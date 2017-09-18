CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 18

Sep 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 265 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Anand and Associates BG CRISIL A4 34.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Baba Anandeshwar Plastics (P) Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 620 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 449.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Believe Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Chariot International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Consolidated Carpet Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Consolidated Carpet Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ducon Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 850 @ Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Electro Magnetic Industries BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Geetalakshmi Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Greenglobe Fuel Solutions LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Greenglobe Fuel Solutions Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Greenglobe Fuel Solutions Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Gruha Navnirman Developers BG CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating GOL Offshore Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1500 Reaffirmed Guru Rajendra Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Guru Rajendra Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Guru Rajendra Metals Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 9.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hindustan Zinc Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2300 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 10800 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Withdrawal Hindustan Zinc Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 46500 Reaffirmed Reduced From Rs. 9000 Crore JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. JM Financial Products Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal Jolly Board Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1.5 Reaffirmed Jolly Board Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed under LOC Karnataka Nutraceuticals India Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Karnataka Nutraceuticals India Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3+ 17.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd KUN Motoren Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Latin Paper Industries BG CRISIL A4 5.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mallikharjuna Agencies BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Marudhar Fashions Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Issuer Not Cooperating Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 139 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 14 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Naatchiar Textile Exporters Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 115 Reaffirmed Negotiation Issuer Not Cooperating Naatchiar Textile Exporters LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Naatchiar Textile Exporters Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Issuer Not Cooperating Nachiar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Neelson Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Oswal Pumps Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Oswal Pumps Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Perfect Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Sheenlac Paints Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 39 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Coal Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 438.3 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Forward Technocraft Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Technocraft Industries India Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Credit Telecommunications Consultants India LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A1 5800 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Telecommunications Consultants India LtdProposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 620 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Telecommunications Consultants India LtdST Debt CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating The Travancore Mats & Matting Co Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Top Gear Transmissions BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Top Gear Transmissions LOC CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tricon Polyfabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reassigned United Bank of India CDs CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AD Merchant India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating AD Merchant India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Ali Agency CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Alliance Industrial Marketing Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 108 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Issuer Not Cooperating Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Anand and Associates CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Anand and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Anandi Water Parks Resorts & Club Pvt TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Anitha Texcot India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Anitha Texcot India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Baba Anandeshwar Plastics (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Baba Anandeshwar Plastics (P) Ltd. TL CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries CC CRISIL BB- 357 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Believe Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bhagyalaxmi Brine Chem Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Bhagyalaxmi Brine Chem Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Bhai Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bharat Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bharat Ginning Factory TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Biyani Shikshan Samiti Overdraft CRISIL BB 125.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Biyani Shikshan Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 374.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Cesare Bonetti India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Cesare Bonetti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 372.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Chariot International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Chariot International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Consolidated Carpet Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Creative Corrupack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Creative Corrupack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Creative Corrupack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Deepak Diamonds Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 189 Reaffirmed Credit Deepak Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Credit Deepak Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ducon Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 @ Dwarikamayee Bhandar CC CRISIL D 47 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dwarikamayee Bhandar Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 58 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Earth Stone Global CC CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Earth Stone Global Export Packing CRISIL B 102.5 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Earth Stone Global Standby LOC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac^ ^interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL 5000 Reaffirmed AA Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed AA Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 7500 Assigned Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 3000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 3500 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures Electro Magnetic Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Electro Magnetic Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Electro Magnetic Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Geetalakshmi Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Geetalakshmi Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating GOL Offshore Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1850 Reaffirmed GOL Offshore Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 8020 Reaffirmed GOL Offshore Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL D 650 Reaffirmed GOL Offshore Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2980 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopal Consumer World CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Gopal Consumer World TL CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Gruha Navnirman Developers TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Guru Rajendra Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- HIA Exports CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating HIA Exports Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating HIA Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with fund-based facilities Hindustan Zinc Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AAA 5200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 200 Reaffirmed Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 43.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating HKS Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating HKS Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating HKS Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Issuer Not Cooperating I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd NCDs CRISIL 15700 Reaffirmed AA Jolly Board Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed Jolly Board Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 71.