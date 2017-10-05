FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 5
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 5, 2017 / 4:59 AM / 13 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 5

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

    Oct 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajanta Soya Ltd                         BG^                CRISIL A3      20      Reaffirmed
^One-way fully changeable to LC limit
Ajanta Soya Ltd                         Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward**
**Notional forward contract exposure being Rs 300 crore based on documentary evidence method. 
Ajanta Soya Ltd                         LOC#               CRISIL A3      830     Reaffirmed
Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons                BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd                 ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Assigned
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd                 ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     48000   Reaffirmed
(Including Commercial Paper)
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd              ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Assigned
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd              ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP*                CRISIL A1+     75000   Assigned
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP*                CRISIL A1+     75000   Withdrawal
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP*                CRISIL A1+     75000   Reaffirmed
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP                 CRISIL A1+     4500    Reaffirmed
KEC International Ltd                   CP                 CRISIL A1+     8000    Assigned
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial         ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     14370   Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Praveen Electrical Works                BG                 CRISIL A4      110     Assigned
The Sirsa Bansivat Cooperative Labour   BG                 CRISIL A4      45      Reaffirmed
And Construction Society Ltd
Thomas Cook India Ltd                   BG^                CRISIL A1+     1850    Reaffirmed
^ Facility of Rs 120 crore interchangeable with LC of up to Rs 25 crore
Thomas Cook India Ltd                   LOC#               CRISIL A1+     1800    Reaffirmed
# Facility of Rs 85.0 crore interchangeable with PSFC and bank guarantee of up to Rs 25 crore
& Facility of Rs 49.0 crore interchangeable with LC of up to Rs 25 crore; facility of Rs 100.0
crore fully interchangeable with LC and bank guarantee.
Thomas Cook India Ltd                   Overdraft&         CRISIL A1+     1740    Reaffirmed
Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A1+     5       Reaffirmed
Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A1+     10      Reaffirmed
V M R Constructions                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     180     Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abdul Jaleel MM                         TL                 CRISIL B       20      Assigned
Abdul Jaleel MM                         CC                 CRISIL B       35      Assigned
Abdul Jaleel MM                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       45      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ajanta Soya Ltd                         CC*                CRISIL BBB-    350     Reaffirmed
*One-way changeable to letter of credit (LC) limit up to Rs 20 crore
Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt Ltd     Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB     150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB     542.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     102.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     205     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
Ashcons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     16      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     108     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     7       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Bhadrashree Steel and Power Ltd         Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB+     120     Assigned
                                        Fac
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd           LT Bk Fac^         CRISIL AA      7150    Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable between short term and long term
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL AA      1200    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac^
G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons                Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Jindal Steels (Bangalore)               CC                 CRISIL BB-     580     Assigned
Jindal Steels (Bangalore)               Channel Financing  CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
Khandelwal Group Pvt Ltd                Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     6250    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac*
*Interchangeable with short term facilities
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AAA     6750    Reaffirmed
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial         CC                 CRISIL AA+     19570   Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial         LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA+     120900  Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     51590   Reaffirmed
Services Ltd                            Loan Fac
Manappuram Finance Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL AA-     2500    Reaffirmed
Praveen Electrical Works                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac

Praveen Electrical Works                Overdraft          CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
Salasar Dineshchandra Infraprojects Pvt Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A(SO)   91.1    Assigned
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Salasar Dineshchandra Infraprojects Pvt TL                 CRISIL A(SO)   1700    Assigned
Ltd
Shree Halasidhanath Sahakari Sakhar     CC                 CRISIL B-      300     Assigned
Karkhana Ltd
Shree Halasidhanath Sahakari Sakhar     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      350     Assigned
Karkhana Ltd                            Loan Fac
Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton Corporation CC*                CRISIL A       200     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.10 crore
Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton Corporation Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       126.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton Corporation TL                 CRISIL A       78.5    Assigned
SOTC Travel Ltd                         TL                 CRISIL AA-     540     Assigned
The Sirsa Bansivat Cooperative Labour   CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
And Construction Society Ltd
Thomas Cook India Ltd                   CC*                CRISIL AA-     650     Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with WCDL, commercial paper, and LC
Thomas Cook India Ltd                   Overdraft$         CRISIL AA-     1350    Reaffirmed
Travel Corporation India Ltd            TL                 CRISIL AA-     160     Assigned
Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd              CC#                CRISIL A+      50      Reaffirmed
#Inclusive of sub-limit for working capital demand loan up to Rs 5 crore
Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd              Export Packing     CRISIL A+      2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd              FB Fac*            CRISIL A+      150     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with non-fund based limit to the extent of Rs 10 crore
Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL A+      62.5    Reaffirmed
V M R Constructions                     CC                 CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Vikash Residential Institutions         TL                 CRISIL BB-     350     Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.