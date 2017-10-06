CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 6

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Construction Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Benlion Coir Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Assigned HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned Indore Public School Pvt Ltd Rent CRISIL A3+ 58.4 Reaffirmed Securitisation loan Inspira Enterprise India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1090 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Inspira Enterprise India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed M B Rubber Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 M B Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 M B Rubber Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 57 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Nabha Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned Om Construction Co - Bhavnagar BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Pashupati Metallics BG CRISIL A4 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B PJ Margo Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Forward Sinmado Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned The Tata Power Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 43700 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned The Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. N. R. Cotton Traders CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Issuer Not Cooperating' Ahuja Construction Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Benlion Coir Industries CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Benlion Coir Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Cosmo Electro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Cosmo Electro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ ESES BIO-Wealth Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B- ESES BIO-Wealth Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Issue HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issues CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issues CRISIL AAA 6000 Reaffirmed HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Indore Education and Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Society-(Indore) Loan Fac Indore Education and Service TL CRISIL BBB 214 Reaffirmed Society-(Indore) Indore Public School Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Inspira Enterprise India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 34250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 600 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 35150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 199376 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7911 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3291 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr M B Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Natural Coir Industries CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Natural Coir Industries Export Packing CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Credit Neesarg Motors CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned Om Construction Co - Bhavnagar CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Om Construction Co - Bhavnagar LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 38.3 Reaffirmed Pashupati Metallics CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned PJ Margo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PJ Margo Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 76.5 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed RKS Motor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed RKS Motor Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 530 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 79.1 Reaffirmed Sinmado Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 240 Assigned The Tata Power Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 22400 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 12605.9 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 11905.6 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 47442 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 15640 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1605 Crore) The Tata Power Co. Ltd Perpetual NCD CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Subordinated CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed NCDs VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 379.3 Reaffirmed VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 620.7 Reaffirmed Viva Books Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.