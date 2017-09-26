FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 26
#Company News
September 26, 2017 / 7:58 AM / 22 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 26

Reuters Staff

42 Min Read

   Sep 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Industries Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     2400    Reaffirmed
Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A3+     5       Reaffirmed
Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
Arun Oil Trade                          LOC                CRISIL A3      150     Reaffirmed
Babaji Shivram Clearing and Carriers    BG                 CRISIL A2+     10      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Baliga Fishnets                         LOC                CRISIL A2      130     Reaffirmed
Cell Com Teleservices Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Cell Com Teleservices Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Charly Fisheries                        Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     62.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit*
* Interchangable with Bills discounting/bills purchase
Charly Fisheries                        Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
CMI Industry Automation Pvt Ltd         BG*                CRISIL A3      40      Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee
CMW Pressings                           LOC                CRISIL A1      25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Corporate Fashion Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     12.5    Assigned
Cotton Buds Inc                         Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Cotton Buds Inc                         Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust   BG                 CRISIL A4+     184     Reaffirmed
Devin Exim Pvt Ltd                      LOC*               CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
*It has sublimit of inland LC of Rs.26 million
Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd  ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1      500     Reaffirmed
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd      LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      65      Reaffirmed
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd      WC Fac             CRISIL A1      380     Assigned
Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     85      Reaffirmed
Electro Therapy                         BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Electro Therapy                         Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      2.5     Reaffirmed
Electro Therapy                         LOC                CRISIL A4      4.5     Reaffirmed
Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd                    Foreign Demand     CRISIL A4+     72      Reaffirmed
                                        Bill Purchase
Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd                    Standby Export     CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Packing Credit
Fashion Impex - Rajasthan               Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Fashion Impex - Rajasthan               Post Shipment      CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Force Motors Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A1+     200     Reaffirmed
Force Motors Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A1+     400     Reaffirmed
H K Lumbers LLP                         Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4      55      Reaffirmed
Hero Ecotech Ltd                        BG#                CRISIL A2      50      Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Hero Ecotech Ltd                        Bill Discounting   CRISIL A2      200     Reaffirmed
Hero Ecotech Ltd                        LOC^               CRISIL A2      50      Assigned
^Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Hero Exports                            BG                 CRISIL A2      10      Reaffirmed
Hero Exports                            Bill Discounting   CRISIL A2      100     Reaffirmed
Hero Exports                            LOC                CRISIL A2      90      Reaffirmed
Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4      3.8     Reaffirmed
HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
IDS Infotech Ltd                        Export Packing     CRISIL A3      58.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
IDS Infotech Ltd                        Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3      5.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
I-MAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A3      20      Reaffirmed
IndianOil Adani Gas Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A2+     69646.6 Reaffirmed
Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A1      20      Reaffirmed
Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd            LOC*               CRISIL A1      150     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with buyer's credit
Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd            WC Fac%            CRISIL A1      550     Reaffirmed
%Interchangeable with letter of credit/buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 20 crore
Jindal Pipes Ltd                        Non-FBL            CRISIL A1+     2100    Reaffirmed
JSM Proteins Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
JSM Proteins Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd                   Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt   LOC                CRISIL A3      500     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India    BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India    Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Discounting
Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India    LOC                CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     150     Issuer Not
Pvt Ltd                                                                           Cooperating;
                                                                                  Rating 
                                                                                  Reaffirmed*
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information
KPIT Technologies Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A1+     20      Reaffirmed

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd               LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     7000    Reaffirmed
Manda Developers and Builders Pvt Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A4+     150     Assigned
Manoj Jaiswal and Others                Overdraft          CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd   Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4      6       Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd   LOC                CRISIL A4      120     Reaffirmed
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A1      6       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A1      175     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Nash Products                           BG                 CRISIL A1      2       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+'
Nash Products                           LOC                CRISIL A1      1.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+'
National Glass Works                    LOC                CRISIL A4      25      Assigned
National Plasto Moulding                BG                 CRISIL A3      15      Reaffirmed
