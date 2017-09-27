FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 27
#Company News
September 27, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 21 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 27

Reuters Staff

77 Min Read

    Sep 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.G. Peripherals                        LOC                CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC          CDs Programme      CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A3+     125     Reaffirmed
Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A3+     40      Reaffirmed
Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A3+     70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Alfa Electronic Services India Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amber Electrotech Ltd                   Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4      200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A3+     150     Assigned
Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3+     5       Assigned
Arush Industries                        LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     60      Reaffirmed
Ashok Granites Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A3+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Ashok Granites Ltd                      Export Packing     CRISIL A3+     252.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Ashok Granites Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A3+     5       Reaffirmed
Associated Cashew Industries            Export Packing     CRISIL A3      130     Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Associated Cashew Industries            Foreign Bill       CRISIL A3      10      Downgraded
                                        Discounting                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Associated Cashew Industries            LOC                CRISIL A3      16.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Associated Cashew Industries            Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3      13.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd LOC                CRISIL A4      220     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bharat Dynamics Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A1+     100     Reaffirmed
Bharat Dynamics Ltd                     Foreign LOC        CRISIL A1+     3000    Reaffirmed
Bharat Dynamics Ltd                     Proposed LOC       CRISIL A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
Bisazza India Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Choice Cashew Industries                Export Packing     CRISIL A3      75      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Choice Cashew Industries                LOC                CRISIL A3      10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Choice Cashew Industries                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3      2       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Choice Cashew Industries                Standby Line of    CRISIL A3      10      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Concord Drugs Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Derby Clothing Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     30000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     60000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     36000   Reaffirmed
                                        ST NCD)
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Principal -     CRISIL PP -    12000   Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market - MLD A1+r
                                        Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     600     Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Standby LOC        CRISIL A1+     1520    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     25000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     5000    Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     55000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     55000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     55000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     70000   Reaffirmed
                                        ST NCD)
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     30000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     25000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     63500   Reaffirmed
Everest Organics Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      1       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Everest Organics Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4      55      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Everest Organics Ltd                    LOC Bill           CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Issuer Not Cooperating
Everest Organics Ltd                    Overdraft          CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
G T P Granites Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A3+     5       Reaffirmed
G T P Granites Ltd                      Foreign LOC        CRISIL A3+     40      Reaffirmed
G T P Granites Ltd                      Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     62      Reaffirmed
G T P Granites Ltd                      Post Shipment      CRISIL A3+     99.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd                 Standby Line of    CRISIL A4+     12      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Jinnah Shajahan Exports                 Foreign Demand     CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Bill Purchase
Jugraj Tejraj Agency Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Jugraj Tejraj Agency Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Jyothi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd    Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Jyothi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     2000    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A3      700     Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked
Labdhi International Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Labdhi International Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4      175     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
M Abdul Rehuman Kunju                   Foreign Bill       CRISIL A3      25      Downgraded
                                        Purchase                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
M Abdul Rehuman Kunju                   Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
M Abdul Rehuman Kunju                   Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3      25      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
M.B. Laminators                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     0.7     Reaffirmed
Maha Laxmi Agro Tech                    BG                 CRISIL A4      0.1     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maha Laxmi Agro Tech                    LOC                CRISIL A4      3.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Man Made                                Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Man Made                                Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Madhava Hytech Infrastructures India    BG                 CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL A4
Meenakshi India Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Meenakshi India Ltd                     Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     312.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Meenakshi India Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Metaguard Engineers & Contractors       BG                 CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
Metaguard Engineers & Contractors       Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      45      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Mohit Industries Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     22.5    Reaffirmed
Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd             LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      980     Reaffirmed
Mutual Industries Ltd                   LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      30      Revised to @
                                                                                  from #
N A R Infra Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     90      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pan Overseas                            Foreign Bill       CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Pan Overseas                            Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      160     Reaffirmed
PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4      112.5   Reaffirmed
Polychem Exports                        Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      130     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prasar Shikshan Evam Seva Sansthan      Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
