CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 27

Sep 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Peripherals LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Alfa Electronic Services India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Amber Electrotech Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned Arush Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Ashok Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Ashok Granites Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 252.5 Reaffirmed Credit Ashok Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Associated Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3 130 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ Associated Cashew Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A3+ Associated Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A3 16.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Associated Cashew Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 13.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3+ Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 220 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bharat Dynamics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Bharat Dynamics Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bharat Dynamics Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bisazza India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Choice Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3 75 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ Choice Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Choice Cashew Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3+ Choice Cashew Industries Standby Line of CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ Concord Drugs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Derby Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 60000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP - 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market - MLD A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Everest Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Everest Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Everest Organics Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Issuer Not Cooperating Everest Organics Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating G T P Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed G T P Granites Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed G T P Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 62 Reaffirmed G T P Granites Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 99.3 Reaffirmed Credit Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Credit Jinnah Shajahan Exports Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Jugraj Tejraj Agency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Jugraj Tejraj Agency Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Jyothi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Jyothi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2000 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 700 Assigned; Suspension revoked Labdhi International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Labdhi International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 175 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 25 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A3+ M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3+ M.B. Laminators BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Maha Laxmi Agro Tech BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Maha Laxmi Agro Tech LOC CRISIL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Man Made Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Man Made Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Madhava Hytech Infrastructures India BG CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 Meenakshi India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Meenakshi India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 312.5 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Meenakshi India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Metaguard Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Metaguard Engineers & Contractors Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Mohit Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 980 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30 Revised to @ from # N A R Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Pan Overseas Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Purchase Pan Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 112.5 Reaffirmed Polychem Exports Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Prasar Shikshan Evam Seva Sansthan Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 R.K.Cottons Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4 R.K.Cottons Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Radiant Info Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Ram Impex Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rashmi Steels LOC CRISIL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 41.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 58.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 21.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Renfro India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Renfro India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 215 Reaffirmed S.G. International LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 77.5 Reaffirmed S.L. Electtricals BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sadbhav Ceramics BG CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Samrat Plywood Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Samrat Plywood Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sandeep Lead Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Saria Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed SEZ Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shilpa Stainless Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Shree NM Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Southern Gold Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Krishna Shipping Corporation BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Vani Trading and Co. Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sun Ark Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sunbright Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sunoxx International BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Sunoxx International LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Supreme Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3 130 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ Supreme Cashew Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A3+ Supreme Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Supreme Cashew Industries Standby Line of CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ Surabi Jewellerss Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 55 Assigned Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.1 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Issuer Not Cooperating Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Issuer Not Cooperating Swidan Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences LOC CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Synergy Additives LOC* CRISIL A4+ 99 Assigned *Interchangeable with Rs.9.9 crore as Buyer's credit and Rs.2 crore as Cash Credit Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 $ Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 $ The Cardamom Planters' Marketing BG CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Co-Operative Society Ltd The Kerala Cardamom Processing and BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Marketing Co. Ltd Thrimathy Contracting Company BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 22610 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.150 Crore) UBC-KIPL-GIL-JV BG CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating United Techfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Universal Heat Exchangers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 195 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vamshi Rubber Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating VTM Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed VTM Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed VTM Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Credits Ltd FD Programme FA-/Stable - Reaffirmed SRS Ltd FD FD 250 Reaffirmed SRS Ltd FD FD 1000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Peripherals CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 380 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd Upgraded from CRISIL 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A3' BBB/Stable CRISIL BBB- Al Manama Wedding Center CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Al Manama Wedding Center LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Al Manama Wedding Center Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Alfa Electronic Services India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Amber Electrotech Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Amber Electrotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 115 Assigned Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Anil Engineering Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B- 12 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Anil Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Arabian Jewellers -Karunagappally CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Arush Industries CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Arush Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arush Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB 102.4 Reaffirmed Arvind Cottex CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Associated Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB/Negative Auto Ignition Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 137.