National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A3      15      Reaffirmed
Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     14      Reaffirmed
Raghuvar India Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4      2.5     Reaffirmed
S. K. Exports - Kanpur                  Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4      42      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
S. K. Exports - Kanpur                  LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
S. K. Exports - Kanpur                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      48      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Sascon Infrastructure                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     8       Reaffirmed
SEC Industries Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A3      500     Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
SEC Industries Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A3      30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Shri Om Oil Extraction Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Shriram Automotive Products Ltd         Foreign            CRISIL A4+     63.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
SJ Fabricss Pvt Ltd                     Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
SJ Fabricss Pvt Ltd                     Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
SMK Petrochemicals India Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     31.4    Reaffirmed
Surface Preparation Solutions and       BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Swellco Ceramic                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     8       Reaffirmed
Tanvirkumar & Co                        Post Shipment      CRISIL A4      533     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Transoceanic Agro Comm Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4+     1691    Reaffirmed
Unique Delta Force Security Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Vishal Containers Ltd                   Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3      75      Assigned
Vivada Corporation Pvt Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     6       Assigned
Vivada Corporation Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      Assigned
Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Western Precicast Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Y V Mane Constructions Pvt Ltd          Proposed BG        CRISIL A4      120     Reaffirmed
Yashraj Biotechnology Ltd               Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Industries Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL AA-     7900    Reaffirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd                    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL AA-     670     Reaffirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd                    Proposed TL        CRISIL AA-     1000    Reaffirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL AA-     1650    Reaffirmed
Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     92.5    Reaffirmed
Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB+     1.7     Reaffirmed
Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd  TL                 CRISIL BB+     200     Reaffirmed
Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB     80      Reaffirmed
Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     11      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB     24      Reaffirmed
Arun Oil Trade                          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
Attappadi Nurseries Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL D       7.5     Reaffirmed
Attappadi Nurseries Pvt Ltd             Overdraft          CRISIL D       25      Reaffirmed
Babaji Shivram Clearing and Carriers    Buyer`s Credit*    CRISIL A-      180     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
*Fully interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee amounting to
 Rs 8 crore, working capital demand loan amounting to Rs 15 crore,
 cash credit and sales invoice discounting amounting to Rs 5 crore 
Babaji Shivram Clearing and Carriers    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      10      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Baliga Fishnets                         Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB+    36.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Cell Com Teleservices Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     10      Reaffirmed
Cell Com Teleservices Pvt Ltd           Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Cell Com Teleservices Pvt Ltd           Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Charly Fisheries                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Chawra Trading                          CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
Chawra Trading                          Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB-     29.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Chawra Trading                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     0.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
CMI Industry Automation Pvt Ltd         CC**               CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
**Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
CMW Pressings                           CC                 CRISIL A       25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Corporate Fashion Pvt Ltd               Standby LOC        CRISIL BB-     9       Assigned
Corporate Fashion Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5.4     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Corporate Fashion Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     13.1    Assigned
Corporate Fashion Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Assigned
Cotton Buds Inc                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     47.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Cotton Buds Inc                         Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Dada Motors                             CC                 CRISIL BB+     210     Reaffirmed
Dada Motors Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      230     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Dada Motors Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust   Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     61      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust   TL                 CRISIL BB-     1835    Reaffirmed
Devin Exim Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
Devin Exim Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dhanturi Group of Hotels Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     117     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dhanturi Group of Hotels Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BB+     83      Reaffirmed
Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd  External           CRISIL A+      1056    Reaffirmed
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd  Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+      264     Reaffirmed
Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd  WC Fac             CRISIL A+      1150    Reaffirmed
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd      CC*                CRISIL A+      110     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, pre-shipment and post 
 shipment credit of Rs 8.5 crore.. Also, interchangeable
 with buyer's credit of Rs 5.5 crore.
