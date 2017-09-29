FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
September 29, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 18 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 29

Reuters Staff

54 Min Read

    Sep 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 28, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     9.8     Reaffirmed
Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd                  Foreign Bill       CRISIL A3+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A3+     20      Reaffirmed
Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     200     Assigned
ABB India Ltd                           CP                 CRISIL A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
ABB India Ltd                           LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     64000   Reaffirmed
ABB India Ltd                           Proposed NFBL^     CRISIL A1+     6000    Assigned
^Limits are unallocated
Ajith Cars Pvt Ltd                      Overdraft          CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ananta Charitable Educational Society   BG                 CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
APS Powertech India Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd                   Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3+     80      Reaffirmed
Asia Bulk Sacks Pvt Ltd                 Inland             CRISIL A4      65      Assigned
Asirvad Microfinance Ltd                CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
Axis Rail India Ltd                     Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     415     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Axis Rail India Ltd                     Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     5       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reassigned
Barclays Investments and Loans India LtdCP                 CRISIL A1+     25000   Assigned
Bhumi Develope                          BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Birla TMT Holdings Pvt Ltd              CP                 CRISIL A1+     6000    Reaffirmed
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd       CP                 CRISIL A1+     50000   Assigned
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd       LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     1840    Reaffirmed
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd       ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     8739    Reaffirmed
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG                 CRISIL A3+     650     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Damodar Industries Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A2      40      Reaffirmed
Damodar Industries Ltd                  Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Damodar Industries Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A2      90      Reaffirmed
Damodar Industries Ltd                  Standby Export     CRISIL A2      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Packing Credit
Dharia Switchgear and Controls Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd                   CP                 CRISIL A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd                   ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     550     Reaffirmed
Elmech Power & Air Conditioning Enginee BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Evolute Systems Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3      25      Assigned
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd      Bill Discounting   CRISIL A2      100     Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A2      201.2   Reaffirmed
HT Media Ltd                            STD/CP             CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
J.D. Philomin Palaster Dhas             BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jawahar Medical Foundation              BG                 CRISIL A4      121     Reaffirmed
JNP Products                            LOC                CRISIL A2      213.2   Reaffirmed
K.K.R. International                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      25      Assigned
Kallam Brothe Cottons Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     3       Reaffirmed
Kallam Brothe Cottons Pvt Ltd           ST Loan            CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Kavita Industries                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Ketty Apparels India Pvt Ltd            Overdraft          CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd                 Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     162     Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL A3
Lumax Gill-Austem Auto Technologies Pvt Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A3+     40      Assigned
Ltd
Maamundeshwari Agro Oils Pvt Ltd        Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      4       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A1      11      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd   LOC                CRISIL A1      15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd   Packing Credit     CRISIL A1      250     Upgraded from
                                         pre-shipment                             CRISIL A2+
                                        credit#
#Includes sublimit of 5 Crores for Overdraft Facility, 20 Crores for ST Loans, 10 Crores for ST
loans, 25 Crores for Financial Guarantees
Malabar Educational and Charitable      BG                 CRISIL A4+     52      Reaffirmed
Trust
Manjeera Constructions Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      147.1   Assigned
Max Vigil Security Expert Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating

Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd                 LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      65      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
NTPC-SAIL Power Co. Ltd                 LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     1450    Reaffirmed
ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd       CP                 CRISIL A1+     35000   Assigned
Palmetto Industries India Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4      35      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Palmetto Industries India Pvt Ltd       Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4      55      Assigned;
                                        Foreign Currency                          Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Prachi Leathe Pvt Ltd                   LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Preet Machines Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Assigned
Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd   Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+     20      Reaffirmed
Prince Containers Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     110     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Quality Care India Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A1      45      Reaffirmed
Quality Care India Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A1      20      Reaffirmed
Rapid Constructions                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Rizwan Export House                     Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Rizwan Export House                     Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+     110     Reaffirmed
Rotex Automation Ltd                    Pre Shipment       CRISIL A3+     80      Reaffirmed
                                        Finance
Ruhan Teppich Exports.                  Post Shipment      CRISIL A4      70      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     599     Reaffirmed
Shabari International                   Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Shamsons Industries                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SIDD Life Sciences Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Singhania System Technologists Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4+     95      Reaffirmed
