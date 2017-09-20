CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 20

Sep 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adroit Industries India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ajay Hi-Tech Agro Foods BG CRISIL A4 0.4 Assigned Ajay Hi-Tech Agro Foods LOC CRISIL A4 9.6 Assigned Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 215 Reaffirmed Ashika Commodities and Derivatives Pvt BG CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed Ltd Ashika Commodities and Derivatives Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Ashika Stock Broking Ltd BG CRISIL A3 495.8 Reaffirmed Bait Logitech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 66 Reaffirmed Bajaj Sons Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2 17.5 Reaffirmed Bhavi International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Bina Commercial Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 900 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Celebrity Fashions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Ciscons Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Earth International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Eurokon Global Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Goldstone Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ H. L. Passey Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Hits Exports LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Hits Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 47.5 Reaffirmed Inkal Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Jaya Hind Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 105 Reaffirmed Jaya Hind Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 272 Reaffirmed JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 303.9 Reaffirmed Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Kashmir Steel Rolling Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 320.5 Assigned Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned KJ Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Komal Cashews Overdraft CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Kovai Medical Center Research and Overdraft CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed Educational Trust L and D Foods BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lamba International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Mahalakshmi Spintex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed under LOC Mega Link Chains India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Metropoli Fashions Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 190 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Nafref Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 26 Reaffirmed Perfect Filaments Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Loan Fac Sahalal Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.6 Reaffirmed Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed *100 per cent interchangeability between CC/EPC Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit# # 100 per cent interchangeability between CC/FBD Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Scon Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Nath Ji Dye Stuffs Overdraft CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Shree Nath Ji Dye Stuffs Proposed Buyer CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Credit Limit Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd LOC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shree Sidhbali Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Vijayasree Foods BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Credit Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 162903.8Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Vodafone India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 7104.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 30780 Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4768.5 Continues on Loan Fac Rating Watch with Developing Implications Walzen Strips Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Xicon International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adroit Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Adroit Industries India Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+ 32 Reaffirmed Gold Card Adroit Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 8 Reaffirmed Ajay Hi-Tech Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Ajay Hi-Tech Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.7 Assigned Loan Fac Ajay Hi-Tech Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 19.3 Assigned Akhand Jyoti Jan Kalyan Sewa Samiti Overdraft CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 162.6 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 150.2 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 103.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Ashika Commodities and Derivatives Pvt Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed Ltd Ashika Commodities and Derivatives Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 162 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Ashika Stock Broking Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ashika Stock Broking Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 254.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Attire Creation Company Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Babulal Becharbhai Zaveri Golds and CC CRISIL BB- 225 Assigned Diamonds Pvt Ltd Babulal Becharbhai Zaveri Golds and LT Loan CRISIL BB- 29.8 Assigned Diamonds Pvt Ltd Bait Logitech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Bajaj Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Bajaj Sons Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Bajaj Sons Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 17.5 Assigned Limits Bajaj Sons Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 197.5 Assigned * Sub limits are Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs 12.00 Crore, Bill Discounting of Rs 5.00 Crore, Letter of Credit of Rs 2.00 Crore and Buyers Credit of Rs 2.00 Crore Banshidhar Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Bhavi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Reaffirmed Bhavi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 73.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhavi International Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 1.8 Reaffirmed Bina Commercial Corporation CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 668.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 811.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Celebrity Fashions Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 320 Reaffirmed Credit Celebrity Fashions Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed Discounting Celebrity Fashions Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 175 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Celebrity Fashions Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 17.4 Reaffirmed Credit Celebrity Fashions Ltd TL CRISIL B- 6.8 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 66.2 Assigned Ciscons Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Creative Labels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Creative Labels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 41 Reaffirmed Dhan Laxmi Agromills India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Dhan Laxmi Agromills India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Dharmraj Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Earth International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Earth International Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Limits Eco Sand Bill Discounting CRISIL B 15.6 Reaffirmed Eco Sand Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Fac Eco Sand TL CRISIL B 89.4 Reaffirmed EM Cee Cee Sports Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Erawat Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL BB 64.1 Reaffirmed Erawat Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45.9 Reaffirmed Eurokon Global Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Eurokon Global Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Exquisite Print And Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Exquisite Print And Pack Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 29.4 Reaffirmed Goldenline Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goldenline Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Goldstone