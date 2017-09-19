CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 19

Sep 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Duty Free Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Active Tools Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Airson Ceramic Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ANR International Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed ANR International Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Automark Industries India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Automark Technologies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed BDB Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 BDB Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 99 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 BDB Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2900 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reassigned Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CP Programme^ CRISIL A1+(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed ^Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Dugal Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Dugal Associates Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 38.7 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Prin Protected CRISIL PP-MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Market Linked A1+r Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 55000 Assigned Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Evertogen Life Science Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 200 Assigned GIC Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced From Rs.800 Crore) Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 487.9 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed Good Leather Company Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed Credit Good Leather Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Good Leather Company LOC CRISIL A3+ 32 Reaffirmed Good Leather Company Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 18 Reaffirmed Credit Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Credit Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 32 Reaffirmed Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 40.4 Reaffirmed Credit H. Riddhesh and Co. Foreign CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase H. Riddhesh and Co. Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Hyundai Motor India Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed #Bank guarantee is interchangeable with letter of credit. Hyundai Motor India Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 29815 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit, buyer's credit, short-term loan, overdraft, bill discounting, and bank guarantee Hyundai Motor India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 7085 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hyundai Motor India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Indo-German International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Indo-German International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with clean packing credit, foreign discounted bill, foreign bill of exchange, and letter of credit. Sub limit of Rs.30 million for ODBD Industrial Electrics - Delhi BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed J.K. Associates BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed J.K. Associates LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed James Walker Inmarco Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Assigned K. V. Chinnaaih BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mateshwari Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Matri Mandir Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.7 Reaffirmed Mawana Foods Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Melco India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Melco India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Housing Bank CP CRISIL A1+ 60000 Assigned NF Infratech Service Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Northern Electric Cables Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 46 Reaffirmed Oriental Metal Works Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4 Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Programme* *Borrowing programme for fiscal 2018. Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.31000 crore at any point in time during fiscal 2018. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961./(Enhanced from Rs.15000 Crore) Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 320000 Reaffirmed Programme~ ~Borrowing programme for fiscal 2017. Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.60,000 crore at any point in time during fiscal 2017. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961 and Rs.5000 crore of extra budgetary resources to be raised on behalf of the Ministry of Power. Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Non-FBL@ CRISIL A1+ 2150 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, buyer's credit, and suppliers' credit. Raymond Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5500 - S. M. Interior Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed Sarwati Home Furnishings BG CRISIL A4 0.6 Reaffirmed SCT Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sobha Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1000 Assigned Sobha Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5800 Assigned Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac T K Sports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Uma Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 390 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd EPCG Guarantee CRISIL A1+ 5938.1 Reaffirmed (ST)# # Equivalent to USD 450 million, 1 USD=INR 67.38 Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 169250 Reaffirmed * Non-fund-based limit of Rs 2000 crore interchangeable with fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 130000 Reaffirmed CP) Veer Oil and General Mills Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Veer Oil and General Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Veer Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 1570 Reaffirmed Credit & Export MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Housing Bank FD Programme FAAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Duty Free Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit A One Duty Free Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abha Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Abha Agro Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Abha Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fac Active Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Adharshila Samazik Evam Sanskritik Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Vikas Sansthan Limits Aditya Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Aditya Extractions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.2 Reaffirmed Adya Bhawan Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Adya Bhawan Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adya Bhawan Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Airson Ceramic Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Airson Ceramic Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Airson Ceramic Industries TL CRISIL B+ 7.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Akshkuber Sortex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Akshkuber Sortex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Assigned Ambica Gold CC CRISIL BB- 76 Reaffirmed Ambica Gold Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed ANR International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed ANR International Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 129 Reaffirmed ANR International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 24.5 Reaffirmed Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 83 Reaffirmed Automark Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Automark Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 48 Reaffirmed Babboo Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Babboo Rice and General Mills Export Packing CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Babboo Rice and General Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 87.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 10000 Withdrawal Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCDs Issues CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting Withdrawal 1000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC Withdrawal 2500 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC Withdrawal 4500 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG Withdrawal 10850 Reaffirmed Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D issuer Not Cooperating Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 2.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D issuer Not Cooperating Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 19.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D issuer Not Cooperating Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 9.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D issuer Not Cooperating Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Chemmanur Credits and Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Loan Fac Cosmos Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Dinodia Educational Society TL CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Dugal Associates CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Dugal Associates TL CRISIL BB- 3.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 41300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 10000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Prin Protected CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Equity Linked AAr Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AAr Commoptionally convertible debentureity Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd WC Loan CRISIL BBB+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Evertogen Life Science Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 301.2 Assigned Evertogen Life Science Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Assigned Gangothri Nutrients and Fertilizers Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B Gangothri Nutrients and Fertilizers Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 64 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B Gangothri Nutrients and Fertilizers Pvt Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 76 Upgraded from Ltd Limits CRISIL B Ganpati Foods - Fazilka CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Ganpati Foods - Fazilka Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Gautam Malhotra and Co. CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- GIC Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5500 Reaffirmed Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Good Leather Company CC CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 47.