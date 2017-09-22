CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 22

Sep 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arun Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Arun Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed under LOC Ashoka Buildcon Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 26150 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 31700 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit B. V. Chaudhary BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Black Rose Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Chaphekar and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Choice Boards Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Digicera Tiles LLP BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Encana International Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Farmachem Life Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Fauna International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Fauna International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hightension Electrical Equipments Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Huhtamaki PPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1099 Reaffirmed Huhtamaki PPL Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 220 Reaffirmed CP) Imperial Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Innovative Medicare Technologies Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Jupiter Knitting Company BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jupiter Knitting Company Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Credit Jupiter Knitting Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Discounting Jupiter Knitting Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 4510 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 16000 Reaffirmed Magma Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (Reduced From Rs.700 Crore) Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 170 Reaffirmed NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC% CRISIL A3+ 525 Reaffirmed % Includes bank guarantee limits also P. R. Patel and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Paras Commercial Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Pipada Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Fac Safir Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Saraf Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Scientech Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Senthil Timber Traders LOC CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Shanti Chemical Works BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Shanti Chemical Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4 7.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sona Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Eswar Agency LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice BG CRISIL A4 36.9 Reaffirmed Industries-Draksharama Subham Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the board of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Webson Hosiery Factory BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Webson Hosiery Factory LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Extractions Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Aarti Extractions Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Abi and Abi Motors CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Abi and Abi Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Abi and Abi Motors LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Aims Beverages CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Aims Beverages LT Loan CRISIL B 79.5 Reaffirmed Aims Beverages Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arun Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 4850 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 360 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashoka Kharar Ludhiana Road Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 6000 Assigned B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 35.5 Reaffirmed B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 19.5 Reaffirmed B. V. Chaudhary TL CRISIL BB- 3.2 Assigned B. V. Chaudhary CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Bajrangbali Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 64 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B 295.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhai Kanhaiya Sewa Society Overdraft CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Bhai Kanhaiya Sewa Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhai Kanhaiya Sewa Society TL CRISIL D 53.7 Reaffirmed Bhoomidhan Cold Storage CC CRISIL B 24.5 Reaffirmed Bhoomidhan Cold Storage Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhoomidhan Cold Storage TL CRISIL B 46 Reaffirmed Black Rose Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Assigned Chaphekar and Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Chaphekar and Company Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Chaphekar and Company CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Choice Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Choice Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Concept Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Digicera Tiles LLP TL CRISIL B+ 72 Assigned Digicera Tiles LLP CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Encana International CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Farmachem Life Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Farmachem Life Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac General Rubbers CC CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Gulabchand Badrinarayan CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Gulabchand Badrinarayan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hightension Electrical Equipments Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Hightension Electrical Equipments Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Horizon Leisure Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 271.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Huhtamaki PPL Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA- 452.5 Reaffirmed loan* *Fully interchangeable with non-fund based limits Huhtamaki PPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Imperial Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Innovative Medicare Technologies Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Innovative Medicare Technologies Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Jinendra Realators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed Jupiter Knitting Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 28 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jupiter Knitting Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 201 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Jupiter Knitting Company WC TL CRISIL BB 6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jyothi Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Loan Fac K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 195 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 2690 Reaffirmed Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed# Credit Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed# Kalpataru Satpura Transco Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 2120 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 270 Reaffirmed Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Keechery Engineering Co. CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Keechery Engineering Co. TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed KG Iron and Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed KG Iron and Steel Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KG Iron and Steel Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed KG Multispeciality Hospital & Research LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Centre M G F Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed M G F Motors Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 315 Reaffirmed Fac M G F Motors Ltd TL CRISIL B- 67.5 Reaffirmed M. Ramsingh Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed M. Ramsingh Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M. Ramsingh Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Credit M. Ramsingh Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Masafi Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Melstar Information Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with cash credit Minerva Brigade Lease Rental CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Minerva Brigade Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ms. Balaji Raw & Boiled Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Ms. Balaji Raw & Boiled Rice Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Ms. Balaji Raw & Boiled Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 12 Upgraded from CRISIL D Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL D NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed New Stone Quarry CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- New Stone Quarry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- New Stone Quarry TL CRISIL B 16 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 715 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 225 Reaffirmed P. R. Patel and Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed P. R. Patel and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paras Commercial Corporation CC CRISIL BB 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Parasmal Pagariya and Sons CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Parasmal Pagariya and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pipada Motors CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Prasad Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed Prasad Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed R S Cashew Industries CC CRISIL B- 72.5 Reaffirmed Ramatirth Polypacks Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Ramatirth Polypacks Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Rana Farms and Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 36 Reaffirmed Rana Farms and Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Rathod Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.K. Solvent India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed S.K. Solvent India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.K. Solvent India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed S.T.S. & Co. Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B 52 Reaffirmed S.T.S. & Co. CC CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Safir Enterprises CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Safir Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanket Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Saraf Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sarda Bio Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Sarda Bio Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Scientech Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Senthil Timber Traders CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Shanti Chemical Works CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Shanti Chemical Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shetkari Sakhar Karkhana (Chandapuri) CC CRISIL B- 107.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Shetkari Sakhar Karkhana (Chandapuri) TL CRISIL B- 342.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Shiva Shakthi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Shri Jagriti Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Shri Jagriti Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B+ 92.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Saraswati Trading Co. CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Shri Saraswati Trading Co. Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Shri Venkatesh Polymould Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Shri Venkatesh Polymould Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75.8 Reaffirmed Solai Ammal Traders CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Solai Ammal Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Solai Ammal Traders SME Care Loan CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Solai Ammal Traders Standby Line of CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Somnath Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 77 Reaffirmed Somnath Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sona Builders CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Sona Synthetics CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Sona Synthetics LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 37.9 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 32.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Eswar Agency CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Sri Subam Textiles Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Sri Subam Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Sri Subam Textiles LT Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice CC CRISIL B+ 39.6 Reaffirmed Industries-Draksharama Sri Venkateswara Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Industries-Draksharama Loan Fac Subham Enterprises CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A+ 4150 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA 56050 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the board of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed Telmos Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Telmos Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Telmos Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd CC CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed Limits Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd TL CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed United Steel Building Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed United Steel Building Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vanisha Auto Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Vijay Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Webson Hosiery Factory CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Webson Hosiery Factory TL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.