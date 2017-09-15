FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 15
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
September 15, 2017 / 6:32 AM / in a month

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 15

Reuters Staff

34 Min Read

    Sep 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AKI India Pvt Ltd                       Export Funding     CRISIL A4      24      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
AKI India Pvt Ltd                       Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
AKI India Pvt Ltd                       Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
AKI India Pvt Ltd                       Post Shipment      CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd                  LOC**              CRISIL A1+     100     Assigned
**Sublimits bank guarantee of Rs 3 crores
Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd                  LOC^^              CRISIL A1+     100     Assigned
^^Sublimits bank guarantee of Rs 2 crores
Axle Paper Pvt Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4      8       Reaffirmed
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4      16      Reaffirmed
Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions and    Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Creative Business Associates            BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Assigned
Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     32.5    Reaffirmed
Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd                    Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     600     Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Standby LOC        CRISIL A1+     1520    Reaffirmed
Gayson and Co Pvt Ltd                   Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      500     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Gayson and Co Pvt Ltd                   LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      200     Reaffirmed
Gayson and Co Pvt Ltd                   Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      250     Reaffirmed
Gayson and Co Pvt Ltd                   Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      200.9   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gilco Exports Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
La-Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A2+     70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd            LOC@               CRISIL A2+     350     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
@Interchangeable with upto maximum of Rs.35 Crore for Buyers Credit
MDC Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd             Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd               BG@                CRISIL A2+     18000   Reaffirmed
@Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee and one way interchangeability with FB limits up to
Rs. 140 crore.
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd               Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2+     470     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd               LOC#               CRISIL A2+     5000    Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit, includes Rs.50 crore sub-limit for Bank
Guarantee.
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd               LOC&               CRISIL A2+     3000    Reaffirmed
&Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A2+     4650    Reaffirmed
Mohit Ventures Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
Nirmala Rice Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A2      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A1+     110.5   -
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd           LOC & BG*          CRISIL A1+     2000    -
* Full interchangeable with bank guarantee and letter of credit.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd           Overdraft^         CRISIL A1+     250     -
^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of credit .
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL A1+     350     -
Panda Retail Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
R D Engineers India Pvt Ltd             Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4      125     Reaffirmed
R D Engineers India Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4      0.8     Reaffirmed
Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     403.6   Reaffirmed
Ramkrishna Agencies                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A2      420     Assigned
SAF Fermion Ltd                         LOC                CRISIL A4+     6       Reaffirmed
Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Sangrur Agro Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A3+     210     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3)
Saraf Corporation India Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4      16.5    Reaffirmed
Saraf Corporation India Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4      17.5    Reaffirmed
Seatel Electronics India Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Shree Bharat Motors Ltd                 Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A1+     130     Assigned
Sri Aishwarya Refinery Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
Super Tannery Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     16.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Super Tannery Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A4+     80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Technocrats Plasma Systems Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4      9.5     Reaffirmed
Ten Construction India Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4      75      Reaffirmed
Ten Construction India Pvt Ltd          Line of Credit     CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed

Ten Construction India Pvt Ltd          Overdraft          CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Vasugan Medical Specialities Pvt Ltd    Overdraft          CRISIL A3      10      Reassigned
West Pioneer Properties India Pvt Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AKI India Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL B       1       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
AKI India Pvt Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
AKI India Pvt Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd                  CC*                CRISIL AA-     600     Assigned
*Sublimits working capital demand loan of Rs 60 crores, packing credit in foreign currency and
inland letter of credit of Rs 40 crores, foreign bills discounted and p
Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd                  CC^                CRISIL AA-     200     Assigned
^Sublimits working capital demand loan, export packing credit, packing credit in foreign
currency of Rs 20 crores
Arvee Laboratories (India) Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B-      55      Reaffirmed
Arvee Laboratories (India) Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      44.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Arvee Laboratories (India) Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL B-      40.6    Reaffirmed
Axle Paper Pvt Ltd                      CC*                CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
Axle Paper Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      3       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Axle Paper Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL B+      74      Reaffirmed
Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd               BG                 CRISIL D       13.9    Reaffirmed
Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd               CC                 CRISIL D       130     Reaffirmed
Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd               LOC                CRISIL D       15      Reaffirmed
Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd               Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL D       66.4    Reaffirmed
Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd               TL                 CRISIL D       214.7   Reaffirmed
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd                    LOC*               CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      1.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd                    Standby Line of    CRISIL B+      2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions and    CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions and    LT Loan            CRISIL BB      4.7     Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions and    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      1.3     Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Assigned
Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     16.9    Assigned
Chandigarh Healthcare Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Chandigarh Healthcare Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B       252.6   Reaffirmed
Chiranji Lal Atma Ram                   CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Chiranji Lal Atma Ram                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Chiranji Lal Atma Ram                   Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Creative Business Associates            Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
Creative Business Associates            Proposed BG        CRISIL BB      30      Assigned
Creative Business Associates            CC                 CRISIL BB      10      Assigned
Deepak Spinning Mills                   CC                 CRISIL B-      30      Reaffirmed
Deepak Spinning Mills                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B-      10      Reaffirmed
Deepak Spinning Mills                   TL                 CRISIL B-      100     Reaffirmed
Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     240     Reaffirmed
Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB-     117.5   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL AA      20800   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      46477.8 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      25022.2 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**interchangeable with short term bank facilities
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      3250    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Overdraft          CRISIL AA      7000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**Interchangeable with short term bank facilities
Fabulous Builders                       CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Ganapati Fishing Lines Pvt Ltd          Buyer`s Credit*    CRISIL B       155     Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Rs.155 Million for foreign letter of credit.
Ganapati Fishing Lines Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gilco Exports Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL B       45      Reaffirmed
Gilco Exports Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Global Health Research and Management   LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     1100    Reaffirmed
Institute
Growel Formulations Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BBB+    45.5    Assigned
Growel Formulations Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB+    130     Assigned
Growel Formulations Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    4.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Hanuman Impex                           CC                 CRISIL B+      99      Reaffirmed
Hanuman Impex                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      1       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Hillcrest Foods                         CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Reaffirmed
Human Development Foundation            CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Human Development Foundation            TL                 CRISIL B       31      Reaffirmed
J.K. International                      CC                 CRISIL B       44.5    Reaffirmed
J.K. International                      Cash TL            CRISIL B       45.5    Reaffirmed
Jahanvi Ispat Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL D       70      Reaffirmed
Jahanvi Ispat Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL D       110     Reaffirmed
Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill              CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      16.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill              TL                 CRISIL B+      13.3    Reaffirmed
Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill              Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Jupiter Buildtech Pvt Ltd               Rupee TL           CRISIL B       90      Reaffirmed
Kashish Metal                           CC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
Kashish Metal                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Keya Realty                             LT Loan            CRISIL D       92.6    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
(Issuer Not Cooperating)    
Keya Realty                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       7.4     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
(Issuer Not Cooperating)    
Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and        CC                 CRISIL BB      350     Reaffirmed
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and        Overdraft          CRISIL BB      108     Reaffirmed
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and        TL                 CRISIL BB      6.6     Reaffirmed
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and        WC TL              CRISIL BB      35.4    Reaffirmed
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Krupali Fashions Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
Krupali Fashions Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      41      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Krupali Fashions Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB      43      Reaffirmed
Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      65      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      36      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL B+      19      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
La-Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
La-Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     140     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd            CC                 CRISIL A-      500     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd            External           CRISIL A-      421     Upgraded from
                                        Commercial                                CRISIL BBB+
                                        Borrowings
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd            LOC@@@             CRISIL A-      750     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd            Standby Line of    CRISIL A-      50      Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BBB+
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd            TL                 CRISIL A-      70.4    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd            LOC!               CRISIL A-      500     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd            CC^^               CRISIL A-      400     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
^^Interchangeable with upto maximum of Rs. 20 crores for working capital demand loan, Rs. 15
crores for export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency / exp
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd            CC**               CRISIL A-      350     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
