FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audit shows Croatia's Agrokor 2016 net loss at 11 bln kuna
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 9, 2017 / 1:48 PM / 8 days ago

Audit shows Croatia's Agrokor 2016 net loss at 11 bln kuna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Croatia’s indebted food group Agrokor suffered a net loss last year of 11 billion kuna ($1.72 billion), an audit ordered by the company’s state-appointed management team showed on Monday.

The audit, performed by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) also showed net loss in 2015 of 3.6 billion kuna against a net profit of 1.2 billion kuna released by the previous management.

The value of Agrokor’s capital for 2015 and 2016 was reduced by 22 billion kuna.

Agrokor, the biggest employer in the Balkans with around 60,000 staff, was brought under state-run crisis management after suffering a liquidity and debt crisis. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac and David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.