CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 15

Sep 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKI India Pvt Ltd Export Funding CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating AKI India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating AKI India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating AKI India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned **Sublimits bank guarantee of Rs 3 crores Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned ^^Sublimits bank guarantee of Rs 2 crores Axle Paper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions and Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Creative Business Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Gayson and Co Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 500 Reaffirmed Discounting Gayson and Co Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Gayson and Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Gayson and Co Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 200.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gilco Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed La-Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ @Interchangeable with upto maximum of Rs.35 Crore for Buyers Credit MDC Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed under LOC MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd BG@ CRISIL A2+ 18000 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee and one way interchangeability with FB limits up to Rs. 140 crore. MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 470 Reaffirmed Forward MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 5000 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit, includes Rs.50 crore sub-limit for Bank Guarantee. MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC& CRISIL A2+ 3000 Reaffirmed &Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 4650 Reaffirmed Mohit Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Nirmala Rice Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 110.5 - Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 2000 - * Full interchangeable with bank guarantee and letter of credit. Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Overdraft^ CRISIL A1+ 250 - ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of credit . Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1+ 350 - Panda Retail Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed R D Engineers India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed R D Engineers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 0.8 Reaffirmed Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 403.6 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 420 Assigned SAF Fermion Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sangrur Agro Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL A3) Saraf Corporation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Saraf Corporation India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Seatel Electronics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shree Bharat Motors Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 130 Assigned Sri Aishwarya Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Super Tannery Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Super Tannery Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Technocrats Plasma Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Reaffirmed Ten Construction India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Ten Construction India Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ten Construction India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Vasugan Medical Specialities Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 10 Reassigned West Pioneer Properties India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKI India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating AKI India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating AKI India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 600 Assigned *Sublimits working capital demand loan of Rs 60 crores, packing credit in foreign currency and inland letter of credit of Rs 40 crores, foreign bills discounted and p Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 200 Assigned ^Sublimits working capital demand loan, export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency of Rs 20 crores Arvee Laboratories (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Arvee Laboratories (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 44.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arvee Laboratories (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40.6 Reaffirmed Axle Paper Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Axle Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Axle Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 74 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.9 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 66.4 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 214.7 Reaffirmed Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions and CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions and LT Loan CRISIL BB 4.7 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions and Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 1.3 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 16.9 Assigned Chandigarh Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Chandigarh Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 252.6 Reaffirmed Chiranji Lal Atma Ram CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Chiranji Lal Atma Ram Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chiranji Lal Atma Ram Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Creative Business Associates Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Creative Business Associates Proposed BG CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Creative Business Associates CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Deepak Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Deepak Spinning Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Deepak Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 117.5 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Fabulous Builders CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ganapati Fishing Lines Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit* CRISIL B 155 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.155 Million for foreign letter of credit. Ganapati Fishing Lines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gilco Exports Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Gilco Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Health Research and Management LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1100 Reaffirmed Institute Growel Formulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 45.5 Assigned Growel Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Assigned Growel Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac Hanuman Impex CC CRISIL B+ 99 Reaffirmed Hanuman Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hillcrest Foods CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Human Development Foundation CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Human Development Foundation TL CRISIL B 31 Reaffirmed J.K. International CC CRISIL B 44.5 Reaffirmed J.K. International Cash TL CRISIL B 45.5 Reaffirmed Jahanvi Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Jahanvi Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill TL CRISIL B+ 13.3 Reaffirmed Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Jupiter Buildtech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Kashish Metal CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Kashish Metal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keya Realty LT Loan CRISIL D 92.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Keya Realty Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Agencies Pvt Ltd Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and Overdraft CRISIL BB 108 Reaffirmed Agencies Pvt Ltd Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and TL CRISIL BB 6.6 Reaffirmed Agencies Pvt Ltd Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and WC TL CRISIL BB 35.4 Reaffirmed Agencies Pvt Ltd Krupali Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Krupali Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 41 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krupali Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 43 Reaffirmed Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 36 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ La-Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed La-Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd External CRISIL A- 421 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL BBB+ Borrowings Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC@@@ CRISIL A- 750 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB+ Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 70.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC! CRISIL A- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ^^Interchangeable with upto maximum of Rs. 20 crores for working capital demand loan, Rs. 15 crores for export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency / exp Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ **Fully interchangeability between Fund based and Non Fund Based working Capital Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC& CRISIL A- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ M. Tarun Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Credit M. Tarun Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Magnolia Infra Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 150 Assigned Fac Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manjushree Hardwares Overdraft CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B Manjushree Hardwares Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 MDC Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed MDC Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Metro Spare Part India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL)/FCNR(B) Mohit Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Mohit Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Naresh Kumar Rajendra Kumar CC - Book Debt CRISIL B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Nirmala Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Nirmala Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 222.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 5.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 375 - loan^ ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of credit Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 200 - Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 750 - Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil CC CRISIL BB+ 1500 Assigned Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Medium TL CRISIL BB+ 401.9 Assigned Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil TL CRISIL BB+ 188.1 Assigned Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Panda Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 34 Reaffirmed Panda Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17.1 Reaffirmed Prananda Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Assigned Loan Fac Quality Flavours Export CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Quality Flavours Export Foreign Bill CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Purchase R D Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed R S Rocksand CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed R S Rocksand LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed R S Rocksand Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Agencies CC CRISIL BB+ 430 Reaffirmed Rani Kothi Banquets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Rani Kothi Banquets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 1340 Assigned Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Assigned S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.1 crore for packing credit, Rs.3.2 crore for letter of credit, and Rs.1 crore for bank guarantee. S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 42 Reaffirmed Credit S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 344 Reaffirmed S.R.M. Smart Hoops Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed S.R.M. Smart Hoops Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 76.7 Reaffirmed SAF Fermion Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed SAF Fermion Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 44 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 72.8 Reaffirmed Samudra Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sangrur Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Saraf Corporation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Saraf Corporation India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Seatel Electronics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Sheetal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Bharat Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Shree Bharat Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 275 Reaffirmed Shree Bharat Motors Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Shree Bharat Motors Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 229.1 Reaffirmed Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Reaffirmed Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Shree Kalka Cotton Corporation - CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Sangareddy Shree Kalka Cotton Corporation - LT Loan CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Sangareddy Shree Packers (MP) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Shree Packers (MP) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 900 Assigned Sri Aishwarya Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Sri Aishwarya Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 437.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 462.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Subh Laxmi Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Subh Laxmi Cotton Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 11.2 Reaffirmed Subh Laxmi Oil Industries CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Subh Laxmi Oil Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Tannery Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Super Tannery Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Super Tannery Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 552.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Super Tannery Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 350 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL BBB Super Tannery Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Super Tannery Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 31 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB T R Sawhney Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Fac Technocrats Plasma Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Technocrats Plasma Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 0.5 Reaffirmed Ten Construction India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Dolaguri Tea Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed The Dolaguri Tea Co Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Vasugan Medical Specialities Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10.3 Reaffirmed Vasugan Medical Specialities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 244.7 Assigned Loan Fac West Pioneer Properties India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac West Pioneer Properties India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 