CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 22
#Company News
September 22, 2017 / 6:13 AM / in 25 days

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 22

Reuters Staff

30 Min Read

    Sep 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arun Enterprises                        BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Arun Enterprises                        Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A1+     26150   Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd                     Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     31700   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd                 Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     130     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
B. V. Chaudhary                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Assigned
Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt  BG                 CRISIL A4      2.5     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt  LOC                CRISIL A4      70      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Black Rose Industries Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A3      20      Assigned
Chaphekar and Company                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Assigned
Choice Boards Pvt Ltd                   Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Digicera Tiles LLP                      BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
Encana International                    Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
Farmachem Life Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Fauna International                     Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     85      Reaffirmed
Fauna International                     Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Hightension Electrical Equipments Pvt   BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Huhtamaki PPL Ltd                       LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     1099    Reaffirmed
Huhtamaki PPL Ltd                       ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     220     Reaffirmed
                                        CP)
Imperial Life Sciences Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     65      Reaffirmed
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     75000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     4500    Reaffirmed
Innovative Medicare Technologies Pvt LtdBG                 CRISIL A4      70      Reaffirmed
Jupiter Knitting Company                BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Jupiter Knitting Company                Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     260     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Jupiter Knitting Company                Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     190     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Jupiter Knitting Company                LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4      55      Reaffirmed
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd            Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A2+     250     Reaffirmed
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A2+     4510    Reaffirmed
Magma Fincorp Ltd                       ST Debt Programme  CRISIL A1+     16000   Reaffirmed
Magma Housing Finance Ltd               ST Debt Programme  CRISIL A1+     4000    Reaffirmed
 (Reduced From Rs.700 Crore)
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd    Overdraft          CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A1      100     Reaffirmed
Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd              Packing Credit     CRISIL A1      170     Reaffirmed
NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A3+     1       Reaffirmed
NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd    LOC                CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A3+     50      Reaffirmed
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd      Foreign            CRISIL A3+     450     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd      Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3+     200     Reaffirmed
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd      LOC%               CRISIL A3+     525     Reaffirmed
% Includes bank guarantee limits also 
P. R. Patel and Co.                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     250     Reaffirmed
Paras Commercial Corporation            BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Pipada Motors                           Inventory Funding  CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Safir Enterprises                       LOC                CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Saraf Textile Mills Pvt Ltd             Packing Credit     CRISIL D       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Scientech Technologies Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Senthil Timber Traders                  LOC                CRISIL A4      85      Reaffirmed
Shanti Chemical Works                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     22.5    Reaffirmed
Shanti Chemical Works                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning Mills BG                 CRISIL A4      7.8     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sona Builders                           BG                 CRISIL A4+     250     Reaffirmed
Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Sri Eswar Agency                        LOC                CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Rice                   BG                 CRISIL A4      36.9    Reaffirmed
Industries-Draksharama
Subham Enterprises                      LOC                CRISIL A4      90      Reaffirmed
Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking Pvt  LOC                CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tata Motors Finance Ltd                 ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     60000   Reaffirmed
*The common independent director on the board of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments
Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     125     Reaffirmed
Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Webson Hosiery Factory                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     1       Reaffirmed
Webson Hosiery Factory                  LOC                CRISIL A4+     17.5    Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Extractions Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     115     Reaffirmed
Aarti Extractions Ltd                   Standby Line of    CRISIL BB+     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Abi and Abi Motors                      CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
Abi and Abi Motors                      Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Abi and Abi Motors                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
Aims Beverages                          CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Aims Beverages                          LT Loan            CRISIL B       79.5    Reaffirmed
Aims Beverages                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       0.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Arun Enterprises                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     130     Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL AA-     4850    Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     360     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ashoka Kharar Ludhiana Road Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BBB+    6000    Assigned
B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     75      Reaffirmed
B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd                 Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     35.5    Reaffirmed
