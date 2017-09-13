FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 13
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
September 13, 2017 / 6:20 AM / a month ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 13

Reuters Staff

34 Min Read

    Sep 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products BG                 CRISIL A2      30      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products LOC                CRISIL A2      144     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Alphageo (India) Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3+     690     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Ashirbad Real Estate And Transport Pvt  BG                 CRISIL A4      23.5    Assigned
Ltd
Bank of India                           CD                 CRISIL A1+     300000  Reaffirmed
Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     1       Reaffirmed
Central Bank of India                   CDs Programme      CRISIL A1+     200000  Withdrawal
DCM Ltd                                 LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     132.5   Watch Negative
DCM Ltd                                 Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     100     Watch Negative
Downgraded from CRISIL A3
Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd             Packing Credit     CRISIL D       125     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd             Post Shipment      CRISIL D       125     Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dena Bank                               CD Programme       CRISIL A1+     100000  Reaffirmed
                                                           (Reaffirmed)  
Eastman Exports Pvt Ltd                 Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Eastman Exports Pvt Ltd                 Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     7.1     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Eastman Exports Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A1      150     Reaffirmed
Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A1      350     Reaffirmed
Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      0.5     Reaffirmed
Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd                    Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd                    Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4      12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
International Solvents and Chemical Co. BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
International Solvents and Chemical Co. Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
J T L Infra Ltd                         Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      150     Upgraded from
                                        Foreign Currency                          CRISIL A4+
Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A3      300     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Landmark Engineer                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     800     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar                 Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     250     Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL A4
MMP Industries Ltd                      Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3+     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
MMP Industries Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A3+     80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Mohan Fibre Products Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A2      5       Reaffirmed
Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd             LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      980     Reaffirmed
MT Educare Ltd                          Overdraft          CRISIL A2+     50      Reaffirmed
OCM Pvt Ltd                             LOC                CRISIL A3      405     Reaffirmed
Padmavahini Transformers Pvt Ltd        Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      25      Assigned
Padmavahini Transformers Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      2.7     Assigned
Pollutech Engineering                   LOC                CRISIL A3      20      Reaffirmed
Priti Construction                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     150     Watch Negative
Priti Construction                      Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     50      Watch Negative
                                        Loan Fac
Pure Solar Pvt Ltd                      LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Quality Care India Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A1      45      Reaffirmed
Quality Care India Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A1      20      Reaffirmed
Rama Gum Industries India Ltd           Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     450     Reaffirmed
Saha Building Centre Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
Shakun Polymers Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A2      5       Reaffirmed
Shakun Polymers Ltd                     Bill Purchase-     CRISIL A2      170     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Shukan Micro Mineral LLP                BG                 CRISIL A4      6       Reaffirmed
Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Symed Labs Ltd                          BG                 CRISIL A2+     20      Reaffirmed
Symed Labs Ltd                          LOC                CRISIL A2+     350     Reaffirmed
Symed Labs Ltd                          ST Loan            CRISIL A2+     100     Reaffirmed
Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd        LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     90      Reaffirmed
Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd        Proposed LOC & BG  CRISIL A4+     19.7    Reaffirmed
UCO Bank                                CDs Programme      CRISIL A1+     350000  Reaffirmed
Ultra Tech Transmissions                BG                 CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Ultra Tech Transmissions Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB+    190     Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd                                                                           CRISIL BBB
A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    730     Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd                                 Credit                                    CRISIL BBB
A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    40      Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB
A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB+    50      Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd                                 Credit                                    CRISIL BBB
Allahabad Bank                          Upper Tier II       CRISIL A+     10000   Reaffirmed 
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Allahabad Bank                          Tier I Perpetual    CRISIL A+     3000    Reaffirmed 
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Allahabad Bank                          Tier II Bonds      CRISIL AA-     5000    Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
Allahabad Bank                          Tier II Bonds      CRISIL AA-     10000   Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
Allahabad Bank                          Lower Tier II      CRISIL AA-     13500   Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Alphageo (India) Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     400     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Amidhara Industries                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     180     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Ashirbad Real Estate And Transport Pvt  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Ltd
Ashirbad Real Estate And Transport Pvt  Proposed BG        CRISIL B+      162.5   Assigned
Ltd
Ashirbad Real Estate And Transport Pvt  LT Loan            CRISIL B+      74      Assigned
Ltd
Ashirbad Real Estate And Transport Pvt  CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
Ltd
