CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 25

Sep 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ajanta India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Albert David Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 180.1 Reaffirmed Aquanomics Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Avantel Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Avantel Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Babu Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Babu Engineering Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Credit Ebco Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Elmatics Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed ^Bank Guarantee of Rs.30 lakhs is sublimit of Letter of Credit Epitome Components Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Food and Biotech Engineers India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Indo Japan Horologicals Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Kaira Can Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Kaira Can Co. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Kaira Can Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 190 Reaffirmed Kaira Can Co. Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Kapoor Cotsyn Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Kapoor Cotsyn Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Khaja Education Society BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Khaja Education Society Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Krivi Metalex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A1$ 311.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1$ 388.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A2 Lotus Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Lotus Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 M/s K. R. Solvent BG CRISIL A4+ 4.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Coperating Machino Plastics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Paper Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 77 Reaffirmed Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 312.5 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A2 Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A2+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 113 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Medi Pharma Drug House LOC CRISIL A4+ 375 Reaffirmed Mithra Engineering Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Mithra Engineering Constructions ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed MSR Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed N. K. Gade BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL D 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Privi Organics India Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2+ 1638 Assigned Rajesh Varkey BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ramniklal S. Gosalia and Co. LOC CRISIL A2 1150 Reaffirmed Rasika Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Royal Constructions BG CRISIL A4 14 Reaffirmed Safera Food International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Safera Food International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Safera Food International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed SRF Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced From Rs.50 Crore) Sri Anjani Putra Educational Society Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Assigned Sri Murugan Firms LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Stalagmite Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Sustainable Spinning and Commodities BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Coperating TMF Holdings Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1000 Crore) Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Uchit Expressways Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Assigned Victorian Label Company BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Vyanktesh Corrugators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kaira Can Co. Ltd FD Programme FA 48.4 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Cotex CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Ajanta India Ltd CC CRISIL C 160 Assigned Ajanta India Ltd TL CRISIL C 46 Assigned Al Waris Exports CC CRISIL B 16 Assigned Al Waris Exports Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 44 Assigned Albert David Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit Albert David Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 6.9 Reaffirmed Albert David Ltd TL CRISIL A- 163 Reaffirmed Alliance Infrastructure Projects Pvt LtdNCD CRISIL BBB-(SO)1700 Reassigned Aquanomics Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Arasu Jewels CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed ATC Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed ATC Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 158 Reaffirmed Avantel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Babu Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 17 Reaffirmed Balaji Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Bhavi Creations CC CRISIL D 55 Assigned Bhavi Creations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Assigned Loan Fac Black Energy India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Black Energy India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Brocade India Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Brocade India Polytex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ebco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 335.9 Reaffirmed Ebco Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 32.8 Reaffirmed Elmatics Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- *Export Packing Credit of Rs.100 lakhs is sub-limit of Cash Credit Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Epitome Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Epitome Components Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Epitome Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 44.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Essma Woollen Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Everest Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 4600 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Coperating Food and Biotech Engineers India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Food and Biotech Engineers India Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Gajanand Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Gautami Chemicals and Pesticides Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Coperating Growthpath Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Harihara Spincott CC CRISIL B 48 Reaffirmed Harihara Spincott LT Loan CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Harihara Spincott Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 24.5 Reaffirmed Hitachi Consulting Software Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 152.5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Limits Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Indo Japan Horologicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 31 Assigned Indo Japan Horologicals Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 9 Assigned Limits Indo Japan Horologicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Info Services CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Invent Assets Securitisation and LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Reconstruction Pvt Ltd Invent Assets Securitisation and Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Reconstruction Pvt Ltd Invent Assets Securitisation and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 475 Reaffirmed Reconstruction Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Jyoti Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Jyoti Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jyoti Processors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Kaira Can Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed Kaira Can Co. Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Khaja Education Society Overdraft CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Khaja Education Society Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Limits Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 6250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 6750 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 34250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 600 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 35150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 199376 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7911 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3291 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Krishu Motor Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Krishu Motor Craft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishu Motor Craft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Krivi Metalex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kuber Agricold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1 Reaffirmed Kuber Agricold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 99 Reaffirmed La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A$ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A$ 670 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A$ 83 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A$ 148.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ LavanyaaS Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed LavanyaaS Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 14.9 Reaffirmed Lotus Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 170 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Lotus Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 170 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- M/s K. R. Solvent CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Coperating M/s K. R. Solvent Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Coperating M/s K. R. Solvent TL CRISIL BB+ 65.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Coperating Machino Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 385 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 508.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Machino Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 719.6 Reaffirmed Maharaja Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Maharaja Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Paper Company CC CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Paper Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL A- 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash TL CRISIL A- 329.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 270 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB+ Max Gold CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Medi Pharma Drug House CC CRISIL BB 375 Reaffirmed Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Coperating Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Coperating Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Coperating Mithra Engineering Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Mithra Engineering Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MSR Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 29 Reaffirmed N. K. Gade CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Omkar Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Omkar Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omkar Agrotech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Omkar Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.8 Reaffirmed Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL D 710 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL D 367 Downgraded Commercial from CRISIL Borrowings BB+ Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 863 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ P.K. Cold Storage Overdraft CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed P.K. Cold Storage TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Parvati Cotton Industries - Beed CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Plaudit Techno India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Prima Kleenseed Processors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 50.3 Reaffirmed Prima Kleenseed Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Privi Organics India Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A- 2100 Assigned Privi Organics India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 133.9 Assigned Loan Fac Privi Organics India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 598.6 Assigned Raja Food Products CC CRISIL B 66 Reaffirmed Raja Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raja Food Products TL CRISIL B 9 Reaffirmed Rajesh Varkey CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Rajlabdhi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Ramesh Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Ramniklal S. Gosalia and Co. CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Rasika Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10.5 Reaffirmed Rasika Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 146 Reaffirmed Fac Rasika Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rodas Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 123.5 Reaffirmed Rodas Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 23 Reaffirmed Royal Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Royal Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S R Overseas - Panipat CC CRISIL B+ 39 Reaffirmed S R Overseas - Panipat TL CRISIL B+ 39.6 Reaffirmed Sanjay Commercial Company Buyer`s Credit* CRISIL BB+ 252.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit facility Sanjay Commercial Company CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Santosh Fine-Fab Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Santosh Fine-Fab Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Credit Sarath Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Sarath Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 440 Reaffirmed Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 236.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Credit Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 120.7 Reaffirmed Shri Kalyan Buildmart Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 526.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Kalyan Buildmart Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 373.4 Reaffirmed Shyam Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 275 Reaffirmed Shyam Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siddhi Steels CC CRISIL B 57.5 Reaffirmed Siddhi Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SRF Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed SRH Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed SRH Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Sri Anjani Putra Educational Society TL CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Sri Anjani Putra Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Murugan Firms CC CRISIL B- 18 Reaffirmed Sri Murugan Firms Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Venkateswara Vidya Peeth LT Loan CRISIL B+ 256.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Venkateswara Vidya Peeth Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Stalagmite Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Sustainable Spinning and Commodities CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B Issuer Not Coperating Sustainable Spinning and Commodities TL CRISIL BB+ 540 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B Issuer Not Coperating Syndicate Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Syndicate Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 620 Reaffirmed TMF Holdings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Uchit Expressways Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10540 Assigned Victorian Label Company CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Victorian Label Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Victorian Label Company TL CRISIL B+ 42.1 Reaffirmed Vindhya Shiksha Samiti Balaghat TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Virupa Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Virupa Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 97.5 Assigned Vishal Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Vishal Automobiles TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Vyanktesh Corrugators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed YM Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 195 Reaffirmed Loan Fac YM Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed YM Motors Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B- 185 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)