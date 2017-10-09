CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Diamant Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Falcon Glass Palace LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Ford Credit India Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned Hi-Tech Electrification Engineers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Ltd IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 60000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Indo Amines Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 240 Reaffirmed Krishna Paper Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 110.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M J K Mercantiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed M J K Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 63.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Prasad International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Prasad International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Prasad International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 210 Reaffirmed Prestige Feed Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Prestige Feed Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 47 Reaffirmed Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Semi Exports LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shanti Chemical Works BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Shanti Chemical Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sharat Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sharat Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sharat Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sharat Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 290 Reaffirmed SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 370 Reaffirmed V-Guard Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Diamant Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Reaffirmed Diamant Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dreisatz Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 720 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Falcon Glass Palace CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gabriel India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with non-fund based limit Hi-Tech Electrification Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 6735 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1265 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Indo Amines Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 610 Reaffirmed Indo Amines Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indo Amines Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 939.5 Reaffirmed Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 123 Reaffirmed K R Rubberite Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed K R Rubberite Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Krishna Paper Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 64.2 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Float Glass Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed M J K Mercantiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 41.1 Reaffirmed M.M.Garments CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned M.M.Garments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Assigned Loan Fac Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Mehsana Dairy and Food Products Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Mehsana Dairy and Food Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 162.5 Reaffirmed Mehsana Dairy and Food Products Ltd TL CRISIL B 300 Assigned MI Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 720 Assigned Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 160 Assigned Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1400 Reaffirmed Oneworld Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 285 Reaffirmed Oneworld Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Oneworld Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 87.5 Assigned Oneworld Sourcing CC CRISIL BBB 430 Reaffirmed Oneworld Sourcing TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Oneworld Sourcing CC CRISIL BBB 430 Reaffirmed Oneworld Sourcing TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Popular Motor World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Popular Motor World Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed Fac Prasad International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Prasad International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 502 Reaffirmed Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 128 Reaffirmed Prestige Feed Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Prestige Feed Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Semi Exports CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Shanti Chemical Works CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Shanti Chemical Works Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Shanti Chemical Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shanti Chemical Works LT Loan CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Sharat Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Sharat Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Sharat Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Steelex Precisions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Steelex Precisions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Swarg Goldtouch Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Swarg Goldtouch Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tara Finvest Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 124 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 5000 Assigned Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 5000 Assigned Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 248.8 Reaffirmed Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 91.2 Reaffirmed Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Worldstar Fabrics LLP CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Zephyr Fabric Trading LLP CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)