UK arrests owner of Croatia's Agrokor, Croatian police say
November 7, 2017 / 12:53 PM / a day ago

UK arrests owner of Croatia's Agrokor, Croatian police say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The owner of Croatia’s food group Agrokor, who is under investigation in Croatia, was detained in London on the basis of a European arrest warrant, Croatian police said on Tuesday.

Ivica Todoric and 14 other people are being investigated over the circumstances that created a debt crisis at Agrokor .

“Croatian police was notified that Ivica Todoric had been called to come into Charing Cross Police Station, where he was arrested on the basis of the European arrest warrant,” police said on its website. (Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Larry King)

