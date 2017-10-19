FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sberbank: Croatia's behaviour towards Agrokor hurting creditors
October 19, 2017 / 11:56 AM / in 2 days

Russia's Sberbank: Croatia's behaviour towards Agrokor hurting creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Croatian government’s behaviour towards insolvent retail conglomerate Agrokor infringes creditors’ rights, German Gref, the chief executive of Russia’s top lender Sberbank, said on Thursday.

“The measures undertaken by the government of Croatia, in our view, very seriously infringe creditors’ rights - ours and those of all other creditors,” Gref said in an interview with Russian state television channel Rossiya-24.

Agrokor, the biggest Croatian private firm has around 60,000 staff across the Balkans. It was put into state-run administration in April after suffering a liquidity and debt crisis. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

