CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 28
#Company News
September 28, 2017 / 6:41 AM / in 19 days

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 28

Reuters Staff

47 Min Read

    Sep 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aaditya Foam Industries LLP             LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Assigned
Aaditya Foam Industries LLP             Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4+     10      Assigned
Abhirami Pet Industries Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Abhirami Pet Industries Pvt Ltd         Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     49      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Abirami Polymers                        LOC                CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Acme Commodities Pvt Ltd                Proposed LOC       CRISIL A3      226     Reaffirmed
Admark Ceramic Industries               BG                 CRISIL A4      21      Reaffirmed
Akash Poly Pack                         LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Akash Poly Pack                         Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4      30.9    Assigned
Amman Fabrics India Pvt Ltd             Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Amman Fabrics India Pvt Ltd             Export Packing     CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Anukool India Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Anukool India Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Bhagyam Gem & Jewellery Pvt Ltd         Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     250     Downgraded
                                        Foreign Currency                          from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Biomedicon Systems India Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Biomedicon Systems India Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
C.R.Garments                            Foreign            CRISIL A3      110     Reaffirmed
                                        Documentary Bills
                                        Purchase
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Debgiri Agro Products Pvt Ltd           Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
East India Construction Co.             BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
East India Construction Co.             Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     45      Reaffirmed
Elecon Conductors Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Elecon Conductors Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     42.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd           Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
G.K. Shetty Builders Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
G.K. Shetty Builders Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
G.K. Shetty Builders Pvt Ltd            Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4+     20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Gloria Engineering Company              LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Godrej Industries Ltd                   CP                 CRISIL A1+     0       Assigned
Jeet Impex                              Export Packing     CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/
                                        Foreign Bill 
                                        discounting
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jeet Impex                              Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Joseph Velupuzhakkal                    BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Kotak Securities Ltd                    CP                 CRISIL A1+     0       Assigned
Kunnathan Wood Products                 Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A4      100     Assigned
Lincoln Parenteral Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A3      15      Reaffirmed
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A3+     20      Reaffirmed
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A3+     100     Reaffirmed
Machine House India Pvt Ltd             Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Manappuram Jewellers Ltd                Standby LOC        CRISIL A3      400     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Medicamen Biotech Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Medicamen Biotech Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     140     Reaffirmed
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     2       Reaffirmed
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd          Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     400     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd          Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     4       Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
MFL India Ltd                           BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Milano Papers Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4      12      Reaffirmed
Mirza International Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A1      5       Reaffirmed
Mirza International Ltd                 Bill Discounting   CRISIL A1      1900    Reaffirmed
Mirza International Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A1      200     Reaffirmed
Mirza International Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A1      1200    Reaffirmed

National Bank For Agriculture and Rural One-Year CDs       CRISIL A1+     100000  Reaffirmed
Development                             Programme
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP                 CRISIL A1+     270000  Reaffirmed
Development
National Ventures Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4      92.2    Reaffirmed
National Ventures Pvt Ltd               Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      7.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Perfectpac Ltd                          LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Assigned
Perfectpac Ltd                          BG                 CRISIL A4+     0.5     Assigned
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A3      0.5     Reaffirmed
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd                        Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
Raisingh and Company                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Rajeshwari Cotspin Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
Roljack Asia Ltd                        Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
S V S Projects India Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Savitri Telecom Services                Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Shiny Knitwear                          BG                 CRISIL A2      1.5     Reaffirmed
Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd                  Foreign Bill       CRISIL A2      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A2      2       Reaffirmed
Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A2      10      Reaffirmed
Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A2      10      Reaffirmed
Singh Enterprises                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     45      Reaffirmed
SNL Bearings Ltd                        Bill Discounting   CRISIL A1      10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
South Indian Constructions              BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
South Kerala Cashew Exporters           Bill               CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Pur-Discounting Fac
South Kerala Cashew Exporters           Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
South Kerala Cashew Exporters           LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd  LOC                CRISIL A4      120     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
SPG Infraprojects Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3      100     Reaffirmed
SPG Infraprojects Pvt Ltd               Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Siddardha Constructions             BG                 CRISIL A4+     17.5    Assigned
Sumit Textile Industries                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      180     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sumit Textile Industries                Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      40      Assigned
                                        Negotiation
Sumit Textile Industries                Proposed Export    CRISIL A4      200     Assigned
                                        Packing Credit
Unique International Pvt Ltd            Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Unique International Pvt Ltd            Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4+     1       Reaffirmed
Unique International Pvt Ltd            Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Victor Forgings                         Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     55      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Victor Forgings                         Pre Shipment Fac   CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4      70      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Vinayak Jewels India Pvt Ltd            Foreign Bill       CRISIL A3      110     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme       FAAA           1000    Reaffirmed
Development


