores for third-party guarantees Tecpro Systems Ltd CP CRISIL D 1500 Reaffirmed The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Bishops Education Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Titagarh Wagons Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1400 Reaffirmed Tunic Fashion Apparel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned Loan Fac Umrao Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Vaigai Leather Corporation Export Packing CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Credit Valappila Communications Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Veeteejay Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Fac Veeteejay Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 28 Reaffirmed Zorin Interiors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)