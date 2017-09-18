FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
September 18, 2017 / 10:18 AM / in a month

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 18

Reuters Staff

43 Min Read

    Sep 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2017.


COMPANY                                INSTRUMENT          RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                 ----------          ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     265     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anand and Associates                    BG                 CRISIL A4      34.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Baba Anandeshwar Plastics (P) Ltd.      Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      45      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries  BG                 CRISIL A4+     620     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries  LOC                CRISIL A4+     449.7   Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Believe Infraprojects Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chariot International Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Consolidated Carpet Industries Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Consolidated Carpet Industries Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4+     65      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ducon Technologies India Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     850     @
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               ST Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market   A1+r
                                        Linked Debentures
Electro Magnetic Industries             BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Geetalakshmi Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A4      0.3     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Greenglobe Fuel Solutions               LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Greenglobe Fuel Solutions               Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Greenglobe Fuel Solutions               Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gruha Navnirman Developers              BG                 CRISIL A4+     62.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
GOL Offshore Ltd                        ST Loan            CRISIL D       1500    Reaffirmed
Guru Rajendra Metals Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Guru Rajendra Metals Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Guru Rajendra Metals Pvt Ltd            Overdraft          CRISIL A4      9.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Hindustan Zinc Ltd                      Bill Discounting   CRISIL A1+     2300    Reaffirmed
Hindustan Zinc Ltd                      LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     10800   Reaffirmed
Hindustan Zinc Ltd                      ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     1000    Withdrawal
Hindustan Zinc Ltd                      CP                 CRISIL A1+     46500   Reaffirmed
Reduced From Rs. 9000 Crore
JM Financial Products Ltd               CP Issue^          CRISIL A1+     20000   Assigned
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis.
JM Financial Products Ltd               CP Issue^          CRISIL A1+     25000   Reaffirmed
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis.
JM Financial Products Ltd               CP                 CRISIL A1+     35000   Reaffirmed
JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue           CRISIL A1+     10000   Assigned
JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue           CRISIL A1+     10000   Withdrawal
Jolly Board Ltd                         BG                 CRISIL A2      1.5     Reaffirmed
Jolly Board Ltd                         Bill Discounting   CRISIL A2      20      Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Karnataka Nutraceuticals India Ltd      Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Karnataka Nutraceuticals India Ltd      Proposed Packing   CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries    BG                 CRISIL A3+     160     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries    Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A3+     17.6    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
KUN Motoren Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     40.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Latin Paper Industries                  BG                 CRISIL A4      5.6     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mallikharjuna Agencies                  BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Marudhar Fashions                       Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A1      450     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd        ST Loan            CRISIL A1      139     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      14      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      14      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Naatchiar Textile Exporters             Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      115     Reaffirmed
                                        Negotiation
Issuer Not Cooperating
Naatchiar Textile Exporters             LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Naatchiar Textile Exporters             Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4      70      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nachiar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4      70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Neelson Overseas                        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Oswal Pumps Ltd                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     7.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Oswal Pumps Ltd                         Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     110     Reaffirmed
Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd           Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL D       1       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Perfect Engineers & Contractors         BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Sheenlac Paints Ltd                     Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     39      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Coal Enterprises India Pvt Ltd    LOC                CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A1+     438.3   Reaffirmed
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A1+     12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     100     Reaffirmed
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL A1+     100     Reaffirmed
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        Packing Credit in  CRISIL A1+     500     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        Post Shipment      CRISIL A1+     550     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Telecommunications Consultants India LtdLOC & BG           CRISIL A1      5800    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Telecommunications Consultants India LtdProposed LOC & BG  CRISIL A1      620     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Telecommunications Consultants India LtdST Debt            CRISIL A1      500     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
The Travancore Mats & Matting Co        Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     155     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL D       7.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL D       15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Top Gear Transmissions                  BG                 CRISIL D       5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Top Gear Transmissions                  LOC                CRISIL D       17.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Tricon Polyfabs Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reassigned
United Bank of India                    CDs                CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
    