R.K.Cottons                             Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     20      Upgraded from
                                        Discounting                               CRISIL A4
R.K.Cottons                             Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     1000    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Radiant Info Systems Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Ram Impex Corporation                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rashmi Steels                           LOC                CRISIL A4      6.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd   LOC                CRISIL A4+     41.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd   LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     58.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd   Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     21.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Renfro India Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3+     15      Reaffirmed
Renfro India Pvt Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     215     Reaffirmed
S.G. International                      LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     77.5    Reaffirmed
S.L. Electtricals                       BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sadbhav Ceramics                        BG                 CRISIL A4      16      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Samrat Plywood Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     2       Reaffirmed
Samrat Plywood Ltd                      Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Sandeep Lead Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Saria Industries                        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
SEZ Vitrified Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Shilpa Stainless Pvt Ltd                Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     50      Assigned
Shree NM Electricals Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A3+     150     Reaffirmed
Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd                  Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
Southern Gold Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4      300     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4+     400     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Krishna Shipping Corporation        BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4      2       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Vani Trading and Co.                Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sun Ark Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd    LOC                CRISIL A4      90      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sunbright Ceramic Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Sunoxx International                    BG                 CRISIL A3+     5       Reaffirmed
Sunoxx International                    LOC                CRISIL A3+     25      Reaffirmed
Supreme Cashew Industries               Export Packing     CRISIL A3      130     Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Supreme Cashew Industries               Foreign Bill       CRISIL A3      10      Downgraded
                                        Discounting                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Supreme Cashew Industries               LOC                CRISIL A3      10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Supreme Cashew Industries               Standby Line of    CRISIL A3      10      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Surabi Jewellerss                       Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4      55      Assigned
Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      2.1     Reaffirmed
Removed from 'Issuer Not Cooperating
Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Removed from 'Issuer Not Cooperating
Swidan Ceramic                          BG                 CRISIL A4      8       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences         BG                 CRISIL A4      3       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences         LOC                CRISIL A4      7       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Synergy Additives                       LOC*               CRISIL A4+     99      Assigned
*Interchangeable with Rs.9.9 crore as Buyer's credit and Rs.2 crore as Cash Credit

Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      150     $
Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3      100     $
The Cardamom Planters' Marketing        BG                 CRISIL A2+     40      Reaffirmed
Co-Operative Society Ltd
The Kerala Cardamom Processing and      BG                 CRISIL A2+     50      Reaffirmed
Marketing Co. Ltd
Thrimathy Contracting Company           BG                 CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
Torrent Power Ltd                       LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     22610   Reaffirmed
Torrent Power Ltd                       Proposed LOC & BG  CRISIL A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
Torrent Power Ltd                       CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     8500    Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.150 Crore)
UBC-KIPL-GIL-JV                         BG                 CRISIL A4      65      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
United Techfab Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Universal Heat Exchangers Ltd           LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      195     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vamshi Rubber Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP                 Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3      45      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
VTM Ltd                                 BG                 CRISIL A2+     20      Reaffirmed
VTM Ltd                                 LOC                CRISIL A2+     10      Reaffirmed
VTM Ltd                                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A2+     450     Reaffirmed
    
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bansal Credits Ltd                      FD Programme       FA-/Stable     -       Reaffirmed
SRS Ltd                                 FD                 FD             250     Reaffirmed
SRS Ltd                                 FD                 FD             1000    Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.G. Peripherals                        CC                 CRISIL BBB     20      Reaffirmed
Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB     200     Reaffirmed
Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB     35      Reaffirmed
Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB     350     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     380     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd          Upgraded from      CRISIL         450     Upgraded from
                                        CRISIL A3'         BBB/Stable             CRISIL BBB-
Al Manama Wedding Center                CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Al Manama Wedding Center                LT Loan            CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Al Manama Wedding Center                Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Alfa Electronic Services India Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amber Electrotech Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amber Electrotech Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB     115     Assigned
Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     300     Assigned
Anil Engineering Pvt Ltd                Mortgage Loan Fac  CRISIL B-      12      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anil Engineering Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B-      65      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arabian Jewellers -Karunagappally       CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arush Industries                        CC                 CRISIL BBB     30      Reaffirmed
Arush Industries                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     7.6     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Arush Industries                        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     102.4   Reaffirmed
Arvind Cottex                           CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Associated Cashew Industries            Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    20      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB/Negative
Auto Ignition Ltd                       WC Fac             CRISIL BBB-    130     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       137.5   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B       12      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Baba Rice Industry                      CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Balu Compendium                         Proposed Rupee TL  CRISIL B       300     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bansal Credits Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
