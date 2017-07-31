FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 6 days ago

Bids, rate unchanged at Croatia's repo auction

1 Min Read

    ZAGREB, July 31 (Reuters) - Croatia's central bank said on
Monday it had accepted all bids for a fourth week in a row at 60
million kuna ($9.50 million) in a weekly reverse ripo auction,
with the interest rate unchanged at 0.3 percent.
    Liquidity in the banking system has been good in recent
weeks, lowering demand for the weekly liquidity boost.
    The overnight interbank rate         was quoted at 0.34
percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate was at 0.42
percent.
The rates are updated daily at 0900 GMT. 
    
    Here are the details of Monday's auction:
    
              Auction date                      Previous action
                31/07/17                           24/07/17
    
 Yield           0.3 pct                            0.3 pct
 Bids            60 mln HRK                         60 mln HRK 
 Assigned        60 mln                             60 mln 
 

($1 = 6.3170 kuna)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Maayan Lubell)