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A C Steels                              CC                 CRISIL B+      110     Reaffirmed
A.B. Rice Mills                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Assigned
Aaditya Foam Industries LLP             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     2.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Aaditya Foam Industries LLP             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     12.5    Assigned
Aaditya Foam Industries LLP             CC                 CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
Aaditya Foam Industries LLP             Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     22.5    Assigned
Aaditya Foam Industries LLP             TL                 CRISIL BB-     32.5    Assigned
Abhirami Pet Industries Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Abhirami Pet Industries Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      21      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Abirami Polymers                        CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Abirami Polymers                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      18      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Abirami Polymers                        Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      27      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Acme Commodities Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
Acme Commodities Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    24      Reaffirmed
Acme Commodities Pvt Ltd                Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Admark Ceramic Industries               CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Admark Ceramic Industries               TL                 CRISIL B+      72.5    Reaffirmed
Akash Poly Pack                         CC                 CRISIL BB      22.5    Reaffirmed
Akash Poly Pack                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      57.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
Amala Granites Products                 CC                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Amala Granites Products                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       9       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Amala Granites Products                 Rupee TL           CRISIL B       41      Reaffirmed
Amba Agro Foods                         CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Amba Agro Foods                         Pledge Loan        CRISIL B+      200     Assigned
Ambe Textile                            CC                 CRISIL B+      22.5    Assigned
Ambe Textile                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      67.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Anukool India Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      85      Reaffirmed
Apollo Conveyor Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       11.5    Reaffirmed
Apollo Conveyor Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       29.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Apollo Conveyor Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL D       79      Reaffirmed
Arabian Gold and Diamonds Kayamkulam    CC                 CRISIL BB-     170     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Arabian Jewellers -Pathanamthitta       CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Arabian Jewellers -Pathanamthitta       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Asha Enterprises                        TL                 CRISIL B-      80      Reaffirmed
Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL D       180     Reaffirmed
Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd                  WC Fac             CRISIL D       600     Assigned
Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL D       1220    Assigned
Bhima Jewellers                         CC                 CRISIL BBB     2730    Reaffirmed
Bhima Jewellers                         Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB     30      Reaffirmed
Bhima Jewellers                         TL                 CRISIL BBB     170     Reaffirmed
Bilpower Ltd                            CC                 CRISIL D       900     Reaffirmed
Bilpower Ltd                            LOC & BG           CRISIL D       800     Reaffirmed
Bilpower Ltd                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Biomedicon Systems India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB      65      Reaffirmed
C. P. Industries                        CC                 CRISIL C       150     Reaffirmed
C.R.Garments                            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    10      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
C.R.Garments                            TL                 CRISIL BBB-    225     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Core Plasto Enterprises                 CC                 CRISIL D       140     Reaffirmed
Core Plasto Enterprises                 TL                 CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
Debgiri Agro Products Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      42.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Debgiri Agro Products Pvt Ltd           Export Packing     CRISIL BB      7.5     Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BB-
East India Construction Co.             Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB+     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Elecon Conductors Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B       55      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      55      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd           Cash TL            CRISIL BB      0.5     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Frontier Logistics                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     55      Reaffirmed
Frontier Logistics                      TL                 CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
G. R. Polyfilm Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B-      105     Reaffirmed
G. R. Polyfilm Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B-      20      Reaffirmed
G.K. Shetty Builders Pvt Ltd            Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB+     35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Gloria Engineering Company              CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
Gloria Engineering Company              TL                 CRISIL BB      87.5    Reaffirmed
Godavari Foundation                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gopal Krishna Rice Mills                CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Assigned
Gopal Krishna Rice Mills                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Government of India (GoI) Fully         GoI Fully Serviced CRISIL AAA     10000   Reassigned
Serviced Bonds (Issued by Inland        Bonds - IWAI
Waterways Authority of India)
GVP Infra Projects Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL D       500     Reaffirmed
GVRMP Dharwad Ramanagar Tollway Pvt Ltd TL                 CRISIL D       1500    Reaffirmed
Gyasi Ram Educational Society           Overdraft          CRISIL D       14.9    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Gyasi Ram Educational Society           TL                 CRISIL D       118.3   Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Horizon Global Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Jaycee Castalloys Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      5       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Jaycee Castalloys Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      110     Assigned
Jaycee Castalloys Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB      65      Assigned
Joseph Velupuzhakkal                    CC                 CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
Jujhar Constructions and Travels Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL B+      330     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
K. K. Agro Industries                   CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd                     Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB      231.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Kotak Securities Ltd                    CD                 CRISIL AAAr    0       Reaffirmed
Kshitij Polyline Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Kshitij Polyline Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     21.8    Reaffirmed
Kshitij Polyline Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     28.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kunnathan Wood Products                 CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
Landmark Development Corporation Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Lexicon Vanijya Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL A+      810     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Lincoln Parenteral Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
Lincoln Parenteral Ltd                  Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB-    138.2   Reaffirmed
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB+    320     Reaffirmed
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    11.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd             Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB+    95.8    Reaffirmed
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd             Standby LOC        CRISIL BBB+    30      Reaffirmed
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd             Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB+    37.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd             Supplier Line of   CRISIL BBB+    19.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Machine House India Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
Machine House India Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BB      27.5    Reaffirmed
Machine House India Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      52.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Maheshwari Fabtex Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Maheshwari Fabtex Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL B+      3.5     Reaffirmed
