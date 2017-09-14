CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 14

Sep 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aercomfort Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Aercomfort Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Anandji Haridas and Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Anandji Haridas and Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Automag India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Automag India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Bharat Infrastructure And Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Brainwave Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Calzini Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Cargill India Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.150 Crore) Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Crescent Auto Repairs and Services BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Donear Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Donear Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Donear Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 93.5 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Entech Oil & Gas Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed Credit Gopala Polyplast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative Governance & Value CRISIL GVC - Reaffirmed Ltd Creation Rating level 2 JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 303.9 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Josco Fashion Jewellers ST Loan CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Jyotin Kumar Sahoo BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kisaan Die Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd BG^# CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed ^50% inter-changeability from non-fund based limits to fund-based limits#100% interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC^# CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed ^50% inter-changeability from non-fund based limits to fund-based limits#100% interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC^# CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed ^50% inter-changeability from non-fund based limits to fund-based limits#100% interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee M.G. Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 M/s Daroga Pradhan BG CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed M/s Daroga Pradhan Proposed BG CRISIL A3 290 Reaffirmed Manas Flour Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4.6 Reaffirmed Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 9.8 Reaffirmed Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Mittal Lumber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 44 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 270000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural One-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Development Programme Neel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with BG up to Rs.1 crore Neel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with BG up to Rs.1 crore P.A. Times Industries Unit-II LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed PTC Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating PTC Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 120 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating PTC Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 140 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating PTC Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating PTC Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Radiant Bar Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 5.2 Reaffirmed Forward Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Credit Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Purchase Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2000 Reaffirmed Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Purchase Saket Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Sarthak Enterprise BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Sarthak Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Credit SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed Shah and Parikh BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7.1 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A3+ Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A4 Speco Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Spectra Motors Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Spectra Motors Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Swaraj India Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Tata Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed The Nadar Press Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reassigned Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed United Warehousing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 43 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating United Warehousing Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 72 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 425 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Vaibhav Structurals BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Structurals LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Veekay Connectors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Veekay Connectors Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 410 Reaffirmed Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1157.5 Reaffirmed Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 132.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 399.9 Reaffirmed Aastha International CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Aastha International LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Aastha International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Abhiraj Corporation CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Abhiraj Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Abhiraj Corporation TL CRISIL D 40.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Aercomfort Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed Agasti S.S.K.Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL D Akilesh Selva Maligi CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Anandji Haridas and Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Anandji Haridas and Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anandji Haridas and Co. Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 26.5 Reaffirmed Angel Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 200 Reaffirmed Automag India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Automag India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Automag India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bharat Infrastructure And Engineers Overdraft CRISIL BB- 38.5 Reaffirmed Bharti Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 58.2 Reaffirmed Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 16.5 Reaffirmed Credit Bija Poultry Farm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 58 Reaffirmed Boulder Realcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed Brainwave Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Brainwave Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bright 4 Wheel Sales Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Bright 4 Wheel Sales Pvt. Ltd. Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 214.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Bright 4 Wheel Sales Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Calzini Fashions Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Calzini Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Career Coaching (Alld) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 41.9 Reaffirmed Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 58.1 Reaffirmed Limits Chem Star International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Crescent Auto Repairs and Services CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Crescent Auto Repairs and Services Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Fac Crescent Auto Repairs and Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Dipu Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Dipu Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Donear Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 341 Reaffirmed Donear Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Donear Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Donear Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 268.5 Reaffirmed Donear Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 1654 Reaffirmed Entech Oil & Gas Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Entech Oil & Gas Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20.2 Reaffirmed Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 23.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopala Polyplast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 472 Reaffirmed Gopala Polyplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopala Polyplast Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 274.1 Reaffirmed Guskara Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Guskara Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Indian Peroxide Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 620 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jagan Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 87 Reaffirmed JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1825 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Interchangeable with non-fund based limit JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 670 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 826.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Josco Fashion Jewellers CC CRISIL B 1235 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Josco Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 2350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Josco Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Jyotin Kumar Sahoo CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Jyotin Kumar Sahoo Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jyotin Kumar Sahoo TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Karna Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Karna Paints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kisaan Die Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 51 Reaffirmed Kisaan Die Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishnaam Mobile and accessories Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 67 Downgraded from CRISIL C Krishnaam Mobile and accessories Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed Credit Shubhyan Motors Private Limited M.G. Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M.G. Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 28.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M/s Daroga Pradhan CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed M/s Daroga Pradhan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 52.5 Reaffirmed Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 45.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1.8 Reaffirmed Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Manas Flour Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Manas Flour Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manas Flour Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 165 Reaffirmed Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 138.1 Reaffirmed Mittal Lumber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 22.5 Reaffirmed Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 62.2 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 40000 Assigned Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 1260000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Tax-Free Bonds CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Development Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan; changeable one-way with letter of credit and bank guarantee (BG) Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Neel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Neelplast Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 1033 Reaffirmed Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 480.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 333.4 Reaffirmed P. P. Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed P.A. Times Industries Unit-II CC CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB P.A. Times Industries Unit-II Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polo Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 165 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PTC Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating PTC Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating PTC Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 83 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Radiant Bar Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45.5 Reaffirmed Rishikesh Filaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 83 Reaffirmed Rishikesh Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 33 Reaffirmed Rishikesh Filaments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed S.R Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed S.R Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 23.5 Reaffirmed S.R Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 8.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.R Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 158.6 Reaffirmed S.R Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company Export Packing CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Credit Saket Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Sarah Foods Packing Credit * CRISIL B+ 78 Reaffirmed * Interchangable with cash credit limit up to Rs.20 million Sarah Foods TL CRISIL B+ 19.8 Reaffirmed Sarthak Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satvam Nutrifoods Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Satvam Nutrifoods Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 21.5 Reaffirmed Shah and Parikh Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 867.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Dev Wheels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Dev Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Dev Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL B 31 Upgraded from Funding CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Ganesh Education and Welfare LT Loan CRISIL D 94.7 Downgraded Society from CRISIL B+ Shree Kamtanath Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Shree Kamtanath Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 37 Reaffirmed Shree Kamtanath Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Shri Salasar Agro Processors CC CRISIL B+ 70 - Shri Salasar Agro Processors Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 210 - Shri Salasar Agro Processors Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 90 - Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 63 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Speco Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Spectra Motors Ltd CC CRISIL D 547.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Spectra Motors Ltd TL CRISIL D 337.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Spectra Motors Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sreema Mahila Samity CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sreema Mahila Samity CC Withdrawal 150 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Srinivasa Rice Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Ltd Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 175 Reaffirmed Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sun Foods And Feeds CC CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd CC CRISIL D 158.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 157.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 54.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 79.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Swaraj India Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Swaraj India Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 860 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Swaraj India Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 265 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Tata Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 750 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 17500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 23750 Reaffirmed Thankam Cashew Factory CC CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed The Josco Fashion Jewellers CC CRISIL B 685 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating The Nadar Press Ltd CC CRISIL B- 22 Reaffirmed The Nadar Press Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 5.9 Reaffirmed The Nadar Press Ltd TL CRISIL B- 49.1 Reaffirmed Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 # Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 210 # Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B 70 # U.S. Impex CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Uma Glass Works CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Uma Glass Works Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 16.5 Reaffirmed Uma Glass Works Proposed TL CRISIL D 17 Reaffirmed Uma Glass Works TL CRISIL D 31.5 Reaffirmed United Warehousing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 755 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Structurals CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Veekay Connectors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 79 Reaffirmed Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 63.2 Reaffirmed Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 55.2 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)