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Baba Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Balu Compendium Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bansal Credits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Bansal Credits Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 215 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 195 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Bhagwat Pardeshi Realty TL CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bhargav Foods CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Bisazza India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB / Negative Issuer Not Cooperating Bisazza India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB / Negative Issuer Not Cooperating Bisazza India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB / Negative Issuer Not Cooperating Bishweshwar Lal Steels CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned Bishweshwar Lal Steels Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 98 Assigned Capital Heights TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned CEC Flavours And Fragrances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating CEC Flavours And Fragrances Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating CEC Flavours And Fragrances Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Chamunda Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Chamunda Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Choice Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 15 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB/Negative Comet Handicrafts Credit Limit Under CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Gold Card Comet Handicrafts Export Packing CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Comet Handicrafts Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Purchase Comet Handicrafts Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Concord Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Concord Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL B- 85 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Concord Drugs Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Deccan Polypacks Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Deccan Polypacks Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Deccan Polypacks Ltd LOC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Deccan Polypacks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Deep Jan Kalyan Samiti Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Limits Issuer Not Cooperating Derby Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Devices Distributors CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Devices Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating DIL Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 445 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating DIL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 41300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 10000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAR Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity - AAR Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP- MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AAR Commoptionally convertible debentureity - Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 950 Reaffirmed ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 4412.5 Reaffirmed ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 974 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Everest Organics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Everest Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Everest Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Everest Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 64 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Fujikawa Power CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Fujikawa Power WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Geon International CC CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed Harniks Regency LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 16 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ / Stable Harniks Regency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 104 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ / Stable HST Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1250 Reaffirmed HST Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Independent Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Independent Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Independent Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Jagannath Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 125.5 Reaffirmed Jasmin Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Jasmin Infotech Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 52 Reaffirmed Jasmin Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 128 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jinnah Shajahan Exports CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jugraj Tejraj Agency Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Jugraj Tejraj Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jyothi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB-/ Stable Jyothi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB-/ Stable Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kairasons Jems & Jewels LLP CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Kairasons Jems & Jewels LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2070 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kineta Global Ltd CC*# CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed *EPC of Rs.300 Million as sublimit of Cash Credit # LC of Rs.150 Million as sublimit of Cash Credit. Issuer Not Cooperating Kineta Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 900 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned; Suspension revoked Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned; Suspension revoked *Interchangeable with Rs 15 crore of cash credit limit, Rs 10 crore of WCDL, buyer's credit, bill discounting and Rs 10 crore of guarantee L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL AA 7500 Reaffirmed # Can be used as letter of credit/buyer's credit up to Rs 250 crores L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL AA 5600 Reaffirmed * Can be used as letter of credit up to Rs 160 crores, buyer's credit up to Rs 150 crores, STL/working capital demand loan (WCDL)/sales bills discounting (SBD)/purcha L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) of up to Rs 200 crores, financial guarantee of up to Rs 500 crores, cash credit of aro und Rs 25 crores, and letter of undertaking of about Rs 100 crores within the LC limit L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG^^ CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed ^^Can be used as financial bank guarantee/LC/letter of undertaking for buyer's credit of up to Rs 400 crores and loan equivalent risk limit of up to Rs 70 crores L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG+ CRISIL AA 4750 Reaffirmed + Performance bank guarantee (PBG) to the extent of Rs 380 crores and financial bank guarantee (FBG) to the extent of Rs 95 crores L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL AA 543.5 Reaffirmed L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Export Finance CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Limit$ $ Can be used as LC L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Export Finance CRISIL AA 160 Reaffirmed Limit*** *** Can be used as LC/buyer's credit L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL AA 1400 Reaffirmed L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed @ Can be used as short-term loan (STL)/overdraft/export finance/letter of guarantee up to Rs 100 crores L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft!! CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed !! Can be used as LC/buyer's credit/export post-shipment credit/bank guarantee, and export packing credit (EPC) up to Rs 150 crores L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft% CRISIL AA 1000 Assigned % Can be used as Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG)/ FBG/ EPC/ WCDL/ Commercial Paper (CP)/ Post Shipment Credit (PSC) L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft** CRISIL AA 1000 Assigned **Fully interchangeable with short term loan and cash credit L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 4546.5 Assigned Loan Fac Labdhi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Loknath Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Loknath Rice Mill Open CC CRISIL B+ 59.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating M.B. Laminators CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed M.B. Laminators Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.B. Laminators Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 0.7 Reaffirmed Madhava Hytech Infrastructures India CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Madhuban Agristorage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Magna Homes TL CRISIL B 300 Assigned Maha Laxmi Agro Tech CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Maha Laxmi Agro Tech TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mahashakti Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Manav Vikas Evam Sewa Sansthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maxivision Eye Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Maxivision Eye Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maxivision Eye Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Meenakshi Fibers Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Meenakshi India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Meenakshi India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Meenakshi India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meenakshi India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Metaguard Engineers & Contractors Overdraft CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Metaguard Engineers & Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1500 Assigned Loan Fac Metropolis Healthcare Ltd NCD CRISIL 2500 Assigned AA-/Stable MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 128.5 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6.3 Reaffirmed Mohit Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 390 Reaffirmed Mohit Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 10.5 Reaffirmed Mohit Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 268.2 Reaffirmed Mohit Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Credit Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 580 Reaffirmed Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 850 Reaffirmed Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 670 Reaffirmed Murali Ads and Publicities CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Murali Ads and Publicities LT Loan CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Murali Ads and Publicities Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Mutual Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 100 Revised to @ from # *Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Mutual Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 150 Revised to @ from # ^Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee of up to Rs 5 crore Mutual Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 70 Revised to @ from # Mutual Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 370 Revised to @ Loan Fac from # Mutual Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 480 Revised to @ from # Mutual Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL A+ 150 Revised to @ from # N A R Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nagpur Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Nahalchand Laloochand Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Narula Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Okaya Power Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Okaya Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Okaya Power Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Om Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Agro Boards Rupee TL CRISIL B 98 Assigned Pvt Ltd Om Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Agro Boards CC CRISIL B 46.