B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd                 WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BB-     19.5    Reaffirmed
B. V. Chaudhary                         TL                 CRISIL BB-     3.2     Assigned
B. V. Chaudhary                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
Bajrangbali Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      64      Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt  CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       31.8    Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt  TL                 CRISIL B       295.7   Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bhai Kanhaiya Sewa Society              Overdraft          CRISIL D       15      Reaffirmed
Bhai Kanhaiya Sewa Society              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       1.3     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bhai Kanhaiya Sewa Society              TL                 CRISIL D       53.7    Reaffirmed
Bhoomidhan Cold Storage                 CC                 CRISIL B       24.5    Reaffirmed
Bhoomidhan Cold Storage                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       29.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bhoomidhan Cold Storage                 TL                 CRISIL B       46      Reaffirmed
Black Rose Industries Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    105     Assigned
Chaphekar and Company                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
Chaphekar and Company                   Proposed BG        CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
Chaphekar and Company                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Assigned
Choice Boards Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      57.5    Reaffirmed
Choice Boards Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Concept Motors India Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Digicera Tiles LLP                      TL                 CRISIL B+      72      Assigned
Digicera Tiles LLP                      CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Encana International                    CC                 CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Farmachem Life Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       27.5    Reaffirmed
Farmachem Life Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
General Rubbers                         CC                 CRISIL A       200     Reaffirmed
Gulabchand Badrinarayan                 CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Gulabchand Badrinarayan                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Hightension Electrical Equipments Pvt   Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Hightension Electrical Equipments Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Horizon Leisure Hotels Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       271.7   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Huhtamaki PPL Ltd                       CC & WC demand     CRISIL AA-     452.5   Reaffirmed
                                        loan*
*Fully interchangeable with non-fund based limits 
Huhtamaki PPL Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     3.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Imperial Life Sciences Pvt Ltd          Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Innovative Medicare Technologies Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Innovative Medicare Technologies Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jay Jinendra Realators Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL B+      135     Reaffirmed
Jupiter Knitting Company                LT Loan            CRISIL BB      28      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Jupiter Knitting Company                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      201     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Jupiter Knitting Company                WC TL              CRISIL BB      6       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Jyothi Enterprises                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      120     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       195     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       20      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A-      2690    Reaffirmed
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd            Standby Line of    CRISIL A-      1000    Reaffirmed#
                                        Credit
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL A-      800     Reaffirmed#
Kalpataru Satpura Transco Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL A       2120    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     270     Reaffirmed
Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd                    CC-Stock           CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd                    Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Keechery Engineering Co.                CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Keechery Engineering Co.                TL                 CRISIL BB-     15      Reaffirmed
KG Iron and Steel Castings Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B-      55      Reaffirmed
KG Iron and Steel Castings Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
KG Iron and Steel Castings Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL B-      45      Reaffirmed
KG Multispeciality Hospital & Research  LT Loan            CRISIL B       150     Reaffirmed
Centre
M G F Motors Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL B-      140     Reaffirmed
M G F Motors Ltd                        Inventory Funding  CRISIL B-      315     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
M G F Motors Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL B-      67.5    Reaffirmed
M. Ramsingh Agro Foods Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
M. Ramsingh Agro Foods Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      22.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
M. Ramsingh Agro Foods Pvt Ltd          Standby Line of    CRISIL B+      6       Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
M. Ramsingh Agro Foods Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL B+      4       Reaffirmed
Masafi Developers Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd    CC                 CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       60      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B
Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL A       150     Reaffirmed
Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd              Packing Credit*    CRISIL A       30      Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with cash credit
Minerva Brigade                         Lease Rental       CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Loan
Minerva Brigade                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     55      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ms. Balaji Raw & Boiled Rice Mills      CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Ms. Balaji Raw & Boiled Rice Mills      Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Ms. Balaji Raw & Boiled Rice Mills      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd              CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL B-      12      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      20.7    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL D
Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B-      20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd              WC Fac             CRISIL B-      55      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BBB     130     Reaffirmed
New Stone Quarry                        CC                 CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
New Stone Quarry                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       14.9    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