Maheshwari Fabtex Pvt Ltd               Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      26.5    Assigned
Manappuram Jewellers Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    790     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Manappuram Jewellers Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    570     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Mangudiyar Modern Rice Mill             CC                 CRISIL B+      68      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mangudiyar Modern Rice Mill             TL                 CRISIL B+      12      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Medicamen Biotech Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Medicamen Biotech Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Reaffirmed
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd          Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     80      Reaffirmed
MFL India Ltd                           CC                 CRISIL BB      335     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+/Stable
MFL India Ltd                           Line of Credit     CRISIL BB      37.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+/Stable
MFL India Ltd                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      17.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+/Stable
Milano Papers Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B       150     Reaffirmed
Milano Papers Pvt Ltd                   LT Bk Fac          CRISIL B       90.5    Reaffirmed
Milroc Good Earth Property And          Overdraft          CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Developers LLP
Milroc Good Earth Property And          TL                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Developers LLP
Mirza International Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL A       400     Reaffirmed
Mirza International Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL A       263.8   Reaffirmed
Mothers Agro Foods Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Mothers Agro Foods Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      14.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mothers Agro Foods Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B+      18      Reaffirmed
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Crore Bonds        CRISIL AAA     50000   Assigned
Development
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds              CRISIL AAA     130000  Reaffirmed
Development
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Tax-Free Bonds     CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed
Development
National Industries                     CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
National Industries                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     75      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Noble Educational Trust                 Line of Credit     CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Noble Educational Trust                 Overdraft          CRISIL BB      2.5     Reaffirmed
Noble Educational Trust                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Noble Educational Trust                 TL                 CRISIL BB      65      Reaffirmed
OM Shree Rupesh Steel Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
Perfectpac Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL BB+     65      Assigned
Pioneer Panel Products                  CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Pioneer Panel Products                  Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Pioneer Panel Products                  TL                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    180     Reaffirmed
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    76.5    Reaffirmed
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd                        WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       7       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL B       73      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Radhalaxmi Spintex Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Radhalaxmi Spintex Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL BB      270     Reaffirmed
Rajeshwari Cotspin Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B+      320     Assigned
Rajeshwari Cotspin Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Assigned
Ramadas Minerals Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Ramadas Minerals Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
Ravi Microns LLP                        TL                 CRISIL B+      90      Assigned
Rcik Foods                              CC                 CRISIL B       58.5    Reaffirmed
Rcik Foods                              Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B       2       Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Rcik Foods                              TL                 CRISIL B       4.5     Reaffirmed
RCM Infrastructure Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL D       880     Reaffirmed
RCM Infrastructure Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       132.9   Reaffirmed
RCM Infrastructure Ltd                  Foreign LOC        CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
RCM Infrastructure Ltd                  Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       17.1    Reaffirmed
RCM Infrastructure Ltd                  Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL D       200     Reaffirmed
RCM Infrastructure Ltd                  Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D       700     Reaffirmed
RCM Infrastructure Ltd                  Open CC            CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
RCM Infrastructure Ltd                  WC TL              CRISIL D       170     Reaffirmed
Roljack Asia Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL B+      47.5    Assigned
Roljack Asia Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Roljack Asia Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      82.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
S.S. Industries - Hinganghat            CC                 CRISIL BB-     47.5    Reaffirmed
S.S. Industries - Hinganghat            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     6.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
S.S. Industries - Hinganghat            TL                 CRISIL BB-     26      Reaffirmed
S.V. Motors                             LT Loan            CRISIL B+      2       Reaffirmed
S.V. Motors                             Open CC            CRISIL B+      63      Reaffirmed
Sajjala Bio Labs Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Sajjala Bio Labs Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL B+      73.5    Reaffirmed
Saravana Stores (Thanga Nagai Maligai)  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    600     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Saravana Stores (Thanga Nagai Maligai)  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    1400    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Savitri Telecom Services                CC                 CRISIL BB      25      Reaffirmed
Savitri Telecom Services                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Scholars Academy Education Trust        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B-
Scholars Academy Education Trust        TL                 CRISIL D       140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Seshasayee Knittings Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Seshasayee Knittings Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     4       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Seshasayee Knittings Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     26      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Sharvi Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
Sharvi Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd      CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL B+      75      Assigned
Shiny Knitwear                          Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    200     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Shiny Knitwear                          LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    85      Reaffirmed
Shiny Knitwear                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    72.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    70      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    90      Reaffirmed
Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB+    50      Reaffirmed
Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    85      Reaffirmed
Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    159.8   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shivaganga Polymers Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Shivam Cotex                            CC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
Shivam Cotex                            TL                 CRISIL BB-     23      Reaffirmed
Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil MillsCC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil MillsProposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     4.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil MillsTL                 CRISIL BB-     6.1     Reaffirmed
Shreemukh Builders Pvt Ltd              Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB      300     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Shri Ram Wire Products Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shri Ram Wire Products Pvt Ltd          Foreign LOC        CRISIL BB-     120     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shri Ram Wire Products Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Singh Enterprises                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Smt. Vishnu Devi Educational Trust      TL                 CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
SNL Bearings Ltd                        CC*                CRISIL A       50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+/
*Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.1 crore.