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Om Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Agro Boards Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 5.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Limits Pan Overseas Loan Against CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Property Pincha Griha Nirmaan Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 135.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Pinkku Traders CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 337.5 Reaffirmed Polychem Exports CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Popular Motor Corporation CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Popular Motor Corporation LT Loan CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Prasar Shikshan Evam Seva Sansthan Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Prasar Shikshan Evam Seva Sansthan LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Prasar Shikshan Evam Seva Sansthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 55 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB R.K.Cottons Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB / Negative Issuer Not Cooperating R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB / Negative Issuer Not Cooperating R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB / Negative Issuer Not Cooperating Radiant Info Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B Radiant Info Systems Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Radiant Info Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rainbow Exim Trade LLP BG CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Rainbow Exim Trade LLP Foreign Usance CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Rainbow Exim Trade LLP LOC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Rainbow Exim Trade LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajvir Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 495.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rajvir Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 61.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rajvir Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 143.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rajvir Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rajvir Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 512.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rajvir Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 547.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ram Impex Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rashmi Housing Spv Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Rashmi Housing Spv Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rashmi Steels CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rashmi Steels Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 53.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB+ 28.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Ravileela Granites Ltd CC* CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- *Completely interchangeable with PC/PCFC; Issuer Not Cooperating Ravileela Granites Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Renfro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Credit Renfro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 325 Reaffirmed Credit$ $ Interchangeable with LC upto Rs.6 cr and Rs.6.5 cr of CC Renfro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 165 Reaffirmed Credit# # Fully interchangeable with CC, Rs2 crore is sublimit of Letter of Credit (LC) Renfro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed Credit* * Fully interchangeable with Cash credit (CC) / pre-shipment / post shipment finance / Working capital demand loan (WCDL) Renfro India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed S.G. International CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed S.L. Electtricals CC CRISIL B- 9.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating S.L. Electtricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Sadbhav Ceramics CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sadbhav Ceramics TL CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Samrat Plywood Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 255 Reaffirmed Samrat Plywood Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Samrat Plywood Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Sandeep Lead Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sandeep Lead Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sangam Health Care Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sangam Health Care Products Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 28.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sangam Health Care Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sangam Health Care Products Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 171.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Saravana Sai Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Saravana Sai Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Saria Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Saria Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sawansukha Jewellers Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sawansukha Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- SEZ Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ SEZ Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 360 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shilpa Stainless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Shiv Agrevo Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Durga Parameshwari Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Durga Parameshwari Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 23.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Durga Parameshwari Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 21.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shree NM Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Shree NM Electricals Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shree NM Electricals Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Solnova Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Somanda Vineyards & Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Somanda Vineyards & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Somanda Vineyards & Resorts Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Somanda Vineyards & Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Southern Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Southern Gold Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Southern Gold Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 740 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 227 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 102.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 90.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Krishna Shipping Corporation CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Shunmugam Jewellers & Co CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Vani Trading and Co. CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 24.5 Reaffirmed Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 99.6 Reaffirmed Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 194.5 Reaffirmed Sun Ark Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sunbright Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sunbright Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sunbright Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sunoxx International CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Supreme Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB/Negative Surabi Jewellerss TL CRISIL B+ 1.4 Assigned Surabi Jewellerss Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Loan Fac Surabi Jewellerss CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 54.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ / Stable Issuer Not Cooperating Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Swidan Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swidan Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Swidan Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 289.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences TL CRISIL B- 775.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Synergy Additives Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 71 Assigned Loan Fac Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 88 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 98.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 150 $ * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Bills Discounting, Export Packing Credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, and Foreign Bills Discounting Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 600 $ The Cardamom Planters' Marketing CC CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Co-Operative Society Ltd The Kerala Cardamom Processing and CC CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed Marketing Co. Ltd The Kerala Cardamom Processing and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 17.3 Reaffirmed Marketing Co. Ltd Loan Fac Thrimathy Contracting Company CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 8500 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 4113.4 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 89776.6 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL 4950 Reaffirmed AA-/Stable Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL 3000 Reaffirmed AA-/Stable Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed AA-/Stable Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL 1750 Reaffirmed AA-/Stable Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL 1750 Reaffirmed AA-/Stable UBC-KIPL-GIL-JV CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Unibait Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating United Techfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-/Negative Issuer Not Cooperating United Techfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB-/Negative Issuer Not Cooperating United Techfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 233.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-/Negative Issuer Not Cooperating Universal Heat Exchangers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Vamshi Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vamshi Rubber Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP CC CRISIL BBB- 14 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 41.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP TL CRISIL BBB- 9.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vivid Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B 67.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vivid Diagnostics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating VTM Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed VTM Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 612 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)