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AD Merchant India Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
AD Merchant India Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ali Agency                              CC                 CRISIL D       160     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Alliance Industrial Marketing           Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB-     108     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Issuer Not Cooperating
Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anand and Associates                    CC                 CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anand and Associates                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       0.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anandi Water Parks Resorts & Club Pvt   TL                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anitha Texcot India Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Anitha Texcot India Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      50      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Baba Anandeshwar Plastics (P) Ltd.      CC                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Baba Anandeshwar Plastics (P) Ltd.      TL                 CRISIL B       45      Reaffirmed
Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries  CC                 CRISIL BB-     357     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Believe Infraprojects Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhagyalaxmi Brine Chem Pvt. Ltd.        CC                 CRISIL B       70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Bhagyalaxmi Brine Chem Pvt. Ltd.        TL                 CRISIL B       40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Bhai Industries Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bharat Ginning Factory                  CC                 CRISIL B       90      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bharat Ginning Factory                  TL                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Biyani Shikshan Samiti                  Overdraft          CRISIL BB      125.2   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Biyani Shikshan Samiti                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      374.8   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Cesare Bonetti India Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B-      80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Cesare Bonetti India Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B-      372.7   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chariot International Pvt Ltd           Packing Credit     CRISIL B+      110     Reaffirmed
Chariot International Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Consolidated Carpet Industries Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Creative Corrupack Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Creative Corrupack Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     35.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Creative Corrupack Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Deepak Diamonds Pvt Ltd                 Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     189     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Deepak Diamonds Pvt Ltd                 Post Shipment      CRISIL BB-     36      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Deepak Diamonds Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     145     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ducon Technologies India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB+     500     @
Dwarikamayee Bhandar                    CC                 CRISIL D       47      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Dwarikamayee Bhandar                    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL D       58      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Earth Stone Global                      CC                 CRISIL B       12.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Earth Stone Global                      Export Packing     CRISIL B       102.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Earth Stone Global                      Standby LOC        CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      500     Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      4500    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac^
^interchangeable with short term bank facilities
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               NCD                CRISIL         5000    Reaffirmed
                                                           AA
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               NCD                CRISIL         2000    Reaffirmed
                                                           AA
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               LT Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  7500    Assigned
                                        Protected Market   AAr
                                        Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               LT Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  3000    Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market   AAr
                                        Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               LT Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  3500    Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market   AAr
                                        Linked Debentures
Electro Magnetic Industries             Bill Discounting   CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Electro Magnetic Industries             CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Electro Magnetic Industries             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Geetalakshmi Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL B-      70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Geetalakshmi Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      27.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
GOL Offshore Ltd                        LOC & BG           CRISIL D       1850    Reaffirmed
GOL Offshore Ltd                        LT Loan            CRISIL D       8020    Reaffirmed
GOL Offshore Ltd                        Proposed LOC & BG  CRISIL D       650     Reaffirmed
GOL Offshore Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       2980    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gopal Consumer World                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Gopal Consumer World                    TL                 CRISIL BBB-    170     Reaffirmed
Gruha Navnirman Developers              TL                 CRISIL BB-     37.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Guru Rajendra Metals Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      0.5     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
HIA Exports                             CC                 CRISIL BB-     130     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
HIA Exports                             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
HIA Exports                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hindustan Zinc Ltd                      LOC & BG*          CRISIL AAA     1500    Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with fund-based facilities
Hindustan Zinc Ltd                      Overdraft          CRISIL AAA     5200    Reaffirmed
Hindustan Zinc Ltd                      Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL AAA     200     Reaffirmed
Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd                    Channel Financing  CRISIL B+      43.2    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL B+      1.8     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
HKS Automobiles Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
HKS Automobiles Pvt Ltd                 Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
HKS Automobiles Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd                    Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Issuer Not Cooperating
I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
JM Financial Products Ltd               CC                 CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      1000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
JM Financial Products Ltd               NCDs               CRISIL         15700   Reaffirmed
                                                           AA
Jolly Board Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BBB+    75      Reaffirmed
Jolly Board Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    71.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jolly Board Ltd                         TL                 CRISIL BBB+    57.9    Reaffirmed
K and M Sheltors Pvt Ltd                Rupee TL           CRISIL B       75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Karnataka Nutraceuticals India Ltd      Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Katiyar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       36      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Katiyar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL B       22      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Katiyar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd            Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       32      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries    CC                 CRISIL BBB     125     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     25      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries    TL                 CRISIL BBB     162.4   Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries    Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB     180     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kohenoor Industries                     CC                 CRISIL D       140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
KTC Cars India Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
KTC Cars India Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
KTC Cars India Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
KUN Motoren Pvt Ltd                     CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Latin Paper Industries                  CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Latin Paper Industries                  TL                 CRISIL B       74.4    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
MA Chandi Durga Cements Ltd             CC                 CRISIL D       104.7   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
MA Chandi Durga Cements Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL D       193.3   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
MA Chandi Durga Cements Ltd             Overdraft          CRISIL D       32      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maa Kalika Bhandar                      CC                 CRISIL D       225     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Magdha Creative Merchant LLP            Packing Credit     CRISIL B+      150     Assigned
Mahavir Enterprises                     CC                 CRISIL D       140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mallikharjuna Agencies                  CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Marudhar Fashions                       LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     130     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd        Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A       250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL A       50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL A       31      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       44      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL A-
