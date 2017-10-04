FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
October 4, 2017 / 5:06 AM / in 14 days

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 4

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

   Oct 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abad Overseas Pvt Ltd                   Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      52.5    Reaffirmed
Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Excelra Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd     Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2      30      Assigned
                                        Forward#
#Marked-to-market threshold
Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd              Bill Discounting   CRISIL A1+     140     Reaffirmed
Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd              Supplier Bill      CRISIL A1+     130     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Geo Seafoods                            BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Julius Baer Capital India Pvt Ltd       CP                 CRISIL A1+     12000   Assigned
Samudra Shipyard Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Assigned
Shethia Erectors and Material Handlers  Capex LOC          CRISIL A2      1025    Assigned
Ltd
Vectus Industries Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Y.M.R. Constructions                    BG                 CRISIL A4      105     Reaffirmed
Y.M.R. Constructions                    Overdraft          CRISIL A4      42.5    Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd    Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB+     250     Reaffirmed
Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB+     500     Reaffirmed
Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd    LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     80      Reaffirmed
Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Excelra Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    245     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Excelra Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd     Packing Credit in  CRISIL BBB+    100     Assigned
                                        Foreign Currency*@
*Fully interchangeable with working capital facility and cash credit
@Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.6 cr
Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd              CC*                CRISIL AA      430     Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs 40.0 crore
 and export finance to the extent of Rs 30.0 crore
Geo Seafoods                            Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     300     Assigned
                                        Credit
J.K. International                      CC                 CRISIL B       59.5    Reaffirmed
J.K. International                      Cash TL            CRISIL B       45.5    Reaffirmed
J.K. International                      Proposed TL        CRISIL B       5       Assigned
Opera Global Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     100     Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BB
Ponnu Food Products                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     89      Assigned
Ponnu Food Products                     Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     11      Assigned
Samudra Shipyard Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      25      Assigned
Shethia Erectors and Material Handlers  TL                 CRISIL BBB+    400     Assigned
Ltd
Shethia Erectors and Material Handlers  CC                 CRISIL BBB+    225     Assigned
Ltd
Shiv Tools Engineering Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL D       110     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Shiv Tools Engineering Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL D       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Sudhir Synthetics Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     95.5    Assigned
Sudhir Synthetics Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     4.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     10000   Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
The Railway Employees Co-Operative      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      3635.2  Reaffirmed
Credit Society Ltd                      Loan Fac
The Railway Employees Co-Operative      TL                 CRISIL A-      6364.8  Reaffirmed
Credit Society Ltd
Vectus Industries Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     480     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Y.M.R. Constructions                    Proposed BG        CRISIL B       60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Y.M.R. Constructions                    Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B       12.5    Assigned
                                        Fac
Y.M.R. Constructions                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