Bansal Credits Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd CC                 CRISIL B-      215     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd LT Loan            CRISIL B-      195     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhagwat Pardeshi Realty                 TL                 CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhargav Foods                           CC                 CRISIL B+      150     Assigned
Bisazza India Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB / Negative
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bisazza India Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     20      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB / Negative
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bisazza India Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB+     12      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB / Negative
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bishweshwar Lal Steels                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     125     Assigned
Bishweshwar Lal Steels                  Channel Financing  CRISIL BB+     98      Assigned
Capital Heights                         TL                 CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
CEC Flavours And Fragrances Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
CEC Flavours And Fragrances Pvt Ltd     Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      25.9    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
CEC Flavours And Fragrances Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL B+      17      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chamunda Cotton Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chamunda Cotton Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Choice Cashew Industries                Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    15      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB/Negative
Comet Handicrafts                       Credit Limit Under CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Gold Card
Comet Handicrafts                       Export Packing     CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Comet Handicrafts                       Foreign Bill       CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Comet Handicrafts                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Concord Drugs Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL B-      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Concord Drugs Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL B-      85      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Concord Drugs Ltd                       WC Demand Loan     CRISIL B-      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Deccan Polypacks Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL D       3       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Deccan Polypacks Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL D       55      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Deccan Polypacks Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL D       55      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Deccan Polypacks Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Deep Jan Kalyan Samiti                  Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating
Derby Clothing Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B-      80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Devices Distributors                    CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB-     140     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Devices Distributors                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
DIL Ltd                                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     445     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
DIL Ltd                                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
ECL Finance Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL AA      20800   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      46477.8 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      25022.2 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**interchangeable with short term bank facilities

ECL Finance Ltd                         NCDs               CRISIL AA      41300   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      4000    Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Principal       CRISIL PP- MLD 10000   Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market   AAR
                                        Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd                         Principal -        CRISIL PP- MLD 11900   Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Equity - AAR
                                        Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd                         Principal -        CRISIL PP- MLD 350     Reaffirmed
                                        Protected          AAR
                                        Commoptionally convertible debentureity - Linked
Debentures
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      3250    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Overdraft          CRISIL AA      7000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**Interchangeable with short term bank facilities 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      NCD                CRISIL AA      30000   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      PS                 CRISIL AA      1050    Reaffirmed
ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       950     Reaffirmed
ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd                 LOC & BG           CRISIL D       4412.5  Reaffirmed
ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd                 Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL D       974     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Everest Organics Ltd                    Bill Discounting   CRISIL B-      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Everest Organics Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B-      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Everest Organics Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL B-      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Everest Organics Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      64      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fujikawa Power                          CC                 CRISIL BBB     160     Reaffirmed
Fujikawa Power                          WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     3       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Geon International                      CC                 CRISIL BBB     95      Reaffirmed
Harniks Regency                         LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    16      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+ /
                                                                                  Stable
Harniks Regency                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    104     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+ /
                                                                                  Stable
HST Steels Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB     1250    Reaffirmed
HST Steels Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     500     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Independent Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Independent Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd   Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     100     Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL B+
Independent Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Jagannath Rice Mills                    CC                 CRISIL B+      125.5   Reaffirmed
Jasmin Infotech Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
Jasmin Infotech Pvt Ltd                 Overdraft          CRISIL BBB-    52      Reaffirmed
Jasmin Infotech Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    128     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jinnah Shajahan Exports                 CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Jugraj Tejraj Agency Pvt Ltd            Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     9.5     Reaffirmed
Jugraj Tejraj Agency Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     0.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jyothi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-/
                                                                                  Stable
Jyothi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd    LT Loan            CRISIL BB      200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-/
                                                                                  Stable
Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL B+      400     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt Ltd  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kairasons Jems & Jewels LLP             CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Kairasons Jems & Jewels LLP             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     2070    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kineta Global Ltd                       CC*#               CRISIL B       300     Reaffirmed
*EPC of Rs.300 Million as sublimit of Cash Credit
# LC of Rs.150 Million as sublimit of Cash Credit. Issuer Not Cooperating
Kineta Global Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       900     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    300     Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked
Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd        LOC*               CRISIL BBB-    150     Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked
*Interchangeable with Rs 15 crore of cash credit limit, Rs 10 crore of WCDL, buyer's credit,
bill discounting and Rs 10 crore of guarantee
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd                BG#                CRISIL AA      7500    Reaffirmed
# Can be used as letter of credit/buyer's credit up to Rs 250 crores
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd                BG*                CRISIL AA      5600    Reaffirmed
* Can be used as letter of credit up to Rs 160 crores, buyer's credit up to Rs 150 crores,
STL/working capital demand loan (WCDL)/sales bills discounting (SBD)/purcha
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd                BG^                CRISIL AA      15000   Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) of up to Rs 200 crores, financial guarantee of up
to Rs 500 crores, cash credit of aro und Rs 25 crores, and letter of undertaking of about Rs 100
crores within the LC limit
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd                BG^^               CRISIL AA      4000    Reaffirmed
^^Can be used as financial bank guarantee/LC/letter of undertaking for buyer's credit of up to
Rs 400 crores and loan equivalent risk limit of up to Rs 70 crores
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd                BG+                CRISIL AA      4750    Reaffirmed
+ Performance bank guarantee (PBG) to the extent of Rs 380 crores and financial bank guarantee
(FBG) to the extent of Rs 95 crores
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd                Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL AA      543.5   Reaffirmed
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd                Export Finance     CRISIL AA      1000    Reaffirmed
                                        Limit$
$ Can be used as LC
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd                Export Finance     CRISIL AA      160     Reaffirmed
                                        Limit***
*** Can be used as LC/buyer's credit
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL AA      1400    Reaffirmed
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd                LOC@               CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
@ Can be used as short-term loan (STL)/overdraft/export finance/letter of guarantee up to Rs 100
crores
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd                Overdraft!!        CRISIL AA      1500    Reaffirmed
!! Can be used as LC/buyer's credit/export post-shipment credit/bank guarantee, and export
packing credit (EPC) up to Rs 150 crores
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd                Overdraft%         CRISIL AA      1000    Assigned
% Can be used as Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG)/ FBG/ EPC/ WCDL/ Commercial Paper (CP)/ Post
Shipment Credit (PSC)
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd                Overdraft**        CRISIL AA      1000    Assigned
**Fully interchangeable with short term loan and cash credit
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      4546.5  Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Labdhi International Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B-      70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Loknath Rice Mill                       LT Loan            CRISIL B+      10.9    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Loknath Rice Mill                       Open CC            CRISIL B+      59.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
M.B. Laminators                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
M.B. Laminators                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     28.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
M.B. Laminators                         Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     0.7     Reaffirmed
Madhava Hytech Infrastructures India    CC                 CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL B+
Madhuban Agristorage Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B       200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Magna Homes                             TL                 CRISIL B       300     Assigned
Maha Laxmi Agro Tech                    CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maha Laxmi Agro Tech                    TL                 CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mahashakti Enterprises Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Manav Vikas Evam Sewa Sansthan          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Maxivision Eye Hospitals Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    65      Reaffirmed
Maxivision Eye Hospitals Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    10.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Maxivision Eye Hospitals Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    70      Reaffirmed
Meenakshi Fibers                        CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Meenakshi Fibers                        Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Meenakshi India Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
Meenakshi India Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     35      Reaffirmed
Meenakshi India Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     12.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Meenakshi India Ltd                     Proposed TL        CRISIL BB+     0.5     Reaffirmed
Metaguard Engineers & Contractors       Overdraft          CRISIL B+      140     Reaffirmed
Metaguard Engineers & Contractors       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      65      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     1500    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd               NCD                CRISIL         2500    Assigned
                                                           AA-/Stable
MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd                  Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB-     128.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     22.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     6.3     Reaffirmed
Mohit Industries Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     390     Reaffirmed
Mohit Industries Ltd                    Corporate Loan     CRISIL BB+     10.5    Reaffirmed
Mohit Industries Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     268.2   Reaffirmed
Mohit Industries Ltd                    Standby Line of    CRISIL BB+     35      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB+    580     Reaffirmed
Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd             Corporate Loan     CRISIL BBB+    850     Reaffirmed
Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB+    70      Reaffirmed
Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BBB+    670     Reaffirmed
Murali Ads and Publicities              CC                 CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Murali Ads and Publicities              LT Loan            CRISIL B+      210     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Murali Ads and Publicities              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mutual Industries Ltd                   CC*                CRISIL A+      100     Revised to @
                                                                                  from #
*Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee
Mutual Industries Ltd                   CC^                CRISIL A+      150     Revised to @
                                                                                  from #
^Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee of up to Rs 5 crore
Mutual Industries Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL A+      70      Revised to @
                                                                                  from #
Mutual Industries Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      370     Revised to @
                                        Loan Fac                                  from #
Mutual Industries Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL A+      480     Revised to @
                                                                                  from #
