#Company News
October 6, 2017 / 4:11 AM / 12 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 6

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

    Oct 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ahuja Construction Engineers            BG                 CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Benlion Coir Industries                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     52.5    Assigned
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP                 CRISIL A1+     10000   Assigned
Indore Public School Pvt Ltd            Rent               CRISIL A3+     58.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Securitisation loan
Inspira Enterprise India Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A2      1090    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Inspira Enterprise India Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A2      200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     30000   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     15000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     90000   Reaffirmed 
M B Rubber Pvt Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
M B Rubber Pvt Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
M B Rubber Pvt Ltd                      Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     57      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Nabha Power Ltd                         CP                 CRISIL A1+     40000   Assigned
Om Construction Co - Bhavnagar          BG                 CRISIL A4+     90      Reaffirmed
Pashupati Metallics                     BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A3      0.5     Reaffirmed
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd                        Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Sinmado Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd     Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     10      Assigned
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     43700   Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     30000   Assigned
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. N. R. Cotton Traders                 CC                 CRISIL B       130     Reaffirmed
Removed from 'Issuer Not Cooperating'
Ahuja Construction Engineers            CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
Benlion Coir Industries                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     32.5    Reaffirmed
Benlion Coir Industries                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     8       Assigned
Cosmo Electro Industries Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    240     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Cosmo Electro Industries Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    95      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
ESES BIO-Wealth Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL D       80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
ESES BIO-Wealth Pvt Ltd                 Proposed TL        CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     500     Reaffirmed  
                                        Issue
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed  
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed  
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issues         CRISIL AAA     3000    Reaffirmed  
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issues         CRISIL AAA     6000    Reaffirmed  
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     1000    Reaffirmed  
                                        Issue 
Indore Education and Service            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     25      Reaffirmed
Society-(Indore)                        Loan Fac
Indore Education and Service            TL                 CRISIL BBB     214     Reaffirmed
Society-(Indore)
Indore Public School Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
Inspira Enterprise India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB+    210     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA     34250   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL AAA     600     Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     35150   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                NCDs               CRISIL AAA     199376  Reaffirmed

Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     7911    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Nifty-Linked       CRISIL PP-MLD  3291    Reaffirmed
                                        Debentures         AAAr
M B Rubber Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Natural Coir Industries                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     15      Reaffirmed
Natural Coir Industries                 Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Neesarg Motors                          CC                 CRISIL B+      62.5    Assigned
Om Construction Co - Bhavnagar          CC                 CRISIL BB+     20      Reaffirmed
Om Construction Co - Bhavnagar          LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     38.3    Reaffirmed
Pashupati Metallics                     CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Assigned
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    180     Reaffirmed

PJ Margo Pvt Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    76.5    Reaffirmed
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd                        WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
RKS Motor Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    70      Reaffirmed
RKS Motor Pvt Ltd                       Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB-    530     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     79.1    Reaffirmed
Sinmado Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd     Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      240     Assigned
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA-     22400   Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL AA-     12605.9 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  Rupee TL           CRISIL AA-     11905.6 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL AA-     47442   Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  NCD                CRISIL AA-     15640   Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 1605 Crore)  
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  Perpetual NCD      CRISIL AA-     15000   Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  Subordinated       CRISIL AA-     15000   Reaffirmed
                                        NCDs   
VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BBB+    379.3   Reaffirmed
VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL BBB+    620.7   Reaffirmed
Viva Books Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    230     Reaffirmed


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

