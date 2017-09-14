FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 14
September 14, 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 14

    Sep 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 13, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aercomfort Pvt Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4      27.5    Reaffirmed
Aercomfort Pvt Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Anandji Haridas and Co. Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     3       Reaffirmed
Anandji Haridas and Co. Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Automag India Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Automag India Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Bharat Infrastructure And Engineers     BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Brainwave Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Calzini Fashions Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4      15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Cargill India Pvt Ltd                   CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     3000    Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.150 Crore)
Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Crescent Auto Repairs and Services      BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Donear Industries Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A3      60      Reaffirmed
Donear Industries Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A3      140     Reaffirmed
Donear Industries Ltd                   Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      93.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Entech Oil & Gas Engineering Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd              Standby Line of    CRISIL A4+     48      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Gopala Polyplast Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative Governance & Value CRISIL GVC     -       Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Creation Rating    level 2
JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A2+     303.9   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Josco Fashion Jewellers                 ST Loan            CRISIL A4      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jyotin Kumar Sahoo                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Kisaan Die Tech Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      2.5     Reaffirmed
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd              BG^#               CRISIL A1      10      Reaffirmed
^50% inter-changeability from non-fund based limits to fund-based limits#100% interchangeability
between letter of credit and bank guarantee
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd              LOC^#              CRISIL A1      30      Reaffirmed
^50% inter-changeability from non-fund based limits to fund-based limits#100% interchangeability
between letter of credit and bank guarantee
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd              LOC^#              CRISIL A1      20      Reaffirmed
^50% inter-changeability from non-fund based limits to fund-based limits#100% interchangeability
between letter of credit and bank guarantee
M.G. Spintex Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     12.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
M/s Daroga Pradhan                      BG                 CRISIL A3      170     Reaffirmed
M/s Daroga Pradhan                      Proposed BG        CRISIL A3      290     Reaffirmed
Manas Flour Mills Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3+     4.6     Reaffirmed
Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd               Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3+     9.8     Reaffirmed
Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Mittal Lumber Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4      44      Reaffirmed
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP                 CRISIL A1+     270000  Reaffirmed
Development
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural One-Year CDs       CRISIL A1+     100000  Reaffirmed
Development                             Programme
Neel Industries Pvt Ltd                 LOC*               CRISIL A2      25      Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with BG up to Rs.1 crore
Neel Industries Pvt Ltd                 LOC**              CRISIL A2      60      Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with BG up to Rs.1 crore
P.A. Times Industries Unit-II           LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd   LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd   Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
PTC Industries Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A3      30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
PTC Industries Ltd                      Export Packing     CRISIL A3      120     Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
PTC Industries Ltd                      Foreign Bill       CRISIL A3      140     Downgraded
                                        Purchase                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
PTC Industries Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A3      45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
PTC Industries Ltd                      Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Radiant Bar Ltd                         Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      2.5     Reaffirmed
Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd                Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4      5.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd                     Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     110     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd                     Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     170     Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd                     Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     2000    Reaffirmed
Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company              Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Saket Infraprojects Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
Sarthak Enterprise                      BG                 CRISIL A4      22.5    Reaffirmed
Sarthak Enterprise                      LOC                CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL A3+     32.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3+     6       Reaffirmed
SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd                    ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A3+     6       Reaffirmed
Shah and Parikh                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd                 Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     7.1     Downgraded
                                        Forward                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A3      120     Reaffirmed
Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd                 Inventory Funding  CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL A4
Speco Infrastructure                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     170     Reaffirmed
Spectra Motors Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL D       5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Spectra Motors Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL D       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A3+     20      Reaffirmed
Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd              Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3+     3       Reaffirmed
Swaraj India Industries Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tata Capital Ltd                        CP                 CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
The Nadar Press Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4      2.5     Reassigned
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      200     Reaffirmed
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
United Warehousing Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      43      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
United Warehousing Pvt Ltd              Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      72      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd                 Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3      150     Reaffirmed
V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3      170     Reaffirmed
V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      425     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Vaibhav Structurals                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Vaibhav Structurals                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Veekay Connectors Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Veekay Connectors Pvt Ltd               Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme       FAAA           1000    Reaffirmed
Development
    
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL D       410     Reaffirmed
Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL D       1157.5  Reaffirmed
Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       132.6   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL D       399.9   Reaffirmed
Aastha International                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     75      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Aastha International                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     35      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Aastha International                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Abhiraj Corporation                     CC                 CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Abhiraj Corporation                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       4.5     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B
Abhiraj Corporation                     TL                 CRISIL D       40.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Aercomfort Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B       37.5    Reaffirmed