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd      Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+      33.1    Reaffirmed
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL A+      4       Assigned
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd      WC TL              CRISIL A+      50      Assigned
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd      WC Fac@            CRISIL A+      1400    Assigned
@Interchangeable with non-fund based facility to the extent of Rs.60.0 crore
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      3143.9  Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     160     Reaffirmed
Electro Therapy                         CC                 CRISIL B       14.5    Reaffirmed
Electro Therapy                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       29.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Electro Therapy                         TL                 CRISIL B       3.6     Reaffirmed
Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     85      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Fashion Impex - Rajasthan               CC                 CRISIL B       90      Reaffirmed
Fashion Impex - Rajasthan               TL                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Force Motors Ltd                        Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL AA      1300    Reaffirmed
Gajanana Traders                        Open CC            CRISIL B       87.7    Reaffirmed
Global Health Care Products             CC                 CRISIL BB-     75      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Global Health Care Products             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     75      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL B       12      Reaffirmed
Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       21.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     130     Reaffirmed
Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     260     Reaffirmed
Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     68      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
H K Lumbers LLP                         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Hana Motor Plaza Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
Hana Motor Plaza Pvt Ltd                Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB-     210     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Hana Motor Plaza Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     180     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Hero Ecotech Ltd                        CC*                CRISIL BBB+    500     Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and interchangeable
 with Non-Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 10 Crore
Hero Ecotech Ltd                        CC**               CRISIL BBB+    400     Reaffirmed
**Fully interchangeable with Non-Fund based limits
Hero Exports                            CC                 CRISIL BBB+    150     Reaffirmed
Hero Exports                            Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    300     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit*
*Interchangeable with Cash Credit and Bill Discounting to the extent of Rs.15 Crore
Hero Exports                            Overdraft          CRISIL BBB+    100     Assigned
Hero Exports                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    280     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Hero Exports                            Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    150     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit^
^Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bills Discounting and Cash Credit
Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd             CC                 CRISIL C       51.5    Reaffirmed
Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       59.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL BB-     188     Reaffirmed
HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     39.2    Reaffirmed
Hydromet India Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  B-
IDS Infotech Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    160     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
IDS Infotech Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    26.1    Reaffirmed
I-MAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
I-MAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd            Proposed TL        CRISIL A+(SO)  570.3   Reaffirmed
Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL A+(SO)  129.7   Reaffirmed
IOT Utkal Energy Services Ltd           NCD                CRISIL AAA(SO) 550     Reaffirmed
IOT Utkal Energy Services Ltd           NCD                CRISIL AAA(SO) 30000   Reaffirmed
Jagdhatri Papers Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      84.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Jindal Pipes Ltd                        FB Fac^            CRISIL A+      522.5   Reaffirmed
Jindal Pipes Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      384.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
JSM Proteins Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     85      Reaffirmed
Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd                   CC*                CRISIL BB+     325     Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of Packing Credit/ Letter of Credit/ Buyers credit of Rs.200 million
Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     87      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB+     198     Reaffirmed
K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL C       330     Reaffirmed
K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd                Funded Interest TL CRISIL C       41.8    Reaffirmed
K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL C       240.2   Reaffirmed
K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       62      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kaleesuwari Jewellery Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     180     Reaffirmed
Kaleesuwari Jewellery Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     120     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    500     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    25      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    75      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India    LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     34.3    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India    Standby LOC        CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India    TL                 CRISIL BB-     33.9    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kamdhenu Khandsari Udyog                CC                 CRISIL B-      90      Reaffirmed
Kamdhenu Khandsari Udyog                TL                 CRISIL B-      5       Reaffirmed
KMS Coach Builders Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB-    70      Reaffirmed
KPIT Technologies Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL AA-     796.9   Reaffirmed
KPIT Technologies Ltd                   WC Fac             CRISIL AA-     3628.6  Reaffirmed
Krishna Cotton                          CC                 CRISIL B       65      Reaffirmed
Kumud Rice and Dal Mill                 CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Assigned
Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       1300    Reaffirmed
Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL B       135     Reaffirmed
Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       265     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd               WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AAA     4000    Reaffirmed
Manda Developers and Builders Pvt Ltd   Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     46      Assigned
                                        Fac
Manoj Jaiswal and Others                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd   CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      444     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Moat Project Management Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Monarch Info Tech Services Pvt Ltd      Overdraft          CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Monarch Info Tech Services Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nagarjuna Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     590     Reaffirmed
Narmada Iron and Associates Pvt Ltd     Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB+     200     Upgraded from
                                        Financing                                 CRISIL BB
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           CC*                CRISIL A       450     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
*Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and preshipment credit in foreign currency
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL A       98      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       77.8    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL A-