Technologies Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Goldstone Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- H. L. Passey Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Hits Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Hits Exports Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Limits Holistic Remedies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Holistic Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Holistic Remedies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Imperial Shah Stores CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Imperial Shah Stores Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inkal Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Innovative Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 178 Reaffirmed Jaya Hind Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 360 Upgraded from CRISIL A JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1875 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund based limit JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 670 Reaffirmed JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 715 Reaffirmed JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 61.3 Assigned Loan Fac Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Kashmir Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB 260 Reaffirmed Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 79.5 Assigned Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Assigned KJ Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed KJ Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KJ Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B- 3 Reaffirmed Klassik Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Klassik Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 170 Reaffirmed Komal Cashews Pledge Loan CRISIL B 52.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Komal Cashews Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42.5 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Kovai Medical Center Research and LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 385 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Kovai Medical Center Research and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 160 Assigned Educational Trust Loan Fac L and D Foods CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ L and D Foods TL CRISIL BB- 15.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ L and D Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 19.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lamba International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Lamba International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed M/s. Rajendra Kumar Sureka & Others TL CRISIL B+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Mahalakshmi Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed Mathru Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Mega Link Chains India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 28 Reaffirmed Mega Link Chains India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mega Link Chains India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 39.6 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A- 3600 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2980 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 4200 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 970 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A- 60500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1089.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Fincorp Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1720.1 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 708 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 4242 Reaffirmed Muthoot Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 157.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Microfin Ltd TL CRISIL A- 4342.8 Reaffirmed Nafref Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Patel Motors (Indore) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 410 Reaffirmed Fac Patel Motors (Indore) Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL B+ 270 Reaffirmed Property Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Perfect Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 800 Assigned Perfect Filaments Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 600 Assigned Pinnacle Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 91.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Pinnacle Life Science Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 53.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Pinnacle Life Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 205.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Planet PR Appartment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 29340 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10660 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pooja Printers CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Pooja Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 74 Reaffirmed R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 226 Reaffirmed Rayban Feeds and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Rayban Feeds and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Rayban Feeds and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. Rasiklal and Co. Adhoc Limit CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed S. Rasiklal and Co. Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Forward S. Rasiklal and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL D 46.5 Reaffirmed S. Rasiklal and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL D 157.5 Reaffirmed Credit S. Rasiklal and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sachdeva Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 52.6 Reaffirmed Sahalal Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sahalal Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Sambashiva Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Sambashiva Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 28 Reaffirmed Sambashiva Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 72 Reaffirmed Scon Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shambhu Dayal Jain and Company CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd CC CRISIL D 790 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd TL CRISIL D 1895 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shree Nath Ji Dye Stuffs Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Shree Nath Ji Dye Stuffs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Sidhbali Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siddhi Vinayak Industries CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Spray Alcans CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Spray Alcans Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spray Alcans TL CRISIL D 52 Reaffirmed Sree Sree Gangadhar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed SRM Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed SRM Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed SRM Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SRM Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Credit Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA 0 Assigned Protection (SO) Oriented Scheme Series 19 (3.5 years) Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA 0 Assigned Protection (SO) Oriented Scheme Series 20 (3.5 years) Swastik Agro Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed V. P. M. Sankar and Son CC CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B V. P. M. Sankar and Son Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 93.2 Assigned Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 10 Assigned * It is working capital letter of credit Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 46.8 Assigned Vijayasree Foods CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Vijayasree Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 93.3 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AA 54000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Vodafone India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5780 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4772.5 Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 9679 Reaffirmed Walzen Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Xicon International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Xicon International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 