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H. K. Kalchuri Education Trust TL CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Indianoil Skytanking Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 117.8 Reaffirmed Indianoil Skytanking Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 552.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indianoil Skytanking Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 29.6 Reaffirmed J.K. Associates Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed J.K. Associates CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed James Walker Inmarco Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned Loan Fac James Walker Inmarco Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned K. V. Chinnaaih CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed K. V. Chinnaaih Cash TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Karan Ashok Auto Pvt. Ltd. Drop Line CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Karan Ashok Auto Pvt. Ltd. Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Karan Ashok Auto Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Kingswood Suppliers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Krishna Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Krishna Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Fac Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 44 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Masur Garden Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Masur Garden Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 58 Reaffirmed Mateshwari Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Mateshwari Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Matri Mandir Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 58 Reaffirmed Matri Mandir Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Matri Mandir Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.2 Reaffirmed Mawana Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Melco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Melco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 329 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Melco India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed Credit Monga Iron & Steel Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Monga Iron & Steel Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Housing Bank Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Housing Bank Deposits Under CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Rural Housing Fund and Under Urban Housing Fund* *Rs 6000 crore under Rural Housing Fund and Rs 3000 crore under Urban Housing Fund National Housing Bank NCDs CRISIL AAA 57750 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank Bonds CRISIL AAA 46401.33Reaffirmed National Housing Bank LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 140000 Reaffirmed Programme NF Infratech Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Northern Electric Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 64 Reaffirmed Oriental Metal Works Export Packing CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Oriental Metal Works Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 55.5 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL B+ Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 110000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 310000 Reaffirmed Programme* *Borrowing programme for fiscal 2018. Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.31000 crore at any point in time during fiscal 2018. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961./(Reduced from Rs.36000 Crore) Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 600000 Reaffirmed Programme~ ~Borrowing programme for fiscal 2017. Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.60,000 crore at any point in time during fiscal 2017. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961 and Rs.5000 crore of extra budgetary resources to be raised on behalf of the Ministry of Power. Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 1669673 Reaffirmed Prerna Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rachit Prints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Rachit Prints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19 Reaffirmed Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 85 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 107.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Raymond Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 4850 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL AA- 1750 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed Limits^ ^Interchangeable with non-fund-based bank limits. Raymond Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 4470 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 3530 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1750 - Raymond Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 - Relan Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Fac S. M. Interior Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed S. M. Interior Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Limits S.R.R. Impex CC CRISIL B+ 35.5 Reaffirmed S.R.R. Impex TL CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Salasar Balaji Real Infra TL CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Sarwati Home Furnishings CC CRISIL B+ 47 Reaffirmed Sarwati Home Furnishings TL CRISIL B+ 35.1 Reaffirmed SCT Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Purchase Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Sai Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Shri Sai Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Sai Ginning and Pressing Factory TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Shri Saishyam Cotspin CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Shri Saishyam Cotspin Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Saishyam Cotspin TL CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Sneha Marketing CC CRISIL B 39.5 Reaffirmed Sneha Marketing Foreign LOC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Sneha Marketing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sobha Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 17150 Assigned Sobha Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 7050 Assigned Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B 75 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills Drop Line CRISIL B 90 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac from CRISIL B+ Sree Vaageswari Educational Society Overdraft CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Sree Vaageswari Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Vaageswari Educational Society Rupee TL CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Sri Kondaiya Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sri Kondaiya Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Varna Water Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Sri Varna Water Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Subhash Stone Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Surat Hazira NH-6 Tollway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 18140 Downgraded from CRISIL C T K Sports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed T K Sports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 21.4 Reaffirmed Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Tharu Janjati Mahila Vikas Samiti Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Limits The Kuttanad Rubber Co Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed The Kuttanad Rubber Co Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 0.5 Reaffirmed The Kuttanad Rubber Co Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B 63.5 Reaffirmed TMR Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Uma Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 480 Reaffirmed Uma Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 310 Reaffirmed Unique Foods CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Unique Foods TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AA 57300 Reaffirmed **Fund-based limit completely interchangeable with non-fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL## CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed ## Capex letter of credit limit, interchangeable with operational non-fund based limits Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA 84122.1 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 12500 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 56000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 21000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd PS CRISIL AA 30100 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd TL wd 10000 Withdrawal Veer Oil and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veer Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Veer Overseas Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Venus Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Venus Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Viola Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 42.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viola Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 107.5 Reaffirmed Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL AA(SO) 200 Reaffirmed * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA(SO) 4250 Reaffirmed * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd LT Loan* - 1250 Withdrawal * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* - 2750 Withdrawal * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Yantra Green Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 311.9 Reaffirmed Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 1193 Reaffirmed Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 49.3 Reaffirmed Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Credit Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 417.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)