CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
#Company News
October 9, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 9 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9

Reuters Staff

16 Min Read

    Oct 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd              CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     8000    Reaffirmed
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     600     Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Standby LOC        CRISIL A1+     1520    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     30000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     63500   Reaffirmed
Falcon Glass Palace                     LOC                CRISIL A4      32.5    Reaffirmed
Ford Credit India Pvt Ltd               CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     10000   Assigned
Hi-Tech Electrification Engineers Pvt   BG                 CRISIL A4+     350     Reaffirmed
Ltd
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            ST Debt Issue      CRISIL A1+     50000   Assigned
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     7000    Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd              ST Debt Issue^     CRISIL A1+     60000   Assigned
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
India Infoline Finance Ltd              ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     70000   Reaffirmed
Indo Amines Ltd                         LOC                CRISIL A2      240     Reaffirmed
Krishna Paper Projects Pvt Ltd          Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      110.8   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
M J K Mercantiles Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
M J K Mercantiles Pvt Ltd               Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      63.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd                  Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd                  Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Prasad International Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A3      5       Reaffirmed
Prasad International Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A3      20      Reaffirmed
Prasad International Pvt Ltd            Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      210     Reaffirmed
Prestige Feed Mills Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      5       Reaffirmed
Prestige Feed Mills Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3      47      Reaffirmed
Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     3       Reaffirmed
Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Semi Exports                            LOC                CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Shanti Chemical Works                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Shanti Chemical Works                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Sharat Industries Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Sharat Industries Ltd                   Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Sharat Industries Ltd                   Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Sharat Industries Ltd                   Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     290     Reaffirmed
SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A3+     100     Reaffirmed
Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     370     Reaffirmed
V-Guard Industries Ltd                  ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     1500    Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd              CC                 CRISIL C       80      Reaffirmed
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dreisatz Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL AA-     720     Assigned
ECL Finance Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL AA      20800   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      46477.8 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      25022.2 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**Interchangeable with short term bank facilities
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      3250    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Overdraft          CRISIL AA      7000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**Interchangeable with short term bank facilities
Falcon Glass Palace                     CC                 CRISIL B+      32.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Gabriel India Ltd                       CC*                CRISIL AA-     1000    Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with non-fund based limit
Hi-Tech Electrification Engineers Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BB-     120     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac          CRISIL BBB+    6735    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    1265    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      10000   Reaffirmed
Indo Amines Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BBB+    610     Reaffirmed
Indo Amines Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    160     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Indo Amines Ltd                         TL                 CRISIL BBB+    90      Reaffirmed
Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BB+     220     Reaffirmed
Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd   Channel Financing  CRISIL BB+     939.5   Reaffirmed
Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL BB+     123     Reaffirmed
K R Rubberite Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB     170     Reaffirmed

K R Rubberite Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BBB     180     Reaffirmed
Krishna Paper Projects Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      64.2    Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Float Glass Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      300     Reaffirmed
M J K Mercantiles Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      41.1    Reaffirmed
M.M.Garments                            CC                 CRISIL B       55      Assigned
M.M.Garments                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       45      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA+     8000    Reaffirmed
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd      WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AA+     1500    Reaffirmed
Mehsana Dairy and Food Products Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Mehsana Dairy and Food Products Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL B       162.5   Reaffirmed
Mehsana Dairy and Food Products Ltd     TL                 CRISIL B       300     Assigned
MI Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL AA-     720     Assigned
Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB     450     Reaffirmed
Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     90      Reaffirmed
Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     350     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BBB     160     Assigned
Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB     1400    Reaffirmed
Oneworld Retail Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    285     Reaffirmed
Oneworld Retail Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Oneworld Retail Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB-    87.5    Assigned
Oneworld Sourcing                       CC                 CRISIL BBB     430     Reaffirmed
Oneworld Sourcing                       TL                 CRISIL BBB     120     Reaffirmed
Oneworld Sourcing                       CC                 CRISIL BBB     430     Reaffirmed
Oneworld Sourcing                       TL                 CRISIL BBB     120     Reaffirmed
Popular Motor World Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
Popular Motor World Pvt Ltd             Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      115     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Prasad International Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
Prasad International Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BBB-    35      Assigned
Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB     502     Reaffirmed
Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     128     Reaffirmed
Prestige Feed Mills Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    650     Reaffirmed
Prestige Feed Mills Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    19      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      120     Reaffirmed
Semi Exports                            CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Shanti Chemical Works                   CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
Shanti Chemical Works                   Corporate Loan     CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Shanti Chemical Works                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shanti Chemical Works                   LT Loan            CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Sharat Industries Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
Sharat Industries Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
Sharat Industries Ltd                   Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB+     120     Reaffirmed
SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     70      Reaffirmed
Steelex Precisions Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     150     Assigned
Steelex Precisions Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB-     125     Assigned
Swarg Goldtouch Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B-      60      Reaffirmed
Swarg Goldtouch Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Tara Finvest Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      124     Reaffirmed
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd         Proposed TL        CRISIL AA-     5000    Assigned
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd         TL                 CRISIL AA-     5000    Assigned
Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB     350     Reaffirmed
Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     248.8   Reaffirmed
Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB     91.2    Reaffirmed
Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd                 Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     20      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB
Worldstar Fabrics LLP                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     250     Reaffirmed
Zephyr Fabric Trading LLP               CC                 CRISIL BB+     180     Reaffirmed

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.