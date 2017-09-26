CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 26

Sep 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2400 Reaffirmed Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Arun Oil Trade LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Babaji Shivram Clearing and Carriers BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Baliga Fishnets LOC CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed Cell Com Teleservices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Cell Com Teleservices Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Charly Fisheries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Credit* * Interchangable with Bills discounting/bills purchase Charly Fisheries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Purchase CMI Industry Automation Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee CMW Pressings LOC CRISIL A1 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Corporate Fashion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Cotton Buds Inc Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Cotton Buds Inc Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust BG CRISIL A4+ 184 Reaffirmed Devin Exim Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed *It has sublimit of inland LC of Rs.26 million Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 65 Reaffirmed Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A1 380 Assigned Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Electro Therapy BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Electro Therapy Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Electro Therapy LOC CRISIL A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 72 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Fashion Impex - Rajasthan Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Fashion Impex - Rajasthan Post Shipment CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Credit Force Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Force Motors Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed H K Lumbers LLP Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Hero Ecotech Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Hero Ecotech Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Hero Ecotech Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 50 Assigned ^Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Hero Exports BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Hero Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Hero Exports LOC CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3.8 Reaffirmed HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed IDS Infotech Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 58.1 Reaffirmed Credit IDS Infotech Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 5.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac I-MAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed IndianOil Adani Gas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 69646.6 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyer's credit Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd WC Fac% CRISIL A1 550 Reaffirmed %Interchangeable with letter of credit/buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 20 crore Jindal Pipes Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 2100 Reaffirmed JSM Proteins Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed JSM Proteins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Discounting Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Issuer Not Pvt Ltd Cooperating; Rating Reaffirmed* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information KPIT Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Manda Developers and Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Manoj Jaiswal and Others Overdraft CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Forward Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 6 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 175 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Nash Products BG CRISIL A1 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+' Nash Products LOC CRISIL A1 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+' National Glass Works LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned National Plasto Moulding BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Raghuvar India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed S. K. Exports - Kanpur Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 42 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+ S. K. Exports - Kanpur LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+ S. K. Exports - Kanpur Packing Credit CRISIL A4 48 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+ Sascon Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed SEC Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 500 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3+ SEC Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3+ Shri Om Oil Extraction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Shriram Automotive Products Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase SJ Fabricss Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed SJ Fabricss Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed SMK Petrochemicals India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 31.4 Reaffirmed Surface Preparation Solutions and BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Swellco Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Tanvirkumar & Co Post Shipment CRISIL A4 533 Reaffirmed Credit Transoceanic Agro Comm Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1691 Reaffirmed Unique Delta Force Security Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Vishal Containers Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 75 Assigned Vivada Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Vivada Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Western Precicast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Y V Mane Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Yashraj Biotechnology Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 7900 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 670 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1650 Reaffirmed Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1.7 Reaffirmed Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 24 Reaffirmed Arun Oil Trade CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Attappadi Nurseries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Attappadi Nurseries Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Babaji Shivram Clearing and Carriers Buyer`s Credit* CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee amounting to Rs 8 crore, working capital demand loan amounting to Rs 15 crore, cash credit and sales invoice discounting amounting to Rs 5 crore Babaji Shivram Clearing and Carriers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Baliga Fishnets Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 36.7 Reaffirmed Limits Cell Com Teleservices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Cell Com Teleservices Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Cell Com Teleservices Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Charly Fisheries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chawra Trading CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Chawra Trading Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 29.5 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Chawra Trading Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CMI Industry Automation Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with letter of credit CMW Pressings CC CRISIL A 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Corporate Fashion Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned Corporate Fashion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.4 Assigned Loan Fac Corporate Fashion Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 13.1 Assigned Corporate Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Cotton Buds Inc Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cotton Buds Inc Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Fac Dada Motors CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Dada Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 230 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dada Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust Overdraft CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 61 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BB- 1835 Reaffirmed Devin Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Devin Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhanturi Group of Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 117 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhanturi Group of Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 83 Reaffirmed Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A+ 1056 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 264 Reaffirmed Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 1150 Reaffirmed Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 110 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, pre-shipment and post shipment credit of Rs 8.5 crore.. Also, interchangeable with buyer's credit of Rs 5.5 crore. Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 33.1 Reaffirmed Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4 Assigned Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL A+ 50 Assigned Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd WC Fac@ CRISIL A+ 1400 Assigned @Interchangeable with non-fund based facility to the extent of Rs.60.0 crore Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 3143.9 Assigned Loan Fac Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Electro Therapy CC CRISIL B 14.5 Reaffirmed Electro Therapy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Electro Therapy TL CRISIL B 3.6 Reaffirmed Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Credit Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fashion Impex - Rajasthan CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Fashion Impex - Rajasthan TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Force Motors Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 1300 Reaffirmed Gajanana Traders Open CC CRISIL B 87.7 Reaffirmed Global Health Care Products CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Global Health Care Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 260 Reaffirmed Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 68 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H K Lumbers LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Hana Motor Plaza Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Hana Motor Plaza Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Fac Hana Motor Plaza Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hero Ecotech Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and interchangeable with Non-Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 10 Crore Hero Ecotech Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with Non-Fund based limits Hero Exports CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Hero Exports Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Credit* *Interchangeable with Cash Credit and Bill Discounting to the extent of Rs.15 Crore Hero Exports Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Hero Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 280 Assigned Loan Fac Hero Exports Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bills Discounting and Cash Credit Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd CC CRISIL C 51.5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 59.