CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Merchandising Corporation Overdraft CRISIL A4 500 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Anand Merchandising Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Arihant Corporation BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Austin Engineering Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Auto Profiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) B S Progressive Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Bharti Telecom Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.3000 Crore) Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Forward Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Emco Tech Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Emco Tech Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Esprit Stones Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Esprit Stones Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Gail India Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Growmore International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Assigned Hatimi Steels LOC CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A2+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Jaichand Lal Singhi BG CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed JNP Products LOC CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 195 Reaffirmed Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Kapilansh Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Keros Stone LLP BG CRISIL A4 10.7 Assigned KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.25 Crore) KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1480.6 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit for Forward Contract amounting to Rs 8.06 crores L. C. Katre BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned M. A. Ameer BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Madras Steels and Tubes BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Magma Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 38 Reaffirmed MEL Floorings Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 37 Assigned N. E. Agency BG CRISIL A4 46.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) N. E. Agency Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Nilachal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Pacific Jute Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pacific Jute Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Pratibha Electrical Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Quro Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Shilpi Construction-Giridih BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Shivans Power & Irrigation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 1.3 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1700 Reaffirmed Shrid Metal Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Shrid Metal Technologies Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5.8 Reaffirmed Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.7 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Staarlight Designs Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 26 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 150 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3+ Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 20 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3+ Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sudhakar Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sudhakar Polymers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 24.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sudhakar Polymers Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 40 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3+ Sudhakar Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 20 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3+ Sunrise Integrated Facility Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Tosoh India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A-1 Heights and Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aakash Infrastructure - Ahmedabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Abhyudaya Farms Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Abhyudaya Farms Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA+ 3500 Reaffirmed loan** **100% inter changeable between funded & Non Funded & Vice versa Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Arihant Corporation CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Arun Vidyuth Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 174 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Arun Vidyuth Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 56 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Austin Engineering Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 139 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+ 16 Reaffirmed Gold Card Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Auto Profiles Ltd CC CRISIL B 204 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Auto Profiles Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Auto Profiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 231.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Auto Profiles Ltd TL CRISIL B 289.2 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Auto Profiles Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) B S Progressive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- B S Progressive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- B S Progressive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 110 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- B.S.Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed B.S.Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B.S.Industries TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 57.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 470 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 42.8 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Braj Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 78.6 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd SME Gold Card CRISIL BBB- 11 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd. CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd. Open CC CRISIL BB+ 37 Reaffirmed Cosmic Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Cosmic Petrochem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Darrick Insecticides Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Darrick Insecticides Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Darrick Insecticides Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14.5 Reaffirmed Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Deepak Cotton Mills CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese Hospital Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Trust Association Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 59.7 Reaffirmed Trust Association Loan Fac Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese Hospital TL CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Trust Association Eastern Mattresses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Eastern Mattresses Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Ekta Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ekta Dairy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Emco Tech Equipments Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating),@Interchangeable with bank guarantee Emco Tech Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating),# Interchangeable with bank guarantee Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 12.2 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Esprit Stones Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Esprit Stones Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 400 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 145.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Gayatri Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Gayatri Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Goel Builders LT Loan CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Growmore International Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Growmore International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Credit Growmore International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Growmore International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9 Assigned Loan Fac Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47.6 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Hatimi Steels CC CRISIL B+ 365 Reaffirmed Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 325 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 66 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Indianoil LNG Pvt Ltd Compulsory CRISIL AAAr(SO)7870 Assigned Convertible Debentures Jaichand Lal Singhi CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Jaichand Lal Singhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JNP Products CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed JNP Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JNP Products TL CRISIL BBB+ 25.3 Assigned Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 68 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kandla Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Kandla Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Kandla Packaging Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Kapilansh Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Kapilansh Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Keros Stone LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 0.4 Assigned Keros Stone LLP LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60.9 Assigned Keros Stone LLP CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Khemchand Handicraft Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Credit Khemchand Handicraft Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Purchase KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 800 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 494.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 79.3 Reaffirmed L. C. Katre CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned M. A. Ameer CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy Overdraft CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Fac Madras Steels and Tubes CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Madras Steels and Tubes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MAF Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 330 Assigned (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mahadev Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Mahadev Pulses Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maharaja Agrasen Hospital Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Trust Loan Fac Maharaja Agrasen Hospital Charitable TL CRISIL BBB+ 650 Assigned Trust Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Manoj Kumar Vipin Kumar Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 50 Assigned Manoj Kumar Vipin Kumar WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned MEL Floorings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned MEL Floorings Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Minakshi Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Moorthy Traders CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed MVR Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Fac MVR Constructions BG CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned MVR Constructions Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Limits Mycon Construction Ltd BG CRISIL D 580 Reaffirmed Mycon Construction Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Mycon Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N. E. Agency CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Nilachal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 23.1 Assigned Nilachal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 19.4 Assigned Nilachal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Omm Steel Suppliers TL CRISIL B 84.8 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Parwani Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 52.3 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 42.7 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Pratibha Electrical Engineers CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 27.4 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 1088.3 Reaffirmed Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Quro Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned Quro Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned R M Phosphates and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) R M Phosphates and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Rajasthan Tours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Rajasthan Tours Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Rajasthan Tours Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.4 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 140 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL C Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahib Pesticides CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Seeta Integrated Steel & Energy Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sharayu Motors(Sap Holdings and Leasing CC CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd) (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shilpi Construction-Giridih CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shiva Dall Industries ash Credit CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Shiva Dall Industries TL CRISIL B+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Shivans Power & Irrigation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 18.7 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shivans Power & Irrigation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 490 Reaffirmed Shrid Metal Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Sitaram Ayurveda Pharmacy Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50.5 Reaffirmed Sitaram Ayurveda Pharmacy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 49.5 Reaffirmed Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sree Guru Renuka Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 56.2 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sree Guru Renuka Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sree Nirmala Yarn Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sree Nirmala Yarn Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sree Nirmala Yarn Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Gokul Kannan Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Gokul Kannan Modern Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Gokul Kannan Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Staarlight Designs CC CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Staarlight Designs Export Packing CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit (Issuer Not Cooperating) Staarlight Designs LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Staarlight Designs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 104.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sudhakar Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sudhakar Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 43.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sudhakar Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 54.4 Assigned Loan Fac Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 24 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Sunrise Integrated Facility Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sunrise Integrated Facility Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Suraksha Diagnostic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Suraksha Diagnostic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 260 Assigned Loan Fac Suraksha Diagnostic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 230 Assigned TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Tosoh India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Tosoh India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tripathi Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Wave Distilleries and Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1360 Reaffirmed Wave Distilleries and Breweries Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Wave Distilleries and Breweries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wave Distilleries and Breweries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 770 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)