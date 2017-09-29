CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 29

Sep 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.8 Reaffirmed Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned ABB India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed ABB India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 64000 Reaffirmed ABB India Ltd Proposed NFBL^ CRISIL A1+ 6000 Assigned ^Limits are unallocated Ajith Cars Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ananta Charitable Educational Society BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating APS Powertech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Asia Bulk Sacks Pvt Ltd Inland CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Axis Rail India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 415 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Axis Rail India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned Barclays Investments and Loans India LtdCP CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned Bhumi Develope BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Birla TMT Holdings Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1840 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 8739 Reaffirmed Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 650 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Damodar Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Damodar Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Fac Damodar Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed Damodar Industries Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Dharia Switchgear and Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Elmech Power & Air Conditioning Enginee BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Evolute Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed under LOC Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 201.2 Reaffirmed HT Media Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed J.D. Philomin Palaster Dhas BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jawahar Medical Foundation BG CRISIL A4 121 Reaffirmed JNP Products LOC CRISIL A2 213.2 Reaffirmed K.K.R. International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Kallam Brothe Cottons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Kallam Brothe Cottons Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Kavita Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ketty Apparels India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 162 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Lumax Gill-Austem Auto Technologies Pvt Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned Ltd Maamundeshwari Agro Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 11 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 250 Upgraded from pre-shipment CRISIL A2+ credit# #Includes sublimit of 5 Crores for Overdraft Facility, 20 Crores for ST Loans, 10 Crores for ST loans, 25 Crores for Financial Guarantees Malabar Educational and Charitable BG CRISIL A4+ 52 Reaffirmed Trust Manjeera Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 147.1 Assigned Max Vigil Security Expert Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D NTPC-SAIL Power Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 35000 Assigned Palmetto Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Palmetto Industries India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 55 Assigned; Foreign Currency Suspension Revoked Prachi Leathe Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Preet Machines Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Prince Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Quality Care India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Rapid Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Rizwan Export House Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit Rizwan Export House Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Rotex Automation Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Finance Ruhan Teppich Exports. Post Shipment CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Credit Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 599 Reaffirmed Shabari International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Shamsons Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SIDD Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Singhania System Technologists Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed SledgeHammer Oil Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 33 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 SledgeHammer Oil Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3+ 31 Assigned Packing Credit Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 46.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Srijagdamba Cylinder Gases Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Suam Oveeas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Suam Oveeas Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 15 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL A3+ Suam Oveeas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Suam Oveeas Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Discounting Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1256.6 Reaffirmed The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed The Printe Mysore Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1 147 Reaffirmed Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. BG CRISIL A3 135 Reaffirmed Ltd Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Risk Limits Turquoise Investments and Finance Pvt STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 7250 Reaffirmed Ltd Vindhya Telelinks Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1550 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.145 Crore VMS Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 800 Reaffirmed Water Systems India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Water Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Westwell Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Xtranet Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Damodar Industries Ltd FD FA- 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 475 Reaffirmed A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 110.2 Reaffirmed A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Fac Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 21.8 Assigned Loan Fac ABB India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 6000 Reaffirmed ABB India Ltd Overdraft# CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with cash credit ABB India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Limits^ ^Limits are unallocated Abhushan Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49.5 Assigned Abhushan Creation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ajay Associates CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ajith Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Akar Infra And Realty Overdraft CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Akar Infra And Realty TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Akesiss Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 23 Assigned Akesiss Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 19.5 Assigned Akesiss Pharma Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Property Alex Astral Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1800 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Ananta Charitable Educational Society TL CRISIL B 650 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating APL Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating APS Powertech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 49 Assigned; Suspension Revoked APS Powertech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Line of Credit Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 17.6 Assigned Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 119.5 Assigned Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Arya Green Energy CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Arya Green Energy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arya Green Energy TL CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Ashutosh Flour Mill CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Asia Bulk Sacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 68 Assigned Loan Fac Asia Bulk Sacks Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 47 Assigned Asia Bulk Sacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 3330 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asirvad Microfinance Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 9670 Reaffirmed Asirvad Microfinance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Asirvad Microfinance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Asirvad Microfinance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Asirvad Microfinance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Asirvad Microfinance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Atharva Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Axis Rail India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Axis Rail India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Bajrang Pulses and Agro Products Pvt CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Balaji Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Bhulani Steel CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Bhulani Steel LT Loan CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed Bhumi Develope CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Blakhs J Surgicals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned Blakhs J Surgicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 19.