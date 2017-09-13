CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 13

Sep 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products LOC CRISIL A2 144 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Alphageo (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 690 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Ashirbad Real Estate And Transport Pvt BG CRISIL A4 23.5 Assigned Ltd Bank of India CD CRISIL A1+ 300000 Reaffirmed Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Central Bank of India CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 200000 Withdrawal DCM Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 132.5 Watch Negative DCM Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 100 Watch Negative Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 125 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Dena Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed (Reaffirmed) Eastman Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Eastman Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7.1 Reaffirmed Forward Eastman Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Forward Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed International Solvents and Chemical Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed International Solvents and Chemical Co. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed J T L Infra Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A4+ Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Landmark Engineer BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 800 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 250 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 MMP Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 MMP Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Mohan Fibre Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 980 Reaffirmed MT Educare Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed OCM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 405 Reaffirmed Padmavahini Transformers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Padmavahini Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.7 Assigned Pollutech Engineering LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Priti Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Watch Negative Priti Construction Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Watch Negative Loan Fac Pure Solar Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Rama Gum Industries India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Saha Building Centre Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Shakun Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Shakun Polymers Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A2 170 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Shukan Micro Mineral LLP BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Symed Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Symed Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed Symed Labs Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 19.7 Reaffirmed UCO Bank CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Ultra Tech Transmissions BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ultra Tech Transmissions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 190 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 730 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Credit CRISIL BBB A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 40 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BBB A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Credit CRISIL BBB Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II CRISIL A+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Allahabad Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Allahabad Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Allahabad Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II CRISIL AA- 13500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Alphageo (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Amidhara Industries CC CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ashirbad Real Estate And Transport Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Ltd Ashirbad Real Estate And Transport Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 162.5 Assigned Ltd Ashirbad Real Estate And Transport Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 74 Assigned Ltd Ashirbad Real Estate And Transport Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Ltd Balaji Motors - Rewari Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B Balaji Motors - Rewari Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Bank of India Tier- I Bonds CRISIL A+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Bank of India Tier- I Bonds CRISIL A+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Bank of India Tier- I Bonds CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Bank of India Perpetual Tier- I CRISIL AA+ 4000 Withdrawal Bonds Bank of India Tier- II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Bank of India Tier- II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Bank of India Upper Tier- II CRISIL AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Bank of India Perpetual Tier- I CRISIL AA+ 12800 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 39.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.8 Reaffirmed Central Bank of India Perpetual Tier- I CRISIL A 1391 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Reduced from 500 crore Central Bank of India Upper Tier- II CRISIL A 6000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Central Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL A+ 20000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Central Bank of India Lower Tier- II CRISIL A+ 16000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Central Bank of India Lower Tier- II CRISIL A+ 7000 Withdrawal Bonds (Under Basel II) Chetan Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Chetan Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Creative Looms and Crafts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL C Issuer Not Cooperating Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 173.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating DCM Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 750 Watch Negative Downgraded from CRISIL A3 DCM Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1360 Watch Negative DCM Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 255.5 Watch Negative Loan Fac Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- DCM Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1160.8 Watch Negative Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dena Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL A- 4000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Dena Bank Tier- I Perpetual CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Dena Bank Upper Tier- II CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Dena Bank Lower Tier- II CRISIL AA- 14560 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Eastman Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Ela Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Ela Nirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 5000 Reaffirmed Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A 10200 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A 2040 Reaffirmed Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 800 Reaffirmed Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1460 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gagan Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Gagan Rice Mills Proposed TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Gayatri Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 675.9 Reaffirmed Gayatri Sugars Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 598.8 Reaffirmed Gayatri Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 72.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gayatri Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 12.6 Assigned Geonair Air Condition and Refrigeration Lease Rental CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Discounting Loan Govardhan Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Govardhan Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Loan Fac Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 47 Reaffirmed Loan Fac International Solvents and Chemical Co. CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed ISR Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating ISR Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 21.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating ISR Infra Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating ISR Infra Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 8.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating J T L Infra Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 76 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 12 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kavyarc Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Kavyarc Tradex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 138 Reaffirmed Landmark Engineer CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar TL CRISIL BB- 72 Assigned Lunia Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 97.5 Reaffirmed Lunia Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Assigned MMP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- MMP Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mohan Fibre Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Mohan Fibre Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 580 Reaffirmed Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 850 Reaffirmed Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 670 Assigned Mother's Educational Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 54 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating MT Educare Ltd TL CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed MT Educare Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 200 Assigned Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 144.4 Reaffirmed Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.6 Reaffirmed OCM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed OCM Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Padmavahini Transformers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.3 Assigned Loan Fac Padmavahini Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Pollutech Engineering CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Punjab and Sind Bank Lower Tier- II CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Punjab and Sind Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Punjab National Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Punjab National Bank Tier- II Bonds CRISIL AAA 35000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Punjab National Bank Tier- I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 26630 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Punjab National Bank Upper Tier- II CRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Punjab National Bank Lower Tier- II CRISIL AAA 5600 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Pure Solar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2250 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 28 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt LtdCC CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt LtdTL CRISIL A+ 387 Reaffirmed RC Goyal Dall Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL BB 350 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Saha Building Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Saha Building Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Senthil Murugan Jewellers Proposed CC Limit -- 30 Withdrawal Senthil Murugan Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shakun Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed Shakun Polymers Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB+ 34 Reaffirmed Gold Card Shakun Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shakun Polymers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 68.6 Reaffirmed Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded (Naini) from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9.6 Downgraded (Naini) from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Hardayal Singh Sheetgrah Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57 Reaffirmed Shukan Micro Mineral LLP CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Shukan Micro Mineral LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shukan Micro Mineral LLP TL CRISIL B 112.5 Reaffirmed Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Symed Labs Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency Symed Labs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Symed Labs Ltd TL CRISIL A- 200 Assigned Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 250.3 Reaffirmed Tulsi Rocks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Tulsi Rocks Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Tulsi Rocks Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating UCO Bank Upper Tier- II CRISIL A 8200 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) UCO Bank Upper Tier- II CRISIL A 9750 Withdrawal Bonds (under Basel II) UCO Bank Tier- I Perpetual CRISIL A 6350 Withdrawal Bonds (under Basel II) UCO Bank Lower Tier- II CRISIL A+ 20750 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel UCO Bank Lower Tier- II CRISIL A+ 7000 Withdrawal Bonds (under Basel II) Ultra Tech Transmissions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ultra Tech Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V.S. Buildcon CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Vidya Prakashan Mandir Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.