Mutual Industries Ltd                   WC TL              CRISIL A+      150     Revised to @
                                                                                  from #
N A R Infra Pvt Ltd                     Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Nagpur Beverages Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nahalchand Laloochand Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B+      200     Reaffirmed
Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Narula Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Okaya Power Pvt Ltd                     Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
Okaya Power Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB     450     Reaffirmed
Okaya Power Pvt Ltd                     CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
Om Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Agro Boards Rupee TL           CRISIL B       98      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Om Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Agro Boards CC                 CRISIL B       46.5    Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Om Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Agro Boards Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B       5.5     Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                 Limits
Pan Overseas                            Loan Against       CRISIL BBB-    10      Reaffirmed
                                        Property
Pincha Griha Nirmaan Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B+      135.6   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pinkku Traders                          CC                 CRISIL BB      400     Reaffirmed
PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B       337.5   Reaffirmed
Polychem Exports                        CC                 CRISIL B       110     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Popular Motor Corporation               CC                 CRISIL BBB     60      Reaffirmed
Popular Motor Corporation               LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     60      Reaffirmed
Prasar Shikshan Evam Seva Sansthan      Corporate Loan     CRISIL BB+     42.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Prasar Shikshan Evam Seva Sansthan      LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     110     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Prasar Shikshan Evam Seva Sansthan      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     7.3     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     45      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     55      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB
R.K.Cottons                             Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      500     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB / Negative
Issuer Not Cooperating
R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB / Negative
Issuer Not Cooperating
R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB      120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB / Negative
Issuer Not Cooperating
Radiant Info Systems Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B-      25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Radiant Info Systems Ltd                Proposed TL        CRISIL B-      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Radiant Info Systems Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B-      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Rainbow Exim Trade LLP                  BG                 CRISIL BB-     1       Reaffirmed
Rainbow Exim Trade LLP                  Foreign Usance     CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Bills Purchase -
                                        Discounting
Rainbow Exim Trade LLP                  LOC                CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Rainbow Exim Trade LLP                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     19      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rajvir Industries Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL D       495.2   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rajvir Industries Ltd                   Corporate Loan     CRISIL D       61.6    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rajvir Industries Ltd                   Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       143.4   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rajvir Industries Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rajvir Industries Ltd                   LT Bk Fac          CRISIL D       512.6   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rajvir Industries Ltd                   WC TL              CRISIL D       547.2   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ram Impex Corporation                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rashmi Housing Spv Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rashmi Housing Spv Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rashmi Steels                           CC                 CRISIL B+      150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rashmi Steels                           Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      53.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BB+     280     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd   Cash TL            CRISIL BB+     28.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ravileela Granites Ltd                  CC*                CRISIL D       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
*Completely interchangeable with PC/PCFC; Issuer Not Cooperating
Ravileela Granites Ltd                  Foreign Bill       CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                        Discounting                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Renfro India Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     110     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Renfro India Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     325     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit$
$ Interchangeable with LC upto Rs.6 cr and Rs.6.5 cr of CC
Renfro India Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     165     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit#
# Fully interchangeable with CC, Rs2 crore is sublimit of Letter of Credit (LC)
Renfro India Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     220     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit*
* Fully interchangeable with Cash credit (CC) / pre-shipment / post shipment finance / Working
capital demand loan (WCDL)
Renfro India Pvt Ltd                    Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB     270     Reaffirmed
S.G. International                      CC                 CRISIL BBB     20      Reaffirmed
S.L. Electtricals                       CC                 CRISIL B-      9.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
S.L. Electtricals                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      30.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sadbhav Ceramics                        CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sadbhav Ceramics                        TL                 CRISIL B+      9       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Samrat Plywood Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     255     Reaffirmed
Samrat Plywood Ltd                      Foreign LOC        CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
Samrat Plywood Ltd                      Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     6       Reaffirmed
Sandeep Lead Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Sandeep Lead Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      40      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Sangam Health Care Products Ltd         CC                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sangam Health Care Products Ltd         Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       28.4    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sangam Health Care Products Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sangam Health Care Products Ltd         WC TL              CRISIL D       171.6   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Saravana Sai Rice Industries            CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Saravana Sai Rice Industries            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Saria Industries                        CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Saria Industries                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Sawansukha Jewellers Pvt Ltd            Gold Loan          CRISIL BBB     60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Sawansukha Jewellers Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     40      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
SEZ Vitrified Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
SEZ Vitrified Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB-     360     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Shilpa Stainless Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
