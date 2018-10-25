FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 2:31 PM / in 35 minutes

UK judge rejects appeal by Agrokor founder against extradition

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ivica Todoric, founder of beleaguered food production and retail conglomerate Agrokor, lost an appeal against his extradition to Croatia to face allegations of fraud involving tens of millions of euros at a London court on Thursday.

Agrokor’s owner Ivica Todoric, leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

Todoric is being investigated in Croatia over the crisis at Agrokor, the largest private company in the Balkans with about 60,000 employees.

He denies any wrongdoing and says Croatia has launched a politically motivated process against him.

A London court in April ordered his extradition.

Reporting By Alistair Smout; writing by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