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 121 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed *One way interchangeability with CC Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 2450 Reaffirmed Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL BBB 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Chungath Gold CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Chungath Gold Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Concept Moto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Concept Moto India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 380 Assigned Fac D. C. Fabrics (Ludhiana) CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed D. C. Fabrics (Ludhiana) LT Loan CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Damodar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1050 Reaffirmed Damodar Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Damodar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 112.2 Reaffirmed Dharia Switchgear and Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Divya Packmaf Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Divya Packmaf Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Divya Packmaf Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac^ ^Interchangeable between short term and long term Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 1000 Assigned Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Elmech Power & Air Conditioning Enginee Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Limits Elmech Power & Air Conditioning Enginee CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Evolute Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Loan Fac Evolute Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Fariyas Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Fariyas Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 403.5 Reaffirmed Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Credit Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 64.8 Reaffirmed Ganesa Hitech Agroo Foods CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ganesa Hitech Agroo Foods LT Loan CRISIL B 33 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ganesa Hitech Agroo Foods Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 37 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hanuman Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Harsh Enterprises - Delhi CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed HT Media Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Iconic Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Iconic Castings Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 15.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B Iconic Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 110.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B J.D. Philomin Palaster Dhas CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jawahar Medical Foundation Overdraft CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed JNP Products CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed JNP Products TL CRISIL BBB+ 31.8 Reaffirmed JR Foods CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned K.K.R. International CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Kallam Brothe Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Kallam Brothe Cottons Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 37 Reaffirmed Kallam Brothe Cottons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Kallam Brothe Cottons Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Credit Kavita Industries CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Kavita Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ketty Apparels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ketty Apparels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 8 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Lumax Gill-Austem Auto Technologies Pvt CC* CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Ltd *Working capital demand loan/Buyer's credit/Bills discounting sublimit of Cash Credit M. L. M. Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned M. L. M. Agencies Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned M.L. Trade CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating M.L. Trade Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Maa Bhuasuni Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Maa Bhuasuni Roller Flour Mills TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Maamundeshwari Agro Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Maamundeshwari Agro Oils Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 41 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Includes sublimit of 12 Crores for Inland Bills Discounting IBD, 3 Crores for Export Packing Credit EPC and 4 Crores of Foreign Bill Discounting FBD. Also 100% two-way interchangeability between Fund Based Working Capital limits FBWC permitted Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 180.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ #Includes sublimit of 5 Crores for Overdraft Facility, 20 Crores for ST Loans, 10 Crores for ST loans, 25 Crores for Financial Guarantees Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 436.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Malabar Educational and Charitable Overdraft CRISIL BB 44.5 Reaffirmed Trust Malabar Educational and Charitable Rupee TL CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Trust Manjeera Constructions Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 132.9 Assigned Manjeera Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Marath Enterprises and Crushe Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Marath Enterprises and Crushe Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Master Minds LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 58.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Master Minds Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Master Minds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Max Vigil Security Expert Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Max Vigil Security Expert Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Megasys Biotek Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Megasys Biotek Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Megasys Biotek Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 33 Assigned MJR Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating MJR Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 44 Upgraded from CRISIL D Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 96.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 301.