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 188 Reaffirmed HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.2 Reaffirmed Hydromet India Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B- IDS Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IDS Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26.1 Reaffirmed I-MAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed I-MAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+(SO) 570.3 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+(SO) 129.7 Reaffirmed IOT Utkal Energy Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 550 Reaffirmed IOT Utkal Energy Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 30000 Reaffirmed Jagdhatri Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 84.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jindal Pipes Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL A+ 522.5 Reaffirmed Jindal Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 384.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JSM Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 325 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Packing Credit/ Letter of Credit/ Buyers credit of Rs.200 million Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 87 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 198 Reaffirmed K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 330 Reaffirmed K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 41.8 Reaffirmed K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 240.2 Reaffirmed K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 62 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaleesuwari Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Kaleesuwari Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India LT Loan CRISIL BB- 34.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India TL CRISIL BB- 33.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kamdhenu Khandsari Udyog CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Khandsari Udyog TL CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed KMS Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed KPIT Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 796.9 Reaffirmed KPIT Technologies Ltd WC Fac CRISIL AA- 3628.6 Reaffirmed Krishna Cotton CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Kumud Rice and Dal Mill CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1300 Reaffirmed Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 265 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Manda Developers and Builders Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 46 Assigned Fac Manoj Jaiswal and Others Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 444 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Moat Project Management Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Monarch Info Tech Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Monarch Info Tech Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nagarjuna Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 590 Reaffirmed Narmada Iron and Associates Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL BB Scheme(e-DFS) Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A- *Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and preshipment credit in foreign currency Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 98 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 77.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 254.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Nash Products CC CRISIL A 12.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Nash Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 31.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Nash Products TL CRISIL A 28 Upgraded from CRISIL A- National Glass Works CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned National Plasto Moulding CC CRISIL BBB- 87 Reaffirmed National Plasto Moulding Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 37.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Plasto Moulding TL CRISIL BBB- 61.3 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 59.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 42.7 Assigned Oasis Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned Omega Solar Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 480 Reaffirmed Omega Solar Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paschim Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Pearl Distillery Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Pearl Distillery Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 122.8 Reaffirmed Pearl Distillery Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 377.2 Assigned Loan Fac Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.7 Assigned Plus Medicare Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed Pradhvi Multitrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Prem Textiles International Export Packing CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Prem Textiles International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. S. K. Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Loan Fac R. S. K. Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned R. S. K. Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Raghuvar India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 307.5 Reaffirmed Raghuvar India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raghuvar India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Sarvajnik Shikshonnyan Sansthan Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Limits Sascon Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Sascon Infrastructure Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 24.5 Reaffirmed SEC Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB SEC Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB SEC Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 370 Assigned Loan Fac SEC Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Seven Leisure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed Shree Jee Trading Company CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Shree Umiya Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Shri Om Oil Extraction Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 33.5 Reaffirmed Shri Om Oil Extraction Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.7 Reaffirmed Shubh Mangal Textile Industries LLP CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Shubh Mangal Textile Industries LLP Cash TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Shubh Mangal Textile Industries LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SMK Petrochemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41 Reaffirmed SMK Petrochemicals India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.6 Reaffirmed SMS Labs Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed SMS Labs Services Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B- 62.5 Reaffirmed Sri Durgashree Cashews CC CRISIL B 47.5 Reaffirmed Sri Durgashree Cashews LT Loan CRISIL B 7.8 Reaffirmed Sri Durgashree Cashews Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 44.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Royal Distributors CC CRISIL BB- 225 Reaffirmed Star Royal Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Subhlene Fabrics CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Subhlene Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surface Preparation Solutions and CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Surface Preparation Solutions and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.9 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Swagath Marriage and Function Hall LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 148 Reaffirmed Swellco Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Swellco Ceramic TL CRISIL BB- 87.5 Reaffirmed Synergy Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 11.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Synergy Transformers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46 Upgraded from CRISIL B T.J.S. Engineering College Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T.J.S. Engineering College Rupee TL CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Tanvirkumar & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 112 Revised from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Transoceanic Agro Comm Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Trump Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Uma Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed Uma Ispat Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Unique Delta Force Security Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Vasumathy Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Vasumathy Traders CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Vasumathy Traders Key CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100.5 Reaffirmed Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 19.5 Reaffirmed Credit VHP Real Estate (JV) Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 225 Reaffirmed Vinplex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 537.6 Reaffirmed Vinplex India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 102.4 Reaffirmed Vishal Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Vishal Containers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned Vita Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Vita Technology Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Vivada Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.6 Assigned Loan Fac Vivada Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 55.9 Assigned Vivada Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 36.5 Assigned Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 99 Reaffirmed Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 81 Reaffirmed Western Precicast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 252 Reaffirmed Western Precicast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 98 Reaffirmed Y V Mane Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Yashraj Biotechnology Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Zimidara Pesticides CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)