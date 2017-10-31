FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 31
#Company News
October 31, 2017 / 6:31 AM / Updated a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 31

Reuters Staff

37 Min Read

    Oct 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 30, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Merchandising Corporation         Overdraft          CRISIL A4      500     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Anand Merchandising Corporation         Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      300     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Arihant Corporation                     BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Austin Engineering Co. Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Auto Profiles Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
B S Progressive Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3+     250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
Bharti Telecom Ltd                      CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     45000   Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.3000 Crore)
Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3      2.5     Reaffirmed
Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd                Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3      2       Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A3      2.5     Reaffirmed
Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd.     Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     160     Reaffirmed
Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A3      40      Reaffirmed
Emco Tech Equipments Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Emco Tech Equipments Pvt Ltd            Proposed BG        CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Esprit Stones Pvt Ltd                   Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Esprit Stones Pvt Ltd                   Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     50      Assigned
Gail India Ltd                          Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
Growmore International Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A3      130     Assigned
Hatimi Steels                           LOC                CRISIL A4      135     Reaffirmed
Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd     Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A2+     5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd     Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A2+     10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd     Packing Credit     CRISIL A2+     10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Jaichand Lal Singhi                     BG                 CRISIL A3      90      Reaffirmed
JNP Products                            LOC                CRISIL A2      300     Reaffirmed
Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      195     Reaffirmed
Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
Kapilansh Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4+     25      Assigned
Keros Stone LLP                         BG                 CRISIL A4      10.7    Assigned
KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd          CP                 CRISIL A1+     40      Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.25 Crore)    
KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A1+     20      Reaffirmed
KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd          LOC*               CRISIL A1+     1480.6  Reaffirmed
*Includes a sublimit for Forward Contract amounting to Rs 8.06 crores
L. C. Katre                             BG                 CRISIL A4+     70      Assigned
M. A. Ameer                             BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy                 Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     70      Assigned
Madras Steels and Tubes                 BG                 CRISIL A3      20      Reaffirmed
Magma Housing Finance Ltd               CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     4000    Reaffirmed
Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     38      Reaffirmed
MEL Floorings Pvt Ltd                   Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      37      Assigned
N. E. Agency                            BG                 CRISIL A4      46.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
N. E. Agency                            Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      3.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Nilachal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4      7.5     Assigned
Pacific Jute Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A4+     110     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Pacific Jute Ltd                        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Pratibha Electrical Engineers           BG                 CRISIL A4+     90      Reaffirmed
Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     22.5    Reaffirmed
Quro Vitrified Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd                Overdraft          CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     75      Reaffirmed
Shilpi Construction-Giridih             BG                 CRISIL A4      70      Assigned
Shivans Power & Irrigation Pvt Ltd      Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      1.3     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A2      1700    Reaffirmed
Shrid Metal Technologies Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Shrid Metal Technologies Pvt Ltd        Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      5.8     Reaffirmed
Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      1.7     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Staarlight Designs                      Foreign Demand     CRISIL A4      26      Reaffirmed
                                        Bill Purchase
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A2      2.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd     Bill Discounting   CRISIL A2      25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd     Bill Purchase      CRISIL A2      2       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd     Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2      150     Upgraded from
                                        Forward                                   CRISIL A3+
Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd     LOC                CRISIL A2      150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A2      55      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd                Bill Discounting   CRISIL A2      10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd                Bill Purchase      CRISIL A2      2.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd                Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2      20      Upgraded from
                                        Forward                                   CRISIL A3+
Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A2      35      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Sudhakar Polymers Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A2      5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Sudhakar Polymers Pvt Ltd               Bill Discounting   CRISIL A2      24.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Sudhakar Polymers Pvt Ltd               Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2      40      Upgraded from
                                        Forward                                   CRISIL A3+
Sudhakar Polymers Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A2      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A2      1       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd           Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2      20      Upgraded from
                                        Forward                                   CRISIL A3+
Sunrise Integrated Facility Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     45      Reaffirmed
Tosoh India Pvt Ltd                     LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     20      Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A-1 Heights and Hospitality Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Aakash Infrastructure - Ahmedabad       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       250     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Abhyudaya Farms Pvt. Ltd.               CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Assigned
Abhyudaya Farms Pvt. Ltd.               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd             CC & WC demand     CRISIL AA+     3500    Reaffirmed
                                        loan**
**100% inter changeable between funded & Non Funded & Vice versa
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd             TL                 CRISIL AA+     3000    Reaffirmed
Arihant Corporation                     CC                 CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Arun Vidyuth Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     174     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Arun Vidyuth Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     56      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Austin Engineering Co. Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     139     Reaffirmed
Austin Engineering Co. Ltd              Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+     16      Reaffirmed
                                        Gold Card
Austin Engineering Co. Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Auto Profiles Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL B       204     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Auto Profiles Ltd                       Corporate Loan     CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Auto Profiles Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       231.8   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Auto Profiles Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL B       289.2   Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Auto Profiles Ltd                       WC TL              CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
B S Progressive Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
B S Progressive Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
B S Progressive Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     110     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
B.S.Industries                          CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
B.S.Industries                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      3.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
B.S.Industries                          TL                 CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL B-      57.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      470     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL B-      42.8    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd   WC TL              CRISIL B-      50      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Braj Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    110     Reaffirmed
Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd                Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB-    78.6    Reaffirmed
Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd                SME Gold Card      CRISIL BBB-    11      Reaffirmed
Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd.     Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB+     3       Reaffirmed
Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd.     CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd.     Open CC            CRISIL BB+     37      Reaffirmed
Cosmic Petrochem Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Cosmic Petrochem Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Darrick Insecticides Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Reaffirmed
Darrick Insecticides Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      35.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Darrick Insecticides Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB      14.5    Reaffirmed
Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
Deepak Cotton Mills                     CC                 CRISIL B       120     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese Hospital  Overdraft          CRISIL BBB-    3       Reaffirmed
Trust Association
Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese Hospital  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    59.7    Reaffirmed
Trust Association                       Loan Fac
Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese Hospital  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    3       Reaffirmed
Trust Association
Eastern Mattresses Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     85      Reaffirmed
Eastern Mattresses Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
Ekta Dairy Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B+      90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Ekta Dairy Pvt Ltd                      Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Emco Tech Equipments Pvt Ltd            CC@                CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating),@Interchangeable with bank guarantee