Balaji Motors - Rewari                  Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      100     Upgraded from
                                        Fac                                       CRISIL B
Balaji Motors - Rewari                  Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Bank of India                           Tier- I Bonds      CRISIL A+      10000   Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
Bank of India                           Tier- I Bonds      CRISIL A+      10000   Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
Bank of India                           Tier- I Bonds      CRISIL A+      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
Bank of India                           Perpetual Tier- I  CRISIL AA+     4000    Withdrawal
                                        Bonds
Bank of India                           Tier- II Bonds     CRISIL AA+     15000   Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
Bank of India                           Tier- II Bonds     CRISIL AA+     15000   Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
Bank of India                           Tier II Bonds      CRISIL AA+     30000   Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
Bank of India                           Upper Tier- II     CRISIL AA+     25000   Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Bank of India                           Perpetual Tier- I  CRISIL AA+     12800   Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     39.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BB-     23.8    Reaffirmed
Central Bank of India                   Perpetual Tier- I  CRISIL A       1391    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (under Basel
                                        II)
Reduced from 500 crore
Central Bank of India                   Upper Tier- II     CRISIL A       6000    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Central Bank of India                   Tier II Bonds      CRISIL A+      20000   Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
Central Bank of India                   Lower Tier- II     CRISIL A+      16000   Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Central Bank of India                   Lower Tier- II     CRISIL A+      7000    Withdrawal
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Chetan Industries Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Chetan Industries Ltd                   WC Fac             CRISIL BBB-    50      Assigned
Creative Looms and Crafts Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL D       180     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL C
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       173.1   Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
DCM Ltd                                 Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB+     750     Watch Negative
Downgraded from CRISIL A3
DCM Ltd                                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     1360    Watch Negative
DCM Ltd                                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     255.5   Watch Negative
                                        Loan Fac
Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-
DCM Ltd                                 TL                 CRISIL BB+     1160.8  Watch Negative
Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-
Dena Bank                               Tier I Bonds       CRISIL A-      4000    Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
Dena Bank                               Tier- I Perpetual  CRISIL A+      2500    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Dena Bank                               Upper Tier- II     CRISIL A+      3000    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Dena Bank                               Lower Tier- II     CRISIL AA-     14560   Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Eastman Exports Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      7.9     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Ela Nirman Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL D       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ela Nirman Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL D       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL A       5000    Reaffirmed
Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd          External           CRISIL A       10200   Reaffirmed
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd          Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A       2040    Reaffirmed
Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL A       800     Reaffirmed
Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       1460    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gagan Rice Mills                        CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Gagan Rice Mills                        Proposed TL        CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL A+      17.5    Reaffirmed
Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd                Proposed TL        CRISIL A+      50      Reaffirmed
Gayatri Sugars Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL D       675.9   Reaffirmed
Gayatri Sugars Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL D       598.8   Reaffirmed
Gayatri Sugars Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       72.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gayatri Sugars Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL D       12.6    Assigned
Geonair Air Condition and Refrigeration Lease Rental       CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
Manufacturers Pvt Ltd                   Discounting Loan
Govardhan Cotton Industries             CC                 CRISIL B+      47.5    Assigned
Govardhan Cotton Industries             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      7       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      47      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
International Solvents and Chemical Co. CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
ISR Infra Pvt Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
ISR Infra Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL D       21.7    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
ISR Infra Pvt Ltd                       Open CC            CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
ISR Infra Pvt Ltd                       WC TL              CRISIL D       8.3     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
J T L Infra Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL D       76      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd             Overdraft          CRISIL D       90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       19.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd             Rupee TL           CRISIL D       12      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BBB-    20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Kavyarc Tradex Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Kavyarc Tradex Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB+     65      Reaffirmed
Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt Ltd        Foreign LOC        CRISIL BB+     17      Reaffirmed
Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt Ltd        Rupee TL           CRISIL BB+     138     Reaffirmed
Landmark Engineer                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     47.9    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar                 Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB-     250     Assigned
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     72      Assigned
Lunia Marketing Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    97.5    Reaffirmed
Lunia Marketing Pvt Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    27.5    Reaffirmed
Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL D       70      Reaffirmed
Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL D       55      Reaffirmed
Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       0.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL D       10      Assigned
MMP Industries Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB     290     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