**Fully interchangeability between Fund based and Non Fund Based working Capital
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd            CC&                CRISIL A-      350     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
M. Tarun Diamonds Pvt Ltd               Post Shipment      CRISIL BBB-    400     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
M. Tarun Diamonds Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Magnolia Infra                          Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B       150     Assigned
                                        Fac
Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     80      Reaffirmed
Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Manjushree Hardwares                    Overdraft          CRISIL D       55      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Manjushree Hardwares                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       1       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL A4
MDC Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
MDC Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB      25      Reaffirmed
Metro Spare Part India Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL A-      400     Reaffirmed
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd               CC*                CRISIL A-      50      Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL)/FCNR(B)
Mohit Ventures Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       65      Reaffirmed
Mohit Ventures Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B       140     Reaffirmed
Naresh Kumar Rajendra Kumar             CC - Book Debt     CRISIL B+      82.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nirmala Rice Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
Nirmala Rice Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd                 Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB+    25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB+    300     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    222.9   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB+    5.6     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd           CC & WC demand     CRISIL AA      375     -
                                        loan^
^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of credit 
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd           WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AA      200     -
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd           CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA      750     -
Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil    CC                 CRISIL BB+     1500    Assigned
Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd
Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil    Medium TL          CRISIL BB+     401.9   Assigned
Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd
Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil    TL                 CRISIL BB+     188.1   Assigned
Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd
Panda Retail Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB      34      Reaffirmed
Panda Retail Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB      17.1    Reaffirmed
Prananda Pvt Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       200     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Quality Flavours Export                 CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Quality Flavours Export                 Foreign Bill       CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
R D Engineers India Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B-      60      Reaffirmed
R S Rocksand                            CC                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
R S Rocksand                            LT Loan            CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
R S Rocksand                            Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
Ramkrishna Agencies                     CC                 CRISIL BB+     430     Reaffirmed
Rani Kothi Banquets Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Rani Kothi Banquets Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB+    1340    Assigned
Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB+    240     Assigned
S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd            CC*                CRISIL BBB-    280     Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.1 crore for packing credit, Rs.3.2 crore for letter of credit, and
Rs.1 crore for bank guarantee.
S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd            Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    42      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BBB-    344     Reaffirmed
S.R.M. Smart Hoops Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     32.5    Reaffirmed
S.R.M. Smart Hoops Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB-     76.7    Reaffirmed
SAF Fermion Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
SAF Fermion Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     44      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     4.7     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     72.8    Reaffirmed
Samudra Vehicles Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Sangrur Agro Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Saraf Corporation India Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Reaffirmed
Saraf Corporation India Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      1       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Seatel Electronics India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B-      50      Reaffirmed
Sheetal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     220     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Shree Bharat Motors Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     70      Reaffirmed
Shree Bharat Motors Ltd                 Channel Financing  CRISIL BB+     275     Reaffirmed
Shree Bharat Motors Ltd                 Corporate Loan     CRISIL BB+     5       Reaffirmed
Shree Bharat Motors Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB+     229.1   Reaffirmed
Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BB      270     Reaffirmed
Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Shree Kalka Cotton Corporation -        CC                 CRISIL B       100     Assigned
Sangareddy
Shree Kalka Cotton Corporation -        LT Loan            CRISIL B       27.5    Assigned
Sangareddy
Shree Packers (MP) Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
Shree Packers (MP) Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B+      22.5    Reaffirmed
Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd            CC                 CRISIL AA-     900     Assigned
Sri Aishwarya Refinery Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Reaffirmed
Sri Aishwarya Refinery Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     3       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Lakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice Mill      CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL A-      437.5   Upgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL A-      462.5   Upgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Subh Laxmi Cotton Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
Subh Laxmi Cotton Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB      11.2    Reaffirmed
Subh Laxmi Oil Industries               CC                 CRISIL BB      90      Reaffirmed
Subh Laxmi Oil Industries               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Super Tannery Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Super Tannery Ltd                       Corporate Loan     CRISIL BB+     90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Super Tannery Ltd                       Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     552.5   Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Super Tannery Ltd                       Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB+     350     Downgraded
                                        Purchase                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Super Tannery Ltd                       Standby Line of    CRISIL BB+     30      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Super Tannery Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BB+     31      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
T R Sawhney Automobiles Pvt Ltd         Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB+    600     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Technocrats Plasma Systems Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Technocrats Plasma Systems Pvt Ltd      Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       0.5     Reaffirmed
Ten Construction India Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
The Dolaguri Tea Co Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
The Dolaguri Tea Co Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy          CC                 CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Educational Trust
Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy          LT Loan            CRISIL D       110     Reaffirmed
Educational Trust
Vasugan Medical Specialities Pvt Ltd    LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    10.3    Reaffirmed
Vasugan Medical Specialities Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    244.7   Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
West Pioneer Properties India Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     280     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
West Pioneer Properties India Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL BB+     1100    Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