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      95      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      34      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B+      13      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Naatchiar Textile Exporters             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      1.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nachiar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nachiar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      2       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Neelson Overseas                        Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB-     14      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Neelson Overseas                        Foreign LOC        CRISIL BB-     5.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Neelson Overseas                        LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Neelson Overseas                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     40.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Northpole Industries                    Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit*
* Interchangable with bill discounting up to Rs.30 million
Northpole Industries                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5.7     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Northpole Industries                    TL                 CRISIL BB-     4.3     Reaffirmed
Omkar Nests Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL B+      600     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Oswal Pumps Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     487.5   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
P G Industry Ltd                        Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB-     50      #
P G Industry Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     150     #
P. R. Technoplast Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
P. R. Technoplast Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
P. R. Technoplast Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     10      Reaffirmed
Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd           Foreign Bill       CRISIL D       110     Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd           Packing Credit     CRISIL D       110     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd           Standby Line of    CRISIL D       44      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Perfect Engineers & Contractors         CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Pragati Coatings Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     45      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pragati Coatings Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     72      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pragati Coatings Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB-     43      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Premavati Rice Mill                     CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Premavati Rice Mill                     LT Loan            CRISIL B+      2.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Priceless Overseas Ltd                  Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB-     22.5    #
Priceless Overseas Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     77.5    #
Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd          Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB      96.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      340     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      31.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BB      212     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Purvanchal Flour Mill Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Purvanchal Flour Mill Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B       76.9    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
R.K. Rice and General Mills             CC                 CRISIL B       130     Reaffirmed
R.K. Rice and General Mills             Proposed TL        CRISIL B       7       Reaffirmed
R.K. Rice and General Mills             TL                 CRISIL B       8       Reaffirmed
Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL A+      50      Reaffirmed
Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      23      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt LtdTL                 CRISIL A+      737     Reaffirmed
Ranga Raju Rice Mill                    CC                 CRISIL B+      240     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
RJP Technologies Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B       74      Assigned
RJP Technologies Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B       45      Assigned
RJP Technologies Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       1       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
RSG Packagings Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
RSG Packagings Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sabitri Industries Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       285     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sabitri Industries Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL D       425     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SCC Builders Pvt Ltd                    Proposed TL        CRISIL B       800     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL C
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sheenlac Paints Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB      565     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sheenlac Paints Ltd                     Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      16      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Coal Enterprises India Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Shree Krushna Enterprises               CC                 CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Nath Jee Bakers Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Nath Jee Bakers Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL B+      49.8    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SM Exhaust Technology Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
SM Exhaust Technology Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      23.5    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
SM Exhaust Technology Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB      70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television        TL                 CRISIL D       750     Downgraded
Network Ltd                                                                       from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        Post Shipment      CRISIL A+      450     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit$$
$$ Fully Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Pre shipment/Post Shipment finance,
Letter of credit, Cash Credit.
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      259.2   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        TL                 CRISIL A+      1760    Reaffirmed
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        WC Fac             CRISIL A+      2530    Reaffirmed
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        WC Fac%%           CRISIL A+      550     Reaffirmed
%% Fully Interchangeable with Pre shipment/Post Shipment finance, Letter of credit, Bank
Guarantee (Financial/Performance).
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        WC Fac**           CRISIL A+      410     Reaffirmed
** Fully Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Pre shipment/Post Shipment finance,
Letter of credit, Buyers Credit, Overdraft and Cash Credit
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        WC Fac@            CRISIL A+      500     Reaffirmed
@ Fully Interchangeable with Pre shipment/Post Shipment finance, Letter of credit, Bank
Guarantee (Financial/Performance), Cash Credit.
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        WC Fac@            CRISIL A+      400     Reaffirmed
@ Fully Interchangeable with Pre shipment/Post Shipment finance, Letter of credit, Bank
Guarantee (Financial/Performance), Cash Credit.
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        WC Fac##           CRISIL A+      500     Reaffirmed
## Fully Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Pre shipment/Post Shipment finance,
Letter of credit, Buyers Credit, Cash Credit
Telecommunications Consultants India LtdCC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL A       1750    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A+
Issuer Not Cooperating
The Travancore Mats & Matting Co        Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     95      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
The Travancore Mats & Matting Co        TL                 CRISIL BB+     130     Reaffirmed
Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL D       9.7     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       47.8    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Top Gear Transmissions                  CC                 CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Top Gear Transmissions                  LT Loan            CRISIL D       16.6    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Top Gear Transmissions                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       10.9    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Tricon Polyfabs Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
Tricon Polyfabs Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Tricon Polyfabs Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
United Bank of India                    Tier-I Perpetual   CRISIL         3000    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel A
                                        II)
United Bank of India                    Tier II Bonds      CRISIL         5000    Assigned
                                        (Under Basel III)  AA-
United Bank of India                    Tier II Bonds      CRISIL         5000    Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)  AA-
United Bank of India                    Tier II Bonds      CRISIL         5000    Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)  AA-
United Bank of India                    Lower Tier-II      CRISIL         2000    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel AA-
                                        II)
United Bank of India                    Tier I Bonds       CRISIL         5000    Assigned
                                        (Under Basel III)  BBB+
V3S Infratech Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL D       116.1   Reaffirmed
V3S Infratech Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL D       343.8   Reaffirmed
V3S Infratech Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL D       70.1    Reaffirmed
Vaibhav Edibles Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      65      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vaibhav Edibles Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vaibhav Edibles Pvt Ltd                 Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vaishnavi Exports and Import Co.        Packing Credit     CRISIL B+      150     Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