SledgeHammer Oil Tools Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A3+     33      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
SledgeHammer Oil Tools Pvt Ltd          Proposed Export    CRISIL A3+     31      Assigned
                                        Packing Credit
Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      46.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd            Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4      2       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Srijagdamba Cylinder Gases Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
Suam Oveeas Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A2      20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Suam Oveeas Pvt Ltd                     Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2      15      Upgraded from
                                        Fac                                       CRISIL A3+
Suam Oveeas Pvt Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A2      30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Suam Oveeas Pvt Ltd                     Sales Bill         CRISIL A2      20      Assigned
                                        Discounting
Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     15      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A2      1256.6  Reaffirmed
The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills       LOC                CRISIL A3+     40      Reaffirmed
The Printe  Mysore Pvt Ltd              ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1      147     Reaffirmed
Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co.   BG                 CRISIL A3      135     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co.   Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3      180     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co.   Loan Equivalent    CRISIL A3      70      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Risk Limits
Turquoise Investments and Finance Pvt   STD/CP             CRISIL A1+     7250    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd                   CP                 CRISIL A1+     1550    Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.145 Crore
VMS Industries Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     800     Reaffirmed
Water Systems India Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Water Systems India Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Westwell Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Xtranet Technologies Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Damodar Industries Ltd                  FD                 FA-            150     Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      475     Reaffirmed
A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB      110.2   Reaffirmed
A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd               Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    55      Reaffirmed
Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    21.8    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
ABB India Ltd                           NCD                CRISIL AAA     6000    Reaffirmed
ABB India Ltd                           Overdraft#         CRISIL AAA     10000   Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with cash credit
ABB India Ltd                           Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL AAA     5000    Assigned
                                        Limits^
^Limits are unallocated
Abhushan Creation Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      49.5    Assigned
Abhushan Creation Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      0.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ajay Associates                         CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ajith Cars Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B+      150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Akar Infra And Realty                   Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Akar Infra And Realty                   TL                 CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Akesiss Pharma Pvt Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CRISIL BB      23      Assigned
Akesiss Pharma Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      19.5    Assigned
Akesiss Pharma Pvt Ltd                  Loan Against       CRISIL BB      2.5     Assigned
                                        Property
Alex Astral Power Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL A-      1800    Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Ananta Charitable Educational Society   TL                 CRISIL B       650     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
APL Corporation Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
APS Powertech India Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       49      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
APS Powertech India Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       1       Assigned;
                                        Loan Fac                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd                   Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB     30      Reaffirmed
Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     300     Reaffirmed
Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd                   Proposed Standby   CRISIL BBB     20      Assigned
                                        Line of Credit
Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd                   Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB     17.6    Assigned
Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB     119.5   Assigned
Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     5       Assigned
Arya Green Energy                       CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Arya Green Energy                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Arya Green Energy                       TL                 CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
Ashutosh Flour Mill                     CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Asia Bulk Sacks Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      68      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Asia Bulk Sacks Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL B+      47      Assigned
Asia Bulk Sacks Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      180     Assigned
Asirvad Microfinance Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      3330    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Asirvad Microfinance Ltd                TL                 CRISIL A+      9670    Reaffirmed
Asirvad Microfinance Ltd                NCD                CRISIL A+      1000    Reaffirmed
Asirvad Microfinance Ltd                NCD                CRISIL A+      1250    Reaffirmed
Asirvad Microfinance Ltd                NCD                CRISIL A+      2000    Reaffirmed
Asirvad Microfinance Ltd                NCD                CRISIL A+      2000    Reaffirmed
Asirvad Microfinance Ltd                Subordinated Debt  CRISIL A+      1250    Reaffirmed
Atharva Educational Trust               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Axis Rail India Ltd                     Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Axis Rail India Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     10      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bajrang Pulses and Agro Products Pvt    CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Balaji Ginning and Pressing             CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      500     Reaffirmed
Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd            Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Bhulani Steel                           CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Bhulani Steel                           LT Loan            CRISIL BB      280     Reaffirmed
Bhumi Develope                          CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Blakhs J Surgicals                      Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       20      Assigned