MMP Industries Ltd                      Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Mohan Fibre Products Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
Mohan Fibre Products Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    65      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB+    580     Reaffirmed
Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd             Corporate Loan     CRISIL BBB+    850     Reaffirmed
Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd             Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB+    70      Reaffirmed
Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BBB+    670     Assigned
Mother's Educational Charitable Trust   TL                 CRISIL D       54      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
MT Educare Ltd                          TL                 CRISIL A-      550     Reaffirmed
MT Educare Ltd                          WC Demand Loan     CRISIL A-      200     Assigned
Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      144.4   Reaffirmed
Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      2.4     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B+      17.6    Reaffirmed
OCM Pvt Ltd                             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    300     Reaffirmed
OCM Pvt Ltd                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    95      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Padmavahini Transformers Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       2.3     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Padmavahini Transformers Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       30      Assigned
Pollutech Engineering                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    130     Reaffirmed
Punjab and Sind Bank                    Lower Tier- II     CRISIL AA      3000    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Punjab and Sind Bank                    Tier II Bonds      CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
Punjab National Bank                    Tier I Bonds       CRISIL AA      30000   Reaffirmed 
                                        (Under Basel III)
Punjab National Bank                    Infrastructure     CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed  
                                        Bonds 
Punjab National Bank                    Tier- II Bonds     CRISIL AAA     35000   Reaffirmed 
                                        (Under Basel III)
Punjab National Bank                    Tier- I Perpetual  CRISIL AAA     26630   Reaffirmed 
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Punjab National Bank                    Upper Tier- II     CRISIL AAA     75000   Reaffirmed 
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Punjab National Bank                    Lower Tier- II     CRISIL AAA     5600    Reaffirmed 
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Pure Solar Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     32.5    Reaffirmed
Quality Care India Ltd                  NCD                CRISIL A+      2250    Reaffirmed
Quality Care India Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL A+      600     Reaffirmed
Quality Care India Ltd                  Proposed TL        CRISIL A+      1000    Reaffirmed
Quality Care India Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL A+      28      Reaffirmed
Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL A+      50      Reaffirmed
Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      23      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt LtdTL                 CRISIL A+      387     Reaffirmed
RC Goyal Dall Udyog Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      160     Reaffirmed
Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd.           Export Packing     CRISIL BB      350     Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BB-
Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd.           LT Loan            CRISIL BB      60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd.           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      150     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Saha Building Centre Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Saha Building Centre Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Senthil Murugan Jewellers               Proposed CC Limit  --             30      Withdrawal
Senthil Murugan Jewellers               CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Shakun Polymers Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB+    430     Reaffirmed
Shakun Polymers Ltd                     Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB+    34      Reaffirmed
                                        Gold Card
Shakun Polymers Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    7.4     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shakun Polymers Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BBB+    68.6    Reaffirmed
Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Downgraded
(Naini)                                                                           from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd TL                 CRISIL BB      9.6     Downgraded
(Naini)                                                                           from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Hardayal Singh Sheetgrah Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL B+      57      Reaffirmed
Shukan Micro Mineral LLP                CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Shukan Micro Mineral LLP                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       2       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shukan Micro Mineral LLP                TL                 CRISIL B       112.5   Reaffirmed
Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd            Overdraft          CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Symed Labs Ltd                          CC#                CRISIL A-      650     Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency
Symed Labs Ltd                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      80      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Symed Labs Ltd                          TL                 CRISIL A-      200     Assigned
Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Reaffirmed
Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd        Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd        Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BB-     250.3   Reaffirmed
Tulsi Rocks Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tulsi Rocks Pvt Ltd                     Export Packing     CRISIL D       30      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tulsi Rocks Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL D       150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
UCO Bank                                Upper Tier- II     CRISIL A       8200    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (under Basel
                                        II) 
UCO Bank                                Upper Tier- II     CRISIL A       9750    Withdrawal
                                        Bonds (under Basel
                                        II)
UCO Bank                                Tier- I Perpetual  CRISIL A       6350    Withdrawal
                                        Bonds (under Basel
                                        II) 
UCO Bank                                Lower Tier- II     CRISIL A+      20750   Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (under Basel
UCO Bank                                Lower Tier- II     CRISIL A+      7000    Withdrawal
                                        Bonds (under Basel
                                        II)
Ultra Tech Transmissions                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ultra Tech Transmissions Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
V.S. Buildcon                           CC                 CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Vidya Prakashan Mandir Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB     250     Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.