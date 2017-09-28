CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 28

Sep 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditya Foam Industries LLP LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Aaditya Foam Industries LLP Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Abhirami Pet Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Abhirami Pet Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 49 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abirami Polymers LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Acme Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 226 Reaffirmed Admark Ceramic Industries BG CRISIL A4 21 Reaffirmed Akash Poly Pack LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Akash Poly Pack Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30.9 Assigned Amman Fabrics India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Amman Fabrics India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Credit Anukool India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Anukool India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Bhagyam Gem & Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL A3 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Biomedicon Systems India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Biomedicon Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed C.R.Garments Foreign CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase (Issuer Not Cooperating) Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Debgiri Agro Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed East India Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed East India Construction Co. Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Elecon Conductors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Elecon Conductors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit (Issuer Not Cooperating) Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) G.K. Shetty Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 (Issuer Not Cooperating) G.K. Shetty Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 (Issuer Not Cooperating) G.K. Shetty Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Gloria Engineering Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 0 Assigned Jeet Impex Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/ Foreign Bill discounting (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jeet Impex Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Joseph Velupuzhakkal BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Kotak Securities Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 0 Assigned Kunnathan Wood Products Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Lincoln Parenteral Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Machine House India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Manappuram Jewellers Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Medicamen Biotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Medicamen Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Mentha and Allied Products Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Mentha and Allied Products Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Credit Mentha and Allied Products Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Forward Mentha and Allied Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed MFL India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Milano Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 1900 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 1200 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Rural One-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Development Programme National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 270000 Reaffirmed Development National Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 92.2 Reaffirmed National Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Perfectpac Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Perfectpac Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned PJ Margo Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Forward PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Raisingh and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Rajeshwari Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Roljack Asia Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Loan Fac S V S Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Savitri Telecom Services Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear BG CRISIL A2 1.5 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Singh Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed SNL Bearings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 South Indian Constructions BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed South Kerala Cashew Exporters Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac South Kerala Cashew Exporters Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit South Kerala Cashew Exporters LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) SPG Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed SPG Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Siddardha Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Sumit Textile Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 180 Assigned Loan Fac Sumit Textile Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Negotiation Sumit Textile Industries Proposed Export CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Packing Credit Unique International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Unique International Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Unique International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Victor Forgings Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Credit Victor Forgings Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vinayak Jewels India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Discounting MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A C Steels CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed A.B. Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Aaditya Foam Industries LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Aaditya Foam Industries LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Aaditya Foam Industries LLP CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Aaditya Foam Industries LLP Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Aaditya Foam Industries LLP TL CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Abhirami Pet Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Abhirami Pet Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abirami Polymers CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Abirami Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Abirami Polymers Rupee TL CRISIL BB 27 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Acme Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Acme Commodities Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 24 Reaffirmed Acme Commodities Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Admark Ceramic Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Admark Ceramic Industries TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Akash Poly Pack CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Akash Poly Pack Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Amala Granites Products CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Amala Granites Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amala Granites Products Rupee TL CRISIL B 41 Reaffirmed Amba Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Amba Agro Foods Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Ambe Textile CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Ambe Textile Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 67.5 Assigned Loan Fac Anukool India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Apollo Conveyor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 11.5 Reaffirmed Apollo Conveyor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Conveyor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 79 Reaffirmed Arabian Gold and Diamonds Kayamkulam CC CRISIL BB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Arabian Jewellers -Pathanamthitta CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Arabian Jewellers -Pathanamthitta Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Asha Enterprises TL CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 600 Assigned Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 1220 Assigned Bhima Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB 2730 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellers Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellers TL CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Bilpower Ltd CC CRISIL D 900 Reaffirmed Bilpower Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 800 Reaffirmed Bilpower Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Biomedicon Systems India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed C. P. Industries CC CRISIL C 150 Reaffirmed C.R.Garments CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) C.R.Garments TL CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Core Plasto Enterprises CC CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Core Plasto Enterprises TL CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Debgiri Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Debgiri Agro Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 7.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- East India Construction Co. Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Limits Elecon Conductors Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB 0.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Frontier Logistics CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Frontier Logistics TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed G. R. Polyfilm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 105 Reaffirmed G. R. Polyfilm Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed G.K. Shetty Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Gloria Engineering Company CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Gloria Engineering Company TL CRISIL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed Godavari Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopal Krishna Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Gopal Krishna Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Government of India (GoI) Fully GoI Fully Serviced CRISIL AAA 10000 Reassigned Serviced Bonds (Issued by Inland Bonds - IWAI Waterways Authority of India) GVP Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 500 Reaffirmed GVRMP Dharwad Ramanagar Tollway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1500 Reaffirmed Gyasi Ram Educational Society Overdraft CRISIL D 14.9 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Gyasi Ram Educational Society TL CRISIL D 118.3 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Horizon Global Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Jaycee Castalloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Jaycee Castalloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Jaycee Castalloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Joseph Velupuzhakkal CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Jujhar Constructions and Travels Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 330 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- K. K. Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 231.5 Reaffirmed Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kotak Securities Ltd CD CRISIL AAAr 0 Reaffirmed Kshitij Polyline Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Kshitij Polyline Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 21.8 Reaffirmed Kshitij Polyline Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kunnathan Wood Products CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Landmark Development Corporation Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lexicon Vanijya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 810 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Lincoln Parenteral Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Lincoln Parenteral Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 138.2 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 11.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 95.8 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Credit Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL BBB+ 19.2 Reaffirmed Credit Machine House India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Machine House India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Machine House India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maheshwari Fabtex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Fabtex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Fabtex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 26.5 Assigned Manappuram Jewellers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 790 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Manappuram Jewellers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 570 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Mangudiyar Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 68 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mangudiyar Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Medicamen Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Medicamen Biotech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mentha and Allied Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Mentha and Allied Products Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed MFL India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 335 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+/Stable MFL India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+/Stable MFL India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+/Stable Milano Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Milano Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 90.5 Reaffirmed Milroc Good Earth Property And Overdraft CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Developers LLP Milroc Good Earth Property And TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Developers LLP Mirza International Ltd CC CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd TL CRISIL A 263.8 Reaffirmed Mothers Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Mothers Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mothers Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Crore Bonds CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 130000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Tax-Free Bonds CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Development National Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) National Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 75 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Noble Educational Trust Line of Credit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Noble Educational Trust Overdraft CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Noble Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Noble Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed OM Shree Rupesh Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Perfectpac Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned Pioneer Panel Products CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Pioneer Panel Products Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Pioneer Panel Products TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PJ Margo Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 76.5 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 73 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Radhalaxmi Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Radhalaxmi Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 270 Reaffirmed Rajeshwari Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 320 Assigned Rajeshwari Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Ramadas Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Ramadas Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Ravi Microns LLP TL CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Rcik Foods CC CRISIL B 58.5 Reaffirmed Rcik Foods Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Limits Rcik Foods TL CRISIL B 4.5 Reaffirmed RCM Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL D 880 Reaffirmed RCM Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL D 132.9 Reaffirmed RCM Infrastructure Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed RCM Infrastructure Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 17.1 Reaffirmed RCM Infrastructure Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed RCM Infrastructure Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 700 Reaffirmed RCM Infrastructure Ltd Open CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed RCM Infrastructure Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Roljack Asia Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Roljack Asia Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Roljack Asia Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 82.5 Assigned Loan Fac S.S. Industries - Hinganghat CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed S.S. Industries - Hinganghat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.S. Industries - Hinganghat TL CRISIL BB- 26 Reaffirmed S.V. Motors LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed S.V. Motors Open CC CRISIL B+ 63 Reaffirmed Sajjala Bio Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sajjala Bio Labs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 73.5 Reaffirmed Saravana Stores (Thanga Nagai Maligai) CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Saravana Stores (Thanga Nagai Maligai) Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 1400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Savitri Telecom Services CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Savitri Telecom Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Scholars Academy Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Scholars Academy Education Trust TL CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Seshasayee Knittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Seshasayee Knittings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Seshasayee Knittings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sharvi Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Sharvi Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Shiny Knitwear Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Shiny Knitwear LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 72.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 159.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivaganga Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Shivam Cotex CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Shivam Cotex TL CRISIL BB- 23 Reaffirmed Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil MillsCC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil MillsProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil MillsTL CRISIL BB- 6.1 Reaffirmed Shreemukh Builders Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Fac Shri Ram Wire Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shri Ram Wire Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shri Ram Wire Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Singh Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Smt. Vishnu Devi Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) SNL Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL A 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+/ *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.1 crore. SNL Bearings Ltd CC CRISIL A 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+/ SNL Bearings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 51 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+/ South Indian Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 57.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 36.8 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 25.9 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) SPG Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed SPG Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sreevalsam Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 64.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sreevalsam Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 535.2 Reaffirmed Sri Kasi Annapurneswari Kamat Hotels CC CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Kasi Annapurneswari Kamat Hotels LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Kasi Annapurneswari Kamat Hotels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice LT Loan CRISIL B 3.4 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.6 Reaffirmed Mill Loan Fac Sri Siddardha Constructions Rupee TL CRISIL BB 18.7 Assigned Sri Siddardha Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23.8 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Siddardha Constructions CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Star Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Star Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 92.2 Reaffirmed Sumit Textile Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Surya Bakery and Confectionery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Surya Bakery and Confectionery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 132.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Surya Shakti Greenlands (P) Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed Surya Shakti Greenlands (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TEJ COKE UNIT - II CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Thirumala Child Health Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Thirumala Child Health Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Thirumala Child Health Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Trimurti Corns Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Trimurti Corns Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Credit Trimurti Corns Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 169.7 Reaffirmed Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 78 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unique International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unisonn Infrastructures LT Loan CRISIL D 1.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B Unisonn Infrastructures Overdraft CRISIL D 22 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Unisonn Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 76.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B V.N.M.S. Ayyachamy Nadar and Bros CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Victor Forgings LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Victor Forgings TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vijay Mahiendra Spinntex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Mahiendra Spinntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Vijay Mahiendra Spinntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vijay Mahiendra Spinntex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Vijay Mahiendra Spinntex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 204.9 Reaffirmed Vinayak Jewels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinayak Jewels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3.2 Reaffirmed Vinoth Distributors CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vinoth Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Viswa Vijetha Agros India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 72 Reaffirmed Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)