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D NTPC-SAIL Power Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 13050 Reaffirmed NTPC-SAIL Power Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 7850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NTPC-SAIL Power Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL AA 2650 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable to 115 crore Non- fund Based Limits from SBI; Sublimit of 64 crore for Inland/Import LC & 60 crore of BG Nuray Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Nuray Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Oja Moto Dealer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Oja Moto Dealer Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme e-DFS OM Energy Generation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac OM Energy Generation Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 383.5 Reaffirmed Palmetto Industries India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 60 Assigned; Discounting Suspension Revoked Palmetto Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 16 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Palmetto Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Palmetto Industries India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Prachi Leathe Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Prachi Leathe Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Preet Machines Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 145 Assigned Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 171.2 Reaffirmed Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 8.8 Reaffirmed Limits Prince Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Prince Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 102.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Prince Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Quality Care India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2250 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 670 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 830 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 128 Reaffirmed Ramalinga Reddy Lease Rental CRISIL B+ 20.9 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Issuer Not Cooperating Ramalinga Reddy LT Loan CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ramalinga Reddy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Rangar Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rangar Breweries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Rangar Breweries Ltd TL CRISIL B 44.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rapid Constructions Overdraft CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Rishabh Industries Overdraft CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rizwan Export House CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Rizwan Export House Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Rizwan Export House TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Rotex Automation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 155 Reaffirmed Rotex Automation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30.8 Reaffirmed Ruhan Teppich Exports. Export Packing CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Sales India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Saluja Moto Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme e-DFS Issuer Not Cooperating Saluja Moto Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Reaffirmed Limits Issuer Not Cooperating Saluja Moto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sambasiva Cotton Ginning Mills-Guntur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32.2 Assigned Loan Fac Sambasiva Cotton Ginning Mills-Guntur CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Sambasiva Cotton Ginning Mills-Guntur LT Loan CRISIL BB- 43.6 Assigned Sangani Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 405.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sangani Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 444.5 Reaffirmed Satyajeet Trade CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Satyajeet Trade Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 590 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 545.1 Reaffirmed Shabari International Standby Line of CRISIL BB 11.1 Reaffirmed Credit Shabari International TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Shamsons Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shamsons Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Kongu Velalar Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Kongu Velalar Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Shree Ramraja Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Ramraja Cars Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 21 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Ramraja Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 61.5 Reaffirmed Limits Issuer Not Cooperating Shreemukh Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating SIDD Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Singhania System Technologists Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed SledgeHammer Oil Tools Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 236 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB+ Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Venkatachalapathy Sago Factory CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Venkatachalapathy Sago Factory LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Viswasanthi Educational CC CRISIL BB 58 Reaffirmed Institutions Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Viswasanthi Educational Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 26.6 Reaffirmed Institutions Pvt Ltd Limits Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Viswasanthi Educational TL CRISIL BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Institutions Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Srijagdamba Cylinder Gases Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Srijagdamba Cylinder Gases Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Fac Srijagdamba Cylinder Gases Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Limits Suam Oveeas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Suam Oveeas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 323.5 Assigned Sujan Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Sujan Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Construction Co. - Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Super Construction Co. - Mumbai TL CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Suryagold Agrofood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Suryagold Agrofood Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 15.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Suryagold Agrofood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Sushil Ansal Foundation TL CRISIL D 248 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swastika Printing and Packaging CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned; Limits Suspension Revoked Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 288.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 41.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Printe Mysore Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A 209.9 Reaffirmed The Printe Mysore Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 280.8 Reaffirmed The South Indian Film Chamber of LT Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Commerce Issuer Not Cooperating Theme Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Thirumurugan Company CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac TNR Constructions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 435 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V Chitti Babu TL CRISIL B 114 Assigned Vaishnavi Kosmeticos Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vaishnavi Kosmeticos Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1450 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 115.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 488.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating VMS Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Water Systems India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Water Systems India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Westwell Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Westwell Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 95 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating White Gold Cotton and Oil Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating White Gold Cotton and Oil Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating White Gold Cotton and Oil Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Xtranet Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 44.1 Assigned Loan Fac Xtranet Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8.4 Assigned Xtranet Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Z. F. Filaments CC CRISIL B- 15.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Z. F. Filaments TL CRISIL B- 41.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)