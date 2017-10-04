CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abad Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 52.5 Reaffirmed Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Excelra Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 30 Assigned Forward# #Marked-to-market threshold Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 140 Reaffirmed Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A1+ 130 Reaffirmed Discounting Geo Seafoods BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Julius Baer Capital India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 12000 Assigned Samudra Shipyard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Shethia Erectors and Material Handlers Capex LOC CRISIL A2 1025 Assigned Ltd Vectus Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Y.M.R. Constructions BG CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed Y.M.R. Constructions Overdraft CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Excelra Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 245 Assigned Loan Fac Excelra Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Foreign Currency*@ *Fully interchangeable with working capital facility and cash credit @Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.6 cr Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 430 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs 40.0 crore and export finance to the extent of Rs 30.0 crore Geo Seafoods Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Credit J.K. International CC CRISIL B 59.5 Reaffirmed J.K. International Cash TL CRISIL B 45.5 Reaffirmed J.K. International Proposed TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned Opera Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Ponnu Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 89 Assigned Ponnu Food Products Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned Samudra Shipyard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Shethia Erectors and Material Handlers TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Assigned Ltd Shethia Erectors and Material Handlers CC CRISIL BBB+ 225 Assigned Ltd Shiv Tools Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shiv Tools Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sudhir Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95.5 Assigned Sudhir Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sundaram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned Loan Fac The Railway Employees Co-Operative Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3635.2 Reaffirmed Credit Society Ltd Loan Fac The Railway Employees Co-Operative TL CRISIL A- 6364.8 Reaffirmed Credit Society Ltd Vectus Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 480 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Y.M.R. Constructions Proposed BG CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Y.M.R. Constructions Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Fac Y.M.R. Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)