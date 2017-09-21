CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 21

Sep 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Absolute Projects India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Ashbee Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Astral Poly Technik Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Astral Poly Technik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Bharat Construction Co. - Rajkot BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bilal Match Works BG CRISIL A4+ 4.8 Reaffirmed Bilal Match Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Bright Up Technology Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Bright Up Technology Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Assigned under LOC BSL Scaffolding Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed C & E Ltd BG# CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed # Bank guarantee includes credit exposure limit of Rs 20 lakh C & E Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Chavan Motors Division India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Dhaval Agri Exports LLP Foreign CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Dhaval Agri Exports LLP Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Garg Tube Ltd Export CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Post-Shipment Credit Garg Tube Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Forward Garg Tube Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Globe Textiles India Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Grandway Incorporated Overdraft CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed IndusInd Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Jyoti Cotspin Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 800 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt LtdProposed BG CRISIL A4+ 700 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 MBR Flexibles Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 21.7 Reaffirmed under LOC R.G.I. Meditech Pvt Ltd Inland CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed R.G.I. Meditech Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Resinova Chemie Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunrise Naturals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Sunrise Naturals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed under LOC Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Vinod Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Yes Knits Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 24 Assigned Yes Knits Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Negotiation MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IndusInd Bank Ltd FD Programme CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditya Kraft & Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 33 Reaffirmed Aaditya Kraft & Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 179.5 Reaffirmed Absolute Projects India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Ajay Poly Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned Anirudh Texchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 71.5 Reaffirmed Anirudh Texchem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anirudh Texchem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Aravind Milkfoods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.6 Assigned Aravind Milkfoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Aravind Milkfoods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Credit Ashbee Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 43.5 Reaffirmed Ashbee Industries India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 6.5 Reaffirmed Ashoka Sambalpur Baragarh Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL A-(SO) 8100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB(SO) Astral Poly Technik Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1850 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Astral Poly Technik Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Buyers Credit, Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit. Astral Poly Technik Ltd External CRISIL AA- 274.7 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Astral Poly Technik Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 310.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Astral Poly Technik Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 950 Reaffirmed Bhandari Precision Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Bharat Construction Co. - Rajkot CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bilal Match Works CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Bilal Match Works Rupee TL CRISIL BB 20.2 Reaffirmed Bright Up Technology Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned BSL Scaffolding Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B C & E Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 165 Reaffirmed * Includes export packing credit limit of Rs 3.7 crore and foreign bill discounting limit of Rs 5.8 crore. C & E Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed C & E Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit Chavan Motors Division India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Chavan Motors Division India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Dhaval Agri Exports LLP CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Dhaval Agri Exports LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhaval Agri Exports LLP TL CRISIL BB 59.7 Reaffirmed Faith Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 147.5 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Rs.50 million for export packing credit/foreign bill discounting. Faith Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Garg Tube Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Globe Textiles India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Globe Textiles India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Golden Vats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Grandway Incorporated CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Grandway Incorporated Export Packing CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Credit Indore Treasure Island Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1612 Assigned IndusInd Bank Ltd Tier-I Bonds CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) IndusInd Bank Ltd Tier-I Bonds CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) IndusInd Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Bond issue Jyoti Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Jyoti Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac K. Lall International CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned K. Lall International Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Kallam Academy of Educational Society CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Kallam Academy of Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 700 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- MBR Flexibles Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed MBR Flexibles Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50.2 Reaffirmed MBR Flexibles Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Meti Cotton Ginning and Pressing FactoryCC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Meti Cotton Ginning and Pressing FactoryProposed TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Meti Cotton Ginning and Pressing FactoryTL CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Meti Cotton Ginning and Pressing FactoryFac Rating - Reaffirmed OPS Jewells Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed OPS Jewells Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parasmal Pagariya and Co CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Parker Estate Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Premier Spincot CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Premier Spincot LT Loan CRISIL BB- 38 Reaffirmed Premier Spincot Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating R.G.I. Meditech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 73 Upgraded from CRISIL BB R.G.I. Meditech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Lime Udyog CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Ramdevbaba Solvent Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 106.5 Reaffirmed Ramdevbaba Solvent Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 43.5 Reaffirmed Resinova Chemie Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 170 Reaffirmed Saishakti Agencies CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed Fac Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Funding Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sree Sobhana Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Sree Sobhana Jewellers Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Fac Sree Sobhana Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Sree Sobhana Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna Raw & CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna Raw & LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna Raw & Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Loan Fac Sri Nidamanuri Educational Society Cash TL CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Sri Nidamanuri Educational Society Overdraft CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Modern and Paraboiled Rice MillCC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Modern and Paraboiled Rice MillProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Rama Modern and Paraboiled Rice MillTL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Sunrise Naturals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thankys Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 - Issuer Not Cooperating Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Credit Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Uttam Food Infrastructure Park Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Uttam Food Infrastructure Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinod Construction CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vishal Infrabuild Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viswas Exports TL CRISIL BB- 18.2 Assigned Viswas Exports CC CRISIL BB- 57 Assigned Viswas Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.8 Assigned Loan Fac Yes Knits Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Loan Fac Yes Knits LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1.5 Assigned Yes Knits Hire Purchase Loan CRISIL BB- 1.3 Assigned Yes Knits CC CRISIL BB- 1.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.