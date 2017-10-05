CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 5

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Soya Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed ^One-way fully changeable to LC limit Ajanta Soya Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Forward** **Notional forward contract exposure being Rs 300 crore based on documentary evidence method. Ajanta Soya Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 830 Reaffirmed Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 48000 Reaffirmed (Including Commercial Paper) IIFL Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned IIFL Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Assigned INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Withdrawal INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed KEC International Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 8000 Assigned Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 14370 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Praveen Electrical Works BG CRISIL A4 110 Assigned The Sirsa Bansivat Cooperative Labour BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed And Construction Society Ltd Thomas Cook India Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 1850 Reaffirmed ^ Facility of Rs 120 crore interchangeable with LC of up to Rs 25 crore Thomas Cook India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 1800 Reaffirmed # Facility of Rs 85.0 crore interchangeable with PSFC and bank guarantee of up to Rs 25 crore & Facility of Rs 49.0 crore interchangeable with LC of up to Rs 25 crore; facility of Rs 100.0 crore fully interchangeable with LC and bank guarantee. Thomas Cook India Ltd Overdraft& CRISIL A1+ 1740 Reaffirmed Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed V M R Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abdul Jaleel MM TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Abdul Jaleel MM CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Abdul Jaleel MM Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Assigned Loan Fac Ajanta Soya Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed *One-way changeable to letter of credit (LC) limit up to Rs 20 crore Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 542.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 102.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 205 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Ashcons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 16 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 108 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhadrashree Steel and Power Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Fac Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CRISIL AA 7150 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable between short term and long term Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 1200 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac^ G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Fac Jindal Steels (Bangalore) CC CRISIL BB- 580 Assigned Jindal Steels (Bangalore) Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Khandelwal Group Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 6250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable with short term facilities Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 6750 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 19570 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 120900 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 51590 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Praveen Electrical Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Praveen Electrical Works Overdraft CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Salasar Dineshchandra Infraprojects Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A(SO) 91.1 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Salasar Dineshchandra Infraprojects Pvt TL CRISIL A(SO) 1700 Assigned Ltd Shree Halasidhanath Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL B- 300 Assigned Karkhana Ltd Shree Halasidhanath Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 350 Assigned Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton Corporation CC* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.10 crore Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 126.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton Corporation TL CRISIL A 78.5 Assigned SOTC Travel Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 540 Assigned The Sirsa Bansivat Cooperative Labour CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed And Construction Society Ltd Thomas Cook India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with WCDL, commercial paper, and LC Thomas Cook India Ltd Overdraft$ CRISIL AA- 1350 Reaffirmed Travel Corporation India Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 160 Assigned Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed #Inclusive of sub-limit for working capital demand loan up to Rs 5 crore Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund based limit to the extent of Rs 10 crore Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 62.5 Reaffirmed V M R Constructions CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Vikash Residential Institutions TL CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)