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL A       254.2   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Nash Products                           CC                 CRISIL A       12.7    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Nash Products                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       31.8    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL A-
Nash Products                           TL                 CRISIL A       28      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
National Glass Works                    CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
National Plasto Moulding                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    87      Reaffirmed
National Plasto Moulding                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    37.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
National Plasto Moulding                TL                 CRISIL BBB-    61.3    Reaffirmed
National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    140     Reaffirmed
National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    59.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    42.7    Assigned
Oasis Green Energy Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB+     180     Assigned
Omega Solar Projects Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     480     Reaffirmed
Omega Solar Projects Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Paschim Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     320     Reaffirmed
Pearl Distillery Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     700     Reaffirmed
Pearl Distillery Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     122.8   Reaffirmed
Pearl Distillery Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     377.2   Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     47.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB-     23.7    Assigned
Plus Medicare Hospitals Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL B+      350     Reaffirmed
Pradhvi Multitrade Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       100     Assigned
Prem Textiles International             Export Packing     CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Prem Textiles International             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
R. S. K. Rice Mill                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      7       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
R. S. K. Rice Mill                      CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Assigned
R. S. K. Rice Mill                      LT Loan            CRISIL B+      13      Assigned
Raghuvar India Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B+      307.5   Reaffirmed
Raghuvar India Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Raghuvar India Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Sarvajnik Shikshonnyan Sansthan         Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Sascon Infrastructure                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     17.5    Reaffirmed
Sascon Infrastructure                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     24.5    Reaffirmed
SEC Industries Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
SEC Industries Pvt Ltd                  Proposed BG        CRISIL BBB-    200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
SEC Industries Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    370     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
SEC Industries Pvt Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    20      Assigned
Seven Leisure Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    1100    Reaffirmed
Shree Jee Trading Company               CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Shree Umiya Cotton Industries           CC                 CRISIL BB      200     Reaffirmed
Shri Om Oil Extraction Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     33.5    Reaffirmed
Shri Om Oil Extraction Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB-     12.7    Reaffirmed
Shubh Mangal Textile Industries LLP     CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Shubh Mangal Textile Industries LLP     Cash TL            CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Shubh Mangal Textile Industries LLP     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
SMK Petrochemicals India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB-     41      Reaffirmed
SMK Petrochemicals India Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BB-     2.6     Reaffirmed
SMS Labs Services Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B-      7.5     Reaffirmed
SMS Labs Services Pvt Ltd               Cash TL            CRISIL B-      62.5    Reaffirmed
Sri Durgashree Cashews                  CC                 CRISIL B       47.5    Reaffirmed
Sri Durgashree Cashews                  LT Loan            CRISIL B       7.8     Reaffirmed
Sri Durgashree Cashews                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       44.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Star Royal Distributors                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     225     Reaffirmed
Star Royal Distributors                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Subhlene Fabrics                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     95      Reaffirmed
Subhlene Fabrics                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Surface Preparation Solutions and       CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Surface Preparation Solutions and       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       7.9     Reaffirmed
Technologies Pvt Ltd                    Loan Fac
Swagath Marriage and Function Hall      LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     148     Reaffirmed
Swellco Ceramic                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Swellco Ceramic                         TL                 CRISIL BB-     87.5    Reaffirmed
Synergy Transformers Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      11.7    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Synergy Transformers Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B+      46      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
T.J.S. Engineering College              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       45      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
T.J.S. Engineering College              Rupee TL           CRISIL D       45      Reaffirmed
Tanvirkumar & Co                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       112     Revised from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Transoceanic Agro Comm Pvt Ltd          Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     20      Reaffirmed
Trump Impex Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     95      Reaffirmed
Uma Ispat Ltd                           CC                 CRISIL BB+     6       Reaffirmed
Uma Ispat Ltd                           Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB+     97.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Unique Delta Force Security Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB-     130     Reaffirmed
Vasumathy Traders                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Vasumathy Traders                       CC                 CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Vasumathy Traders                       Key CC             CRISIL B       45      Assigned
Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB+     130     Reaffirmed
Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     100.5   Reaffirmed
Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd         Standby Line of    CRISIL BB+     19.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
VHP Real Estate (JV)                    Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     225     Reaffirmed
Vinplex India Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     537.6   Reaffirmed
Vinplex India Pvt Ltd                   Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     102.4   Reaffirmed
Vishal Containers Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    80      Assigned
Vishal Containers Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    110     Assigned
Vita Technology Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
Vita Technology Pvt Ltd                 Cash TL            CRISIL BB+     65      Reaffirmed
Vivada Corporation Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     1.6     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Vivada Corporation Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     55.9    Assigned
Vivada Corporation Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     36.5    Assigned
Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      99      Reaffirmed
Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL BB      81      Reaffirmed
Western Precicast Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     252     Reaffirmed
Western Precicast Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB+     98      Reaffirmed
Y V Mane Constructions Pvt Ltd          Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Yashraj Biotechnology Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
Zimidara Pesticides                     CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.