Blakhs J Surgicals                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd                    Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       19.4    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL D       121     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       24.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd                    WC TL              CRISIL D       25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd       NCD                CRISIL AAA     10000   Reaffirmed
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd       CC                 CRISIL AAA     25000   Reaffirmed
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd       Packing Credit*    CRISIL AAA     15000   Reaffirmed
*One way interchangeability with CC
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd       TL                 CRISIL AAA     2450    Reaffirmed
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BBB     400     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL        CRISIL BBB     300     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Overdraft          CRISIL BBB     150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chungath Gold                           CC                 CRISIL BB-     75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chungath Gold                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Concept Moto India Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Reaffirmed
Concept Moto India Pvt Ltd              Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     380     Assigned
                                        Fac
D. C. Fabrics (Ludhiana)                CC                 CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
D. C. Fabrics (Ludhiana)                LT Loan            CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
Damodar Industries Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB+    1050    Reaffirmed
Damodar Industries Ltd                  Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB+    50      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Damodar Industries Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB+    112.2   Reaffirmed
Dharia Switchgear and Controls Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Divya Packmaf Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      17.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Divya Packmaf Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Divya Packmaf Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      42.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac^
^Interchangeable between short term and long term
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      1000    Assigned
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            NCD                CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
Elmech Power & Air Conditioning Enginee Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                 Limits
Elmech Power & Air Conditioning Enginee CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Evolute Systems Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    150     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Evolute Systems Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    25      Assigned
Fariyas Hotels Pvt Ltd                  Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Fariyas Hotels Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB+    200     Reaffirmed
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BBB+    403.5   Reaffirmed
Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL D       65      Reaffirmed
Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd      Export Packing     CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       10.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL D       64.8    Reaffirmed
Ganesa Hitech Agroo Foods               CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ganesa Hitech Agroo Foods               LT Loan            CRISIL B       33      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ganesa Hitech Agroo Foods               Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       37      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hanuman Agencies                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Harsh Enterprises - Delhi               CC                 CRISIL BB      140     Reaffirmed
HT Media Ltd                            NCD                CRISIL AA+     2500    Reaffirmed
Iconic Castings Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Iconic Castings Pvt Ltd                 Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       15.1    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Iconic Castings Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL D       110.7   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
J.D. Philomin Palaster Dhas             CC                 CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jawahar Medical Foundation              Overdraft          CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
JNP Products                            CC                 CRISIL BBB+    30      Reaffirmed
JNP Products                            TL                 CRISIL BBB+    31.8    Reaffirmed
JR Foods                                CC                 CRISIL B+      150     Assigned
K.K.R. International                    CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Kallam Brothe Cottons Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      300     Reaffirmed
Kallam Brothe Cottons Pvt Ltd           Corporate Loan     CRISIL BB      37      Reaffirmed
Kallam Brothe Cottons Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BB      300     Reaffirmed
Kallam Brothe Cottons Pvt Ltd           Standby Line of    CRISIL BB      45      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Kavita Industries                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     22.5    Reaffirmed
Kavita Industries                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ketty Apparels India Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Ketty Apparels India Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     700     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd                 Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     8       Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     300     Assigned
Lumax Gill-Austem Auto Technologies Pvt CC*                CRISIL BBB     90      Assigned
Ltd
*Working capital demand loan/Buyer's credit/Bills discounting sublimit of Cash Credit
M. L. M. Agencies                       CC                 CRISIL B+      7.5     Assigned
M. L. M. Agencies                       Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      52.5    Assigned
M.L. Trade                              CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
M.L. Trade                              Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maa Bhuasuni Roller Flour Mills         CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Maa Bhuasuni Roller Flour Mills         TL                 CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
Maamundeshwari Agro Oils Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B-      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maamundeshwari Agro Oils Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL B-      41      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd   CC*                CRISIL A-      250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
*Includes sublimit of  12 Crores for Inland Bills Discounting IBD,  3 Crores for Export Packing
Credit EPC and  4 Crores of Foreign Bill Discounting FBD. Also 100% two-way interchangeability
between Fund Based Working Capital limits FBWC permitted 

Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd   Corporate Loan     CRISIL A-      180.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
#Includes sublimit of 5 Crores for Overdraft Facility, 20 Crores for ST Loans, 10 Crores for ST
loans, 25 Crores for Financial Guarantees
Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      436.6   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB+
Malabar Educational and Charitable      Overdraft          CRISIL BB      44.5    Reaffirmed