Shiv Agrevo Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BB+     200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Durga Parameshwari Motors Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL B-      55      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Shree Durga Parameshwari Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan            CRISIL B-      23.2    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Shree Durga Parameshwari Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      21.8    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Shree NM Electricals Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     280     Reaffirmed
Shree NM Electricals Ltd                Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BBB     400     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Shree NM Electricals Ltd                Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB     170     Reaffirmed
Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     45      Reaffirmed
Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Solnova Power Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL B+      150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Somanda Vineyards & Resorts Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Somanda Vineyards & Resorts Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Somanda Vineyards & Resorts Pvt Ltd     Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      15      Reaffirmed
Somanda Vineyards & Resorts Pvt Ltd     Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB      25      Reaffirmed
Southern Gold Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Southern Gold Pvt Ltd                   CC & WC demand loanCRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Southern Gold Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB+     740     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd         Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+     227     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     102.3   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     90.7    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd         Standby FB Limits  CRISIL BB+     150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Krishna Shipping Corporation        CC                 CRISIL B-      150     Reaffirmed
Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      0.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL B+      115     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Shunmugam Jewellers & Co            CC                 CRISIL B       90      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Vani Trading and Co.                CC                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL D       90      Reaffirmed
Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd               Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       24.5    Reaffirmed
Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL D       45      Reaffirmed
Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       45.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL D       99.6    Reaffirmed
Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd               WC TL              CRISIL D       194.5   Reaffirmed
Sun Ark Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sunbright Ceramic Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Sunbright Ceramic Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL B       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Sunbright Ceramic Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       20      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Sunoxx International                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     60      Reaffirmed
Supreme Cashew Industries               Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    20      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB/Negative
Surabi Jewellerss                       TL                 CRISIL B+      1.4     Assigned
Surabi Jewellerss                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      7       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Surabi Jewellerss                       CC                 CRISIL B+      5       Assigned
Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B-      54.2    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+ / Stable
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B-      10.1    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swidan Ceramic                          CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swidan Ceramic                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      27      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swidan Ceramic                          TL                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences         CC                 CRISIL B-      70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      289.2   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences         TL                 CRISIL B-      775.8   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Synergy Additives                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     71      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     88      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     1.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-     98.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd                 CC*                CRISIL BBB-    150     $
* Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Bills Discounting, Export Packing Credit,
Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, and Foreign Bills Discounting
Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd                 Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB-    600     $
The Cardamom Planters' Marketing        CC                 CRISIL A-      10      Reaffirmed
Co-Operative Society Ltd
The Kerala Cardamom Processing and      CC                 CRISIL A-      170     Reaffirmed
Marketing Co. Ltd
The Kerala Cardamom Processing and      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      17.3    Reaffirmed
Marketing Co. Ltd                       Loan Fac
Thrimathy Contracting Company           CC                 CRISIL B+      130     Reaffirmed
Torrent Power Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL AA-     8500    Reaffirmed
Torrent Power Ltd                       Proposed TL        CRISIL AA-     4113.4  Reaffirmed
Torrent Power Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL AA-     89776.6 Reaffirmed
Torrent Power Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL         4950    Reaffirmed
                                                           AA-/Stable
Torrent Power Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL         3000    Reaffirmed
                                                           AA-/Stable
Torrent Power Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL         2000    Reaffirmed
                                                           AA-/Stable
Torrent Power Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL         1750    Reaffirmed
                                                           AA-/Stable
Torrent Power Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL         1750    Reaffirmed
                                                           AA-/Stable
UBC-KIPL-GIL-JV                         CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Unibait Feeds Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
United Techfab Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-/Negative
Issuer Not Cooperating
United Techfab Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      20      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-/Negative
Issuer Not Cooperating
United Techfab Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB      233.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-/Negative
Issuer Not Cooperating
Universal Heat Exchangers Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B-      140     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      42.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      42.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vamshi Rubber Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Vamshi Rubber Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL BB      30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    14      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    41.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP                 TL                 CRISIL BBB-    9.2     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vivid Diagnostics Pvt Ltd               Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL B       67.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vivid Diagnostics Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
VTM Ltd                                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    110     Reaffirmed
VTM Ltd                                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    612     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