Emco Tech Equipments Pvt Ltd            Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating),# Interchangeable with bank guarantee

Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL B       12.2    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       2.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Esprit Stones Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     100     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Esprit Stones Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     250     Assigned
Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B-      400     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B-      145.5   Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Gayatri Poultries Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Gayatri Poultries Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B       130     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Goel Builders                           LT Loan            CRISIL B+      300     Assigned
Growmore International Ltd              CC*                CRISIL BBB-    70      Assigned
Growmore International Ltd              Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    10      Assigned
                                        Credit
Growmore International Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    20      Assigned
Growmore International Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    9       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B+      47.6    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Hatimi Steels                           CC                 CRISIL B+      365     Reaffirmed
Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL A-      325     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      66      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB+
Indianoil LNG Pvt Ltd                   Compulsory         CRISIL AAAr(SO)7870    Assigned
                                        Convertible
                                        Debentures
Jaichand Lal Singhi                     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    5       Reaffirmed
Jaichand Lal Singhi                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    45      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
JNP Products                            CC                 CRISIL BBB+    30      Reaffirmed
JNP Products                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    0.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
JNP Products                            TL                 CRISIL BBB+    25.3    Assigned
Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    80      Reaffirmed
Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B-      80      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      2       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B-      68      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Kandla Packaging Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
Kandla Packaging Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Kandla Packaging Pvt Ltd                WC TL              CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
Kapilansh Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB      70      Assigned
Kapilansh Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      65      Assigned
Keros Stone LLP                         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      0.4     Assigned
Keros Stone LLP                         LT Loan            CRISIL B+      60.9    Assigned
Keros Stone LLP                         CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
Khemchand Handicraft                    Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     60      Assigned
                                        Credit
Khemchand Handicraft                    Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB+     5       Assigned
                                        Purchase
KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd          CC                 CRISIL A+      800     Reaffirmed
KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      494.4   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd          TL                 CRISIL A+      79.3    Reaffirmed
L. C. Katre                             CC                 CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
M. A. Ameer                             CC                 CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy                 Overdraft          CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy                 Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB      10      Assigned
                                        Fac
Madras Steels and Tubes                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
Madras Steels and Tubes                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
MAF Clothing Pvt Ltd                    Packing Credit     CRISIL BBB-    330     Assigned
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mahadev Pulses Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Mahadev Pulses Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      4       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Maharaja Agrasen Hospital Charitable    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    350     Reaffirmed
Trust                                   Loan Fac
Maharaja Agrasen Hospital Charitable    TL                 CRISIL BBB+    650     Assigned
Trust
Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     150     Reaffirmed
Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     52      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB-     110     Reaffirmed
Manoj Kumar Vipin Kumar                 Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Manoj Kumar Vipin Kumar                 WC Demand Loan     CRISIL B       30      Assigned
MEL Floorings Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B       7.5     Assigned
MEL Floorings Pvt Ltd                   Cash TL            CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Minakshi Cotex                          CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Moorthy Traders                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     150     Reaffirmed
MVR Constructions                       Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
                                        Fac
MVR Constructions                       BG                 CRISIL BB-     15      Assigned
MVR Constructions                       Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     45      Assigned
                                        Limits
Mycon Construction Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL D       580     Reaffirmed
Mycon Construction Ltd                  Overdraft          CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Mycon Construction Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
N. E. Agency                            CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Nilachal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd         Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      23.1    Assigned