Trust
Malabar Educational and Charitable      Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      140     Reaffirmed
Trust
Manjeera Constructions Ltd              WC TL              CRISIL B-      132.9   Assigned
Manjeera Constructions Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B-      120     Assigned
Marath Enterprises and Crushe Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Marath Enterprises and Crushe Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL B-      120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Master Minds                            LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     58.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Master Minds                            Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Master Minds                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     1.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Max Vigil Security Expert Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Max Vigil Security Expert Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB+    100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    130     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    130     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    130     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    130     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    130     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    130     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    130     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    130     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Megasys Biotek Pvt Ltd                  Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB-     12      Assigned
Megasys Biotek Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
Megasys Biotek Pvt Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CRISIL BB-     33      Assigned
MJR Builders Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     450     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
MJR Builders Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B-      44      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      96.2    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL D
Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL B-      301.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
NTPC-SAIL Power Co. Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL AA      13050   Reaffirmed
NTPC-SAIL Power Co. Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      7850    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
NTPC-SAIL Power Co. Ltd                 WC Demand Loan**   CRISIL AA      2650    Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable to 115 crore Non- fund Based Limits from SBI; Sublimit of 64 crore for
Inland/Import LC & 60 crore of BG
Nuray Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nuray Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     230     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Oja Moto Dealer Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
Oja Moto Dealer Pvt Ltd                 Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB+     97.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme e-DFS
OM Energy Generation Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      16.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
OM Energy Generation Pvt Ltd            Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      383.5   Reaffirmed
Palmetto Industries India Pvt Ltd       Foreign Bill       CRISIL B-      60      Assigned;
                                        Discounting                               Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Palmetto Industries India Pvt Ltd       Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B-      16      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Palmetto Industries India Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL B-      9       Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Palmetto Industries India Pvt Ltd       WC TL              CRISIL B-      35      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Prachi Leathe Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Prachi Leathe Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     25      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Preet Machines Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB+     145     Assigned
Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd   FB Fac             CRISIL BBB     250     Reaffirmed
Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     171.2   Reaffirmed
Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd   Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB     8.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Prince Containers Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prince Containers Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     102.7   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prince Containers Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-     17.3    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Quality Care India Ltd                  NCD                CRISIL A+      2250    Reaffirmed
Quality Care India Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL A+      670     Reaffirmed
Quality Care India Ltd                  Proposed TL        CRISIL A+      830     Reaffirmed
Quality Care India Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL A+      128     Reaffirmed
Ramalinga Reddy                         Lease Rental       CRISIL B+      20.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Loan
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ramalinga Reddy                         LT Loan            CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ramalinga Reddy                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      34.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rangar Breweries Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rangar Breweries Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       23.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rangar Breweries Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B       44.1    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rapid Constructions                     Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Rishabh Industries                      Overdraft          CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rizwan Export House                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
Rizwan Export House                     Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Rizwan Export House                     TL                 CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
Rotex Automation Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     155     Reaffirmed
Rotex Automation Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB     30.8    Reaffirmed
Ruhan Teppich Exports.                  Export Packing     CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Sales India Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
Saluja Moto Pvt Ltd                     Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB      170     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme e-DFS
Issuer Not Cooperating
Saluja Moto Pvt Ltd                     Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      8.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating
Saluja Moto Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BB      1.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sambasiva Cotton Ginning Mills-Guntur   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     32.2    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sambasiva Cotton Ginning Mills-Guntur   CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
Sambasiva Cotton Ginning Mills-Guntur   LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     43.6    Assigned
Sangani Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     405.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sangani Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL BB-     444.5   Reaffirmed