SNL Bearings Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL A       30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+/
SNL Bearings Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       51      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+/
South Indian Constructions              CC                 CRISIL B+      125     Reaffirmed
Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL B       300     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       57.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd  Rupee TL           CRISIL B       36.8    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd  WC Demand Loan     CRISIL B       25.9    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
SPG Infraprojects Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    95      Reaffirmed
SPG Infraprojects Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sreevalsam Educational Trust            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       64.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sreevalsam Educational Trust            TL                 CRISIL D       535.2   Reaffirmed
Sri Kasi Annapurneswari Kamat Hotels    CC                 CRISIL B+      4       Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Kasi Annapurneswari Kamat Hotels    LT Loan            CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Kasi Annapurneswari Kamat Hotels    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      26      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice   CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Mill
Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice   LT Loan            CRISIL B       3.4     Reaffirmed
Mill
Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       26.6    Reaffirmed
Mill                                    Loan Fac
Sri Siddardha Constructions             Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      18.7    Assigned
Sri Siddardha Constructions             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      23.8    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Siddardha Constructions             CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Assigned
Star Cotspin Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
Star Cotspin Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BBB     92.2    Reaffirmed
Sumit Textile Industries                Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      140     Assigned
Surya Bakery and Confectionery Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL B+      15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Surya Bakery and Confectionery Pvt Ltd  TL                 CRISIL B+      132.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Surya Shakti Greenlands (P) Ltd.        LT Loan            CRISIL B+      135     Reaffirmed
Surya Shakti Greenlands (P) Ltd.        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
TEJ COKE UNIT - II                      CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
Thirumala Child Health Services Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL B       7.5     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Thirumala Child Health Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       23.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Thirumala Child Health Services Pvt Ltd TL                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Trimurti Corns Agro Foods Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL D       25      Reaffirmed
Trimurti Corns Agro Foods Pvt Ltd       Export Packing     CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Trimurti Corns Agro Foods Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL D       169.7   Reaffirmed
Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      45      Reaffirmed
Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      78      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Unique International Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      24      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Unisonn Infrastructures                 LT Loan            CRISIL D       1.2     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Unisonn Infrastructures                 Overdraft          CRISIL D       22      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Unisonn Infrastructures                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       76.8    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B
V.N.M.S. Ayyachamy Nadar and Bros       CC                 CRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
Victor Forgings                         LT Loan            CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
Victor Forgings                         TL                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Vijay Mahiendra Spinntex Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL D       8.5     Reaffirmed
Vijay Mahiendra Spinntex Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Vijay Mahiendra Spinntex Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       15.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vijay Mahiendra Spinntex Pvt Ltd        Standby Line of    CRISIL D       7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Vijay Mahiendra Spinntex Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL D       204.9   Reaffirmed
Vinayak Jewels India Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    36.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vinayak Jewels India Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BBB-    3.2     Reaffirmed
Vinoth Distributors                     CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Vinoth Distributors                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Viswa Vijetha Agros India Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     72      Reaffirmed
Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     170     Reaffirmed
Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