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jolly Board Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 57.9 Reaffirmed K and M Sheltors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Karnataka Nutraceuticals India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Katiyar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 36 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Katiyar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 22 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Katiyar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 32 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries TL CRISIL BBB 162.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kohenoor Industries CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating KTC Cars India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating KTC Cars India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating KTC Cars India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating KUN Motoren Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Latin Paper Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Latin Paper Industries TL CRISIL B 74.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating MA Chandi Durga Cements Ltd CC CRISIL D 104.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating MA Chandi Durga Cements Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 193.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating MA Chandi Durga Cements Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 32 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Maa Kalika Bhandar CC CRISIL D 225 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Magdha Creative Merchant LLP Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Mahavir Enterprises CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Mallikharjuna Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Marudhar Fashions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A 31 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 44 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Naatchiar Textile Exporters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Nachiar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Nachiar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Neelson Overseas Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 14 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Neelson Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Neelson Overseas LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Neelson Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Northpole Industries Export Packing CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit* * Interchangable with bill discounting up to Rs.30 million Northpole Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Northpole Industries TL CRISIL BB- 4.3 Reaffirmed Omkar Nests Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 600 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Oswal Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 487.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating P G Industry Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 50 # P G Industry Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 # P. R. Technoplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed P. R. Technoplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P. R. Technoplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 44 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Perfect Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Pragati Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Pragati Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 72 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Pragati Coatings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Premavati Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Premavati Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Priceless Overseas Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 22.5 # Priceless Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 77.5 # Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB 96.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 340 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 31.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 212 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Purvanchal Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Purvanchal Flour Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 76.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R.K. Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed R.K. Rice and General Mills Proposed TL CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed R.K. Rice and General Mills TL CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt LtdCC CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt LtdTL CRISIL A+ 737 Reaffirmed Ranga Raju Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 240 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating RJP Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 74 Assigned RJP Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned RJP Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Assigned Loan Fac RSG Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating RSG Packagings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sabitri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 285 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sabitri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 425 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SCC Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 800 Upgraded from CRISIL C Issuer Not Cooperating Sheenlac Paints Ltd CC CRISIL BB 565 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sheenlac Paints Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Coal Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shree Krushna Enterprises CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Nath Jee Bakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Nath Jee Bakers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 49.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SM Exhaust Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- SM Exhaust Technology Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- SM Exhaust Technology Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Adhikari Brothers Television TL CRISIL D 750 Downgraded Network Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Technocraft Industries India Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A+ 450 Reaffirmed Credit$$ $$ Fully Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Pre shipment/Post Shipment finance, Letter of credit, Cash Credit. Technocraft Industries India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 259.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Technocraft Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1760 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 2530 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd WC Fac%% CRISIL A+ 550 Reaffirmed %% Fully Interchangeable with Pre shipment/Post Shipment finance, Letter of credit, Bank Guarantee (Financial/Performance). Technocraft Industries India Ltd WC Fac** CRISIL A+ 410 Reaffirmed ** Fully Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Pre shipment/Post Shipment finance, Letter of credit, Buyers Credit, Overdraft and Cash Credit Technocraft Industries India Ltd WC Fac@ CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed @ Fully Interchangeable with Pre shipment/Post Shipment finance, Letter of credit, Bank Guarantee (Financial/Performance), Cash Credit. Technocraft Industries India Ltd WC Fac## CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed ## Fully Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Pre shipment/Post Shipment finance, Letter of credit, Buyers Credit, Cash Credit Telecommunications Consultants India LtdCC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 1750 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Issuer Not Cooperating The Travancore Mats & Matting Co Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Credit The Travancore Mats & Matting Co TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 9.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 47.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Top Gear Transmissions CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Top Gear Transmissions LT Loan CRISIL D 16.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Top Gear Transmissions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Tricon Polyfabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Tricon Polyfabs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tricon Polyfabs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed United Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel A II) United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL 5000 Assigned (Under Basel III) AA- United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) AA- United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) AA- United Bank of India Lower Tier-II CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel AA- II) United Bank of India Tier I Bonds CRISIL 5000 Assigned (Under Basel III) BBB+ V3S Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL D 116.1 Reaffirmed V3S Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 343.8 Reaffirmed V3S Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 70.1 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Edibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vaibhav Edibles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vaibhav Edibles Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vaishnavi Exports and Import Co. Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)