Nilachal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL B+      19.4    Assigned
Nilachal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Omm Steel Suppliers                     TL                 CRISIL B       84.8    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Parwani Builders Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       52.3    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B       42.7    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Pratibha Electrical Engineers           CC                 CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Pratibha Industries Ltd                 ST Loan            CRISIL D       27.4    Reaffirmed
Pratibha Industries Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL D       1088.3  Reaffirmed
Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL B       300     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       400     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     90      Reaffirmed
Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     11.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Quro Vitrified Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     170     Assigned
Quro Vitrified Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Assigned
R M Phosphates and Chemicals Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
R M Phosphates and Chemicals Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL B+      110     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Rajasthan Tours Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Rajasthan Tours Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      1.6     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Rajasthan Tours Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      23.4    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       140     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL C
Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B       50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL C
Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     45      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sahib Pesticides                        CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Seeta Integrated Steel & Energy Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B+      85      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sharayu Motors(Sap Holdings and Leasing CC                 CRISIL B-      75      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd)
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shilpi Construction-Giridih             CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Shiva Dall Industries                   ash Credit         CRISIL B+      120     Reaffirmed
Shiva Dall Industries                   TL                 CRISIL B+      9.5     Reaffirmed
Shivans Power & Irrigation Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B-      18.7    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shivans Power & Irrigation Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      60      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB+    490     Reaffirmed
Shrid Metal Technologies Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B-      45      Reaffirmed
Sitaram Ayurveda Pharmacy Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     50.5    Reaffirmed
Sitaram Ayurveda Pharmacy Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     49.5    Reaffirmed
Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       22.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B       36      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sree Guru Renuka Rice Industries        CC                 CRISIL B       56.2    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sree Guru Renuka Rice Industries        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sree Nirmala Yarn Mill Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sree Nirmala Yarn Mill Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sree Nirmala Yarn Mill Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Gokul Kannan Modern Rice Mill       CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Gokul Kannan Modern Rice Mill       LT Loan            CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Gokul Kannan Modern Rice Mill       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Staarlight Designs                      CC                 CRISIL B+      3.5     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Staarlight Designs                      Export Packing     CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Staarlight Designs                      LT Loan            CRISIL B+      7.5     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Staarlight Designs                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      33      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB+    60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    104.2   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB+    35      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Sudhakar Polymers Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB+    70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Sudhakar Polymers Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    43.6    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Sudhakar Polymers Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    54.4    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB+    60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd           Foreign LOC        CRISIL BBB+    20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd           Open CC            CRISIL BBB+    220     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    24      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB
Sunrise Integrated Facility Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sunrise Integrated Facility Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Suraksha Diagnostic Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB     10      Reaffirmed
Suraksha Diagnostic Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     260     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Suraksha Diagnostic Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     230     Assigned
TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
Tosoh India Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB     70      Reaffirmed
Tosoh India Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Tripathi Hospital Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B+      200     Reaffirmed
Wave Distilleries and Breweries Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    1360    Reaffirmed
Wave Distilleries and Breweries Ltd     CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB-    250     Reaffirmed
Wave Distilleries and Breweries Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    220     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Wave Distilleries and Breweries Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    770     Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