Satyajeet Trade                         CC                 CRISIL BB+     95      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Satyajeet Trade                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     590     Reaffirmed
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd                Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB+     545.1   Reaffirmed
Shabari International                   Standby Line of    CRISIL BB      11.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Shabari International                   TL                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Shamsons Industries                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shamsons Industries                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Kongu Velalar Educational Trust   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       27.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Kongu Velalar Educational Trust   TL                 CRISIL B       42.5    Assigned
Shree Ramraja Cars Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       37.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Ramraja Cars Pvt Ltd              Drop Line          CRISIL B       21      Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Ramraja Cars Pvt Ltd              Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B       61.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shreemukh Infra Projects Pvt Ltd        Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B+      180     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
SIDD Life Sciences Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Singhania System Technologists Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
SledgeHammer Oil Tools Pvt Ltd          Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     236     Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      16      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Venkatachalapathy Sago Factory      CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Venkatachalapathy Sago Factory      LT Loan            CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Viswasanthi Educational             CC                 CRISIL BB      58      Reaffirmed
Institutions Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Viswasanthi Educational             Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      26.6    Reaffirmed
Institutions Pvt Ltd                    Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Viswasanthi Educational             TL                 CRISIL BB      27.5    Reaffirmed
Institutions Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Srijagdamba Cylinder Gases Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Srijagdamba Cylinder Gases Pvt Ltd      Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B+      55      Assigned
                                        Fac
Srijagdamba Cylinder Gases Pvt Ltd      Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      5       Assigned
                                        Limits
Suam Oveeas Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB+    190     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Suam Oveeas Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BBB+    323.5   Assigned
Sujan Industries                        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    90      Reaffirmed
Sujan Industries                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Super Construction Co. - Mumbai         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       55      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Super Construction Co. - Mumbai         TL                 CRISIL D       85      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suryagold Agrofood Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suryagold Agrofood Pvt Ltd              Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B+      15.4    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suryagold Agrofood Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B+      2.1     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sushil Ansal Foundation                 TL                 CRISIL D       248     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swastika Printing and Packaging         CC                 CRISIL B+      65      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      65      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd                Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      30      Assigned;
                                        Limits                                    Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB+    135     Reaffirmed
Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd            Overdraft          CRISIL BBB+    30      Reaffirmed
Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    288.4   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BBB+    190     Reaffirmed
The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    210     Reaffirmed
The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills       LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    25      Reaffirmed
The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    41.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
The Printe  Mysore Pvt Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL A       209.9   Reaffirmed
The Printe  Mysore Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL A       280.8   Reaffirmed
The South Indian Film Chamber of        LT Loan            CRISIL B+      200     Reaffirmed
Commerce
Issuer Not Cooperating
Theme Hotels Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL D       75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Thirumurugan Company                    CC                 CRISIL BB      110     Assigned
Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co.   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    70      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co.   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    100     Assigned
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
TNR Constructions India Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      435     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
V Chitti Babu                           TL                 CRISIL B       114     Assigned
Vaishnavi Kosmeticos Industries Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BBB     80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Vaishnavi Kosmeticos Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     20      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     1450    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     115.6   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BB-     488.6   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
VMS Industries Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
Water Systems India Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Water Systems India Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Westwell Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      55      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Westwell Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      95      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
White Gold Cotton and Oil Industries    CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
White Gold Cotton and Oil Industries    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      44.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
White Gold Cotton and Oil Industries    TL                 CRISIL B+      25.9    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Xtranet Technologies Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     44.1    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Xtranet Technologies Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     8.4     Assigned
Xtranet Technologies Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     27.5    Assigned
Z. F. Filaments                         CC                 CRISIL B-      15.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Z. F. Filaments                         TL                 CRISIL B-      41.3    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