Agasti S.S.K.Ltd                        Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B-      170     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Akilesh Selva Maligi                    CC                 CRISIL B       100     Assigned
Anandji Haridas and Co. Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
Anandji Haridas and Co. Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     4       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Anandji Haridas and Co. Pvt Ltd         Rupee TL           CRISIL BB+     26.5    Reaffirmed
Angel Promoters Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL C       200     Reaffirmed
Automag India Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     105     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Automag India Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     60      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Automag India Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB+     70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Bharat Infrastructure And Engineers     Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     38.5    Reaffirmed
Bharti Rice Mills                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B-      110     Reaffirmed
Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL B-      58.2    Reaffirmed
Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      15.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd      Standby Line of    CRISIL B-      16.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Bija Poultry Farm Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     58      Reaffirmed
Boulder Realcon Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B       95      Reaffirmed
Brainwave Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BB      55      Reaffirmed
Brainwave Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bright 4 Wheel Sales Pvt. Ltd.          CC                 CRISIL BB+     90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bright 4 Wheel Sales Pvt. Ltd.          Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     214.5   Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bright 4 Wheel Sales Pvt. Ltd.          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     15.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Calzini Fashions Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Calzini Fashions Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      15      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Career Coaching (Alld) Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BB      41.9    Reaffirmed
Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd             Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      58.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Chem Star International Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Crescent Auto Repairs and Services      CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Crescent Auto Repairs and Services      Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB      250     Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd                           Fac
Crescent Auto Repairs and Services      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd                           Loan Fac
Dipu Enterprises Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Dipu Enterprises Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
Donear Industries Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    341     Reaffirmed
Donear Industries Ltd                   Packing Credit     CRISIL BBB-    12.5    Reaffirmed
Donear Industries Ltd                   Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB-    300     Reaffirmed
Donear Industries Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    268.5   Reaffirmed
Donear Industries Ltd                   WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BBB-    1654    Reaffirmed
Entech Oil & Gas Engineering Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B       25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Entech Oil & Gas Engineering Pvt Ltd    Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     320     Reaffirmed
Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     19.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB+     20.2    Reaffirmed
Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     300     Reaffirmed
Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     23.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gopala Polyplast Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     472     Reaffirmed
Gopala Polyplast Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     14.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gopala Polyplast Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB-     274.1   Reaffirmed
Guskara Himghar Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Guskara Himghar Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Indian Peroxide Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL B       620     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Jagan Industries Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     45      Assigned
Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     43      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     87      Reaffirmed
JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd                 CC*                CRISIL A-      1825    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
*Interchangeable with non-fund based limit
JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL A-      670     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL A-      826.3   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Josco Fashion Jewellers                 CC                 CRISIL B       1235    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Josco Jewellers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       2350    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Josco Jewellers Pvt Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       1000    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jyotin Kumar Sahoo                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
Jyotin Kumar Sahoo                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     1.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jyotin Kumar Sahoo                      TL                 CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Karna Paints Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB      250     Reaffirmed
Karna Paints Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kisaan Die Tech Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      51      Reaffirmed
Kisaan Die Tech Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      4       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Krishnaam Mobile and accessories Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL D       67      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL C
Krishnaam Mobile and accessories Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       9       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL C
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL A       450     Reaffirmed
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd              Proposed TL        CRISIL A       300     Reaffirmed
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd              Standby Line of    CRISIL A       60      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Shubhyan Motors Private Limited
M.G. Spintex Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     48.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
M.G. Spintex Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     28.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
M/s Daroga Pradhan                      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    80      Reaffirmed
M/s Daroga Pradhan                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B-      52.5    Reaffirmed
Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      45.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B-      1.8     Reaffirmed
Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        WC TL              CRISIL B-      10      Reaffirmed
Manas Flour Mills Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     3       Reaffirmed
Manas Flour Mills Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     32      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Manas Flour Mills Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB+     130     Reaffirmed
Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB     165     Reaffirmed
Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BBB     138.1   Reaffirmed
Mittal Lumber Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B-      22.5    Reaffirmed
Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd           BG                 CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd           CC                 CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd           LOC                CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd           TL                 CRISIL D       62.2    Reaffirmed
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds              CRISIL AAA     40000   Assigned
Development
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds              CRISIL AAA     1260000 Reaffirmed
Development
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Tax-Free Bonds     CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed
Development
Neel Industries Pvt Ltd                 CC^                CRISIL BBB+    20      Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Neel Industries Pvt Ltd                 CC^^               CRISIL BBB+    40      Reaffirmed
^^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan; changeable one-way with letter of credit and
bank guarantee (BG)
Neel Industries Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB+    10      Reaffirmed
Neel Industries Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    45      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Neelplast Polymers Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     120     Reaffirmed
Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       1033    Reaffirmed
Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd                 LOC & BG           CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       480.9   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL D       333.4   Reaffirmed
P. P. Steel Corporation                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Reaffirmed
P.A. Times Industries Unit-II           CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
P.A. Times Industries Unit-II           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     52.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      110     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Polo Hotels Ltd                         TL                 CRISIL D       300     Reaffirmed
PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BB      110     Reaffirmed
PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd   Drop Line          CRISIL BB      165     Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      16.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
PTC Industries Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    170     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
PTC Industries Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    4       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
PTC Industries Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BBB-    83      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Radiant Bar Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd                Drop Line          CRISIL B+      85      Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      9.9     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B+      45.5    Reaffirmed
Rishikesh Filaments Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     83      Reaffirmed
Rishikesh Filaments Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     33      Reaffirmed
Rishikesh Filaments Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     4       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     200     Reaffirmed
S.R Industries Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL D       180     Reaffirmed
S.R Industries Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL D       23.5    Reaffirmed
S.R Industries Ltd                      Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL D       8.4     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
S.R Industries Ltd                      Rupee TL           CRISIL D       158.6   Reaffirmed
S.R Industries Ltd                      Standby LOC        CRISIL D       4       Reaffirmed
Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company              Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company              Export Packing     CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Saket Infraprojects Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     200     Reaffirmed
Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     90      Reaffirmed
Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd                    Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB+     150     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     67.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB+     22.5    Reaffirmed
Sarah Foods                             Packing Credit *   CRISIL B+      78      Reaffirmed
* Interchangable with cash credit limit up to Rs.20 million
Sarah Foods                             TL                 CRISIL B+      19.8    Reaffirmed
Sarthak Enterprise                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      27.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Satvam Nutrifoods Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      52.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Satvam Nutrifoods Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL B+      52.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     21.5    Reaffirmed
Shah and Parikh                         Overdraft          CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     1000    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     867.9   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    115     Reaffirmed
Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Dev Wheels Pvt Ltd                Channel Financing  CRISIL B       70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Dev Wheels Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL B       25.8    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Dev Wheels Pvt Ltd                Proposed Inventory CRISIL B       31      Upgraded from
                                        Funding                                   CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Ganesh Education and Welfare      LT Loan            CRISIL D       94.7    Downgraded
Society                                                                           from CRISIL B+
Shree Kamtanath Oils Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Shree Kamtanath Oils Pvt Ltd            Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      37      Reaffirmed
Shree Kamtanath Oils Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B+      13      Reaffirmed
Shri Salasar Agro Processors            CC                 CRISIL B+      70      -
Shri Salasar Agro Processors            Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      210     -
Shri Salasar Agro Processors            Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      90      -
Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd                 Channel Financing  CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL D       63      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       2       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B-
Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Speco Infrastructure                    CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Spectra Motors Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL D       547.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Spectra Motors Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL D       337.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Spectra Motors Ltd                      WC TL              CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Sreema Mahila Samity                    CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Sreema Mahila Samity                    CC                 Withdrawal     150     Reaffirmed
Sri Sai Srinivasa Rice Industries Pvt   CC                 CRISIL B+      95      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB     175     Reaffirmed
Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     16      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sun Foods And Feeds                     CC                 CRISIL B       105     Reaffirmed
Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       158.7   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd                  Corporate Loan     CRISIL D       157.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd                  Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       54.3    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       79.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B-
Swaraj India Industries Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB+     500     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swaraj India Industries Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     860     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swaraj India Industries Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB+     265     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tata Capital Ltd                        CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+     150     Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Tata Capital Ltd                        PS                 CRISIL AA+     750     Assigned
Tata Capital Ltd                        NCD                CRISIL AA+     17500   Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd                        PS                 CRISIL AA+     23750   Reaffirmed
Thankam Cashew Factory                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     350     Reaffirmed
The Josco Fashion Jewellers             CC                 CRISIL B       685     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
The Nadar Press Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B-      22      Reaffirmed
The Nadar Press Ltd                     Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B-      5.9     Reaffirmed
The Nadar Press Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL B-      49.1    Reaffirmed
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       100     #
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL B       210     #
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd            Open CC            CRISIL B       70      #
U.S. Impex                              CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Uma Glass Works                         CC                 CRISIL D       55      Reaffirmed
Uma Glass Works                         Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL D       16.5    Reaffirmed
Uma Glass Works                         Proposed TL        CRISIL D       17      Reaffirmed
Uma Glass Works                         TL                 CRISIL D       31.5    Reaffirmed
United Warehousing Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd                 Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB-    755     Reaffirmed
Vaibhav Structurals                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Veekay Connectors Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      65      Reaffirmed
Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     79      Reaffirmed
Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     26.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     63.2    Reaffirmed
Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd                 WC TL              CRISIL BB-     55.2    Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