New Stone Quarry                        TL                 CRISIL B       16      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd      CC#                CRISIL BBB     715     Reaffirmed
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     225     Reaffirmed
P. R. Patel and Co.                     CC                 CRISIL BB+     17.5    Reaffirmed
P. R. Patel and Co.                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Paras Commercial Corporation            CC                 CRISIL BB      55      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Parasmal Pagariya and Sons              CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Parasmal Pagariya and Sons              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Pipada Motors                           CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Prasad Agro Industries                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     97.5    Reaffirmed
Prasad Agro Industries                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     37.5    Reaffirmed
R S Cashew Industries                   CC                 CRISIL B-      72.5    Reaffirmed
Ramatirth Polypacks Products Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B-      20      Reaffirmed
Ramatirth Polypacks Products Pvt Ltd    LT Loan            CRISIL B-      40      Reaffirmed
Rana Farms and Foods Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL D       36      Reaffirmed
Rana Farms and Foods Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Rathod Jewellers                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
S.K. Solvent India Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
S.K. Solvent India Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
S.K. Solvent India Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
S.T.S. & Co.                            Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL B       52      Reaffirmed
S.T.S. & Co.                            CC                 CRISIL B       2.5     Reaffirmed
Safir Enterprises                       CC                 CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
Safir Enterprises                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sanket Properties Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL D       140     Reaffirmed
Saraf Textile Mills Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL D       16.9    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Sarda Bio Polymers Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B-      50      Reaffirmed
Sarda Bio Polymers Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B-      100     Reaffirmed
Scientech Technologies Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     95      Reaffirmed
Senthil Timber Traders                  CC                 CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
Shanti Chemical Works                   CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
Shanti Chemical Works                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      7.4     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shetkari Sakhar Karkhana (Chandapuri)   CC                 CRISIL B-      107.3   Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shetkari Sakhar Karkhana (Chandapuri)   TL                 CRISIL B-      342.7   Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shiva Shakthi Rice Industries           CC                 CRISIL B       120     Reaffirmed
Shri Jagriti Solvex Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Shri Jagriti Solvex Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL B       90      Reaffirmed
Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning Mills CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning Mills TL                 CRISIL B+      92.2    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shri Saraswati Trading Co.              CC                 CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
Shri Saraswati Trading Co.              Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Shri Venkatesh Polymould Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Shri Venkatesh Polymould Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B+      75.8    Reaffirmed
Solai Ammal Traders                     CC                 CRISIL B       45      Reaffirmed
Solai Ammal Traders                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       37.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Solai Ammal Traders                     SME Care Loan      CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
Solai Ammal Traders                     Standby Line of    CRISIL B       2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Somnath Cotton Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      77      Reaffirmed
Somnath Cotton Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      8       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sona Builders                           CC                 CRISIL BB+     20      Reaffirmed
Sona Synthetics                         CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Sona Synthetics                         LT Loan            CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB      85      Reaffirmed
Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL BB      37.9    Reaffirmed
Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      32.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Eswar Agency                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Sri Subam Textiles                      Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
Sri Subam Textiles                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Sri Subam Textiles                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Rice                   CC                 CRISIL B+      39.6    Reaffirmed
Industries-Draksharama
Sri Venkateswara Rice                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      0.5     Reaffirmed
Industries-Draksharama                  Loan Fac
Subham Enterprises                      CC                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking Pvt  CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking Pvt  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      33.5    Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking Pvt  TL                 CRISIL B+      24      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tata Motors Finance Ltd                 Perpetual Bonds    CRISIL A+      4150    Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd                 NCD*               CRISIL AA      56050   Reaffirmed
*The common independent director on the board of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments
Tata Motors Finance Ltd                 Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      14000   Reaffirmed
Telmos Automobiles Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
Telmos Automobiles Pvt Ltd              Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Telmos Automobiles Pvt Ltd              Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB      290     Reaffirmed
Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd      Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      17      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BB      48      Reaffirmed
United Steel Building Systems Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL D       60      Reaffirmed
United Steel Building Systems Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vanisha Auto Pvt Ltd                    Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Vijay Ginning Factory                   CC                 CRISIL B+      85      Reaffirmed
Webson Hosiery Factory                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
Webson Hosiery Factory                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     16.5    Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
