Owner of indebted food group Agrokor opposes extradition from UK to Croatia
November 7, 2017 / 3:28 PM / Updated a day ago

Owner of indebted food group Agrokor opposes extradition from UK to Croatia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ivica Todoric, owner of Croatian food group Agrokor which is embroiled in a debt crisis, told a London court on Tuesday he would oppose being extradited from Britain to Croatia.

Todoric and 14 others are being investigated in Croatia over the circumstances that led to the debt crisis.

Todoric was arrested by London’s Metropolitan Police on a European arrest warrant issued by Croatia, police said earlier on Tuesday. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)

